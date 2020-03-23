VHSL logo (copy)

With Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam having announced Monday that K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, the Virginia High School League announced later Monday that all sports are canceled for the rest of the spring.

But the VHSL has not ruled out letting spring teams return to action once the school year is over.

The VHSL crisis management team will meet Tuesday via teleconference to discuss spring-sports options for after the school year, such as an abbreviated season or a tournament in the summer. So another decision will be announced Tuesday.

Northam had announced on March 13 that Virginia schools would be be closed from March 16-27 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

March 16 would have been the first day that spring sports teams were allowed to play their season-opening games. So on March 13, the VHSL pushed back the start of the spring season from March 16 until March 30 because of Northam's announcement that day.

Teams have not been allowed to practice during this two-week span, either. Teams had been holding preseason practices and scrimmages prior to March 16 as they prepared for their now-canceled spring seasons.

