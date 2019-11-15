All games listed, Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 6A
No. 5 FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-4) vs. No. 4 LANDSTOWN (7-3) At Virginia Beach Sportsplex
Coaches: Franklin County, J.R. Edwards; Landstown, Tommy Reamon.
Franklin County Eagles: Second straight winning season and playoff appearance under Edwards. ... Finished 3-2 in first year in Blue Ridge District. ... Leaders: RB Jayron Smith (128-819, 10 TDs); QB Josh Luckett (57-115, 1,208 yards, 14 TDs); DL Will Hairston (7 sacks); LB Hunter Cannaday (67 solos).
Landstown Eagles: Started 1-2 with losses to unbeaten Salem-Virginia Beach (28-0) and Ocean Lakes (9-3). ... Also lost to Princess Anne (28-19). ... Leaders: QB Chris Price (1,689 passing, 20 TDs); WR Luqman Haskett (71-1,185, 16 TDs); RB Carlton Winston (1,310 all-purpose yards); RB Jaylen Parham (958 rushing); DL Denzel Lowry (30 TFLs).
Fast facts: Reamon coached Michael Vick and Aaron Brooks at Warwick High in Newport News. ... Landstown is alma mater of ex-NFL star Percy Harvin. ... Smith returned from a two-game suspension to rush for 57 yards in the regular-season finale against William Byrd.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Oscar Smith or No. 8 Western Branch.
Prediction: Landstown 27, Franklin County 14.
REGION 5D
No. 6 ALBEMARLE (3-7) at No. 3 PATRICK HENRY (6-4)
Coaches: Albemarle, Brandon Isaiah; Patrick Henry, Alan Fiddler.
Albemarle Patriots: Wins over Monticello (45-16), Fluvanna County (24-21) and Charlottesville (27-23) in second half of season. ... Leaders: RB Ebenezer McCarthy (1,001 rushing, 8 TDs); QB Jacob King (868 yards) is questionable after injury last week. ... RB Mahki Robinson-Washington had a season-ending knee injury.
Patrick Henry Patriots: Is 0-8 in playoff games since last postseason win in 1994. ... Losses this year to Hidden Valley, Blacksburg, Salem and Pulaski County. ... Leaders: RB Jalen Cook (164-1,042, 16 TDs); QB Roy Gunn (101-179, 1,719 passing yards, 20 TDs); WR Trace Pedigo (41-782, 7 TDs); LB Jamarreon Jones (69 solos, 16 1/2 TFLs).
Fast facts: Rematch of 26-0 Patrick Henry win on Sept. 13 as Cook ran for 310 yards. ... Fiddler, who coached previously at Moorefield High in West Virginia and at Glenville State College, went over the 200-victory mark for his career counting both levels of coaching.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 North Stafford or No. 7 Brooke Point.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 24, Albemarle 7.
No. 5 WILLIAM FLEMING (3-7) at No. 4 HARRISONBURG (5-5)
Coaches: William Fleming, Jamar Lovelace; Harrisonburg, Josh Carico (interim).
William Fleming Colonels: Opened with 52-10 home win over Harrisonburg. ... Other wins were Rockbridge County (28-26) and Staunton River (27-3). ... Leaders: QB-DB Deaquan Nichols (71-147, 986 passing yards, 8 TDs, 8 TD runs; 4 defensive INTs); WR Shaquan Bannister (29-512, 4 TDs); RB-LB Deuce Anderson (53 solos, 5 sacks, 10 TFLs).
Harrisonburg Blue Streaks: Best win is Turner Ashby (28-21). ... Also lost to Rockbridge County (34-29), Sherando (52-7) and Spotswood (54-7). ... QB Keenan Glago (95-184, 1,310 passing yards, 20 TDs); RB Kwentin Smiley (75-596 rushing, 9 TDs; 25-294 receiving, 5 TDs); WR Dunstan Williams IV (63-371, 3 TDS); WR Jazen Walker (34-419, 6 TDs), WR Malachi Davis (28-552, 6 TDs).
Fast facts: Harrisonburg made a coaching change Tuesday with Carico elevated from his assistant’s role to replace Chris Thurman three days before the game. ... Fleming’s last playoff win was in 2003 when Colonels reached the Group AA Division 4 championship game under Keith Smith.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Mountain View or No. 8 Stafford.
Prediction: William Fleming 28, Harrisonburg 21.
