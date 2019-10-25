VOLLEYBALL
VACA STATE
At Temple Christian, Madison Heights
Friday
Quarterfinals
Regents vs. Faith Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian vs. Westover Christian, 5 p.m.
Timberlake Christian vs. Mt. Carmel, 6:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Grace Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals
Faith Christian-Regents winner vs. Westover Christian-Blue Ridge Christian winner, 11 a.m.
Timberlake Christian-Mt. Carmel winner vs. Roanoke Valley Christian-Grace Christian winner, 12:30 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Oct. 22
First round
Northside 3, William Fleming 0
Franklin County 3, Staunton River 0
Thursday
At Northside H.S.
Semifinals
Lord Botetourt 3, Northside 0
William Byrd 3, Franklin County 2
Tuesday
At Northside H.S.
Championship
Lord Botetourt (24-0) vs. William Byrd (15-6) 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Thursday
First round
Patrick County 3, Halifax County 0
Bassett 3, George Washington 0
Magna Vista 3, Martinsville 0
Monday
Semifinals
No. 4 Patrick County (10-10) at No. 1 Tunstall (18-4), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Bassett (10-11) at No. 2 Magna Vista (13-6), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Thursday
First round
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1
Monday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Harrisonburg (5-15) at No. 1 Rockbridge County (22-4), 6 p.m.
Broadway (9-15) vs. Spotswood (10-11), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Thursday
First round
Galax 3, Fort Chiswell 1
George Wythe 3, Bland County 0
Monday
At Galax H.S.
Semifinals
Galax (12-12) vs. Auburn (23-2), 6 p.m.
George Wythe (13-12) vs. Grayson County (17-2), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
At Galax H.S.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday
First round
No. 5 Bath County (6-14) at No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (6-14), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Parry McCluer (3-17) at No. 3 Narrows (9-14), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Highland (2-15) at No. 2 Craig County (13-4), 6 p.m.
Monday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Eastern Montgomery-Bath County winner at No. 1 Covington (16-7), 6 p.m.
Narrows-Parry McCluer winner vs. Craig County-Highland winner, 6 p.m.
Oct. 31
At higher seeds
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Third place
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Oct. 22
First round
Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller 0
Holy Cross 3, Virginia Episcopal 0
New Covenant 3, Covenant 1
Roanoke Catholic 3, Fuqua 0
Thursday
Semifinals
Eastern Mennonite 3, Holy Cross 0
Roanoke Catholic 3, New Covenant 2
Saturday
At Eastern Mennonite H.S., Harrisonburg
Championship
Roanoke Catholic (12-10) vs. Eastern Mennonite (20-2), 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
VACA STATE
Monday
Quarterfinals
SWVa Home School 4, Stuart Hall 0
Blue Ridge Christian 4, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 1
Westover Christian 4, Roanoke Valley Christian 1
Grace Christian 4, Timberlake Christian 0
Friday
At Smith River Complex, Martinsville
Semifinals
SWVa Home School vs. Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Christian vs. Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Smith River Complex, Martinsville
Third place
Semifinal losers, 4 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
Tuesday
First round
Blue Ridge 3, New Covenant 1
No. 6 Virginia Episcopal at No. 3 Carlisle
North Cross 3, Miller 2
Wednesday
First round
Covenant 7, Eastern Mennonite 0
Thursday
Semifinals
Covenant 1, Blue Ridge School 0
North Cross 3, Carlisle 1
Saturday
Championship
North Cross (15-5-1) at Covenant (14-1-2), noon
