North Cross’s Andrew Eigenfeld heads the ball in a game against Carlisle on Thursday. The Raiders will play at Covenant in the VIC championship game at noon Saturday.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

VOLLEYBALL

VACA STATE

At Temple Christian, Madison Heights

Friday

Quarterfinals

Regents vs. Faith Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian vs. Westover Christian, 5 p.m.

Timberlake Christian vs. Mt. Carmel, 6:30 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Grace Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals

Faith Christian-Regents winner vs. Westover Christian-Blue Ridge Christian winner, 11 a.m.

Timberlake Christian-Mt. Carmel winner vs. Roanoke Valley Christian-Grace Christian winner, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Oct. 22

First round

Northside 3, William Fleming 0

Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0

Thursday

At Northside H.S.

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0

William Byrd 3, Franklin County 2

Tuesday

At Northside H.S.

Championship

Lord Botetourt (24-0) vs. William Byrd (15-6) 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Thursday

First round

Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0

Bassett 3, George Washington 0

Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0

Monday

Semifinals

No. 4 Patrick County (10-10) at No. 1 Tunstall (18-4), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Bassett (10-11) at No. 2 Magna Vista (13-6), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Thursday

First round

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1

Monday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Harrisonburg (5-15) at No. 1 Rockbridge County (22-4), 6 p.m.

Broadway (9-15) vs. Spotswood (10-11), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Thursday

First round

Galax 3, Fort Chiswell 1

George Wythe 3, Bland County 0

Monday

At Galax H.S.

Semifinals

Galax (12-12) vs. Auburn (23-2), 6 p.m.

George Wythe (13-12) vs. Grayson County (17-2), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

At Galax H.S.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday

First round

No. 5 Bath County (6-14) at No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (6-14), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-17) at No. 3 Narrows (9-14), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Highland (2-15) at No. 2 Craig County (13-4), 6 p.m.

Monday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Eastern Montgomery-Bath County winner at No. 1 Covington (16-7), 6 p.m.

Narrows-Parry McCluer winner vs. Craig County-Highland winner, 6 p.m.

Oct. 31

At higher seeds

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Oct. 22

First round

Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller 0

Holy Cross 3, Virginia Episcopal 0

New Covenant 3, Covenant 1

Roanoke Catholic 3, Fuqua 0

Thursday

Semifinals

Eastern Mennonite 3, Holy Cross 0

Roanoke Catholic 3, New Covenant 2

Saturday

At Eastern Mennonite H.S., Harrisonburg

Championship

Roanoke Catholic (12-10) vs. Eastern Mennonite (20-2), 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

VACA STATE

Monday

Quarterfinals

SWVa Home School 4, Stuart Hall 0

Blue Ridge Christian 4, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 1

Westover Christian 4, Roanoke Valley Christian 1

Grace Christian 4, Timberlake Christian 0

Friday

At Smith River Complex, Martinsville

Semifinals

SWVa Home School vs. Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Christian vs. Grace Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday

At Smith River Complex, Martinsville

Third place

Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE

Tuesday

First round

Blue Ridge 3, New Covenant 1

No. 6 Virginia Episcopal at No. 3 Carlisle

North Cross 3, Miller 2

Wednesday

First round

Covenant 7, Eastern Mennonite 0

Thursday

Semifinals

Covenant 1, Blue Ridge School 0

North Cross 3, Carlisle 1

Saturday

Championship

North Cross (15-5-1) at Covenant (14-1-2), noon

