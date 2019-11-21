REGION 5D
No. 5 William Fleming (4-7) at No. 1 Mountain View (9-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: William Fleming, Jamar Lovelace; Mountain View, Lou Sorrentino.
Last week: William Fleming defeated No. 4 Harrisonburg 20-17 on the road. Mountain View defeated No. 8 Stafford 45-28 at home.
Season summaries: William Fleming went 1-1 against Class 5 teams, beating Harrisonburg and losing to Patrick Henry. ... Other wins were over Rockbridge County (28-26) and Staunton River. Mountain View faced nine opponents that were Class 5 or Class 6. ... Wildcats lost to Colonial Forge (24-13) and Massaponax (45-7). ... Had 34-26 win over No. 2 seed North Stafford. ... Trailed Stafford twice last week in first-round win.
William Fleming statistics: QB-DB Deaquan Nichols (79-167-9 passing, 1,161 yards, 9 TDs; 8 TDs scored receiving or rushing; 4 defensive INTs); WR Saequan Bannister (31-534, 4 TDs); RB-LB Deuce Anderson (9-96 rushing last week, 57 total solos; 10 TFLs, 5 sacks); LB Matthew Eaton (43 solos).
Mountain View statistics: QB Edward Ware (68-118-5 passing, 936 yards, 14 TDs; 117-946 rushing); RB Mark Shelton (135-854, 11 TDs); RB Ike Daniels, fr. (64-587, 10 TDs); WR Bishop Jones-Fowler (16-247, 3 TDs); WR Akil Thomas (13-182, 4 TD); WR Darius Crouch (13-139, 2 TDs).
Fast facts: Fleming’s first-round win was Colonels first playoff victory since 2003. ... Mountain View, located in Stafford, Sorrentino was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame this summer. ... He has coached Culpeper County and C.D. Hylton to state titles and has 233 career wins. ... Mountain View defeated Patrick Henry 52-20 last year in the first round.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 North Stafford or No. 3 Patrick Henry.
Prediction: Mountain View 31, William Fleming 14.
No. 3 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 2 North Stafford (7-4)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Coaches: Patrick Henry, Alan Fiddler; North Stafford, Neil Sullivan.
Last week: Patrick Henry defeated No. 6 Albemarle 56-14 at home. North Stafford defeated No. 7 Brooke Point 42-13 at home.
Season summaries: Patrick Henry’s six wins came against teams that did not have winning records. ... Patriots tied for fifth in River Ridge District, losing to Hidden Valley, Blacksburg, Salem and Pulaski County. Won Noel C. Taylor Classic over William Fleming. North Stafford lost to unbeaten Highland Springs (54-13), Mountain View (34-26) and Massaponax (28-13). ... Best win for Wolverines was 33-28 at Dinwiddie.
Patrick Henry statistics: QB Roy Gunn (113-200-7 passing, 1,990 yards, 24 TDs); RB Jalen Cook (180-1,182 rushing, 20 TDs); WR Trace Pedigo (45-894, 8 TDs); WR Gavin McCormick (30-335, 5 TDs); LB Jamarreon Jones (76 solos, 18 1/2 TFLs); LB Nick Johnson (56 solos, 20 1/2 TFLs); LB Jackson Edwards (9 sacks); DB Tayshawn Webb (3 INTs).
North Stafford statistics: QB Jamir Boyd (172-279-7 passing, 2,605 yards, 26 TDs; 99-172 rushing, 3 TDs); RB Tevin White (91-334 rushing, 3 TDs; 20-255 receiving, 6 TDs); WR Holt Egan (52-898, 10 TDs); WR Javon Swinton (38-622, 8 TDs); RB Nick Woodard (25-229, 4 TDs); WR Elisha Brown (18-308).
