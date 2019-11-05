Lord Botetourt's (3) Miette Veldman goes up to spike the ball as teammate (7) Kasey McKee looks on.

Lord Botetourt's Miette Veldman (3) has led the Cavaliers to a 25-0 record heading into Tuesday's Region 3D quarterfinal against Northside.

 SHAWN SPROUSE | Special to The Roanoke Times

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

First team

Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt; Courtney Bryant, Franklin County; Alison Stoehr, William Byrd; Jordyn Kepler, Lord Botetourt; Grayce Dantzler, William Byrd; Sanii Nash-Fuell, Northside; Taylor Robertson, Lord Botetourt; Trinity Hylton, William Byrd; Kenleigh Gunter, Lord Botetourt.

Second team

Ryanna Clark, Lord Botetourt; Audrey Barns, Staunton River; Kylee Draper, Northside; Alex Christoff, Franklin County; Mattie Andrews, William Byrd; Samantha Johnson, Northside; Rachel Justice, Franklin County; Tanique Valree, William Fleming; Brianna Waldron, William Fleming; Abbey Barlow, Staunton River.

Player of the year

Miette Veldman, Lord Botetourt.

Coach of the year

Julie Conner, Lord Botetourt.

