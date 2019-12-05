Trinity Adams and Charli Dietz of state champion Radford have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 2 volleyball squad along with Floyd County's Haylee Dalton.
Floyd County's Kenzee Dalton and Madison Ramey, and Giles' Hannah Steele and Jillian Midkiff made the second team.
Radford's Karen Adams was chosen coach of the year.
VHSL CLASS 2
First team
Logan Mordica, Poquoson, sr.; Haylee Dalton, Floyd County, sr.; Trinity Adams, Radford, jr.; Charli Dietz, Radford, sr.; Sage Fox, East Rockingham, sr.; Emili Brooks, Union, sr.; Hannah Hibbs, Poquoson, sr.; Abi Tanner, Madison County, sr.; Bethany Smith, John Battle, sr.; Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County, soph.
Second team
Kenzee Dalton, Floyd County, sr.; Camden Jones, Virginia High, jr.; Jayda Smith, Union, sr.; Addie Johnson, King William, jr.; Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham, sr.; Hannah Steele, Giles, jr.; Chloe Dupuis, Poquoson, jr.; Maggie Butters, Madison County, sr.; Madison Ramey, Floyd County, soph.; Jillian Midkiff, Giles, jr.
Player of the year
Logan Mordica, Poquoson.
Coach of the year
Karen Adams, Radford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.