Fast facts: North Stafford defeated PH 44-21 in Roanoke in 2016 first-round game. ... That NS team included current Penn State freshman RB Devyn Ford. ... Swinton, who also stars in basketball, has committed to Indiana. ... Saturday kickoff was selected by North Stafford to avoid conflict with school’s Class 5 volleyball championship game Friday night.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Mountain View or No. 5 William Fleming.
Prediction: North Stafford 34, Patrick Henry 20.
REGION 4D
No. 5 George Washington (7-4) at No. 1 Salem (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Washington, Nick Anderson; Salem, Don Holter.
Last week: George Washington defeated No. 4 Halifax County 27-6 on the road. Salem defeated No. 8 Amherst County 58-13 at home.
Season summaries: George Washington lost opener at Dinwiddie (45-42), followed by home losses to E.C. Glass (49-15) and Magna Vista (21-14). ... Only GW wins over teams with winning records were Jefferson Forest (50-21) and Halifax County (62-27). Salem was 3-0 in games decided by a TD or less — Franklin County (27-21), Northside (21-14), Pulaski County (12-6). ... Lost at home 49-14 to West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg.
George Washington statistics: RB Wesley Graves (151-1,437 rushing, 31 TDs; 5-87 receiving, 1 TD); QB Sha’Kobe Hairston (98-159-4 passing, 11 TDs; 86-351 rushing, 5 TDs); RB Willie Edmonds, Jr. (102-767, 10 TDs); WR Shawn Watlington (26-376, 3 TDs); WR Zavion King (18-345, 6 TDs); WR Kendrell McClary (15-180, 0 TDs); WR Shyheim Watlington (16-336, 2 TDs).
Salem statistics: RB Isaiah Persinger (148, 1,219, 14 TDs); RB-LB Zavione Wood (72-729 rushing, 12 TDs; 7-189 receiving, 1 TD; 11 TFLs, 2 INTs); RB Cameron Leftwich (124-651, 13 TDs); QB Hunter Chaney (63-113-4 passing, 15 TDs); WR Chase Ferris (16-307, 3 TDs); WR Shawn Collins (9-211, 4 TDs); TE-LB Bobby Pinello (25 solos, 10 TFLs, 5 1/2 sacks); DB Jayden McDonald (5 INTs).
Fast facts: Regional powers have played each other just twice, both in postseason, with Salem winning 49-28 in 2014 third-round game at home and Spartans routing GW 42-13 in Danville in 2017 en route to program’s ninth state title. ... GW’s only state title was full Group AAA crown in 1982. ... Last state final for Eagles was in 1996. ... Salem’s first-round win was first for Holter and 70th overall for Spartans.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 E.C. Glass or No. 3 Pulaski County.
Prediction: Salem 38, George Washington 21.
No. 3 Pulaski County (9-2) at No. 2 E.C. Glass (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Pulaski County, Stephen James; E.C. Glass, Jeff Woody.
Last week: Pulaski County defeated No. 6 Blacksburg 17-14 at home. E.C. Glass defeated No. 7 Jefferson Forest 55-21 at home.
Season summaries: Pulaski County gave up TD or fewer in six wins, finishing 4-2 in River Ridge District. ... Lost 35-14 at Hidden Valley and 12-6 home to Salem in regular-season finale. ... Had shutouts over Northside (14-0) and Abingdon (49-0). E.C. Glass averaged 49 points per game in 8-0 start before 15-14 OT loss to Heritage and 19-18 road win over Brookville. ... Scored 50 or more points three times with high of 63 vs. Amherst County.
Pulaski County statistics: QB A.J. McCloud (57-116-15 passing, 565 yards, 4 TDs); RB Keyontae Kennedy (140-671, 4 TDs); RB-DB Gage Mannon (9 TDs, 1 INT); PK Broc Simpson (11-13 FGs); DB Corvin Carter (4 INTs); LB Austin Gallimore (63 solos, 28 1/2 TFLs, 7 1/2 sacks); LB Luke Russell (43 solos, 24 TFLs, 6 sacks); DL Ethan Gallimore (40 solos, 15 1/2 TFLs, 12 1/2 sacks).
