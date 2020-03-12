VHSL logo (copy) (copy)

The Virginia High School League announced Thursday that “due to rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19,” only family members will be allowed to attend the state basketball finals on Friday and Saturday.

This includes the girls 6 p.m. Class 3 final between Lord Botetourt and Spotswood on Friday, and the 8 p.m. boys Class 3 final between Cave Spring and Lakeland.

At this point, Thursday’s games, including the 8 p.m. Class 1 boys final between Auburn and Mathews, will be open to the general public.

“The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and has had continued discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders," VHSL Executive director Billy Haun said in a release sent out by the high school organization “Based on that advice we have made the decision to conduct Friday and Saturday games to only allow immediate family attendance, with only essential tournament staff and credentialed media present.”

