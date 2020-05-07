ms auburnrappasoftball 061419 p01

Members of the Auburn softball team celebrate winning the Class 1 state softball title last June. The VHSL announced on Thursday that all spring sports have officially been canceled.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee voted Thursday to cancel its spring sports season for the remainder of the 2019-20 calendar year because of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The League had previously left open the possibility of staging events or tournaments during the summer in the wake of Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision in March to cancel K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year.

The VHSL sponsors the following spring sports: baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis and outdoor track and field.

“This extremely difficult decision was made knowing the great disappointment our student-athletes, academic activity participants, coaches, administrators, parents and their communities will experience,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in a news release.

“We especially grieve with those [seniors] who will not have an opportunity to represent their school or wear their school jersey one final time after years of hard work and dedication.”

Haun said the VHSL considered the health of participants and spectators as the chief factor in the committee’s vote.

“Any options for the spring sports season would require that COVID-19 no longer be a threat and pose no health risks to our student-athletes or the public,” Haun said.

“Sadly, the situation has not changed and has made it impossible to have a spring season without putting people at risk.”