E.C. Glass statistics: QB Dresean Kendrick (71-132-2 passing, 1,083 yards, 9 TDs; 163-1,830 rushing, 25 TDs); RB Ty Foster 103-892, 14 TDs); RB Quoterrius Craighead (92-604, rushing, 14 TDs); WR Markevus Graves (22-340, 1 TD); WR DMoe Mosley (20-288, 6 TDs); PK Garnett Tyler (4-5 FGs).
Fast facts: Kendrick, who broke Glass’ career total offense record this year, is the son of former Virginia Tech running back Andre Kendrick. ... Woody coached Brookville High to back-to-back 14-0 seasons and Division 3 state championships in 2011 and 2012. ... Pulaski County’s 1992 Division 6 state title in the school’s only state championship in any sport. ... Glass leads the overall series 9-6-1 and is 2-0 against the Cougars in playoff games.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Salem or No. 5 George Washington.
Prediction: E.C. Glass 21, Pulaski County 10.
REGION 3C
No. 3 Rockbridge County (9-2) at No. 2 Spotswood (11-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Rockbridge County, Mark Poston; Spotswood, Dale Shifflett.
Last week: Rockbridge County defeated No. 6 Brookville 24-14 at home. Spotswood defeated No. 8 Fluvanna County 48-8 at home.
Season summaries: Rockbridge County came within one win of tying regular-season school record. ... Wildcats lost 28-26 to William Fleming and 55-10 to Spotswood, both at home. ... Wins included Christiansburg (41-19), Harrisonburg (34-29) and Turner Ashby (31-28). Spotswood had first 10-0 season since 1991 and second in school history. ... Trailblazers ledger included forfeit from Waynesboro and 54-7 win over Harrisonburg.
Rockbridge County statistics: WR Jailik Lynch (57-1,203, 13 TDs); QB Miller Jay (145-226-14 passing, 2,370 yards, 22 TDs); RB Gage Shafer (114-732, 14 TDs); RB Bret McClung (75-595 rushing; 7-118 receiving, 12 total TDs); WR Turner Cook (23-412, 2 TDs); WR Luke Mayr (26-354, 3 TDs); LB Matthew Nicely (31 solos, 2 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries).
Spotswood statistics: RB Ethan Barnhart (224-2,297 rushing, 28 TDs); QB Ryan High (95-150-3 passing, 1,739 yards, 19 TDs); RB Cole Myers (43-404, 7 TDs); RB-LB Benjamin Conahan (61-390, 11 TDs; 32 solos, 3 TFLs); WR-DB Robert Smith (42-916, 11 TDs; 3 INTs); WR Ryan Shonk (18-338, 1 TD; WR Colton Good (15-247, 4 TDs); DL Dallas Khalil (34 solos, 17 TFLs, 4 sacks).
Fast facts: Spotswood led Rockbridge 28-3 after the first quarter of their regular-season game in Lexington as Barnhart rushed for 201 yards. ... Spotswood has never won more than one playoff game in any season. ... Overall series is tied 8-8, but Spotswood has won four in a row and six of the last eight. ... Last Rockbridge win was 21-14 in 2010 under former head coach Jason White.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Heritage or No. 4 Liberty Christian.
Prediction: Spotswood 35, Rockbridge County 20.
REGION 3D
No. 4 Hidden Valley (7-4) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (11-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Hidden Valley, Scott Weaver; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
Last week: Hidden Valley defeated No. 5 Christianburg 39-21 at home. Lord Botetourt defeated No. 8 William Byrd 29-7 at home.
Season summaries: Hidden Valley tied for second in River Ridge District, including second win in school history over Patrick Henry (42-35). ... Defeated Pulaski County (35-14) and lost to Northside (25-22). Lord Botetourt had first 10-0 season since 1961. ... Cavaliers beat Bluefield, W.Va. (20-14) and Blacksburg (23-7) and have allowed just 93 points in 11 games. ... Back-to-back shutouts against William Campbell (48-0) and Staunton (77-0).
