The Virginia High School League on Friday announced that the spring sports season for its member schools has been put on hold until March 30.
The VHSL sponsors 10 boys and girls state championships in baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field.
The first official regular-season play date for the state's public schools was scheduled to be Monday when 64 varsity spring sports games or matches were to be played by Timesland schools.
However, the VHSL imposed authority over all its school divisions and mandated that no games be held for two weeks.
The VHSL will allow each school division to determine whether practices for spring sports will be held while the games are on hold.
The state's private schools -- with the exception of Liberty Christian -- are not bound by VHSL decisions.
Athletic directors at North Cross and Roanoke Valley Christian School said their spring sports seasons will proceed as scheduled.
