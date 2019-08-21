THURSDAY
Benefit games
William Fleming at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
Scrimmages
Carroll County at Staunton River, 5 p.m.
Graham and Greenbrier East, W.Va. at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
Narrows at Grayson County, 6 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Luray, 6 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Staunton, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Benefit games
George Wythe at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
Glenvar at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Radford at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Salem, 7 p.m.
Bassett at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Christiansburg at Northside, 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Galax at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at John Battle, 7 p.m.
Auburn at James River, 7 p.m.
Marion at Central-Wise, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Castlewood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Scrimmages
Franklin County at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
Magna Vista at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at Stuarts Draft, 6 p.m.
Covington at Independence, W.Va., 6 p.m.
ACTS Eagles at Craig County, 6 p.m.
Chancellor at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Giles at Bluefield., W.Va., 7 p.m.