Hidden Valley statistics: QB Grayson Carroll (141-237-7 passing, 2,027 yards, 21 TDs; 77-178 rushing); RB-DB Matt Strong (164-184, 10 TDs; 80 solos, 7 TFLs, 5 INTs); RB Javon Wilson (147-677, 8 TDs); TE-DE Kelly Mitchell (30-359, 6 TDs; 22 1/2 TFLs, 4 1/2 sacks); WR Stephen Bell (45-556, 4 TDs); WR Tyler McDaniel 15-366, 6 TDs); LB Ashton Carroll (79 solos, 11 TFLs.).
Lord Botetourt statistics: RB Hunter Rice (126-857, 8 TDs); QB James-Ryan Salvi (64-106-3, 1,059 yards, 14 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (39-561, 10 TDs); RB Dylan Wade (144-845, 13 TDs); p Mikey Rago (38.1 average).
Fast facts: Hidden Valley leads overall series 9-4 with last meeting a 21-14 win by Titans in 2013 playoffs at Botetourt. ... Nine of the 13 games have been played in Daleville. ... First game between two programs was 27-0 Botetourt win in Hidden Valley’s first year as a school in 2002. ... Cavaliers have a 70-17 record under Harless in the last seven years. ... Rice has taken over team rushing lead despite playing RB in just three-plus games because of ankle injury.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Northside or No. 3 Magna Vista.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 31, Hidden Valley 14.
No. 3 Magna Vista (8-3) at No. 2 Northside (8-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Magna Vista, Joe Favero; Northside, Scott Fisher.
Last week: Magna Vista defeated No. 6 Bassett 36-7 at home. Northside defeated No. 7 Abingdon 48-28 at home.
Season summaries: Magna Vista finished in three-way tie for second place in Piedmont District. ... Warriors’ wins include Liberty Christian (49-14) and George Washington. ... Lost to Franklin County (40-26), Halifax County (20-14) and Bassett (16-12). Northside went 3-3 against teams still in playoffs with wins over Hidden Valley (25-22), Galax (42-28) and William Fleming (34-9). ... Losses are to Pulaski County (14-0), Salem (21-14) and Lord Botetourt (14-7).
Magna Vista statistics: RB-DB Louis Taylor (151-922, 22 TDs); QB Dryus Hairston (121-212-5 passing, 1,948 yards, 19 TD passes, 5 TD runs); WR Ty Grant (27-566, 7 TDs); WR Isaac Ellison (24-362, 4 TDs); WR Tyler Johnson (28-453, 2 TDs); WR Drew Santoemma (28-351, 4 TDs); DB Freddie Roberts (3 INTs); LB Logan George (27 TFLs, 8 sacks); LB Dorian Green (69 solos, 17 TFLs, 6 sacks); LB Tavion Gravely (7 sacks, 16 TFLs).
Northside statistics: RB Christian Fisher (176-1,510 rushing, 16 TDs; 22-350 receiving, 3 TDs); QB Sidney Webb (94-172-6 passing, 1,255 yards, 9 TDs; 128-547 rushing, 6 TDs); WR Isaac Earls (38-627, 3 TDs); DL Gavyn Preston (67 solos, 17 TFLs, 6 1/2 sacks); DE Zach Horton (47 solos, 20 TFLs, 10 1/2 sacks); DL Jacob Elliott (69 solos, 8 TFLs, 4 sacks); LB Keenan Bishop (61 solos).
