Pulaski County girls

Pulaski County's Maddie Ratcliff (4) and the Cougars will play Tuesday night in a River Ridge District game at Salem.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

BOYS

TUESDAY

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River (1-12, 0-4) at Lord Botetourt (8-6, 3-2)

William Byrd (5-10, 2-2) at William Fleming (10-3, 3-1)

Piedmont District

Tunstall (5-9, 3-3) at Bassett (1-12, 1-4)

Magna Vista (6-8, 4-2) at George Washington (8-6, 3-2)

Patrick County (0-14, 0-6) at Martinsville (9-4, 4-2)

River Ridge District

Pulaski County (6-7, 1-3) at Salem (8-4, 2-2)

Southwest District

Tazewell (3-9, 1-3) at Marion (3-13, 0-4)

Valley District

Spotswood (8-4, 2-1) at Rockbridge County (7-6, 1-2)

Hogoheegee District

Chilhowie (8-8, 2-1) at Northwood (7-4, 2-1)

Mountain Empire District

Auburn (7-4, 3-0) at Bland County (9-3, 2-1)

Fort Chiswell (9-3, 2-1) at Galax (2-8, 0-4)

George Wythe (10-4, 1-2) at Grayson County (7-8, 2-2)

Three Rivers District

James River (4-10, 2-3) at Glenvar (4-10, 2-3)

Carroll County (8-4, 4-2) at Floyd County (10-5, 5-1)

Giles (0-15, 0-5) at Radford (9-2, 3-1)

VIC Division 2

Roanoke Catholic (5-8, 3-2) at Eastern Mennonite (12-2, 5-0)

VACA Southeast

Christian Heritage (0-9, 0-3) at Timberlake Christian

VACA Southwest

Dayspring Christian (2-10, 0-5) at Roanoke Valley Christian (7-4, 5-0)

Nondistrict

Virginia Episcopal at North Cross (8-4)

Faith Christian (3-8) at Grace Christian

Boys Home of Virginia at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (7-1)

SWVa Home School (6-5) at Westover Christian

GIRLS

TUESDAY

Blue Ridge District

Franklin County (8-5, 2-2) at Northside (3-10, 0-4)

Piedmont District

Bassett (0-14, 0-6) at Tunstall (1-13, 1-5)

George Washington (3-13, 2-4) at Magna Vista (12-1, 6-0)

Martinsville (12-4, 5-1) at Patrick County (6-7, 3-3)

River Ridge District

Cave Spring (8-5, 3-2) at Hidden Valley (1-12, 1-3)

Pulaski County (9-5, 5-0) at Salem (7-6, 2-2)

Southwest District

Tazewell (5-9, 0-4) at Marion (11-5, 2-2)

Valley District

Rockbridge County (4-7, 0-3) at Spotswood (11-2, 2-0)

Hogoheegee District

Chilhowie (5-10, 1-2) at Northwood (1-11, 0-3)

Mountain Empire District

Bland County at Auburn

Fort Chiswell (2-9, 1-2) at Galax (5-5, 2-1)

George Wythe (11-3, 3-0) at Grayson County (5-11, 3-1)

Pioneer District

Bath County (2-10, 2-2) at Eastern Montgomery (8-5, 4-1)

Covington (6-6, 3-0) at Craig County (2-6, 1-4)

Narrows (3-8, 2-2) at Parry McCluer (3-8, 3-1)

Blue Ridge Conference

Roanoke Catholic (6-4, 2-1) at Virginia Episcopal (4-3, 2-2)

VACA Southwest

Dayspring Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian (7-4, 3-2)

Nondistrict

Jefferson Forest (2-11) at William Byrd (7-7)

Liberty (0-11) at Staunton River (9-4)

Lord Botetourt (12-2) at Liberty Christian (5-8)

Westover Christian at SWVa Home School

