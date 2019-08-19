William Fleming High School will induct three new members into its athletic hall of fame in December, including current University of North Carolina men’s basketball assistant coach Steve Robinson.
Robinson graduated in 1976 from Fleming where he was a three-year starter and two-time team MVP. He was named all-Timesland, all-Western District and Group AAA all-state before playing in the VHSCA all-star game.
He played college basketball at Radford University.
Robinson was a head coach at Tulsa and Florida State before becoming an assistant coach at Kansas prior to joining Roy Williams’ staff at North Carolina.
The other inductees are:
• James Roberson (class of 1955), who earned nine varsity letters in football, wrestling and track and field. He won a state wrestling title in the 177-pound division, won the 1955 B’nai B’rith Award for Excellence and played football at Virginia.
• Ed Thompson, who has volunteered in a variety of capacities behind the scenes to assist Fleming athletics for more than two decades.
The inductees will be honored Dec. 6 with a reception at 6 p.m. at the high school, and they will be introduced at halftime of the girls basketball game against Harrisonburg later that night.