Fast facts: Magna Vista leads series 7-1 with lone Northside win 19-7 at home in 2013 when Vikings won second state title under Burt Torrence. ... Warriors won 40-28 in third round en route to 2014 state title. ... Favero has 104 career victories and is winningest coach at Ridgeway school, which opened in 1988 with consolidation of G.W. Carver and Drewry Mason. ... Magna Vista later combined with Laurel Park. .. Taylor has committed to Liberty University as a DB.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Lord Botetourt or No. 4 Hidden Valley.
Prediction: Northside 20, Magna Vista 13.
REGION 2C
No. 4 Glenvar (7-4) at No. 1 Appomattox County (9-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Glenvar, Kevin Clifford; Appomattox County, Doug Smith.
Last week: Glenvar defeated No. 5 Floyd County 42-7 at home. Appomattox County defeated No. 8 Chatham 64-22 at home.
Season summaries: Glenvar started 0-3 with losses to Galax (32-29), Riverheads (38-21) and Hidden Valley (19-7). ... Finished second in Three Rivers District with loss to Radford (13-7). ... Lone regular-season win over playoff team was Floyd County (52-35). Appomattox County won Dogwood District with win over Gretna (21-7). ... Lost opener to Buckingham County (27-6) and lost to Heritage (52-14) in Week 3. ... Averaged 59 points in last five games.
Glenvar statistics: RB-LB Colby Street (123-554, 16 TDs; 89 solos, 17 TFLs); RB Bradey Loder (162-1,178 rushing, 15 TDs; 15-115 receiving, 1 TD); QB Aiden Wolk (100-176-9 passing, 1,713 yards, 12 TDs); WR-DB Nick Sebolt (43-766, 6 TDs; 3 INTs); PK Kaid Fuhrman (51-51 PATs, 3-6 FGs); DE Zach Moore (9 TFLs, 5 sacks); DL Blake Custer (9 TFLs).
Appomattox County statistics: QB Tre Lawing (48-101-3 passing, 944 yards, 15 TDs; 79-804 rushing, 12 TDs); RB Cristian Ferguson (106-1,114, 14 TDs); RB-LB Keyshawn Baker (54-465, 7 TDs; 44 solos, 5 TFLs); WR Tyler Gilliam (20-430, 6 TDs); LB Tevin Hurt (49 solos, 8 TFLs).
Fast facts: Rematch of 24-21 Appomattox second-round victory last year at Salem Stadium. ... Raiders lost to Radford 28-25 following week, ending pursuit of fourth consecutive state title. ... Smith has a 63-5 record at Appomattox in the last five years. ... Glenvar put big tight end Jeb Secrist into the game plan last week and he answered with two TD receptions. ... This is Glenvar’s first trip to Appomattox for a football game.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Radford or No. 3 Gretna.
Prediction: Appomattox County 22, Glenvar 21.
No. 3 Gretna (8-3) at No. 2 Radford (9-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Gretna, Cole Simpson; Radford, Matthew Saunders.
Last week: Gretna defeated No. 6 Dan River 42-0 at home. Radford defeated No. 7 Patrick County 35-0 at home.
Season summaries: Gretna lost to Radford 21-20 in overtime at Radford on Sept. 20. ... Hawks also lost to Appomattox County (21-7) and Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 27-16. ... Scored 60 or more points in four games including 83-9 win over Chatham. Radford won at Glenvar (13-7) for second year in a row. ... Bobcats lost road games at Richlands (45-28) and Floyd County (14-12). ... Other win over playoff team was 45-23 against George Wythe in season opener.
Gretna statistics: RB Daelyn Miller (112-1,401 rushing, 22 TD; RB Jorden Berger (154-1,258 rushing, 16 TDs); RB Cam Mabins (62-729, 7 TDs); DE Corlyn Witcher (37 solos, 16 TFLs, 10 sacks).
