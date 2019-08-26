VHSL
CLASS 6
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Coach: Kaitlyn Dula
Last year: 21-7 (lost in Class 6 state quarterfinal)
The Eagles had a great 2018. They were one of eight Timesland teams with at least 20 wins and they dropped a 3-2 nailbiter to Colonial Forge in the Region 6B final before bowing out against powerhouse Frank Cox, which has moved to Class 5 this year. Franklin County moves to the Blue Ridge District after sweeping through the Piedmont 14-0 in 2018. The Eagles also have moved to Region 6A. Sophomore outside hitter Courtney Bryant was the Region 6B player of the year, while senior outside hitter Alex Christoff made second-team all-region. Senior setter Rachel Justice returns and joins Bryant and Christoff as a team captain. Returnee Reece Turner is the only other senior on the roster.
CLASS 5
PATRICK HENRY
Coach: Maggie Newman
Last year: 17-9 (lost in Region 5D semifinal)
The Patriots had a winning record last year in the River Ridge District, no easy feat in a league that includes Blacksburg and Hidden Valley. Two second-team all-region players -- senior libero Jordan Fitchett and senior middle Anna Dandridge -- return for PH. The Patriots also are banking on freshman middle Callie Harris and senior Megan Doyle, a transfer from Cave Spring who made River Ridge honorable mention in 2018. PH will again host the Tournament of Champions, Oct. 12.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Coach: Catherine Galecki
Last year: 5-17 (lost in Region 5D first round)
The Colonels have a mix of veterans and newcomers as they hope to build the program. Last year's five wins were three more than the team had in 2017. Second-team Blue Ridge outside/middle Victoria Board, a junior, heads the list of veterans along with seniors Terryona Smith (setter/return specialist), Tanique Valree (outside/middle) and Brianna Waldron (outside/defensive specialist). Juniors Shakara Anderson (outside/middle) and Jennie Pham (setter/return specialist), and sophomore Dianna Richardson (outside/defensive specialist) also have some experience.
CLASS 4
BLACKSBURG
Coach: Nicole Kessner
Last year: 26-3 (lost in Class 4 semifinal)
The Bruins have quickly developed into one of Timesland's best programs under Kessner, compiling a 71-16 record in the last three years with a Group 3A state runner-up finish in 2016 and a quarterfinal appearance in 2017, losing only at the state level to Loudoun County and Hidden Valley. Blacksburg saw All-Timesland outsider hitter Anabel Zier sign with Virginia Tech, but the Bruins are hardly short on talent. Junior outside hitter Amanda Lowe already has committed to Tech, while senior middle/right-side Lydia Peton has committed to Navy. The Bruins picked up a transfer from Texas, setter/right-side Ashley Rutherford.
JEFFERSON FOREST
Coach: Steve Mills
Last year: 21-6 (lost in Class 4 quarterfinal)
The Cavaliers won 21 games for the second year in a row before running into perennial powerhouse Loudoun County. Senior setter Heather Forton returns after making first-team Region 4D, while senior middle Stacy Gallahan made second-team all-region. Junior libero Sophia Gerni will miss six weeks with a knee injury, but JF has picked up some new players. Senior outside hitter Hailee Blankenship is back after sitting out the 2018 season, while setter Rita Maghernin is an exchange student from Italy. JF has picked up sophomore transfer Mariah Soucie, who will start at middle hitter. Outside hitter Sydney Strain also returns as a first-team Seminole District choice.
PULASKI COUNTY
Coach: Ted Prol
Last year: 4-17 (lost in River Ridge first round)
The Cougars found the rugged River Ridge a difficult place for a rebuilding job as they finished 0-12 in the league. Two returning River Ridge honorable mention picks -- junior middle blocker Skylar Burton and senior right-side hitter Serenity Mitchell -- return as leaders. Look for several juniors -- middle blocker Kelsey Hancock, setter Haleigh Brown, defensive specialist Molly Cox and libero Juliana Paine -- to be factors. Laura McDonald returns after leading the team in digs with 150.