REGION 4D
No. 8 AMHERST COUNTY (2-8) at No. 1 SALEM (9-1)
Coaches: Amherst County, Bob Christmas; Salem, Don Holter.
Amherst County Lancers: Lone wins against Rustburg (13-12) and Liberty (56-32). ... Allowed 435 points including 63-7 loss to E.C. Glass. ... No Lancer has scored more than four TDs this year. ... Leaders: QB C.J. Rose (543 yards passing, 441 rushing); RB Antwan Coyle (62-360 rushing); WR Tyleik Brown (11-200, 2 TDs).
Salem Spartans: River Ridge District champs in Holter’s debut season. ... Wins over Franklin County (27-21), Northside (21-14) and Pulaski County (12-6). Loss to Martinsburg, W.Va. (49-14)... Leaders: RB Isaiah Persinger (148-1,219, 14 TDs); Cam Leftwich (120-600, 12 TDs); QB Hunter Chaney (1,066 passing yards, 13 TDs); TE-LB Bobby Pinello (55 1/2 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks).
Fast facts: Rematch of season opener won 48-20 by Salem in Amherst. ... Spartans and Lancers have met in playoffs nine times with Salem holding 5-4 edge after 35-7 win in 2015. ... This will be seventh time they have played in the postseason in Salem. ... Christmas coached Jefferson Forest to 35-33 first-round win over Salem in 2018.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 Halifax County or No. 5 George Washington.
Prediction: Salem 45, Amherst County 7.
No. 6 BLACKSBURG (6-4) at No. 3 PULASKI COUNTY (8-2)
Coaches: Blacksburg, Eddie Sloss; Pulaski County, Stephen James.
Blacksburg Bruins: Lost home games to Lord Botetourt (23-7), Salem (35-21) and Pulaski (12-3). ... Also lost last week at Christiansburg (21-14). ... Leaders: RB Brian Mitchell (111-820 rushing; 20-308 receiving); WR Karim Mohamed (41-676, 7 TDs); WR Josh Gholston (22-435); QB Luke Goforth (103-195, 1,689 yards, 16 TDs).
Pulaski County Cougars: Lost to Hidden Valley (35-14) and in Week 11 to Salem (12-6). ... Allowed just 98 points in 10 games. ... Leaders: RB Keyontae Kennedy (140-571); QB A.J. McCloud (57-116, 565 passing); PK Broc Simpson (10-12 FGs); LB Austin Gallimore (59 solos, 24 1/2 TFLs); LB Luke Russell (39 solos, 21 TFLs).
Fast facts: Rematch of Oct. 18 game in Blacksburg won 12-3 by Pulaski County. ... Blacksburg has won 10 postseason games in the last three years. ... Cougars’ last home playoff win was 32-0 over Magna Vista in 2012. ... Blacksburg and Pulaski County never played each other before Cougars joined Blue Ridge District in 2001.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 E.C. Glass or No. 7 Jefferson Forest.
Prediction: Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14.
REGION 3C
No. 6 BROOKVILLE (4-6) at No. 3 ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (8-2)
Coaches: Brookville, Jon Meeks; Rockbridge County, Mark Poston.
Brookville Bees: Lost 19-18 to E.C. Glass last Friday. ... Started season 0-3 with losses to Lord Botetourt (15-9), Patrick Henry (28-21) and Liberty Christian (14-7). ... Leaders: QB Jared Glinski (415 passing yards, 88-799 rushing), RB Ryan North (84-588, 8 TDs); QB Drake McDaniel (581 passing yards).
Rockbridge County Wildcats: The 8-2 record tied for second-best in school history. ... Losses to William Fleming (30-28) and Spotswood (56-10). ... Leaders: WR Jailik Lynch (54-1,126, 12 TDs receiving); QB Miller Jay (2,189 passing yards, 13 INTs, 21 TDs); RB Gage Shafer (102-625, 13 TDs) and RB Bret McClung (64-531, 11 TDs).
Fast facts: Rockbridge’s last playoff victory was in 2012. ... Common opponent is Fleming, with Brookville defeating Colonels 28-0 on Oct. 4. ... Brookville reached second round in 2018 with 21-0 loss to eventual state champ Heritage. ... Poston coached Eastern Montgomery to Division 1 state final in 2010.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 Liberty Christian or No. 5 Turner Ashby.