Radford statistics: QB Zane Rupe (50-108-2 passing, 787 yards, 9 TDs; 114-859 rushing, 14 TDs); RB Darius Wesley-Brubeck (101-669, 10 TDs); PK Connor Lytton (37-38 PATs, 6-11 FGs); DE Ethan Hoffman (51 solos, 24 TFLs, 7 1/2 sacks); OL-DL Ben Cox (25 solos, 11 1/2 TFLs, 6 1/2 sacks); OL-DL Kip Green (23 solos, 9 1/2 TFLs, 5 1/2 sacks).
Fast facts: Series stands 3-3 with Radford winning the last three games including 7-6 regular-season win and 20-7 playoff victory in 2018. ... First two Radford-Gretna games were in 2009 and 2010 when Hawks were coached by Saunders’ brother, Kevin. ... Bobcats have played all season without injured stars P.J. Prioleau and Justice Marshall. ... Green will return to the lineup after sitting out two games following an ejection.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Appomattox County or No. 4 Glenvar.
Prediction: Radford 17, Gretna 14.
REGION 1C
No. 5 Auburn (6-5) at No. 1 Galax (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Auburn, Cam Akers; Galax, Mark Dixon.
Last week: Auburn defeated No. 4 Covington 44-12 on the road. Galax defeated No. 8 Eastern Montgomery 56-7 at home.
Season summaries: Auburn had second straight 5-5 regular season in Akers’ fourth year. ... Eagles’ lone win over playoff team was Floyd County (28-21). ... Losses include unbeaten Galax (55-14), Narrows, VISAA Division II state champ North Cross and George Wythe. Galax won Mountain Empire District with 10th straight winning season under Dixon. ... Lone loss to Northside (42-28). ... Also wins over Glenvar (32-29) and George Wythe (45-14). ... Scored 50 or more points six times.
Auburn statistics: QB Payson Kelley (178-814 rushing, 13 TDs); RB-LB Carson East (121-703, 11 TDs; 31 solos, 9 1/2 TFLs, 5 sacks; 6-8 FGs); DL Mike Royal (8 TFLs, 6 1/2 sacks); DB Rusty Marshall (30 solos, 2 INTs); LB Justin Otey (32 solos, 2 INTs).
Galax statistics: QB Cole Pickett (99-172-6 passing, 1,855 yards, 29 passing TDs, 12 rush TDs); WR Zach Johnson (30-1,521, 17 TD catches); RB Denver Brown (144-1,521, 18 TDs); PK Eduardo Ortiz (4-5 FGs); DL Lee Peoples (53 solos, 4 sacks, 20 TFLs); LB Riley Jo Vaught, fr. (81 solos, 20 TFLs); LB Isaac Hawks (17 TFLs, 6 sacks).
Fast facts: First playoff game between the two Mountain Empire District rivals. ... Galax leads overall series 17-9. ... Maroon Tide has outscored Eagles 146-21 in last three meetings. ... Johnson has caught at least two TD passes in five games including five vs. Rural Retreat and three vs. Glenvar. ... Galax led regular-season game 28-0 at halftime. ... Auburn’s win over Covington was first playoff win since 2014.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Narrows or No. 3 George Wythe.
Prediction: Galax 47, Auburn 12.
No. 3 George Wythe (8-2) at No. 2 Narrows (11-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Wythe, Brandon Harner; Narrows; Kelly Lowe.
Last week: George Wythe defeated No. 6 Parry McCluer 63-21 at home. Narrows defeated No. 7 Grayson County 35-7 at home.
Season summaries: George Wythe lost only to Radford (45-23) in season opener and Galax (45-14) in Week 7. ... Played just nine regular-season games. ... Maroons’ wins include Auburn (34-16) and Gate City (34-7). Narrows won Pioneer District title and posted seventh 10-0 regular season in school history. ... Eleven wins have tied a school record. ... Green Wave has three wins over teams still in playoffs — Auburn (14-0), Chilhowie (20-14) and Holston (24-20).
