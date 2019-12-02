Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

FOOTBALL

VHSL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6

Colonial Forge (11-2) at Oscar Smith (12-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

South County (13-0) at Westfield (13-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 5

Varina (11-2) vs. Maury (13-0), at Powhatan Field, Saturday, noon

North Stafford (9-4) at Stone Bridge (12-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4

PH-Ashland (10-3) at Lake Taylor (11-2), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Tuscarora (12-1) at Salem (12-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3

Goochland (12-1) at Hopewell (13-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Heritage (12-1) at Lord Botetourt (13-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond (10-2) at Stuarts Draft (12-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Graham (11-2) at Appomattox County (11-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1

Essex (12-1) at Riverheads (13-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Galax (11-1) vs. PH-Glade Spring (13-0), at Emory & Henry College, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Tags

Load comments