Prediction: Brookville 25, Rockbridge County 24.
REGION 3D
No. 8 WILLIAM BYRD (3-7) at No. 1 LORD BOTETOURT (10-0)
Coaches: William Byrd, Brad Lutz; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
William Byrd Terriers: All seven losses were to playoff teams. ... Lost starting QB Dylan Hatfield to injury in third game. ... Leaders: RB Josh Moore (147-830, 5 TDs); QB Logan Baker (72-162 passing, 873 yards, 7 TDs; 121-601, rushing, 7 TDs); WR Ethan Tinsley (29-345, 4 TDs); WR Tyler Dean (21-414, 2 TDs); LB Trevor Thompson (50 solos).
Lord Botetourt Cavaliers: First 10-0 season since 1961. ... Wins include Blacksburg (23-7), Bluefield, W.Va. (20-14), Franklin County (22-21) and Northside (14-7). ... Leaders: RB Hunter Rice (414 rushing yards in last two games); QB John-Ryan Salvi (59-96 passing, 871 yards, 13 TDs); RB Dylan Wade (130-841, 13 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (35-464, 9 TDs).
Fast facts: Rematch of 41-7 Botetourt win in Vinton on Oct. 11. ... Byrd leads the overall series 37-20-1, but teams have met in playoffs just once, a 14-7 Byrd win in 2013. ... Rice missed seven full games on offense before returning Nov. 1 against Northside. ... Rice has rushed for 237 last Friday against William Fleming.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 Hidden Valley or No. 5 Christiansburg.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 35, William Byrd 7.
No. 7 ABINGDON (5-5) at No. 2 NORTHSIDE (7-3)
Coaches: Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey; Northside, Scott Fisher.
Abingdon Falcons: Placed third in Mountain District behind Ridgeview and Union. ... Losses to Pulaski County (49-0), Richlands (31-21), Ridgeview (41-0) and Union (28-21, OT). ... Leaders: RB Martin Lucas (141-887, 14 TDs); QB Jadon Boothe (72-130, 949 yards, 9 TDs); WR River Carter (28-296, 8 TDs);
Northside Vikings: Blue Ridge District runner-up. ... Wins included Franklin County (21-0), Hidden Valley (25-22) and Galax (42-28). ... Losses to Pulaski County (14-0), Salem (21-14) and Lord Botetourt (14-7). ... Leaders: RB-DB Christian Fisher (163-1,378 rushing; 21-342 receiving, 17 total TDs); freshman QB Sidney Webb (84-160, 1,093 yards, 6 TDs); WR Isaac Earls (31-493, 3 TDs).
Fast facts: Northside is 2-1 vs. Abingdon in the playoffs with wins in 2016 and 2017, and a loss in 2015. ... Abingdon defeated Hidden Valley (20-0) and lost to Lord Botetourt (63-27) in 2018 playoffs. ... Abingdon’s stadium once hosted an NCAA Division III semifinal between Emory & Henry and Wagner.
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 Magna Vista or No. 6 Bassett
Prediction: Northside 20, Abingdon 13.
No. 6 BASSETT (6-4) at No. 3 MAGNA VISTA (7-3)
Coaches: Bassett, Brandon Johnson; Magna Vista, Joe Favero.
Bassett Bengals: First winning season since 2008. ... Lost first two games to Rustburg (20-0) and Pulaski County (42-6) before win over William Byrd (23-12). ... Leaders: RB-LB Kevon Smith (174-919, 13 TDs; 70 solo tackles); QB Ja’Ricious Hairston (50-98, 660 yards passing, 7 TDs); WR Demetrius Gill (24-393, 4 TDs); DE Austin McDaniel (52 solos, 13 sacks, 19 TFLs).
Magna Vista Warriors: Senior-laden team beat Liberty Christian (49-14) and George Washington (28-7), lost to Franklin County (40-26) and Halifax County (20-14). ... RB-DB Louis Taylor (142-906, 21 TDs); QB Dryus Hairston (112-192, 1,785 passing, 18 TDs); WR Ty Grant (23-471, 6 TDs); WR-DB Tyler Johnson (24-378, 2 TDs); LB Dorian Green (65 solos, 6 sacks, 16 TFLs.).
Fast facts: Rematch of last week’s 16-12 home win by Bassett. ... Johnson is a former Bassett star who worked as an assistant for several years at Magna Vista. ... Ex-Bassett head coach Kenny Moran is a Magna Vista assistant. ... Taylor has committed to Liberty University.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Northside or No. 7 Abingdon.
