Graham vs Radford p

Radford's P.J. Prioleau, shown scoring a touchdown in the 2018 Class 2 state semifinal against Graham, will lead the Bobcats in a benefit game Friday at Pulaski County.

 JOHN WIMMER | Special to The Roanoke Times

THURSDAY

Benefit games

William Fleming at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

Scrimmages

Carroll County at Staunton River, 5 p.m.

Graham and Greenbrier East, W.Va. at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

Narrows at Grayson County, 6 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Luray, 6 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Benefit games

George Wythe at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.

Glenvar at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Radford at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Salem, 7 p.m.

Bassett at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Christiansburg at Northside, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Galax at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at John Battle, 7 p.m.

Auburn at James River, 7 p.m.

Marion at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Castlewood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Scrimmages

Franklin County at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

Magna Vista at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Alleghany at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.

Covington at Independence, W.Va., 6 p.m.

ACTS Eagles at Craig County, 6 p.m.

Chancellor at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Giles at Bluefield., W.Va., 7 p.m.

