VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of Oct. 5)
REGION 6A
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ocean Lakes (5-1)----------6-----176-----29.33
2. Oscar Smith (4-1)----------5-----137-----27.40
3. Franklin County (3-2)----------5-----136-----27.20
4. Thomas Dale (3-2)----------5-----131-----26.20
5. Cosby (4-1)----------5-----127-----25.40
6. Landstown (4-2)----------6-----150-----25.00
7. Western Branch (2-3)----------5-----113-----22.60
8. Tallwood (2-3)----------5-----112-----22.40
9. Floyd Kellam (2-3)----------5-----111-----22.20
10. Grassfield (2-3)----------5-----110-----22.00
11. James River-Midlothian (0-5)----------5-----91-----18.20
REGION 5D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Mountain View (6-0)----------6-----174-----29.00
2. North Stafford (3-2)----------5-----117-----23.40
3. Patrick Henry (4-2)----------6-----140-----23.33
4. William Fleming (2-3)----------5-----107-----21.40
5. Harrisonburg (2-3)----------5-----96-----19.20
6. Stafford (1-4)----------5-----91-----18.20
7. Brooke Point (0-5)----------5-----89-----17.80
8. Albemarle (1-5)----------6-----105-----17.50
REGION 4D
(All 8 qualify)
1. Salem (5-0)----------5-----142-----28.40
2. E.C. Glass (5-0)----------5-----134-----26.80
3. Halifax County (4-1)----------5-----124-----24.80
4. Pulaski County (5-1)----------6-----146-----24.33
5. Blacksburg (4-2)----------6-----134-----22.33
6. George Washington (3-2)----------5-----99-----19.80
7. Jefferson Forest (2-3)----------5-----96-----19.20
8. Amherst County (1-4)----------5----------82-----16.40
REGION 3C
(Top 8 qualify)
t1. Heritage (4-1)----------5-----114-----22.80
t1. Spotswood (5-0)----------5-----114-----22.80
3. Liberty Christian (4-1)----------5-----111-----22.20
4. Rockbridge County (4-1)----------5-----108-----21.60
5. Fluvanna County (4-1)----------5-----101-----20.20
6. Turner Ashby (4-1)----------5-----100-----20.00
7. Brookville (2-3)----------5-----91-----18.20
8. Rustburg (2-3)----------5-----87-----17.40
9. Fort Defiance (3-2)----------5-----83-----16.60
10. Liberty (1-4)----------5----------74----------14.80
11. Monticello (1-5)----------6----------86-----14.33
12. Wilson Memorial (1-4)----------5-----69-----13.80
13. Charlottesville (0-6)----------6-----82-----13.67
14. Western Albemarle (1-4)----------5-----64-----12.80
15. Broadway (0-5)----------5-----55-----11.00
16. Waynesboro (0-5)----------5-----54-----10.80
REGION 3D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (5-0)----------5-----132-----26.40
2. Magna Vista (5-1)----------6-----141-----23.50
3. Hidden Valley (4-2)----------6-----140-----23.33
4. Northside (3-2)----------5-----108-----21.60
5. Christiansburg (3-2)----------5-----101-----20.20
6. Bassett (3-3)----------6-----115-----19.17
7. Abingdon (3-3)----------6-----110-----18.33
8. William Byrd (1-4)----------5-----76-----15.20
9. Staunton River (1-4)----------5-----70-----14.00
10. Carroll County (1-5)----------6-----6-----82-----13.67
11. Cave Spring (1-4)----------5-----68-----13.60
12. Tunstall (0-5)----------5-----62-----12.40
REGION 2C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Radford (4-1)----------5-----106-----21.20
2. Gretna (4-1)----------5-----100-----20.00
3. Dan River (4-2)----------6-----112-----18.67
4. Appomattox County (3-2)----------5-----90-----18.00
5. Glenvar (3-3)----------6-----101-----16.83
6. Chatham (4-1)----------5-----84-----16.80
7. Floyd County (3-3)----------6-----97-----16.17
8. Fort Chiswell (3-3)----------6-----96-----16.00
9. Patrick County (3-3)----------6-----95-----15.83
10. Nelson County (3-3)----------6-----92-----15.33
11. James River (3-3)----------6-----84-----14.00
12. Giles (1-5)----------6-----79-----13.17
13. Alleghany (1-4)----------5-----56-----11.20
14. Martinsville (0-6)----------6-----62-----10.33
REGION 2D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Ridgeview (5-0)----------5-----114-----22.80
2. Union (5-1)----------6-----120-----20.00
3. Tazewell (4-1)----------5-----95-----19.00
4. Graham (3-2)----------5-----89-----17.80
5. Marion (3-2)----------5-----82-----16.40
6. Richlands (2-3)----------5-----80-----16.00
7. Central-Wise (3-2)----------5-----78-----15.60
8. Gate City (1-5)----------6-----78-----13.00
9. John Battle (1-4)----------5-----59-----11.80
10. Virginia High (0-5)----------5-----52-----10.40
11. Lee (0-5)----------5-----50-----10.00
12. Lebanon (0-5)----------5-----44-----8.80
REGION 1C
(Top 8 qualify)
1. Narrows (5-0)----------5-----108-----21.60
2. George Wythe (5-1)----------6-----122-----20.33
3. Galax (4-1)----------5-----97-----19.40
4. Auburn (3-3)----------6-----87-----14.50
5. Covington (2-3)----------5-----72-----14.40
6. Grayson County (2-4)----------6-----69-----11.50
7. Craig County (2-3)----------5-----50-----10.00
8. Parry McCluer (0-5)----------5-----47-----9.40
9. Bath County (0-5)----------5-----43-----8.60
10. Eastern Montgomery (0-5)----------5-----34-----6.80
REGION 1D
(Top 8 qualify)
1. PH-Glade Spring (6-0)----------6-----122-----20.33
2. Thomas Walker (4-1)----------5-----91-----18.20
3. Chilhowie (5-1)----------6-----109-----18.17
4. Hurley (3-2)----------5-----84-----16.80
5. J.I. Burton (3-2)----------5-----80-----16.00
6. Honaker (3-2)----------5-----79-----15.80
7. Castlewood (3-2)----------5-----78-----15.60
8. Grundy (4-2)----------6-----92-----15.33
9. Holston (3-2)----------5-----76-----15.20
10. Twin Springs (4-2)----------6-----90-----15.00
11. Rural Retreat (3-3)----------6-----85-----14.17
12. Rye Cove (2-3)----------5-----60-----12.00
13. Twin Valley (2-3)----------5-----56-----11.20
t14. Eastside (1-4)----------5-----53-----10.60
t14. Northwood (1-4)----------5-----53-----10.60
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
