(Weights in parentheses are current weights)
CLASS 6
Where: James Robinson H.S., Fairfax
Friday (first round, 4 p.m.; quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday (semifinals, 11:30 a.m., finals, 5:30 p.m.)
2019 champion: James Robinson
Takedowns: Shane Shepherd (113 pounds) and Bryson Chrisman (220) are Franklin County's lone qualifiers. Chrisman placed third in Region 6A while Shepherd was fourth.
CLASS 5
Where: Rock Ridge H.S., Ashburn
Friday (first round, 10 a.m.; quarterfinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday (semifinals, 10 a.m., finals, 5 p.m.)
2019 champion: Brooke Point
Takedowns: William Fleming qualified nine wrestlers, and Patrick Henry has six. PH's Ryan Foutz (160) and Ricardo Harrington (170), and Fleming's Brandon Hamilton (195) enter as region champions. PH's Chauncey Wilson (145) was the 2019 state runner-up at 132. He placed second in Region 5D last week. Fleming's Keyvar Townsend (120) placed fourth in 2019. Harrington won the Class 3 152-pound title last year for Cave Spring.
CLASS 4
Where: Tuscarora H.S., Leesburg
Friday (first round, 10 a.m.; quarterfinals, 5 p.m.; Saturday (semifinals, 10 a.m., finals, 5 p.m.)
2019 champion: Great Bridge
Takedowns: Jefferson Forest's Carter Shipp (195) placed third in 2019, and Salem's Jeremy Muncy (113) was fourth in 2019. They were the only returning Timesland wrestlers who placed in the top four. Jefferson Forest had eight Region 4D individual champs, and Salem had three last week.
CLASS 3
Where: Salem Civic Center
When: Friday (first round, 11 a.m.; quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday (semifinals, 10 a.m., finals, 5 p.m.)
2019 champion: New Kent
Takedowns: Christiansburg is trying to reclaim the title after New Kent ended the Blue Demons' 18-year run of Group AA or Class 3 crowns. Christiansburg's Nathan Warden (182) and Brandon Crowder (120) won titles in 2019. Warden won at 170. William Byrd's Zach Figart (220) was the 220-pound champ in Class 4 last year. Returning runners-up are Staunton River's Justin Mutter (126), Christiansburg's Luke Robie (113) and Garrett Kuchan (126), and Northside's Jacob Elliott (220). Christiansburg's Kip Nininger (145) was third at 132 last year for Cave Spring. Christiansburg has 14 wrestlers, while New Kent has 11. Domonic Baker and Evan Holloway, who won titles last year for New Kent as freshmen, are not in this year's tournament. Baker underwent knee surgery.
CLASS 2
Where: Salem Civic Center
When: Friday (first round, 11 a.m.; quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday (semifinals, 10 a.m., finals, 5 p.m.)
2019 champion: Poquoson
Takedowns: Poquoson, with 12 wrestlers, is the favorite to add another state title to its list. Region 2C champion James River is looking for a high finish after six Knights — Timmy Bennette (106), Chase Cuddy (113), Mason Stewart (138), Hunter Forbes (145), Addison McCaleb (182) and Levi Walker (285) — won regional championships. Glenvar's Jake Cline (120), Trey Lawrence (132), Christian Smith (170) and Zach Moore (195) also enter as region champs along with Floyd County's Matthew Cockram (152) and Fort Chiswell's Connor Lester (220).
CLASS 1
Where: Salem Civic Center
When: Friday (first round, 11 a.m.; quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday (semifinals, 10 a.m., finals, 5 p.m.)
2019 champion: Grundy
Takedowns: Grayson County, the 2019 Class 2 runner-up, has dropped to Class 1 where Grundy, Rural Retreat and Riverheads figure to be the top teams. George Wythe's Sebastian Lamrouex (126) is Timesland's lone returning champ, winning in 2019 at 120. Lamrouex is a three-time state champ, previously winning at 106 and 113. Rural Retreat's (160) and Ross Via (182) have each moved up one weight class after placing second last year. The same goes for Grayson County's Cole Anders (120) and Dawson Allen (132), who were in Class 2. Grundy and Riverheads each qualified 14 wrestlers. Rural Retreat has 10 and Grayson County has nine. The end of Grundy High School could be near. School consolidation in Buchanan County, scheduled to take place within the next four years, was approved recently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.