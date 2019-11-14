VHSL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 6
At Great Meadow, The Plains
When: Saturday; girls 11:45 a.m., boys 12:30 p.m.
Boys teams: Battlefield, Cosby, Herndon, Floyd Kellam, James Madison, John Champe, Oakton, Ocean Lakes, Patriot, West Potomac, West Springfield, W.T. Woodson.
Girls teams: Centreville, Chantilly, Charles Colgan, Cosby, Floyd Kellam, James Robinson, John Champe, Lake Braddock, McLean, Ocean Lakes, Osbourn Park, West Springfield.
Timesland boys individual qualifier: Nathan Atchue (Franklin County).
Timesland girls individual qualifiers: Kylie Cooper (Franklin County), Addie Shorter (Franklin County).
Starting lines: Cooper and Shorter finished 3-4 in the Region 6A meet. Cooper is looking to improve on a 12th-place finish in 2018.
CLASS 5
At Great Meadow, The Plains
When: Saturday; girls 1 p.m., boys 1:45 p.m.
Boys teams: Albemarle, Deep Run, Frank Cox, Freedom-South Riding, Glen Allen, Gloucester, L.C. Bird, North Stafford, Princess Anne, Stafford, Stone Bridge, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria.
Girls teams: Albemarle, Deep Run, Frank Cox, Freedom-South Riding, Glen Allen, Maury, Midlothian, Mountain View, Princess Anne, Stafford, Stone Bridge, Thomas Jefferson-Alexandria.
Timesland boys individual qualifiers: Charles Murphy (Patrick Henry), Riley Kerr (Patrick Henry).
Timesland girls individual qualifiers: Aylin Yirmibesoglu (Patrick Henry), Alice Sherman (Patrick Henry).
Starting lines: Murphy was third in the Region 5D boys meet, giving him a shot at a top-15 finish. Yirmibesoglu placed 10th in Region 5D for the PH girls.
CLASS 4
At Great Meadow, The Plains
When: Saturday; girls 10:30 a.m., boys 11:15 a.m.
Boys teams: Blacksburg, Grafton, Jamestown, James Wood, Jefferson Forest, Lee-Davis, Loudoun Valley, Louisa County, Millbrook, PH-Ashland, Salem, Smithfield.
Girls teams: Blacksburg, E.C. Glass, Grafton, Hanover, Jamestown, James Wood, Jefferson Forest, Loudoun Valley, Louisa County, Millbrook, Menchville, PH-Ashland.
Timesland boys individual qualifiers: Evan Hull (Pulaski County), Bryce Martin (Pulaski County), Zach Fox (Pulaski County).
Timesland girls individual qualifiers: Alyssa Ingerson (Salem), Claire Peterson (Salem); Madison Woolwine (Pulaski County), Allyson Castle (Pulaski County, Anna Pitts (Salem).
Starting lines: Blacksburg's Kaitlynn Wolfe is back after finishing as state runner-up each of the past two years. She placed second in Region 4D behind E.C. Glass' Jette Davidson. Defending state champion Ricky Fetterolf of Loudoun Valley placed third in Region 3C behind Broad Run's Ellie Desmond and Millbrook freshman Madison Murphy. Blacksburg and Loudoun Valley should battle for the team title.
Loudoun Valley is again favored for the boys title behind individual favorites Carlos Shultz and Kellen Hasle. Blacksburg's Alistair Bushey and Landon Dinkel were 1-2 in Region 4D and are looking for high finishes.
CLASS 3
At Green Hill Park
When: Saturday; girls 10:30 a.m., boys 11:15 a.m.
Boys teams: Brentsville, Christiansburg, Fort Defiance, George Mason, Hidden Valley, Lafayette, Lord Botetourt, Maggie Walker, Spotswood, Tabb, Western Albemarle, York.
Girls teams: Brentsville, Christiansburg, Fort Defiance, George Mason, Hidden Valley, Lafayette, Liberty Christian, Lord Botetourt, Maggie Walker, Tabb, Western Albemarle, York.
Timesland boys individual qualifiers: Austin Hayden (Cave Spring), Ben Palisca (Cave Spring), Tyler Meade (Lord Botetourt), Keith Johnson (Staunton River).
Timesland girls individual qualifiers: Jessica Palisca (Cave Spring), Kristen Wheatley (Carroll County), Olivia Hurd (William Byrd), Christina Metric (Staunton River).
Starting lines: Hidden Valley has designs on repeating its 2018 title, led by freshman Sadie Weaver, the Region 3D runner-up. The Titans put five runners in the top 11 in the region.
Christiansburg's Ethan Wilson won the Region 3D boys title, but runner-up Austin Hayden is on his home course as the meet moves to Green Hill for the first time. Western Albemarle's Joe Hawkes and Jack Eliason are back after finishing 1-2 last year. Western is an overwhelming boys team favorite.
CLASS 2
At Green Hill Park
When: Saturday; girls 11:45 a.m., boys 12:30 p.m.
Boys teams: Alleghany, Bruton, Glenvar, Madison County, Nandua, Prince Edward County, Radford, Staunton, Strasburg, Tazewell, Union, Virginia High.
Girls teams: Bruton, Clarke County, Floyd County, Glenvar, Graham, Madison County, Prince Edward County, Poquoson, Radford, Strasburg, Union, Virginia High.
Timesland boys individual qualifiers: Cole Miller (James River), Austin Graham (Floyd County), Miles Baldwin (Floyd County).
Timesland girls individual qualifiers: Alivia Hoover (Alleghany), Abbagail Link (James River), Katie Brintle (Patrick County), Ruth Brown (Giles).
Starting lines: Knights Crossing champion Kelsey Harrington is a huge favorite for the girls title after winning Region 2D by more than three minutes. Region 2D champ Carly Wilkes of Glenvar placed third last year as a freshman.
Region 2D champ Daniel Zearfoss of Glenvar is the highest returning finisher after placing fourth last year. Alleghany, Radford and Glenvar were separated by just five points in the region team standings. With 2018 boys champ Maggie Walker now in Class 3, the title is up for grabs.
CLASS 1
At Green Hill Park
When: Saturday; girls 1 p.m., boys 1:45 p.m.
Boys teams: Altavista, Auburn, Castlewood, Galileo, George Wythe, Holston, J.I. Burton, Lancaster, Mathews, Parry McCluer, Riverheads, West Point.
Girls teams: Auburn, Castlewood, Galileo, George Wythe, Grundy, Lancaster, Mathews, Parry McCluer, Riverheads, Rappahannock County, Rural Retreat, West Point.
Timesland boys individual qualifiers: Jamie Wall (Narrows), Zane Cox (Grayson County), Isaiah Osborne (Grayson County), Dylan Bedwell (Grayson County), Joey Jordan (Galax).
Timesland girls individual qualifiers: Annalyse McHone (Eastern Montgomery), Paige Spade (Narrows), Laikyn Akers (Galax), Sarah Weatherspoon (Eastern Montgomery); Tindell Chessie (Bland County).
Starting lines: Can the brother-sister duo of Parry McCluer's Dylan May and Kensey May pull off a sweep? Both won Region 1C titles comfortably. Dylan May will get a shot at Holston's Jordan Keith after placing second behind Keith by 13 seconds last year. Parry McCluer has a shot at the boys team title.
Kensey May was the state runner-up to Morgan Dalton last year, but May took the Region 1D title by more than 1 1/2 minutes over Wythe's Camryn Hardin. The Maroons put their top five runners among the first nine finishers in the region and are solidly in the running for a team title.
