BOYS
CLASS 5
Riverside (15-10) vs. Patrick Henry (21-4)
At William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.
Riverside Rams (coach Mike Koscinski): Had seven-game win streak snapped with 63-54 loss to Potomac Falls in Region 5C championship game. … Made it out of the region as a No. 6 seed before losing final on its home floor. … Loudoun County school opened in 2015 and enrollment already has doubled. … Rams won region title in 2019 but lost numerous seniors. … Senior PG Beau Everett looks to penetrate. … Junior small forward Michael Ziller scored 16 in region final loss, while sophomore forward Jamie Ntiamoah is a leaper. … Five losses have been by five points or fewer.
Patrick Henry Patriots (coach Jack Esworthy): Lost three straight games in December to William Fleming, E.C. Glass and Harrisonburg. … Did not lose again until River Ridge District tournament final against Cave Spring after sweeping Knights during regular season. … Team has been bolstered by transfers Jamonte Smith (Roanoke Catholic) and Jalen Crump (Fleming). … Smith leads PH in scoring from his combo guard spot. … Patriots are in state quarterfinal for first time since 2014. … Last state semifinal was in 2010.
CLASS 3
Liberty Christian (20-7) vs. Cave Spring (25-2)
At Roanoke College, 8:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian Bulldogs (coach Paul Redgate): LCA is the lone private school in the VHSL after the league gave up its fight to keep the Lynchburg school out several years ago. … Won Seminole District regular-season title … Lost to Northside 68-53 in Northside Invitational in December and lost 58-55 to North Cross in season opener. … LCA has multiple 3-point threats in offense run by first-team Region 3C picks Jalen Leftwich and Connor Hartless. … Wing guard Rhynning Bohrnstedt’s grandfather, Ron, competed on the ATP tennis tour.
Cave Spring Knights (coach Jacob Gruse): Cave Spring can reach Class 3 semifinal for second year in a row. … Only two losses were regular-season setbacks to Patrick Henry that Knights avenged with win in River Ridge District tournament final. … Junior SG Reed Pendleton (18.0 ppg) is leading scorer on team with four seniors. … Parker Huffman (6-8, sr., 12.6 ppg., 8.5 rpg) and 6-7 Matt Cagle (6.2 rpg) protect the paint. … Senior PH Jalen Buster (6.1 apg) and senior SG Adnan Jasarevic are also veteran starters.
Northside (19-8) vs. Western Albemarle (22-6)
At Albemarle H.S., 7 p.m.
Northside Vikings (coach Bill Pope): Defending state champions returned just one starter, 6-4 senior forward Jordan Wooden (15.6 ppg., 7.8 rpg). … Sophomore guard Ayrion Journiette shot 54.3 percent from the field and 44.7 from 3-point range. … PG Quentin Slash keys the man-to-man defense. … Vikings have two losses to Cave Spring, William Fleming and Martinsville, and one loss to Radford and Northwest Guilford (N.C.). … Pope has 558 career victories, including a 126-18 record in the last five years.
Western Albemarle Warriors (coach Darren Maynard): Making fourth state appearance in last five years. … Maynard has won 424 games in 24 seasons. … Senior forward Tommy Mangrum (20.3 ppg., 5.3 rpg) hit game-winning buzzer beaters in Region 3C wins over Spotswood and Liberty Christian. … He ranks No. 2 on school career scoring list with 1,287 points and has committed to Division III Hood College in Maryland. … Handed Northside its only 2017-18 loss in overtime in 2018 semifinal at Salem Civic Center.
CLASS 2
Central-Wise (21-6) vs. Radford (22-3)
At Roanoke College, 5 p.m.
Central-Wise Warriors (head coach T.J. McAmis): First trip to state tournament for school formed in 2011 from consolidation of J.J. Kelly and Pound high schools. … Guard Isaiah McAmis (24 ppg., 4 apg.) has close to 1,700 career points, backed by inside threat Elijah Hayes (18 ppg., 8 rpg). … Lost four times to Mountain District rival Gate City including 46-45 in Region 2D final. .. Played in KSA Classic in Orlando and lost in sixth-place game of Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.
Radford Bobcats (coach Rick Cormany): Has won six VHSL titles under Cormany, who has more than 700 wins in a career covering Rocky Gap and Grayson County. … Bobcats defeated East Rockingham to win 2019 stat title and cap 30-0 season. … Program has 79-4 record in last three seasons. … Lost this year to Parkland (N.C.), Floyd County and Fort Chiswell. … Advanced to state tournament with 52-47 region semifinal win over Martinsville. … Junior guard Cam Cormany (20.8 ppg.) has made 103 of 235 3-pointers this season.
