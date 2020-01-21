BOYS
TUESDAY
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River (1-12, 0-4) at Lord Botetourt (8-6, 3-2)
William Byrd (5-10, 2-2) at William Fleming (10-3, 3-1)
Piedmont District
Tunstall (5-9, 3-3) at Bassett (1-12, 1-4)
Magna Vista (6-8, 4-2) at George Washington (8-6, 3-2)
Patrick County (0-14, 0-6) at Martinsville (9-4, 4-2)
River Ridge District
Pulaski County (6-7, 1-3) at Salem (8-4, 2-2)
Southwest District
Tazewell (3-9, 1-3) at Marion (3-13, 0-4)
Valley District
Spotswood (8-4, 2-1) at Rockbridge County (7-6, 1-2)
Hogoheegee District
Chilhowie (8-8, 2-1) at Northwood (7-4, 2-1)
Mountain Empire District
Auburn (7-4, 3-0) at Bland County (9-3, 2-1)
Fort Chiswell (9-3, 2-1) at Galax (2-8, 0-4)
George Wythe (10-4, 1-2) at Grayson County (7-8, 2-2)
Three Rivers District
James River (4-10, 2-3) at Glenvar (4-10, 2-3)
Carroll County (8-4, 4-2) at Floyd County (10-5, 5-1)
Giles (0-15, 0-5) at Radford (9-2, 3-1)
VIC Division 2
Roanoke Catholic (5-8, 3-2) at Eastern Mennonite (12-2, 5-0)
VACA Southeast
Christian Heritage (0-9, 0-3) at Timberlake Christian
VACA Southwest
Dayspring Christian (2-10, 0-5) at Roanoke Valley Christian (7-4, 5-0)
Nondistrict
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross (8-4)
Faith Christian (3-8) at Grace Christian
Boys Home of Virginia at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (7-1)
SWVa Home School (6-5) at Westover Christian
GIRLS
TUESDAY
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County (8-5, 2-2) at Northside (3-10, 0-4)
Piedmont District
Bassett (0-14, 0-6) at Tunstall (1-13, 1-5)
George Washington (3-13, 2-4) at Magna Vista (12-1, 6-0)
Martinsville (12-4, 5-1) at Patrick County (6-7, 3-3)
River Ridge District
Cave Spring (8-5, 3-2) at Hidden Valley (1-12, 1-3)
Pulaski County (9-5, 5-0) at Salem (7-6, 2-2)
Southwest District
Tazewell (5-9, 0-4) at Marion (11-5, 2-2)
Valley District
Rockbridge County (4-7, 0-3) at Spotswood (11-2, 2-0)
Hogoheegee District
Chilhowie (5-10, 1-2) at Northwood (1-11, 0-3)
Mountain Empire District
Bland County at Auburn
Fort Chiswell (2-9, 1-2) at Galax (5-5, 2-1)
George Wythe (11-3, 3-0) at Grayson County (5-11, 3-1)
Pioneer District
Bath County (2-10, 2-2) at Eastern Montgomery (8-5, 4-1)
Covington (6-6, 3-0) at Craig County (2-6, 1-4)
Narrows (3-8, 2-2) at Parry McCluer (3-8, 3-1)
Blue Ridge Conference
Roanoke Catholic (6-4, 2-1) at Virginia Episcopal (4-3, 2-2)
VACA Southwest
Dayspring Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian (7-4, 3-2)
Nondistrict
Jefferson Forest (2-11) at William Byrd (7-7)
Liberty (0-11) at Staunton River (9-4)
Lord Botetourt (12-2) at Liberty Christian (5-8)
Westover Christian at SWVa Home School
