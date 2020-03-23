With Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam having announced Monday that K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, the Virginia High School League announced later Monday that all sports are canceled for the rest of the spring.
But the VHSL has not ruled out letting spring teams return to action once the school year is over.
The VHSL crisis management team will meet Tuesday via teleconference to discuss spring-sports options for after the school year, such as an abbreviated season or a tournament in the summer. So another decision will be announced Tuesday.
Northam had announced on March 13 that Virginia schools would be be closed from March 16-27 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
March 16 would have been the first day that spring sports teams were allowed to play their season-opening games. So on March 13, the VHSL pushed back the start of the spring season from March 16 until March 30 because of Northam's announcement that day.
Teams have not been allowed to practice during this two-week span, either. Teams had been holding preseason practices and scrimmages prior to March 16 as they prepared for their now-canceled spring seasons.
This story will be updated later today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.