Glenvar (13-13) vs. Gate City (22-5)
At Virginia H.S., 7 p.m.
Glenvar Highlanders (coach Todd Mann): Mann led Roanoke Valley Christian to VACA state championship in 2019 before replacing David Redding as Highlanders’ head coach. … Had 8-12 record before winning five in a row including Region 2C road games at Nelson County and Dan River and neutral-site battle over Floyd County when Stephen Barber hit two late free throws for 42-41 win. … Senior shooting guard Avery Alexander was Class 2 state golf runner-up and has signed to play golf at Carson-Newman.
Gate City Blue Devils (coach Scott Vermillion): Fifth consecutive quarterfinal appearance including 2018 Class 2 championship led by current Georgetown guard Mac McClung and current Elon freshman Zac Ervin. … Lost 79-65 in 2019 semifinal to Radford. … Guard Bradley Dean is program’s third 2,000-plus career scorer in three years following McClung and Ervin. … Forward Jonathan Sallee has committed to Emory & Henry. … All five losses are to out-of-state teams including two in prestigious Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee.
CLASS 1
Grundy (22-3) vs. Parry McCluer (21-5)
At Rockbridge County H.S., 7 p.m.
Grundy Golden Wave (coach Brian Looney): Buchanan County school known more for wrestling is making only third appearance in state tournament with previous trips in 1999 and 1946 … Post player Cade Looney (6-8, jr., 23 ppg., 12 rpg, 4 bpg.) already is Grundy’s career scoring leader for program with a history of good big men. … Looney had 44-point, 22-rebound game in win over Northwood. … Corey Keene (13 ppg., 7 rpg) is other player to watch. … Lost Region 1D final 43-42 to Eastside. … Other losses to Richlands and Lee.
Parry McCluer Fighting Blues (coach Mike Cartolaro): Cartolaro played in a state semifinal at PM — the epic five-overtime loss to J.J. Kelly — under Nelson Fox. … Now he is looking to lead Fighting Blues to final four. … Lost regular-season finale at Eastern Montgomery and dropped Pioneer District tournament final to Narrows. … Senior Will Dunlap (18.0 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 54 percent FGs) was Pioneer player of the year. … Forward Spencer Hamilton (6-9, soph., 14.2 ppg., 6.5 rpg.) missed two games with injury.
Auburn (20-6) vs. Eastside (18-9)
At UVa-Wise, 8 p.m.
Auburn Eagles (coach Terry Millirons): Ended 2018-19 season with 63-60 overtime loss to Eastside in quarterfinal. … Avenged that loss with 59-32 rout of Spartans on Jan. 4 in Chance Harman Classic in Floyd. … Sophomore guard Ethan Millirons (22.1 ppg., 4.6 apg.) already has scored more than 1,000 career points. … Millirons and interior players Daniel Brotherton and Michael Royal shoot better than 50 percent from the field. … Had 12-game win streak snapped with 44-42 loss to Parry McCluer in Region 1C final.
Eastside Spartans (coach Patrick Damron): Runner-up in last two Class 2 state finals, losing to Surry County 57-48 last year and 52-49 to Lancaster in 2018. … Wise County team’s 2-6 start included 59-34 loss to Auburn in the Chance Harman Classic. … Making fifth straight trip to state tournament. … Edged Grundy 43-42 in Region 1D final. … Led by senior guard Ethan Powers (23 ppg., 5 rpg) and senior Connor Blevins (10 ppg., and 6 rpg). … School opened in 2011 with consolidation of Coeburn and St. Paul high schools.
GIRLS
CLASS 5
Briar Woods (15-9) vs. Patrick Henry (21-5)
At William Fleming H.S., 5:30 p.m.
Briar Woods Falcons (coach Raven Short): School is one of 16 public high schools in mushrooming Loudoun County. … Team is 7-7 in its last 14 games including 47-46 loss to Woodgrove in Region 5C final. … Also lost two other games to Woodgrove by three points. … Senior PG Marissa Almonte was first-team all-region choice. … Senior SG Camryn Adkins and junior SF Grace Nathan made second team. … First state tournament appearance.
Patrick Henry Patriots (coach Mike Hedrick): PH is in state quarterfinal for third year in a row under Hedrick. … Previous trips were 78-32 loss to Freedom-South Riding and 75-43 loss to Thomas Edison. … Savannah Derey (14.8 ppg., 9.6 rpg.) was region’s player of the year … Center Mo Wright (11.6 ppg., 7.5 rpg.) and G Shelby Fiddler (13.2 ppg, 4.3 apg.) made first-team Region 5D. … … On eight-game win streak with 60-44 win over William Fleming in region final. … Lost 63-49 to Highland Springs on home floor in late December.
