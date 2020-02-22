While the streak is not as impressive yet as the one that proceeded it, New Kent has started a run of consecutive state wrestling titles of its own.
One year after ending Christiansburg’s 17-year reign as state champs, New Kent repeated as team champions at the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships on Saturday inside the Salem Civic Center.
The Trojans took home five individual titles while compiling 235.5 points to pull away from Christiansburg which finished as runner-up with 216.5 points and a pair of individual crowns.
“Every point counts. Our guys wrestled hard, but we just didn’t get enough points,” Christiansburg coach Cliff Warden said.
Going into Saturday’s championship bouts, New Kent held a slim 212.5-208.5 lead over the Blue Demons, but the numbers game was squarely against Christiansburg, as the Trojans had seven wrestlers qualify for the finals, while the Blue Demons had only four.
New Kent clinched the team title when Travis Ragland earned a 7-1 decision over Christiansburg’s Kip Nininger in the 145 final. Ragland, however, said afterward he was unaware while wrestling that New Kent was so close to clinching.
“I had no clue. I was just focused on my match because I knew it would be tight,” Ragland said.
Christiansburg was victorious in their other head-to-head finals clash with the Trojans, as the Blue Demons’ Brandon Crowder won his third straight state title with a 3-0 decision over New Kent’s Trace Ragland at 120 despite being frustrated at times by his opponent’s conservative strategy.
“I felt like I was working the whole match. It’s just hard to score on guys who don’t want to take risks, but I did what I wanted, had fun and scored points,” Crowder said.
Crowder, who will be wrestling for Virginia Tech beginning next season, said the key to his success in high school was treating each match the same, but he admitted that Saturday’s final had a little more special meaning.
“I’ve taken it one tournament at a time my whole career, but this was the last one in high school and I had to make the most of it,” Crowder said.
Christiansburg teammate and fellow Virginia Tech commit Nate Warden picked up the Blue Demons’ second individual title with a 7-1 decision over Brentsville District’s Kosei Cuyler in the 182 final.
With the win, Warden, who is the son of Christiansburg head coach Cliff Warden, won his second straight state title. He credited his experience from last year’s title run helping him this season as a senior.
“I feel like last year was a little tougher,” the younger Warden said. “When you have confidence under your belt you’re not as nervous and the pressure is off.”
Despite his individual accomplishment, Warden did feel a bit down for the team’s runner-up finish, but he was optimistic the squad would be back on top in the near future.
“I was a little disappointed, but we placed 12 guys and came and showed out,” Warden said. “You can talk about the what ifs all day, but there’s nothing we can do about it now. The underclassmen are just going to have to get back in the mat room and work harder.”
Also placing in the top 10 was Region 3C champion Rockbridge County, which came in seventh with 61 points off the strength of Seth Youngblood’s victory in the 160 final. The junior, backed up his win at regionals last weekend with an 8-5 decision over New Kent’s Brayden Hohman.
The victory was the culmination of three years of hard work for Youngblood, who celebrated immediately after the match by sprinting to the top row of the Civic Center where many of his family and friends were located, including his brother Quinton who was a past state qualifier for the Wildcats.
“My freshman year, I couldn’t have imagined a far-fetched dream to be atop the podium,” Youngblood said. “To get it is unreal.”
Staunton River was the only other team from Timesland to finish in the top 10, coming in right behind Rockbridge County in eighth with 53.5 points.
