Lord Botetourt senior Miette Veldman is the VHSL Class 3 girls athlete of the year.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

Lord Botetourt's Miette Veldman was named the VHSL's Allstate Foundations' Class 3 female athlete of the year on Tuesday, adding to the plethora of state awards for the James Madison University-bound volleyball player.

Veldman, a three-time Timesland player of the year in both volleyball and girls basketball, also was named the VHSL Class 3 volleyball player of the year after Botetourt won its third straight state championship last fall.

The Cavs' basketball team was declared co-champions after the VHSL canceled the Class 3 finals due to the coronavirus pandemic. Veldman was named to the VHSL Class 3 all-state in basketball, and was also the Region 3D player of the year.

The Allstate Foundation achievement awards are given to a top male and female athlete in each class. There is also an additional award for a standout in academic achievement. Each of the 18 students receive a $1,500 scholarship as part of the honor.

An additional scholarship is awarded for courageous achievement. The winner in 2020 was Nathan Worley of Virginia High.