George Wythe statistics: QB Cole Simmons (110-174-1 passing, 2,291 yards, 20 TDs; 119-767 rushing, 6 TDs); RB Ravvon Wells (141-1,011, 20 TDs); WR-LB Braydon Thompson (48-1,371, 15 TDs; 3 INTs, 4 sacks); WR Dayson McMillan (22-361, 3 TDs); PK Yianni Kapranos (53-56 PATs; 2-2 FGs); LB Nick Martin (108 solos, 20 TFLs); LB Dorrien McMillan (81 solos, 18 TFLs).
Narrows statistics: RB-LB Matthew Morgan (125-1,099 rushing, 9-175 receiving, 14 total TDs, 30 solos, 9 TFLs, 6 sacks); RB Chad Blaker (84-882, 19 TDs); QB-DB Chase Blaker (69-118-3 passing, 1,273 yards, 16 TDs; 127-733 rushing, 5 TDs; 48 solos); WR-DB Dustin Wiley (26-589, 10 TDs; 3 INTs); DL Hunter Needham (8 TFLs, 6 sacks).
Fast facts: George Wythe leads overall series 22-19-2 since Wytheville school opened in 1951. ... Teams have never faced each other in a postseason game. ... Only common opponent was Auburn. ... Simmons has 3,058 yards total offense. ... Narrows has reached Region 1C final each of past two years since leaving Mountain Empire District for Pioneer. ... Blaker twins are younger brothers of Virginia Tech walk-on Cole Blaker.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Galax or No. 5 Auburn.
Prediction: Narrows 27, George Wythe 26.
REGION 1D
No. 3 Chilhowie (9-2) vs. No. 2 J.I Burton (9-2)
At UVa-Wise
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Coaches: Chilhowie, Jeff Robinson; J.I. Burton, Jacob Caudill (interim).
Last week: Chilhowie defeated No. 6 Thomas Walker 47-0 at home. J.I. Burton defeated No. 7 Castlewood 44-0 at home.
Season summaries: J.I. Burton started 0-2 with losses to Ridgeview (40-13) and Chilhowie (45-24). ... Cumberland District champs did not defeat a team that is still in playoffs. ... Had 44-46 win over Thomas Walker in Week 10. ... Chilhowie had fourth straight regular season with at least eight wins. ... Losses are to two 11-0 teams — Narrows (20-14) and PH-Glade Spring (16-13). ... Warriors season high was against Eastside (62-28).
Chilhowie statistics: QB Logan Adams (62-130-9 passing, 1,131 yards, 17 TDs; 86-401 rushing, 8 TDs); RB Jonathan Gilley (87-888 rushing, 9 TDs; 16-347 receiving, 4 TDs); RB Malachi Thomas (63-464 rushing; 14-291 receiving, 13 total TDs); WR-DB Lucas Doss (30-482, 7 TDs, 3 INTs); PK Daniel Hutton (5-7 FGs); DE J.T. Lefew (71 solos, 27 TFLs, 9 sacks); DL Lucas Greer (62 solos, 26 TFLs, 8 sacks).
J.I. Burton statistics: RB Essu Teasley (64-1,047 rushing, 15 TDs; 16-197 receiving, 2 TDs); RB Mikey Culbertson (139-881 rushing, 16 TDs; 11-131 receiving, 0 TDs); RB Najee Steele (85-658 rushing, 15 TDs; 16-203, 0 TDs); QB Jaymen Buchanan (57-111-8 passing, 844 yards, 6 TDs; 49-311 rushing, 4 TDs).
Fast facts: Game was moved to artificial turf field at UVa-Wise because of forecast for rain. ... Chilhowie leads series 7-2 with five straight wins including 42-7 postseason victory in 2017. ... Caudill was promoted from assistant’s post on an interim basis to replace longtime Burton coach Jimbo Adams just prior to the opening of the season. ... Chilhowie (1970) and Burton (1972) won two of the first three Group A state titles.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 PH-Glade Spring or No. 5 Holston.
Prediction: Chilhowie 34, J.I. Burton 28.
