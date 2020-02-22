Seven stood tall.
That’s how many Timesland wrestlers ascended to the top step of the podium to be crowned state Class 1A wrestling champions Saturday at raucous Salem Civic Center.
As for the local teams, things worked out pretty well for runner-up Rural Retreat, 28.5 points back of champion Grundy, and also Grayson County (fourth), George Wythe (sixth), Galax (eight) and Parry McCluer (10th).
All champions are peers, but if anybody had cause to stand with particularly erect posture during the awards ceremonies that punctuated the proceedings during breaks between bouts, it was 126-pounder Sebastian Lamrouex of George Wythe.
The senior became the 25th four-time state champion in Virginia High School League history when he nipped Tanner Jones of Grayson County 8-7 in the final.
The result could have gone either way right down to the last millisecond. Lamrouex was gripping Jones’ leg with all his might to hang on when the clock read 0:00.
“That was the closest one I’ve had so far,” Lamrouex said. “Once I looked at the clock and saw it was 10 seconds, I knew I had to hold on.”
At the end of the adrenaline-pumper of a bout, the Maroons grappler was on top hanging onto Jones legs while leading 8-5.
“He was kind of over top of me and it was close, but they gave him the two points. I still had his legs and I was hanging on to that thing for life.”
It was the third week in a row Lamrouex has wrestled Jones. The two were training partners during last summer’s offseason workouts, at which point they were unaware they’d be facing each other at the state level in the 2019-20 season. Grayson County was 2A last year before dropping down in classification.
As big a factor as any in the triumph, in the champ’s opinion, was the mental toughness that comes from hard times. Freshman and sophomore years, he won state while wrestling with a torn labrum. The shoulder was surgically repaired prior to his junior campaign.
“Every two years I’ve been injured,” Lamrouex said. “I busted my head open numerous times. I broke my wrist, I broke my pinky. I had a hernia eighth grade year when my small intestine came through my bladder and I had surgery on that.”
Lamrouex plans to wrestle for Liberty University next year. It may not surprise you to know when he plans to study.
“Pre-med,” he said.
Things worked out better for other Grayson County grapplers. Speaking of medical issues, Blue Devils 132-pounder Dawson Allen discussed his title match win over Cole Jessee of Castlewood, a 4:19 pin, while speaking through blood-stained teeth.
“He was pulling on my face and trying to make me bite his finger and stuff like that,” Allen said. “I don’t know what he was trying to do, get me in trouble maybe.”
Allen, who has 143 career victories in addition to a third and runner-up in previous state tournaments ended up with a cut lip to go with his first championship.
Allen wrestled at 120 and 126 the previous two seasons. This season’s weight class was a natural progression that did not require radical weight loss to remain eligible.
“This is my natural weight,” he said.
Another Blue Devil, 120-pounder Cole Anders, won his second state crown to go with the one earned as a sophomore at 106. Last year, he was runner-up at 113.
“This year I had to come back and win state again,” he said.
That was done with a 2:12 pin of Eli Blevins of Rural Retreat.
“We live an hour away from each other,” Anders said. “We’ve worked together almost every day, My coach says iron sharpens iron. You can tell in the finals. He had to beat the returning 1A state champ in the semifinals. Me and him proved that hard work will get you there.”
Blane Sage of Rural Retreat knocked off Grundy’s Ian Scammell for the 152-pound title. State of mind was key for the victor.
“I tell myself before each match, treat it like it’s practice,” said Sage, a junior. “Our coach Rick Boyd always tells us that what we do in the practice room translates over into the matches.”
Speaking of practice, Sage and his brother are part of a musical ensemble that plays old-time jug band, country, and rock and roll. They’d like to think that music has career potential for them.
Another Rural Retreat Sage, Wyatt, wrestles at 170, but is no relation to Blane Sage. One achievement they do hold in common is a state wrestling crown. Wyatt Sage roughed up Terry Morgan of fellow Wythe County school George Wythe with a 10-2 major decision.
Wyatt Sage finished second in the state last year.
“I know the feeling of being second. I didn’t want to see my mom and my fans disappointed again. They weren’t disappointed in me, just the outcome. That motivated me during the offseason to push as hard as I possibly could.”
A Rural Retreat wrestler with a particularly bright future is sophomore Eli Fortuner at 195. He manhandled Adam Wilmore of Lancaster 9-2 in the final.
“He’s a good wrestler but he does not shoot that much and I do and got the takedowns,” Fortuner said. “This has been amazing.”
Similarly surprising was the performance of another sophomore, Galax Brender Rojas in the 285 class. Unusually built for a competitor in that class, he goes 5-foot-4, 247 pounds.
Rojas’ finals foe was Forrest Vassar of Parry McCluer, who stands at least a foot or more taller. The two of them locked up butting heads while standing erect through most of the match. The match was at 1-1 when it went to the ultimate tiebreaker round.
Rojas was down, but in an amazingly quick move, made good his escape. That started a dandy of a celebration. It was a nice end to the day for him.
“I was kind of nervous at first.”
