REGION 4D
E.C. GLASS (11-1) at SALEM (11-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: E.C. Glass, Jeff Woody; Salem, Don Holter.
Last week: E.C. Glass defeated Pulaski County 27-10 at home; Salem defeated George Washington 48-21 at home.
Series history: E.C. Glass leads 5-1-1.
Last meeting: E.C. Glass won 24-7 in Salem Stadium in 1987.
Playoff history: E.C. Glass is 27-22 in 24 appearances; Salem is 71-22 in 32 appearances.
Points scored: E.C. Glass, 508; Salem, 470
Points allowed: E.C. Glass, 142; Salem, 228.
Season summaries: E.C. GLASS finished second in Seminole District with 15-14 loss to Heritage in Week 9. … Edged Brookville 19-18 in Week 10. … Next-lowest output was 27 in playoff vs. Pulaski County. … Beat George Washington 49-15. … Won at Franklin County 34-7. SALEM won River Ridge District title with 12-6 win at Pulaski County in Week 10. … Lone loss 49-14 at home to West Virginia powerhouse Martinsburg. … Has scored 50 or more points in five of last seven games. … Had 27-21 home win over Franklin County and 21-14 road win over Northside.
E.C. Glass statistics: QB Dresean Kendrick (77-143-2 passing, 1,128 yards, 10 TDs; 184-1,950 rushing, 25 TDs); RB Ty Foster (107-894, 14 TDs); RB Quoterrius Craighead (103-712 rushing, 16 TDs; 7-143 receiving, 1 TD; WR DMoe Mosley (22-303, 6 TDs); WR Markevus Graves (22-340, 1 TD).
Salem statistics: RB Isaiah Persinger (159-1,322 rushing, 15 TDs); RB Cam Leftwich (143-799, 16 TDs); RB-LB Zavione Wood (82-793 rushing, 12 TDs; 8-208 receiving, 2 TDs; 37 solos, 11 1/2 TFLs, 3 INT); QB Hunter Chaney (68-121-5 passing, 1,268 yards, 17 TDs); WR Chase Ferris (16-307, 3 TDs); WR Chauncey Logan (15-174, 2 TDs); WR Shawn Collins (11-284, 5 TDs); LB Bobby Pinello (30 solos, 10 TFLs, 6 sacks); DB Jayden McDonald (5 INTs).
Fast facts: Salem's only win over Glass came in their lone postseason meeting, a 7-0 victory in in 1986 when the Spartans made the Group AAA state final. … Teams played to a 0-0 tie in Willis white's first season as Salem coach in 1983. … Glass and old Andrew Lewis High of Salem played 49 times beginning in 1920 with Lewis going 4-0-1 in the last five games, ending with a comeback win in the 1971 Group AAA semifinals. … Kendrick is the son of former Virginia Tech RB Andre Kendrick and is the Hilltoppers' career total offense leader. … Woody coached Brookville to back-to-back 14-0 seasons and Division 3 state titles in 2011 and 2012. … Holter is in his first season as Salem's head coach after serving as an assistant.
Next week: Winner plays Broad Run or Tuscarora in state semifinal.
Prediction: Salem 41, E.C. Glass 28.
° ° ° °
REGION 3D
NORTHSIDE (9-3) at LORD BOTETOURT (12-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Northside, Scott Fisher; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
Last week: Northside defeated Magna Vista 27-6 at home; Lord Botetourt defeated Hidden Valley 33-13 at home.
Series history: Northside leads 32-15-1.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt won 14-7 at home Nov. 1.
Playoff history: Northside is 24-20 in 23 appearances; Lord Botetourt is 13-14 in 15 appearances.
Points scored: Northside, 316; Lord Botetourt, 403.
Points allowed: Northside, 178; Lord Botetourt, 106.
Season summaries: NORTHSIDE opened 2-2 with loss at Pulaski County (14-0) and home loss to Salem (21-14). … Lone defensive shutout was win at Franklin County (21-0). … Also had win over Region 1C finalist Galax (42-28). … Season-high output in first-round win over Abingdon (48-28). LORD BOTETOURT had close wins in first three games vs. Brookville (15-9), Blacksburg (23-7) and West Virginia AA semifinalist Bluefield (20-14). … Also had comeback win at Franklin County (22-21) en route to Blue Ridge District title. … Led William Byrd 7-0 at halftime of 29-7 playoff win. … Allowed more than two TDs in just one game.