SALEM
Coach: Amanda Hristov
Last year: 6-15 (did not qualify for region)
The Spartans experienced an injury-plagued 2018 season, and stars Janae Blakeney and Telia Harris graduated. Blakeney was a second-team Region 4D selection, while Harris made second-team River Ridge District. Senior outside hitter Maddie Hall was an honorable mention all-region selection. Other returning seniors are setter Haley Steffan, libero/defensive specialist Brooke Baxley, outside hitter Meredith Hicks and setter Sybella Work. Juniors Annika Bryan, Madie Loyd and Ashlyn Moorman round out the team along with freshmen Kai Bowen and Reese Redford.
CLASS 3
BASSETT
Coach: Julie Anne Firebaugh
Last year: 18-5 (lost in Region 4D semifinal)
The Bengals were successful in 2018 by any standard as they lost just three Piedmont District games and were led by second-team All-Timesland performer Cameron Blankenship, who is playing at Guilford. Bassett will be led in Firebaugh's fourth season by three players who earned second-team All-Piedmont honors -- junior middle blocker Allie Lane, junior setter Sydney Martin and senior libero Tabitha Hall.
CARROLL COUNTY
Coach: Cindy Edwards
Last year: 19-4 (lost in Region 4D semifinal)
The Cavaliers came one victory away from a Class 4 tournament berth in a year when they defeated Class 2 state champ Radford twice including a win in the Three Rivers tournament final. Several talented seniors are gone, but junior Hannah Farmer is back after making honorable mention all-region with 38 aces and 33 blocks. Senior Cassidy Lawson, a second-team Three Rivers choice returns with 209 kills from 2018. Senior Hannah Spangler had 288 assists and 29 aces last year.
CAVE SPRING
Coach: Kris McCoy
Last year: 13-12 (lost in Region 3D first round)
The Knights are under their third head coach in the four seasons since longtime coach Tamalyn Tanis resigned in 2016 as McCoy -- a familiar figure on the club-level scene -- takes over for Kylee Beecher. Cave Spring played its best at the end of 2018, dropping 3-2 matches to Hidden Valley and Blacksburg. However, UNC Greensboro commit Taylor Robertson has transferred to Lord Botetourt, and Megan Doyle has left for Patrick Henry. The Knights are looking to senior libero/defensive specialist Maya Monsour, senior setter/right-side Caroline Glenn and senior defensive specialist Eliyana Miller for big production in 2019.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Coach: Lisa Dalton
Last year: 12-11 (lost in Region 3D semifinal)
The Blue Demons posted a second successive winning season before running into eventual state champion Lord Botetourt after a first-round region triumph over Abingdon. Senior Laurel Whyte returns for a third season at middle hitter/blocker, picking up some all-region honors. Senior setter Morgan Smith also returns as she looks to set up some talented new hitters on the outside.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Coach: Carla Ponn
Last year: 23-6 (lost in Class 3 semifinal)
The Titans are seemingly in the hunt for a state title every year under Ponn and 2018 was no exception as they came within a whisker of another championship game before a five-set road loss to eventual champ Lord Botetourt. Two All-Timesland players -- Meg Coolbaugh and George Mason signee Marley Willard -- graduated but talent remains on hand. Senior setter Frannie Sine was a second-team Class 3 selection, topping the 1,000 mark for career assists. Sophomore Cam Davenport is ready for a breakthrough. Seniors Abigail Atkins (middle blocker) and Amber Assaid (defensive specialist/libero) are back, while promising newcomers include juniors Leilani Pickens (middle) and Maddie Clouser (right side), and sophomore Faith Mitchell (setter).
LIBERTY
Coach: Katelyn Martin
Last year: 9-13
Liberty is under the direction of Martin, a former player in the program who most recently was a freshman coach in Culpeper County. She replaced former Liberty University head coach Chris Phillips, who spent one season on the job. Liberty has a number of girls who play for Net Force Volleyball and other travel teams. Senior Maria Young has switched from hitter to setter, and she will look to feed hitters Katie Vaughan (outside), freshman Emma Kimberlin (outside), Katherine Thompson (middle), Fiona Taylor (middle), and Ginevra Fabriani (right-side). Fabriani is an exchange student from Italy. Defensive specialists include Rieley Taylor, Chassity Alphin and Sydney Dills. Junior Maddie Collins can step in to play setter if Young is used on the front row.
