The 2019 Virginia High School League football season will conclude Saturday.
That's Dec. 14.
And that is too late to suit VHSL executive director Billy Haun.
Haun said there is growing concern among the VHSL's 317 member schools that the football calendar — four weeks of preseason practice, an 11-week regular season and a five-week postseason — is too long.
Count Haun among those personally troubled.
"From the executive director position and what I'm hearing from schools, the two biggest concerns I have are the length of the season with all of the concern about injuries, and we're two weeks into the winter sports season," Haun said in a recent interview.
Haun said a VHSL ad hoc committee has been working with the league's participation committee to study how upcoming football seasons might be shortened.
While no change would be likely until at least 2021, the VHSL director said several possible moves to cut one week from the football season are under consideration:
- Eliminating one week of the preseason and one preseason scrimmage.
- Playing a nine-week regular season.
- Eliminating the bye week and compressing the regular season to 10 weeks.
- Cutting the playoffs back from five games to four games.
Reducing the number of regular-season games seems unlikely. Schools rely on revenue from home football games to operate their athletic departments.
"If you go to nine [games], that means every other year you only have four home games," Haun said.
Haun — who was a head football coach at several VHSL schools including George Wythe and Richlands — concedes that a five-game postseason is demanding.
"You've got to play 50 percent of your regular season to win a championship," he said. "You've got to win five games. That's a long season."
Would the VHSL mandate a four-game postseason?
"In my opinion, the answer is by region," Haun said. "In some regions, the 7 and the 8 seeds were 6-4 or 7-3. Then I look at some of the regions and 5, 6, 7 and 8 [seeds] were less than 5-5."
Reducing the length of the preseason would follow the lead of the NFL, which is considering shortening its exhibition schedule.
"With all the out-of-season practice that's available, with all the 7-on-7, do we still need two preseason scrimmages?" Haun said.
"Obviously, our sports medicine committee would want to weigh in on that. Is that a safety issue?"
The bottom line is that the Haun is concerned that the length of the football season is creating negative fallout in several areas.
"You're losing participation," he said. "Numbers are down. It's your longest season. It goes 20 weeks and it's a sport that you're worried about injuries. Plus you're two weeks into the winter season before you play your championship.
"That's not fair to the winter sports kids. I don't think it's fair to the football kids. You're playing a state championship, and your whole student body and community may not be able to come and support you because they're off doing their winter events at the same time."
Haun said overall football participation in VHSL schools has dropped 13.5 percent in the last seven years.
Bland County canceled its 2019 varsity season in early August because of low turnout. Three VHSL schools — Class 4 Jamestown, Class 3 Waynesboro and Class 2 Bluestone — forfeited a game this season.
Haun believes more than one VHSL school is on the verge of dropping 11-man football in favor of the eight-man version of the sport.
A handful of the state's private schools including Virginia Episcopal in Lynchburg and St. Anne's-Belfield in Charlottesville began playing eight-man football in 2018.
"Nobody [in 2019] really wanted to be that team that wanted to be the first one to go to eight-man football," Haun said. "I think there are going to be some teams that are going to seriously take a look at it."
Haun said VHSL ad hoc committees are studying a number of topics, including the feasibility of the current six classification system based on enrollment in grades 9-12.
"Is six classifications really the right thing to do?" he said. "Does it work better with four classifications?
"In Virginia, our school enrollments are going in different directions. We've got smaller schools getting smaller, and larger schools getting larger."
Haun said the the VHSL is considering counting enrollment only in grades 9-11 toward the number that determines each school's classification.
He also said the VHSL might consider allowing school's to play "up" in a higher division than their enrollment would dictate.
While Haun said potential changes would not take effect until 2021, he wants the VHSL to react to current input.
"You can't keep putting it off saying, 'We'll look at it next year,' " he said.
