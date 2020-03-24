Virginia High School League officials discussed Tuesday the possibility of letting spring teams return to action in the summer but put off any decision until May.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the VHSL announced later Monday that all sports are canceled for the rest of the spring.
But the VHSL's crisis management team held a teleconference Tuesday to discuss spring-sports options for after the school year, such as an abbreviated season or a tournament in the summer.
“The Crisis Management team overwhelmingly felt a decision on an extension to the spring sports season should be put on hold until May," VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Tuesday in a news release. "Any options for the spring sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to our student-athletes or the public.
“This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season."
The VHSL announced Tuesday that even if games are played in the summer, 2020 VHSL state champions will not be crowned for the spring sports.
Spring teams would not be allowed to reassemble before mid-June. Preseason practices would need to restart before any games are held, so even a short season would have VHSL teams also playing in July.
The VHSL announced that if it does hold games in July, athletes would need new physicals beginning July 1 because June 30 is the expiration date for them to be covered for the current 14-month high school sports period.
The first week of July is a dead period under VHSL rules, so the VHSL Executive Committee would need to issue a one-time waiver to allow teams to practice and play games during that stretch.
The Major League Baseball amateur draft is scheduled for June 10-12, so any current high school student who signs after getting drafted would not be eligible to play in any high school baseball games later in the summer.
March 16 was supposed to have been the first day that spring sports teams were allowed to play their season-opening games.
But Northam announced on March 13 that schools would be closed from March 16-27. So on March 13, the VHSL pushed back the start of the spring season from March 16 until March 30. Teams have not been allowed to practice since March 16, either.
