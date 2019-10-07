dpSalem_FC 090619 p016

Franklin County defensive tackle Will Hairston (right) seizes Salem running back Zavione Wood at Salem Stadium on Sept. 6. Salem is No. 1 in Region 4D in the latest VHSL Rating Scale points, while Franklin County is No. 3 in Region 6A.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of Oct. 5)

REGION 6A

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ocean Lakes (5-1)----------6-----176-----29.33

2. Oscar Smith (4-1)----------5-----137-----27.40

3. Franklin County (3-2)----------5-----136-----27.20

4. Thomas Dale (3-2)----------5-----131-----26.20

5. Cosby (4-1)----------5-----127-----25.40

6. Landstown (4-2)----------6-----150-----25.00

7. Western Branch (2-3)----------5-----113-----22.60

8. Tallwood (2-3)----------5-----112-----22.40

9. Floyd Kellam (2-3)----------5-----111-----22.20

10. Grassfield (2-3)----------5-----110-----22.00

11. James River-Midlothian (0-5)----------5-----91-----18.20

REGION 5D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Mountain View (6-0)----------6-----174-----29.00

2. North Stafford (3-2)----------5-----117-----23.40

3. Patrick Henry (4-2)----------6-----140-----23.33

4. William Fleming (2-3)----------5-----107-----21.40

5. Harrisonburg (2-3)----------5-----96-----19.20

6. Stafford (1-4)----------5-----91-----18.20

7. Brooke Point (0-5)----------5-----89-----17.80

8. Albemarle (1-5)----------6-----105-----17.50

REGION 4D

(All 8 qualify)

1. Salem (5-0)----------5-----142-----28.40

2. E.C. Glass (5-0)----------5-----134-----26.80

3. Halifax County (4-1)----------5-----124-----24.80

4. Pulaski County (5-1)----------6-----146-----24.33

5. Blacksburg (4-2)----------6-----134-----22.33

6. George Washington (3-2)----------5-----99-----19.80

7. Jefferson Forest (2-3)----------5-----96-----19.20

8. Amherst County (1-4)----------5----------82-----16.40

REGION 3C

(Top 8 qualify)

t1. Heritage (4-1)----------5-----114-----22.80

t1. Spotswood (5-0)----------5-----114-----22.80

3. Liberty Christian (4-1)----------5-----111-----22.20

4. Rockbridge County (4-1)----------5-----108-----21.60

5. Fluvanna County (4-1)----------5-----101-----20.20

6. Turner Ashby (4-1)----------5-----100-----20.00

7. Brookville (2-3)----------5-----91-----18.20

8. Rustburg (2-3)----------5-----87-----17.40

9. Fort Defiance (3-2)----------5-----83-----16.60

10. Liberty (1-4)----------5----------74----------14.80

11. Monticello (1-5)----------6----------86-----14.33

12. Wilson Memorial (1-4)----------5-----69-----13.80

13. Charlottesville (0-6)----------6-----82-----13.67

14. Western Albemarle (1-4)----------5-----64-----12.80

15. Broadway (0-5)----------5-----55-----11.00

16. Waynesboro (0-5)----------5-----54-----10.80

REGION 3D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (5-0)----------5-----132-----26.40

2. Magna Vista (5-1)----------6-----141-----23.50

3. Hidden Valley (4-2)----------6-----140-----23.33

4. Northside (3-2)----------5-----108-----21.60

5. Christiansburg (3-2)----------5-----101-----20.20

6. Bassett (3-3)----------6-----115-----19.17

7. Abingdon (3-3)----------6-----110-----18.33

8. William Byrd (1-4)----------5-----76-----15.20

9. Staunton River (1-4)----------5-----70-----14.00

10. Carroll County (1-5)----------6-----6-----82-----13.67

11. Cave Spring (1-4)----------5-----68-----13.60

12. Tunstall (0-5)----------5-----62-----12.40

REGION 2C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Radford (4-1)----------5-----106-----21.20

2. Gretna (4-1)----------5-----100-----20.00

3. Dan River (4-2)----------6-----112-----18.67

4. Appomattox County (3-2)----------5-----90-----18.00

5. Glenvar (3-3)----------6-----101-----16.83

6. Chatham (4-1)----------5-----84-----16.80

7. Floyd County (3-3)----------6-----97-----16.17

8. Fort Chiswell (3-3)----------6-----96-----16.00

9. Patrick County (3-3)----------6-----95-----15.83

10. Nelson County (3-3)----------6-----92-----15.33

11. James River (3-3)----------6-----84-----14.00

12. Giles (1-5)----------6-----79-----13.17

13. Alleghany (1-4)----------5-----56-----11.20

14. Martinsville (0-6)----------6-----62-----10.33

REGION 2D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Ridgeview (5-0)----------5-----114-----22.80

2. Union (5-1)----------6-----120-----20.00

3. Tazewell (4-1)----------5-----95-----19.00

4. Graham (3-2)----------5-----89-----17.80

5. Marion (3-2)----------5-----82-----16.40

6. Richlands (2-3)----------5-----80-----16.00

7. Central-Wise (3-2)----------5-----78-----15.60

8. Gate City (1-5)----------6-----78-----13.00

9. John Battle (1-4)----------5-----59-----11.80

10. Virginia High (0-5)----------5-----52-----10.40

11. Lee (0-5)----------5-----50-----10.00

12. Lebanon (0-5)----------5-----44-----8.80

REGION 1C

(Top 8 qualify)

1. Narrows (5-0)----------5-----108-----21.60

2. George Wythe (5-1)----------6-----122-----20.33

3. Galax (4-1)----------5-----97-----19.40

4. Auburn (3-3)----------6-----87-----14.50

5. Covington (2-3)----------5-----72-----14.40

6. Grayson County (2-4)----------6-----69-----11.50

7. Craig County (2-3)----------5-----50-----10.00

8. Parry McCluer (0-5)----------5-----47-----9.40

9. Bath County (0-5)----------5-----43-----8.60

10. Eastern Montgomery (0-5)----------5-----34-----6.80

REGION 1D

(Top 8 qualify)

1. PH-Glade Spring (6-0)----------6-----122-----20.33

2. Thomas Walker (4-1)----------5-----91-----18.20

3. Chilhowie (5-1)----------6-----109-----18.17

4. Hurley (3-2)----------5-----84-----16.80

5. J.I. Burton (3-2)----------5-----80-----16.00

6. Honaker (3-2)----------5-----79-----15.80

7. Castlewood (3-2)----------5-----78-----15.60

8. Grundy (4-2)----------6-----92-----15.33

9. Holston (3-2)----------5-----76-----15.20

10. Twin Springs (4-2)----------6-----90-----15.00

11. Rural Retreat (3-3)----------6-----85-----14.17

12. Rye Cove (2-3)----------5-----60-----12.00

13. Twin Valley (2-3)----------5-----56-----11.20

t14. Eastside (1-4)----------5-----53-----10.60

t14. Northwood (1-4)----------5-----53-----10.60

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

Tags

Load comments