LORD BOTETOURT
Coach: Julie Conner
Last year: 32-1 (won VHSL Class 3 championship)
The Cavaliers have a 63-1 record with two state titles in the last two seasons, and this could be another big year. Timesland and Class 3 player of the year Miette Veldman, a senior, already has more than 1,000 career kills and has committed to James Madison as an outside hitter. Now add Cave Spring transfer Taylor Robertson, who has committed to UNC-Greensboro, on the outside for her senior year. Senior setter Jordyn Kepler was first-team Class 3 in 2018. She has more than 2,000 career assists. Senior libero Kenleigh Gunter was a second-team all-state pick.
MAGNA VISTA
Coach: Jessica France
Last year: 6-13 (lost in Region 3D first round)
The Warriors are trying to build their program in a region that includes state powers Lord Botetourt and Hidden Valley, perennially strong Carroll County and Abingdon, and now Henry County rival Bassett. Senior outside hitter/setter Zariah Scales was a first-team Piedmont District choice. Senior middle hitters Mackenzie Hairston and Kaitlyn Viers, and sophomore outside hitter Morgan Smith are other players to watch.
NORTHSIDE
Coach: Rachel Fertitta
Last year: 9-15 (did not qualify for region)
The Vikings will be under their third head coach in three years. Fertitta is a former three-sport star at Northside who played volleyball at Emory & Henry and Radford University. Tracey Hueston, who is one of the premier athletes produced in the Roanoke Valley in the last 10 years, returns for her senior year after hitting a team-high 172 kills and making first-team Region 3D. Hueston won two state outdoor track and field titles and is a high-major women's basketball recruit. Also back are junior setter Kylee Draper, sophomore middle Sanii Nash-Fuell, and juniors Samantha Johnson and Kendall Manning. Nash-Fuell had a team-high 63 blocks in 2018, while Manning led the Vikings with 51 aces.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Coach: Amanda McCoy
Last year: 21-4 (lost in Class 3 quarterfinal)
The Wildcats' rise has been swift, but for the second year in a row they were taken out in the state tournament by Hidden Valley. Plenty of talent returns led by first-team Class 3 middle hitter Graceon Armstrong, the Region 3C player of the year; and junior outside hitter Jaydyn Clemmer, a second-team Class 3 selection. Sophomore Krissy Whitesell will move to the setter position after playing opposite as a freshman. Senior libero/defensive specialist Emma Lawson is a returning starter. She has committed to Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.). Sophomores Alyana Cooper and Grace Cauley return for playing time in the middle. Also back are senior DS Meredith Lawhorn, junior setter Courtney Towle and sophomore opposite/outside hitter Rachel Ferris.
STAUNTON RIVER
Coach: Sharon Blake
Last year: 7-14 (lost in Blue Ridge semifinal)
The Golden Eagles made strides from the team that won just three matches in 2017, and eight players return from last year's squad led by senior outside hitters Audrey Barns and Hollie Creasy. Senior Olivia Dickenson is a transfer from Parkway Christian and should make an impact.
WILLIAM BYRD
Coach: Allison Thornton
Last year: 6-16 (lost in Region 4D first round)
The Terriers ended their season with a postseason loss to powerhouse Blacksburg, but that won't be the case in 2019 as they have dropped to the Class 3 ranks. Top returnees are All-Region 4D senior outside hitter Alison Stoehr and junior Grayce Dantzler, a second-team Blue Ridge District pick who missed much of 2018 with a concussion. Seniors Lexi Dean and Hayley Ward, junior Kasey McKee and sophomore setter Trinity Hylton also return to the lineup.
CLASS 2
ALLEGHANY
Coach: Madison Carter
Last year: 7-16 (did not qualify for region)
The Mountaineers competed in a loaded Three Rivers District and managed a lone win over James River. This year they have dropped to Class 2 and will compete in Region 2C. Junior Anna Haynes and senior Nicole Gray are the leaders for Alleghany in 2019.
FORT CHISWELL
Coach: Morgan Shrader
Last year: 8-18 (lost in Region 2C first round)
The Pioneers are under a new coach as Shrader replaced Amy Montgomery. Fort Chiswell has 10 seniors and four juniors on the roster. Outside hitters are seniors Hannah Odum, Sarah Stephens and Bailey Watson; and junior Jada Martin. Seniors Jordan King and Bailee McGlothlin are in the middle. McGlothlin can play libero along with junior Courtnie Caudle and senior Kamdyn Kilgore. Seniors Haley Carter and Autumn Vaught play on the right-side, while junior Kelsey Davis and senior Karlynn Goforth are the setters. Junior JoJo Caudill and senior Faith Moffitt are defensive specialists.