Northside statistics: RB Christian Fisher (195-1,642 rushing, 19 TDs; 23-380 receiving, 3 TDs); QB Sidney Webb (102-188-7 passing, 1,401 yards, 9 TDs; 139-563 rushing, 7 TDs); WR Isaac Earls (42-307, 3 TDs); TE-DE Zach Horton (20-218 receiving; 21-63 rushing, 1 TD; 54 solos, 25 TFLs, 14 sacks); DE Gavyn Preston (73 solos, 18 TFLs, 6 1/2 sacks); LB Jacob Elliott (75 solos); LB Keenan Bishop (66 solos, 2 INTs).
Lord Botetourt statistics: RB Hunter Rice (161–1,160, 12 TDs); RB Dylan Wade (137-860, 13 TDs); QB James-Ryan Salvi (68-114-3 passing, 1,127 yards, 15 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (42-631 yards, 10 TDs).
Fast facts: Fifth game in last two seasons between the two rivals and second straight meeting in region final with Botetourt winning 23-7 last year. … Rice's 1,160 yards have come in five games plus the first series of the season opener when he broke his ankle. … Five former Northside players transferred to Botetourt this year including star DE Isaiah Stephens. … Twelve of Botetourt's 13 postseason wins have come Harless became head coach in 2012.
Next week: Winner plays Heritage or Spotswood in state semifinal.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 21, Northside 14.
° ° ° °
REGION 1C
GEORGE WYTHE (9-2) at GALAX (10-1)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Coaches: George Wythe, Brandon Harner; Galax, Mark Dixon.
Last week: George Wythe defeated Narrows 56-28 on the road; Galax defeated Auburn 56-14 at home.
Series history: George Wythe leads 24-21-2
Last meeting: Galax won 45-14 on Oct. 18 in Wytheville.
Playoff history: Galax is 28-13 in 15 appearances; George Wythe is 32-19 in 22 appearances.
Points scored: George Wythe, 457, Galax, 532.
Points allowed: George Wythe, 265; Galax, 159.
Season summaries: GEORGE WYTHE lost opener to Radford (45-23) in addition to the loss to Galax. … Maroons have averaged 55.0 points in last four games. … Lone regular-season win over team with winning record was Auburn (34-16). … Scored season high vs. Carroll County (65-35). GALAX has scored 55, 57, 56 and 56 points in its last four games. … Had season-opening win over Glenvar (32-29). … Lone loss came at Northside (42-28) in game that was tied at 21. … Has scored more than 50 points seven times. … Had shutouts against Carroll County, Fort Chiswell and Grayson County.
George Wythe statistics: QB Cole Simmons (117-186-3 passing, 2,414 yards, 20 TDs; 130-897 rushing); RB Ravvon Wells (154-1,165 rushing, 23 TDs); WR Braydon Thompson (49-1,391 receiving, 15 TDs); WR-DB Dayson McMillan (26-424, 3 TDs; 4 INTs); PK Yianni Kapranos (61-64 PATs, 2-2 FGs); LB Nick Martin (114 solos, 21 TFLs, 3 1/2 sacks); LB Dorrien McMillan (89 solos, 18 TFLs).
Galax statistics: QB Cole Pickett (109-190-6 passing, 2,107 yards, 33 TDs; 58-177 rushing, 12 TDs); RB Denver Brown (151-1,582 rushing); WR Zach Johnson (35-912 receiving, 19 TDs); PK Eduardo Ortiz (58-63 PATs, 4-5 FGs); LB Riley Jo Vaught (87 solos, 21 TFLs); LB Lee Peoples (60 solos, 21 TFLs, 4 sacks); DL Isaac Hawks (17 TFLs, 6 sacks); DL Brendun Bryson (37 solos, 14 TFLs).
Fast facts: Both teams played just nine regular-season games as neither replaced Bland County after the Bears canceled their season. … Galax has won its last five games against George Wythe including 42-14 second-round playoff win in 2018. … Twenty-six of Galax's 28 postseason wins have occurred since Dixon became Maroon Tide's head coach in 2010. … Dixon has a 99-33 career record including 2015 Division 1 state title at Galax. … George Wythe has state titles in 2002 under Donnie Pruitt and 2012 under H.S. Ingo.
Next week: Winner plays PH-Glade Spring or J.I. Burton in state semifinal.
Prediction: Galax 42, George Wythe 34.