Prediction: Magna Vista 21, Bassett 14.
No. 5 CHRISTIANSBURG (5-5) at No. 4 HIDDEN VALLEY (6-4)
Coaches: Christiansburg, Alex Wilkens; Hidden Valley, Scott Weaver.
Christiansburg Blue Demons: Started 3-0 and finished 2-0 to match win total of previous four season combined ... Scored season-high 48 points in win over Patrick County and equaled that in loss to Patrick Henry. ... Leaders: RB-LB Maston Stanley (181-1,063, 11 TDs; 90 solo tackles); QB MJ Hunter (116-619 rushing; 773 passing yards).
Hidden Valley Titans: First winning season since 2014. ... Beat Patrick Henry (42-35) for second time in school history. ... Nondistrict losses to Northside and Franklin County. ... Leaders: RB-DB Matt Strong (148-736, 8 TDs, 5 INTs); QB Grayson Carroll (1,767 passing yards, 20 TDs); TE-DE Kelly Mitchell (27-292, 6 TDs; 21 1/2 TFLs).
Fast facts: Rematch of Titans’ 37-24 win in Christiansburg on Oct. 18. ... Hidden Valley owns six-game winning streak over Christiansburg. ... Demons lead overall series 13-10 including 4-1 postseason record. ... ... Last Hidden Valley playoff win was in 2013. ... Both teams lost in first round in 2018.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Lord Botetourt or No. 8 William Byrd.
Prediction: Hidden Valley 28, Christiansburg 21.
REGION 2C
No. 7 PATRICK COUNTY (5-5) at No. 2 RADFORD (8-2)
Coaches: Patrick County, David Morrison; Radford, Matthew Saunders.
Patrick County Cougars: Had first .500 season since 2009 in first year in Class 2. ... Wins included Carroll County (38-27) and Halifax County (27-7). ... Had open date last week. ... Leaders: RB Dae’Shawn Penn (178-1,373, 12 TDs), QB Will Sprowl (65-355 rushing, 9 TDs; 18-39 passing, 375 yards); RB Carson Merriman (114-489, 2 TDs).
Radford Bobcats: Lost two-way stars P.J. Prioleau and Justice Marshall to injuries before the first game. ... Had signature wins over Gretna (21-20, OT) and Glenvar (13-7). ... Lost to Richlands (45-28) and Floyd County (14-12). ... Leaders: QB Zane Rupe (103-757 rushing, 13 TDs; 42-97 passing, 707 yards, 6 TDs); RB Darius Wesley-Brubeck (93-619, 9 TDs); DE Ethan Hoffman (46 solos, 20 TFLs); PK Connor Lytton (6-11 FGs).
Fast facts: Radford is 3-0 all-time vs. Patrick County with the most recent game in 2012. ... Patrick County is one of three Timesland schools that has never won a playoff game. ... Cougars are 0-5 with most recent appearance in 2008.
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 Gretna or No. 6 Dan River.
Prediction: Radford 31, Patrick County 13.
No. 5 FLOYD COUNTY (6-4) at No. 4 GLENVAR (6-4)
Coaches: Floyd County, Winfred Beale; Glenvar, Kevin Clifford.
Floyd County Buffaloes: Overcame season-ending injuries to OL-DL Mitch Cook and QB Jared Nichols. ... Highlight was 14-12 win over Radford on Nov. 1. ... Had open date last week. ... Leaders: RB Braden Chaffin (195-837, 7 TDs); QB Avery Chaffin (984 passing yards, 16 TDs); WR Tyler Fenton (31-540, 15 total TDs); LB Reece Conner (78 solos).
Glenvar Highlanders: Started 0-3 with losses to Galax (32-29), Riverheads (38-21) and Hidden Valley (19-7). ... Also lost at home to Radford (13-7). ... Leaders: RB-LB Colby Street (123-554, 18 TDs; 83 solos, 16 TFLs); WR-DB Nick Sebolt (41-753, 6 TDs, 3 INTs); RB Bradey Loder (137-1,054, 16 TDs); QB Aiden Wolk (1,533 passing, 12 TDs).
