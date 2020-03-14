The Virginia High School League announced Saturday that no high school teams will be allowed to practice for the next two weeks.
On Friday, the VHSL had pushed back the start of the spring sports season from March 16 until March 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing that no spring-sports teams' games could be played until March 30.
But as part of Friday's announcement, the VHSL had said local school divisions would still have the authority to schedule practices during that two-week span.
That will not be the case after all.
The VHSL announced that Dr. James Lane, the superintendent of public instruction for the commonwealth, provided clarification to schools superintendents Saturday morning that practices will not be allowed during this two-week span, either.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam had announced Friday that Virginia schools will be closed beginning Monday through March 27. So the VHSL has now expressly stated that neither games nor practices will be permitted during that time.
"While some stakeholders in Virginia will be unhappy with the decision to not allow athletic practices, we need to support our Governor and State Superintendent," VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Saturday in a news release.
