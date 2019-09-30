VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of Sept. 28)
REGION 6A
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ocean Lakes (4-1)----------5-----140-----28.00
2. Thomas Dale (3-1)----------4-----108-----27.00
3. Franklin County (3-2)----------5-----130-----26.00
4. Oscar Smith (3-1)----------4-----102-----25.50
5. Cosby (3-1)----------4-----99-----24.75
6. Landstown (3-2)----------5-----118-----23.80
7. Western Branch (2-2)----------4-----93-----23.25
8. Floyd Kellam (2-2)----------4-----90-----22.50
9. Grassfield (2-2)----------4-----89-----22.25
10. Tallwood (1-3)----------4-----84-----21.00
11. James River-Midlothian (0-4)----------4-----70-----17.50
REGION 5D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Mountain View (5-0)----------5-----144-----28.40
2. North Stafford (3-1)----------4-----96-----24.00
3. Patrick Henry (4-1)----------5-----119-----23.80
4. William Fleming (2-2)----------4-----92-----23.00
5. Harrisonburg (2-2)----------4-----78-----19.50
6. Stafford (1-3)----------4-----72-----18.00
7. Brooke Point (0-4)----------4-----66-----16.50
8. Albemarle (0-5)----------5-----77-----15.40
REGION 4D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Salem (4-0)----------4-----112-----28.00
2. E.C. Glass (4-0)----------4-----106-----26.50
3. Pulaski County (5-0)----------5-----130-----26.00
4. Halifax County (3-1)----------4-----94-----23.50
5. George Washington (3-1)----------6-----83-----20.75
6. Jefferson Forest (2-2)----------4-----79----------19.75
7. Blacksburg (3-2)----------5-----98-----19.60
8. Amherst County (1-4)----------5-----80-----16.00
REGION 3C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Heritage (4-1)----------5-----111-----22.20
2. Spotswood (5-0)-----5-----110-----22.00
3. Rockbridge County (4-1)----------5-----106-----21.20
4. Liberty Christian (3-1)----------4-----82-----20.50
5. Fluvanna County (3-1)----------4-----80-----20.00
6. Turner Ashby----------(3-1)----------4-----76-----19.00
7. Rustburg (2-3)----------5-----85-----17.00
8. Fort Defiance (2-2)----------4-----63-----15.75
9. Brookville (1-3)----------4-----61-----15.25
t10. Monticello (1-4)----------5-----71-----14.20
t10. Liberty (1-4)----------5-----71-----14.20
12. Wilson Memorial (1-3)----------4-----56-----14.00
13. Charlottesville (0-5)----------5-----67-----13.40
14. Western Albemarle (1-3)----------4-----53-----13.25
15. Broadway (0-4)----------4-----43-----10.75
16. Waynesboro (0-5)----------5-----51-----10.20
REGION 3D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (4-0)----------4-----102-----25.50
2. Magna Vista (4-1)----------5-----117-----23.40
3. Hidden Valley (3-2)----------5-----106-----21.20
4. Northside (3-2)----------5-----105-----21.00
5. Christiansburg (3-1)----------4-----82-----20.50
6. Bassett (3-2)----------5-----97-----19.40
7. Abingdon (2-3)----------5-----82-----16.40
8. William Byrd (1-4)----------5-----75-----15.00
9. Staunton River (1-4)----------5-----68-----13.60
t10. Carroll County (1-4)----------5-----67-----13.40
t10. Cave Spring (1-4)----------5-----67-----13.40
12. Tunstall (0-4)----------4-----47-----11.75
REGION 2C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Radford (4-0)----------4-----90-----22.50
2. Gretna (3-1)----------4-----76-----19.00
3. Dan River (3-2)----------5-----87-----17.40
4. Floyd County (3-2)----------5-----86-----17.20
5. Appomattox County (2-2)----------4-----67-----16.75
6. Chatham (4-1)----------5-----83-----16.60
7. Nelson County (3-2)----------5-----80-----16.00
8. Patrick County (2-3)----------5-----77-----15.40
9. Glenvar (2-3)----------5-----75-----15.00
10. Fort Chiswell (2-3)----------5-----71-----14.20
11. James River (2-3)----------5-----62-----12.40
12. Alleghany (1-3)----------4-----47-----11.75
13. Giles (0-5)----------5-----52-----10.40
14. Martinsville (0-5)----------5-----51-----10.20
REGION 2D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ridgeview (5-0)----------5-----110-----22.00
2. Union (5-0)----------5-----106-----21.20
3. Tazewell (3-1)----------4-----70-----17.50
4. Central-Wise (3-1)----------4-----67-----16.75
5. Graham (2-2)----------4-----62-----15.50
6. Marion (2-2)----------4-----60-----15.00
7. Richlands (1-3)----------4-----51-----12.75
8. Gate City (1-4)----------5-----63-----12.60
9. John Battle (1-4)----------5-----56-----11.20
10. Lee (0-4)----------4-----41-----10.25
11. Virginia High (0-4)----------4-----39-----9.75
12. Lebanon (0-4)----------4-----35-----8.75
REGION 1C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Narrows (4-0)----------4-----82-----20.50
2. George Wythe (4-1)----------5-----98-----19.60
3. Galax (4-1)----------5-----95-----19.00
4. Auburn (3-2)----------5-----76-----15.20
5. Covington (2-2)----------4-----60-----15.00
6. Grayson County (1-4)----------5-----51-----10.20
7. Craig County (2-3)----------5-----50-----10.00
8. Parry McCluer (0-4)----------4-----37-----9.25
9. Bath County (0-4)----------4-----41-----7.75
10. Eastern Montgomery (0-4)-----4-----28-----7.00
REGION 1D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. PH-Glade Spring (5-0)----------5-----96-----19.20
2. Chilhowie (4-1)----------5-----86-----17.20
t3. Grundy (4-1)----------5-----85-----17.00
t3. Honaker (3-1)----------4-----68-----17.00
5. Thomas Walker (3-1)----------4-----67-----16.75
6. Holston (3-1)----------4-----65-----16.25
t7. J.I. Burton (2-2)----------4-----59-----14.75
t7. Hurley (2-2)----------4-----59-----14.75
9. Castlewood (2-2)----------4-----58-----14.50
10. Rural Retreat (3-2)----------5-----72-----14.40
11. Twin Springs (3-2)----------5-----71-----14.20
12. Twin Valley (2-3)----------5-----56-----11.20
t13. Rye Cove (2-3)----------5-----55-----11.00
t13. Eastside (1-3)----------4-----44-----11.00
15. Northwood (1-3)----------4-----43-----10.75
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by
games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