Fast facts: Rematch of Glenvar’s 52-35 win at Floyd on Oct. 18. ...Beale is Timesland’s winningest active coach with 227 career victories. ... Glenvar’s 55-0 win last week over Alleghany was No. 100 for Clifford with the Highlanders.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Appomattox County or No. 8 Chatham.
Prediction: Glenvar 35, Floyd County 20.
REGION 2D
No. 8 MARION (3-7) at No. 1 RIDGEVIEW (8-2)
Coaches: Marion,Tim Smith; Ridgeview, Rick Mullins.
Marion Scarlet Hurricanes: Won three in a row over John Battle (9-7), Grayson County (9-0) and Lebanon (41-38) before being outscored 247-40 in final four games. ... Gave up 44 points in first quarter in loss to Graham. ... Leading rusher and passer Tanner Tate will miss third game in a row with injury. ... DL Will Moss has 29 TFLs.
Ridgeview Wolfpack: Tied for first place in Mountain District with Union. ... Lost to Union (32-26) and Pikeville, Ky. (67-28). ... Scored 401 points with season-high 63 against Shelby Valley, Ky. ... Junior RB Trenton Adkins rushed for 2,426 yards on 212 carries, scoring 41 touchdowns overall.
Fast facts: Adkins has offers from numerous schools including Penn State and Florida. ... Ridgeview was formed in 2015 after consolidation of Clintwood and Haysi high schools. ... Wolfpack lost in second round to Richlands in 2018. ... Moss won Class 2 wrestling championship last year at 285 pounds.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 Central-Wise or No. 5 Richlands.
Prediction: Ridgeview 52, Marion 7.
REGION 1C
No. 8 EASTERN MONTGOMERY (2-8) at No. 1 GALAX (8-1)
Coaches: Eastern Montgomery, Jordan Stewart; Galax, Mark Dixon.
Eastern Montgomery Mustangs: Started 0-5 with four-game stretch where team scored just 12 total points. ... Wins over Bath County (36-18) and Craig County (35-6). ... Leaders: RB Dylan Owens (115-863, 9 TDs); Adam Bahnken (510 passing yards, 5 TD passes, 6 TD runs); DE Cole Shepherd (49 solos, 19 TFLs, 2 sacks); DB Anthony Trovata (4 INTs).
Galax Maroon Tide: Did not find a 10th opponent after Bland County canceled its season. ... Opened with win at Glenvar (32-29) and had midseason loss at Northside (42-28). ... Leaders: QB Cole Pickett (1,734 passing yards, 27 TDs); WR Zach Johnson (29-659, 17 TDs); RB Denver Brown (136-1,419, 17 TDs); PK Eduardo Ortiz (4-5 FGs); MLB Riley Jo Vaught (77 solos, 20 TFLs).
Fast facts: Same two teams met in first round in 2018 with Galax winning 55-8. ... Maroon Tide leads overall series 6-5. ... Dixon needs three more victories to reach 100 in his 10th season at Galax. ... EastMont qualified for playoffs with Week 11 win over Craig County.
Next week: Winner plays No. 4 Covington or No. 5 Auburn.
Prediction: Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7.
No. 7 GRAYSON COUNTY (3-7) at No. 2 NARROWS (10-0)
Coaches: Grayson County, Brett McPherson; Narrows, Kelly Lowe.
Grayson County Blue Devils: Scored a touchdown or less in five losses. ... Wins over West Wilkes, N.C. (15-14), Eastern Montgomery (17-6) and Fort Chiswell (20-13). ... Gave up more than 50 points to Auburn, George Wythe and Galax. ... Leaders: RB Dawson Allen (89-479, 3 TDs), RB Devin Poe (121-439, 6 TDs); QB Holden Cassell (33-80, 379 passing; 158-433, 2 TDs rushing).
Narrows Green Wave: Pioneer District champion. ... First 10-0 season since 1981 and third straight year of at least 10 wins. ... Wins over Chilhowie (20-14) and Giles (20-8). ... Leaders: RB Chad Blaker (74-828, 17 TDs); RB-DE Matthew Morgan (112-976, 12 TDs, 6 sacks, TFLs); QB Chase Blaker (118-655, 5 TDs rushing; 65-108, 1,187 passing, 15 TDs); WB Dustin Wiley (25-557, 9 TDs).
Fast facts: Lowe is first Narrows coach to post three consecutive 10-win seasons. ... Grayson is in first season in Class 1 after being Class 2 or Division 2 every year since school was formed in 1988. ... Narrows reached 2018 region final before losing to Galax.
