VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of Sept. 28)

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ocean Lakes (4-1)----------5-----140-----28.00

2. Thomas Dale (3-1)----------4-----108-----27.00

3. Franklin County (3-2)----------5-----130-----26.00

4. Oscar Smith (3-1)----------4-----102-----25.50

5. Cosby (3-1)----------4-----99-----24.75

6. Landstown (3-2)----------5-----118-----23.80

7. Western Branch (2-2)----------4-----93-----23.25

8. Floyd Kellam (2-2)----------4-----90-----22.50

9. Grassfield (2-2)----------4-----89-----22.25

10. Tallwood (1-3)----------4-----84-----21.00

11. James River-Midlothian (0-4)----------4-----70-----17.50

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (5-0)----------5-----144-----28.40

2. North Stafford (3-1)----------4-----96-----24.00

3. Patrick Henry (4-1)----------5-----119-----23.80

4. William Fleming (2-2)----------4-----92-----23.00

5. Harrisonburg (2-2)----------4-----78-----19.50

6. Stafford (1-3)----------4-----72-----18.00

7. Brooke Point (0-4)----------4-----66-----16.50

8. Albemarle (0-5)----------5-----77-----15.40

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (4-0)----------4-----112-----28.00

2. E.C. Glass (4-0)----------4-----106-----26.50

3. Pulaski County (5-0)----------5-----130-----26.00

4. Halifax County (3-1)----------4-----94-----23.50

5. George Washington (3-1)----------6-----83-----20.75

6. Jefferson Forest (2-2)----------4-----79----------19.75

7. Blacksburg (3-2)----------5-----98-----19.60

8. Amherst County (1-4)----------5-----80-----16.00

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Heritage (4-1)----------5-----111-----22.20

2. Spotswood (5-0)-----5-----110-----22.00

3. Rockbridge County (4-1)----------5-----106-----21.20

4. Liberty Christian (3-1)----------4-----82-----20.50

5. Fluvanna County (3-1)----------4-----80-----20.00

6. Turner Ashby----------(3-1)----------4-----76-----19.00

7. Rustburg (2-3)----------5-----85-----17.00

8. Fort Defiance (2-2)----------4-----63-----15.75

9. Brookville (1-3)----------4-----61-----15.25

t10. Monticello (1-4)----------5-----71-----14.20

t10. Liberty (1-4)----------5-----71-----14.20

12. Wilson Memorial (1-3)----------4-----56-----14.00

13. Charlottesville (0-5)----------5-----67-----13.40

14. Western Albemarle (1-3)----------4-----53-----13.25

15. Broadway (0-4)----------4-----43-----10.75

16. Waynesboro (0-5)----------5-----51-----10.20

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (4-0)----------4-----102-----25.50

2. Magna Vista (4-1)----------5-----117-----23.40

3. Hidden Valley (3-2)----------5-----106-----21.20

4. Northside (3-2)----------5-----105-----21.00

5. Christiansburg (3-1)----------4-----82-----20.50

6. Bassett (3-2)----------5-----97-----19.40

7. Abingdon (2-3)----------5-----82-----16.40

8. William Byrd (1-4)----------5-----75-----15.00

9. Staunton River (1-4)----------5-----68-----13.60

t10. Carroll County (1-4)----------5-----67-----13.40

t10. Cave Spring (1-4)----------5-----67-----13.40

12. Tunstall (0-4)----------4-----47-----11.75

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Radford (4-0)----------4-----90-----22.50

2. Gretna (3-1)----------4-----76-----19.00

3. Dan River (3-2)----------5-----87-----17.40

4. Floyd County (3-2)----------5-----86-----17.20

5. Appomattox County (2-2)----------4-----67-----16.75

6. Chatham (4-1)----------5-----83-----16.60

7. Nelson County (3-2)----------5-----80-----16.00

8. Patrick County (2-3)----------5-----77-----15.40

9. Glenvar (2-3)----------5-----75-----15.00

10. Fort Chiswell (2-3)----------5-----71-----14.20

11. James River (2-3)----------5-----62-----12.40

12. Alleghany (1-3)----------4-----47-----11.75

13. Giles (0-5)----------5-----52-----10.40

14. Martinsville (0-5)----------5-----51-----10.20

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (5-0)----------5-----110-----22.00

2. Union (5-0)----------5-----106-----21.20

3. Tazewell (3-1)----------4-----70-----17.50

4. Central-Wise (3-1)----------4-----67-----16.75

5. Graham (2-2)----------4-----62-----15.50

6. Marion (2-2)----------4-----60-----15.00

7. Richlands (1-3)----------4-----51-----12.75

8. Gate City (1-4)----------5-----63-----12.60

9. John Battle (1-4)----------5-----56-----11.20

10. Lee (0-4)----------4-----41-----10.25

11. Virginia High (0-4)----------4-----39-----9.75

12. Lebanon (0-4)----------4-----35-----8.75

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Narrows (4-0)----------4-----82-----20.50

2. George Wythe (4-1)----------5-----98-----19.60

3. Galax (4-1)----------5-----95-----19.00

4. Auburn (3-2)----------5-----76-----15.20

5. Covington (2-2)----------4-----60-----15.00

6. Grayson County (1-4)----------5-----51-----10.20

7. Craig County (2-3)----------5-----50-----10.00

8. Parry McCluer (0-4)----------4-----37-----9.25

9. Bath County (0-4)----------4-----41-----7.75

10. Eastern Montgomery (0-4)-----4-----28-----7.00

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (5-0)----------5-----96-----19.20

2. Chilhowie (4-1)----------5-----86-----17.20

t3. Grundy (4-1)----------5-----85-----17.00

t3. Honaker (3-1)----------4-----68-----17.00

5. Thomas Walker (3-1)----------4-----67-----16.75

6. Holston (3-1)----------4-----65-----16.25

t7. J.I. Burton (2-2)----------4-----59-----14.75

t7. Hurley (2-2)----------4-----59-----14.75

9. Castlewood (2-2)----------4-----58-----14.50

10. Rural Retreat (3-2)----------5-----72-----14.40

11. Twin Springs (3-2)----------5-----71-----14.20

12. Twin Valley (2-3)----------5-----56-----11.20

t13. Rye Cove (2-3)----------5-----55-----11.00

t13. Eastside (1-3)----------4-----44-----11.00

15. Northwood (1-3)----------4-----43-----10.75

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by

games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

