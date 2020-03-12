RICHMOND — Gate City’s girls basketball team managed a third-place regular-season finish in its district.
The Blue Devils ended up on top of Class 2 after recording a 64-54 win over the Luray Bulldogs in the state finals at VCU’s Siegel Center.
It was the first state title for the program since 2006 and one of just two teams that ended the 2019-2020 season as an undisputed champion.
John Marshall of Richmond rallied in the second half after trailing much of the first half to beat the Gate City boys 75-57.
Those were the only championship games played by the Virginia High School League this year. In response to the coronavirus, the league decided early Thursday to cancel the Class 3, 4, 5, and 6 title games scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Class 1 games were canceled on Thursday afternoon.
The Blue Devils (20-11) posted state tourney wins over Region 2C champion Floyd County, Region 2D champ Union and Region 2B titlist Luray (29-2) to prevail.
In the boys game, the Justices had taken a 37-36 halftime lead, then took control in the second half.
With the Justices trapping and pressing on defense and 6-1 junior point guard Jason Nelson finishing in transition, the JM margin expanded to 58-42 by the conclusion of the third quarter.
CLASS 2 GIRLS
GATE CITY (20-11)
Quillen 3-4 1-2 9, Jerrell 0-3 2-2 2, Thompson 7-16 4-5 19, Mullins 3-8 6-6 15, Houseright 2-7 1-2 5, Dunn 1-1 0-0 2, Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Ervin 1-4 0-0 3, Steele 3-4 1-2 7, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Davidson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 15-19 64.
LURAY (29-2)
Weakley 10-20 4-7 25, Alger 0-2 0-0 , Burill 4-13 2-2 12, McClung 5-8 3-4 14, Tharpe 1-3 0-0 3, Bly 0-0 0-1 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 9-14 54.
Gate City 18 12 16 18 — 64
Luray 18 8 6 22 — 54
3-point goals – GC 7-17 (Mullins 3-6, Quillen 2-3, Ervin 1-3, Thompson 1-5), Luray 5-19 (Burrill 2-7, McClung 1-2, Tharpe 1-3, Weakley 1-5, Alger 0-2). Total fouls – GC 12, Luray 14. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
CLASS 2 BOYS
JOHN MARSHALL (24-2)
Lynch 2-7 0-0 5, Seward 4-11 6-7 17, Nelson 9-15 3-5 21, Parker 5-12 0-0 11, Wheeler 3-5 5-9 11, Woodley 2-4 0-0 5, Robeson 1-2 0-1 3, Lacey 0-1 0-0 0, Russell-Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Dark 1-1 0-0 2, Zuaye 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 14-22 75.
GATE CITY (24-6)
Dean 13-32 2-3 32, Reed 1-4 1-2 3, Compton 3-7 0-0 8, Hensley 1-2 0-0 2, Sallee 1-3 0-0 2, Starnes 1-3 0-0 2, Mack 3-5 0-1 6, George 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 0-0 0, Gose 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 3-6 57.
John Marshall 16 21 21 17 — 75
Gate City 18 18 6 15 — 57
3-point goals – JM 7-23 (Seward 3, Lynch, Parker, Woodley, Robeson), GC 6-21 (Dean 4, Compton 2). Total fouls – JM 11, GC 16. Fouled out – none.
— Bristol Herald Courier
Girls lacrosse
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
North Cross 15, Chatham Hall 4
Campbell Neel had five goals and an assist to lead the Raiders in their season opener.
Reagan Karlen and Katie Coleman each added three goals and an assist. Kalani Weed made four saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.