FLOYD COUNTY
Coach: Carrie Dalton
Last year: 15-14 (lost in Region 2C second quarterfinal)
The Buffaloes had a solid season, but the Three Rivers District was very strong as all nine of their losses came to TRD opponents. Floyd County is led by senior outside hitter Haylee Dalton, who made first-team all-district and second-team all-region in 2018. Sophomore setter Kenzee Dalton, sophomore outside hitter Jaycee Dalton, and sophomore defensive specialist/libero Madi Ramey are the Buffaloes' other standouts.
GILES
Coach: Mandy Havens
Last year: 20-8 (lost in Class 2 quarterfinal)
The Spartans have piled up 58 victories in the last three seasons and three of the headliners -- Jocelyn Midkiff, Madison Williams and Hailey Kirk -- have graduated. Giles still has talent. Junior Hannah Steele was a first-team Region 1C pick, while junior Alyssa Pennington made second team. Junior Emma Claytor and senior Carly Tate also are important pieces of the lineup.
GLENVAR
Coach: Basil Conner
Last year: 9-12 (lost in Three Rivers semifinal)
The Highlanders aren't ducking anyone as the early schedule again includes the likes of Blacksburg and Hidden Valley. Glenvar could be a surprise team led by sophomore Bailey Conner, a second-team Region 2C pick last year. Grace Blount is the lone senior on the roster, which also includes five juniors and three freshmen.
JAMES RIVER
Coach: David McGee
Last year: 9-15 (lost in Region 2C first round)
The Knights were hit hard by graduation including the loss of hitter Lynsey Bailey, who is playing at Roanoke College. Also gone are Bailey Marshall and Anna Schroeder. Seven players return, including seniors Kjersten DeHaven, Olivia Murry and Niki Kirk; juniors Morgan Marshall, Ainsley Simmons and Lily Wilson; and sophomore Michaela Hedrick.
MARION
Coach: Amanda Hanshew
Last year: 17-11 (lost in Region 2D first round)
The Scarlet Hurricanes have been one of the premier Class 2 programs in the state in recent years, winning 30 matches and a state title in 2016, followed by a 26-3 record in 2017. Marion has a young roster this year led by junior outside hitter Audrey Moss. Hannah Henson is the lone senior on a team that has seven juniors and five sophomores.
MARTINSVILLE
Coach: Tanner Sweitzer
Last year: 2-19 (lost in Region 2C first round)
The Bulldogs have a cast of returning players, but three-year senior starting setter Mikaela Redd will miss a significant portion of the season after suffering torn cartilage in her knee during the offseason. Martinsville is counting on four other returnees -- senior setter/outside hitter Savasiah Boyd, senior middle Lauren Foster, junior middle Nakieyah Hairston, junior libero Anijah Hairston -- and junior outside hitter Tyrenisha Dillard. Anijah Hairston was a second-team all-region choice in 2018.
PATRICK COUNTY
Coach: Heidi Moore
Last year: 7-15 (lost in Region 3D first round)
The Cougars have been a winning program under Moore, but getting past the likes of Hidden Valley and Cave Spring has been a big postseason roadblock. Patrick County is in the Class 2 ranks now. This year's team is very young, led by senior middle blocker Erin Keith and senior defensive specialist Jenny Turner. The top juniors are outside hitter Lauren Largen and Caroline Vernon.
RADFORD
Coach: Karen Adams
Last year: 26-2 (won Class 2 state championship)
The Bobcats rebounded from their near miss in the 2017 state final to claim the championship at Salem Civic Center with a 3-1 win over Poquoson. Radford was led by Class 2 player of the year Emma Minnick, who took 3,000 career assists to the college ranks at Charleston Southern. This year's team is paced by returning all-state senior outside hitter Charli Dietz and first-team all-state junior Trinity Adams. Radford is counting on senior middle hitter Sadie Hurst, sophomore middle Lacey Cline and junior outside hitter Kara Armentrout to keep the program at a high level.
