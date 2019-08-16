FRIDAY, AUG. 16
Scrimmages
Giles at Hidden Valley, 5 p.m.
George Wythe and Belfry, W.Va. at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Martinsburg, W.Va., 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at William Byrd, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
Staunton River and Martinsville at Gretna, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Abingdon at Marion, 6 p.m.
Fredericksburg Christian at Bath County, 6 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Stuarts Draft at Spotswood, 6 p.m.
Radford at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Luray at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
Blacksburg at Northside, 6:30 p.m.
Appomattox County at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at James River, 6:30 p.m.
Floyd County at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Scrimmages
Rural Retreat at Twin Valley Jamboree
Covington at Greenbrier East, W.Va., 9 a.m.
William Fleming and Dinwiddie, at E.C. Glass, 10 a.m.
Carroll County and Fort Chiswell at Narrows, 10 a.m.
Patrick County at Eastern Montgomery, 10 a.m.
Magna Vista at Bluefield, W.Va. at Pulaski County, 11 a.m.
Roanoke Ambassadors at Craig County, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
Benefit games
William Fleming at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Scrimmages
Carroll County at Staunton River, 5 p.m.
Graham and Greenbrier East, W.Va. at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
Narrows at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Luray, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
Benefit games
Glenvar at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Radford at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Salem, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Northside, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Galax at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Auburn at James River, 7 p.m.
Marion at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Scrimmages
Franklin County at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.
Covington at Independence, W.Va., 6 p.m.
ACTS Eagles at Craig County, 6 p.m.
Chancellor at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Giles at Bluefield., W.Va., 7 p.m.