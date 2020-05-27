Lord Botetourt's Miette Veldman was named the VHSL's Allstate Foundations' Class 3 female athlete of the year on Tuesday, adding to the plethora of state awards for the James Madison University-bound volleyball player.
Veldman, a three-time Timesland player of the year in both volleyball and girls basketball, also was named the VHSL Class 3 volleyball player of the year after Botetourt won its third straight state championship last fall.
The Cavs' basketball team was declared co-champions after the VHSL canceled the Class 3 finals due to the coronavirus pandemic. Veldman was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state in basketball, and was also the Region 3D player of the year.
The Allstate Foundation achievement awards are given to a top male and female athlete in each class. There is also an additional award for a standout in academic achievement. Each of the 18 students receive a $1,500 scholarship as part of the honor.
An additional scholarship is awarded for courageous achievement. The winner in 2020 was Nathan Worley of Virginia High.