CLASS 1
AUBURN
Coach: Sherry Millirons
Last year: 22-1 (lost in Class 1 semifinal)
The Eagles underwent a coaching change on the eve of the state tournament and finished the year with an interim coach, falling to eventual state champ PH-Glade Spring. Now guess who's back. It's Millirons, who led Auburn to three consecutive state titles and has 387 career wins. Six seniors return led by Region 1C player of the year Rachel Harding at outside hitter. First-team all-region libero Jaylin Shepherd returns along with Tori Boyd and Hannah Miles on the back row. Middle hitter Addyson Huff is a brick-wall blocker, while left-handed Emma Sutphin hits from the right side. Sophomores Anna McGuire (setter) and Alyson Martin (hitter) will see plenty of time.
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Danielle Martin
Last year: 13-10 (lost in Region 1C first round)
The Chargers hope to build on last year's winning record, but they have to replace five key seniors. Middle hitter Selena Wolfe, one of three seniors this fall, was a second-team Pioneer District choice. Junior Emily Douglas also is a key contributor.
BLAND COUNTY
Coach: Hunter Romano
Last year: 0-21 (did not qualify for region)
The Bears are under the new direction of Romano, who was a volleyball assistant for the past three years at Class 2 Central-Wise. Bland County should be led by senior setter Anna Pauley, junior libero Alexis Arnold, freshman outside hitter McKenzie Tindal and junior middle blocker Kayla Mutter. Defensive specialists Carly Riggs and Olyvia Clark are the other seniors on the roster.
CHILHOWIE
Coach: Laura Robinson
Last year: 15-13 (lost in Class 1 quarterfinal)
The Warriors lost five seniors including do-everything Leah Kestner, a first-team VHSL Class 1 selection and a second-team All-Timesland pick. Junior middle Caitlin Pierce made the Hogoheegee District second team in 2018. Outside hitter Lindsey Walker and setter Heidi Adams are the returning seniors. Sophomore Mari-Beth Boardwine broke into the starting lineup in the middle late last year, while sophomore Kaitlyn Hopkins got playing time on the outside.
COVINGTON
Coach: Mary Tyree
Last year: 14-11 (lost in Region 1C semifinal)
The Cougars tied Bath County for the Pioneer District regular-season title before bowing out against George Wythe. Covington returns all-region outside hitter Katie Woodward, a senior. Libero Reese Myers had 1,000 digs in 2018 and made second-team all-region. Junior Mackenzie Carter was a second-team all-district choice. Other returnees are senior Abby McDaniel (outside hitter), and juniors Ariel Barber (middle), Madison Bennett (setter), Zoe Spangler (middle) and Kinley Spinks (outside). Freshman Aubrey Brown will get a look at setter and outside hitter.
CRAIG COUNTY
Coach: Geoff Boyer
Last year: 10-11 (lost in Region 1C first round)
The Rockets have posted some preseason wins that indicate they could be very solid in the Class 1 ranks this year. Two four-year starters -- first-team all-region outside hitter Haleigh Smith and outside hitter Jaci McAlwee -- lead the cast. Junior middle blocker Autumn Hutchinson and junior Nicole Austin were second-team Pioneer District choices. If Craig can develop a setter early in the season, more wins could follow.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Coach: Maggie Rusgrove
Last year: 6-16 (lost in Pioneer District second round)
The Mustangs will look to make inroads against better opponents in Rusgrove's second year as three of last year's victories were against Highland and two came over winless Bland County. Junior Elli Underwood was a second-team Pioneer choice, while seniors Abagail Raines and Idara Rakes made honorable mention. Payton Vishneski and Maddie Smith are the other seniors on the roster.
GALAX
Coach: George Edmondson
Last year: 6-18 (lost in Region 1C first round)
The Maroon Tide must replace outside hitter Ashlyn Brady, who was a first-team Mountain Empire District choice in 2018 and is playing at Surry Community College. However, Galax returns senior setter Kendall Sturgill, who already has hit the 1,000 assist mark for her career. Sophomore outside hitter Saige Leonard also returns. Two promising freshmen -- 5-foot-11 Carly Sturgill and 6-foot-1 Kyraha Parnell -- come up from the JV team that won the MED title last year. Parnell is recovering from a recent meniscus injury.
