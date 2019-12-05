jf volleyball radford 111619 p09

Radford's Karen Adams, shown during a state quarterfinal match against Gate City, was named VHSL Class 2 volleyball coach of the year.

 Jon Fleming

Trinity Adams and Charli Dietz of state champion Radford have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 2 volleyball squad along with Floyd County's Haylee Dalton.

Floyd County's Kenzee Dalton and Madison Ramey, and Giles' Hannah Steele and Jillian Midkiff made the second team.

Radford's Karen Adams was chosen coach of the year.

VHSL CLASS 2

First team

Logan Mordica, Poquoson, sr.; Haylee Dalton, Floyd County, sr.; Trinity Adams, Radford, jr.; Charli Dietz, Radford, sr.; Sage Fox, East Rockingham, sr.; Emili Brooks, Union, sr.; Hannah Hibbs, Poquoson, sr.; Abi Tanner, Madison County, sr.; Bethany Smith, John Battle, sr.; Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County, soph.

Second team

Kenzee Dalton, Floyd County, sr.; Camden Jones, Virginia High, jr.; Jayda Smith, Union, sr.; Addie Johnson, King William, jr.; Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham, sr.; Hannah Steele, Giles, jr.; Chloe Dupuis, Poquoson, jr.; Maggie Butters, Madison County, sr.; Madison Ramey, Floyd County, soph.; Jillian Midkiff, Giles, jr.

Player of the year

Logan Mordica, Poquoson.

Coach of the year

Karen Adams, Radford.

