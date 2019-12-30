What criteria qualify an event as one of the top stories of the year?
A program and a veteran coach winning their first state championship?
A dynasty interrupted?
A dominant three-year run of championships?
An unexpected surprise resignation in the coaching ranks?
One school winning six state titles?
Any of those standards certainly would help, but what makes one more newsworthy than another?
It's a subjective call.
Here is our best guess:
1. Icing on the cake
Bill Pope did not win a single game in his first season as a boys head basketball coach at Powhatan High School.
He has won more than 540 since then in 34-plus years at Northside.
However, none was bigger than the 60-58 victory over Phoebus on March 7 at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond that gave Pope and Northside their first VHSL championship.
Kasey Draper's two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in the game gave the Vikings the lead, and they had to sweat out a desperation miss at the buzzer by Phoebus to secure the title.
After the season, Roanoke County residents circulated a petition to have Northside's home facility renamed Bill Pope Gymnasium.
The gym was officially christened during a Dec. 27 ceremony at the Northside Invitational Tournament, complete with a cake that featured a picture of Pope with arms upraised at the state championship game.
2. Now you see him ...
Joe Gibbs left Washington with plenty of gas left in the tank.
Barry Sanders retired from the NFL with records left to set.
So when Stephen Magenbauer resigned as the head coach at Salem High School in March at age 45, the news was met with surprise.
Magenbauer left the area's most successful high school football program and a high-profile job in the prime of his career to enter private business.
His numbers were phenomenal:
A 169-27 won-lost record in 15 seasons.
Five VHSL state championships including three in a row from 2015-17.
A 40-3 start to his career and state titles in the first two seasons.
But after Salem lost 35-33 at home to Jefferson Forest in the opening round of the 2018 Region 4A playoffs, Magenbauer walked away.
Salem wasted no time elevating assistant Don Holter to the top job.
The Spartans finished 13-1 with River Ridge District and region titles.
The beat rolls on.
3. On Eagles' wings
When the VHSL split into six divisions for almost all of its sports, it opened the door for the state's smaller schools to win championships on a regular basis.
Auburn didn't just open the door, the Eagles blew it off the hinges.
Auburn won six Class 1 state titles in the 2018-19 school year, capped by baseball and softball championships hours apart on June 14.
The Eagles also won the inaugural Class 1 girls soccer title and a girls tennis championship.
Two of the titles — boys and girls cross country — occurred in the fall of 2018, but Auburn replaced one of those by rolling to the Class 1 volleyball championship Nov. 23, at Salem Civic Center.
4. Rad-ical results
Radford's boys basketball team won its sixth VHSL championship in the last nine seasons under head coach Rick Cormany with a 74-50 victory March 9 in Richmond over East Rockingham in the Class 2 final.
The Bobcats' 30-0 season included a victory over Class 3 champion Northside, stretching their two-year record to 57-1.
It also moved Cormany within one state title of the VHSL record of seven held by former Martinsville coach Husky Hall.
Radford's basketball title showed the school's athletic department was just getting started.
The Bobcats added state championships in the fall in golf, girls cross country and volleyball to take an early lead in the VHSL's Wells Fargo Cup standings.
5. Just smashing
No volleyball team will be able to top what Lord Botetourt achieved in 2019.
The Cavaliers not only won their third successive VHSL championship, they stormed to the Class 3 title without losing a single set in 31 matches.
Botetourt's 3-0 win over Tabb on Nov. 23 in Salem stretched the Cavaliers' winning string to 56 matches and left them 94-1 in the last three seasons under head coach Julie Conner.
Moreover, Conner and her sister, Auburn coach Sherry Millirons won state titles on the same day — both at Salem Civic Center — as the Eagles took the Class 1 title.
6. Tough to pin down
Christiansburg's wrestling program won 17 consecutive VHSL wrestling championships from 2002-18, so many in a row that an annual coronation was expected.
When the streak ended Feb. 16 in Salem, it was big news statewide.
New Kent snapped the string with 200 1/2 points to 190 for the Blue Demons, so it will be the Trojans with the bull's-eye on their backs in the 2020 state tournament.
How will Christiansburg respond?
When Joe DiMaggio's record 56-game baseball hitting streak was snapped, the Yankee Clipper hit safely in the next 16 games.
The next streak starts with the next title.
7. Packing up the gear
When the number of available Bland County varsity football players dropped to fewer than 10 in August, the school made an announcement that sent ripples statewide.
Bland County announced it would not field varsity or JV football teams, canceling all its games.
Bland's scheduled opponents reacted differently.
Craig County accepted a forfeit of the season opener. Grayson County, Eastern Montgomery, Auburn, Fort Chiswell, Narrows and Northwood all found another opponent.
Galax, George Wythe and Rural Retreat each played a nine-game regular season.
There has been no indication the school will field a varsity team in 2020, and Bland County might not be alone.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said he has been in contact with several schools that are interested in playing eight-man football.
Stay tuned.
8. Frankly speaking
Blacksburg's Frank Thompson ended his sophomore year with a second successive VHSL Class 4 singles championship June 6 at Roanoke College with a straight-sets victory over Jordan Deberry.
That might not have ranked in the top three tennis highlights for Thompson in 2019.
In late March, he teamed with Thomas Paulsell of Seattle to win a USTA national 16-under doubles title in California.
In August, Thompson and Paulsell added another national championship in Florida just before the Blacksburg star flew to New York to serve as a practice partner for professionals at the U.S. Open.
Finally, Thompson nailed down his college choice when he committed to Virginia Tech where his father, Jim, is the Hokies' head coach.
9. Fields of seams
Two more schools joined the ranks of Timesland football programs installing artificial turf fields.
Glenvar debuted its new turf in August when Galax defeated the Highlanders 32-29 in the season opener.
Meanwhile, Blacksburg broke ground on its new construction in November, with its field scheduled to open in 2020.
The two schools join Salem, Cave Spring, Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry, William Fleming, Jefferson Forest, William Byrd, Galax and Christiansburg with artificial turf.
10. Repeat after me
Six VHSL Divisions mean more champions, and more repeat champions.
Several Timesland teams repeated in 2019 led by Patrick Henry's girls swim and dive team which won a fourth 5A or Class 5 championship in a row.
Parry McCluer (girls basketball) and Galax (boys soccer) stretched their streaks to three years.
George Wythe (golf) and Auburn (girls tennis) won a second straight title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.