GEORGE WYTHE
Coach: Jo Repass
Last year: 15-12 (lost in Class 1 quarterfinal)
The Maroons return some talent from the team that exited with a loss to eventual state champion PH-Glade Spring, but they will have to stay healthy as the varsity roster includes just eight players. Senior outside hitter Marisa Turpin is back after making first-team all-state with 233 kills, 264 digs, 82 aces and 43 blocks. Also back are senior middle blocker Nina Dillow, a second-team all-region choice with 186 kills, 127 blocks and 233 digs; and senior setter/right-side Karrah James, who had 310 assists.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Coach: Charles Campbell
Last year: 7-15 (lost in Mountain Empire first round)
The Blue Devils have something old and something new. Charles Campbell and assistant Jill Campbell, who last coached the program in 2007, are back after a 12-year hiatus. Middle hitter/blocker Jacie Bennett and setter Chelsea Wilson, a pair of seniors, lead the team after both made honorable mention all-district in 2018.
NARROWS
Coach: Sherry Duncan
Last year: 11-13 (lost in Region 1C first round)
The Green Wave graduated eight seniors off last year's team that bowed out against Auburn in the postseason. This year's lone senior is libero Aubrey Riddle, a second-team Pioneer District choice who frequently had 30 or more digs in games in 2018. Returning hitter Haley Kast, could shift over to setter at times this year. Hitter Emma Spencer is the only other returning player from last season.
PARRY McCLUER
Coach: Shannon Stiltner
Last year: 9-10 (lost in Pioneer District second round)
The Fighting Blues will look to get over the .500 mark led by returning first-team Pioneer District choice Chloe Persinger at outside hitter. Also back are senior right-side hitter Grayson Shields and junior middle Kennedi Burton. Outside hitter Shana Carter and right-side Kayleigh Jennings are the only other seniors on the roster. Junior Tyler Banks and sophomore Sydney Cullen are listed at the setter position.
VISAA
DIVISION III
NORTH CROSS
Coach: Scott Wilde
Last year: 9-10 (lost in Division III first round)
The Raiders made a late-summer coaching change as Wilde, a former head coach at Rappahannock County and Warren County, replaced Terri Craig. North Cross has a 14-player roster but six girls are playing volleyball for the first time. Junior outside hitters Anne Lee and Lillian Kemp are players to watch along with sophomore setter Meade Greer. The Raiders have some size up front in junior middle blocker Isabel Bradley and 6-foot eighth grader Teea Hash.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Coach: Melissa Horan
Last year: 16-17
The Celtics have plenty of optimism as plenty of veterans return from a team that nearly finished .500. Seniors Maggie Clark (outside hitter) and Tania Knipp (setter) and junior middle hitter Isabella Myers form a potent offensive threat. Junior Isabella Alvarez leads the defense from the libero position, while sophomore outside hitter Emma Patterson and middle hitter Alex Nance add offensive punch.
VACA
FAITH CHRISTIAN
Coach: Deon Matthews
Last year: 9-4 regular season (Won NACA Division 4 title)
Former Cave Spring head coach Deon Matthews has taken over the program from Stacy Bravo, who has stayed on as an assistant. The Warriors must replace Madelyn Gregory, who is playing at Roanoke College, but five players return led by first-team all-conference outside hitter Jacqui Farthing. Also back are senior defensive specialist/libero Hannah Bush, senior middle hitter Megan Kagey, sophomore setter Avery Bravo and freshman outside hitter Em Eanes. Bush and Kagey are the lone seniors on the roster, which includes no juniors.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Dana Somers
Last year: (lost in VACA state semifinal)
The Eagles return most of their players from the team that finished first in the conference, second in the South Region and fourth in the state tournament. Senior middle hitter Kate Ferro, junior setter Brooke Somers and senior middle Lauren Butler were all-conference in 2018. RVC is counting on Breanne Hurt, a transfer from Parkway Christian. Other top returnees are seniors Regan Kessler and Alisa Pait, junior Adisson Alexander, and sophomores Tess Carroll and Lauren Tate.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN
Coach: Hailey Richardson
The Ospreys are under a new coach as Richardson, a Bassett graduate and former assistant at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, has taken over for Briana Fike. Smith Mountain Lake has added a middle school program for the first time. This year's varsity roster includes juniors Abby Tyler, Emma Montgomery, Autumn Colomba and Tia Shumate; and sophomores Eryn Murphy and Paris Williamson in the starting lineup.