Next week: Winner plays No. 3 George Wythe or No. 6 Parry McCluer.
Prediction: Narrows 48, Grayson County 6.
No. 6 PARRY McCLUER (3-7) at No. 3 GEORGE WYTHE (7-2)
Coaches: Parry McCluer, Mark Wheeler; George Wythe, Brandon Harner.
Parry McCluer Fighting Blues: Was shut out in first four games by Rockbridge County, Buffalo Gap, James River and Fort Chiswell. ... Beat Craig County, Bath County and Eastern Montgomery. ... Leaders: RB Keaton Coleman (96-587); QB Ty Ruley (98-427 rushing, 3 TDs); RB John Snider (50-237, 7 TDs).
George Wythe Maroons: Played just nine games after MED rival Bland County did not field a team. ... Lost season opener to Radford (45-23) and fell at home to Galax (45-14). ... Leaders: QB Cole Simmons (2,075 passing yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT; 113-677 rushing); RB Ravvon Wells (133-920, 17 TDs); WR Braydon Thompson (41-1,155, 10 TDs).
Fast facts: Teams have played each other just twice, trading postseason wins in Wytheville in 2016 and 2017. ... Ty Ruley led Timesland with 2,570 passing yards at Rockbridge County. ... In nine games since transferring to PM, Ruley has passed for 233 yards.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Narrows or No. 7 Grayson County.
Prediction: George Wythe 48, Parry McCluer 10.
No. 5 AUBURN (5-5) at No. 4 COVINGTON (6-4)
Coaches: Auburn, Cam Akers; Covington, Chris Jones.
Auburn Eagles: Lost to three teams — Narrows, North Cross and Galax — that combined for 27-2 record. ... Also lost to Fort Chiswell. ... Leaders: QB Payson Kelley (163-746, 12 TDs); RB-PK Carson East (112-666, 10 TDs, 5 FGs, 8 1/2 TFLs); DB Rusty Marshall (28 solos, 2 INTs); DL Mike Royal (6 1/2 sacks).
Covington Cougars: Started 2-4 but closed with four wins over Pioneer District teams. ... Lost to Narrows (42-14). ... Leaders: RB-LB Shaun Smith, Jr. (170-1,566, 25 TDs; 16 TFLs); QB Simon Gibson (54-106, 1,038 yards, 13 TDs); WR-DB Skyler Barnett (23-316, 5 TDs; 46 solos, 2 INTs); DL Jabari Williams (27 solos, 4 sacks).
Fast facts: Covington is 3-0 all-time against Auburn including 67-27 playoff win in 2017. ... Covington’s Smith, a junior, led Timesland in rushing and scoring. ... Auburn has never had a head coach who finished his tenure with a winning record.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Galax or No. 8 Eastern Montgomery.
Prediction: Auburn 27, Covington 21.
REGION 1D
No. 6 THOMAS WALKER (6-4) at No. 3 CHILHOWIE (8-2)
Coaches: Thomas Walker, Nick Johnson, Chilhowie, Jeff Robinson.
Thomas Walker Pioneers: Played three teams from Kentucky and one from Tennessee. ... Went 3-3 against Virginia teams with loss to J.I. Burton (44-6). ... Also lost to Eastside (37-12) and Twin Springs (35-13). ... Lost to Grundy (55-13) in first round in 2018. ... Leaders: RB Kenny Ball (1,181 rushing yards, 16 TDs); DE Jason Cowden.
Chilhowie Warriors: Lost only to unbeaten Narrows (20-14) and PH-Glade Spring (16-13). ... Had Week 2 win over No. 2 seed J.I. Burton (45-24). ... Leaders: RB Jonathan Gilley (80-730, 13 TDs rushing; 16-347 receiving); WR Lucas Doss (26-413, 6 TDs); QB Logan Adams (983 passing yards, 14 TDs; RB Malachi Thomas (60-424, 11 TDs); DL Jared Johnson (58 solos); DL Lucas Greer (59 solos, 25 TFLs).
Fast facts: Chilhowie has 42-10 record in last three-plus seasons with state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. ... Thomas Walker, located in the western corner of Lee County, is 1-9 all-time in playoffs with lone win coming in 1996.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 J.I. Burton or No. 7 Castlewood.
Prediction: Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 12.