William Fleming (21-5) vs. Woodgrove (17-6)
At Loudoun Valley H.S., 6 p.m.
William Fleming Colonels (coach Richard Wilson): Making third consecutive Class 5 quarterfinal appearance. … Shakara Anderson (15.0 ppg., 9.2 rpg) and point guard Victoria Board (10.0 ppg., 7.0 rpg.,) are three-year starters for team that lacks overall size. … Went 1-2 against rival Patrick Henry with 60-44 loss to Patriots in Region 5D final. … Fell 67-43 to Class 5 semifinalist Highland Springs in December. … Lost twice to Lord Botetourt before defeating Cavaliers in Blue Ridge District tournament final.
Woodgrove Wolverines (coach Travis Coon): Won Region 5C championship 47-46 over Briar Woods on last-second layup by Colette Baine. … Senior Sophia Coates and sophomore Ashley Steadman were first-team all-region selections. … School opened in northern part of Loudoun County in 2010. … Four of team’s losses came by 12 points or more including two to Loudoun Valley. … Also had five victories by five points or fewer.
CLASS 4
Millbrook (26-1) vs. Pulaski Co. (21-6)
At Christiansburg H.S., 6 p.m.
Millbrook Pioneers (coach Erick Green, Sr.): Suffered its only loss 87-52 to undefeated Loudoun Valley in Region 4C final. … Sophomore PG Avery O’Roke runs the offense and keys the halfcourt trap defense. … Senior Vanessa Cooper and O’Roke were first-team all-region. … Team has good size with 6-2 senior Alison Hauck and 6-1 senior Emily Magee, a second-team all-region selection. … Pioneers scored 80 or more points five times. … Green is the father of Virginia Tech career scoring leader Erick Green, Jr.
Pulaski County Cougars (coach Bradley Sutphin): Coming off Class 4 state runner-up finish in 2019, Cougars have put up another 20-win season. …Since 4-5 start when post players Taryn Blankenship and Ally Fleenor were sidelined with injuries, Pulaski has gone 17-1 with lone loss in River Ridge District final to Patrick Henry. … Point guard Maddie Ratcliff has signed with Division II Concord. … Lost twice to Carroll County and once each to Abingdon, Spotswood, St. Anne’s-Belfield and Miller School.
CLASS 3
Turner Ashby (24-4) vs. Lord Botetourt (23-3)
At Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby Knights (coach Rob Lovell): All four losses were to Valley District nemesis and reigning Class 3 state champion Spotswood. … Bridgewater team qualified for state tournament with 66-56 Region 3C semifinal road win over Charlottesville as second-team all-region sophomore Leah Kiracofe scored 26 points. … Junior Becca Shiflet made first-team all-region. … Also defeated Western Albemarle 48-41 in first round. … Undersized team lost to Spotswood by 25, 28 and 34 points before falling 55-49 in region final.
Lord Botetourt Cavaliers (coach Renee Favaro): Have gone 21-1 since losing to Patrick Henry and Abingdon in back-to-back December games. … Other loss was to William Fleming in Blue Ridge tournament final. … Senior Miette Veldman (5-11, sr., 22.9 ppg., 13.4 rpg) is school’s career scoring and rebounding leader. … Picked up 6-foot-1 Cave Spring transfer Taylor Robertson, who scored 26 points in Region 3C semifinal win over Abingdon. … Cavaliers won 2018 title and lost to eventual champ Spotswood in state semifinal last year.
CLASS 2
Gate City (17-11) vs. Floyd Co. (19-6)
At Auburn H.S., 6 p.m.
Gate City Blue Devils (coach Kelly Smith Houseright): Blue Devils played Floyd County in postseason in 2013, 2014 and 2015. … Guard Sarah Thompson (5-7, jr., 16.7 ppg. 5.8 rpg., 4.2 apg., 3.7 spg.) has scholarship offers from Radford University and East Tennessee State). … Forward Riley Houseright is the daughter of former Virginia Tech star Michelle Hollister Houseright. … Four losses were to out-of-state competition. … Split two regular-season games with Union before losing to Bears 49-34 in Region 2D final.
Floyd County Buffaloes (coach Ross Snead): Deep and balanced team is on eight-game win streak since 58-51 loss to Pulaski County. … Two losses each to Pulaski, Carroll County and William Fleming. … Sixteen of 19 wins have been by 10 points or more. … PG Alexis Kiser looks to set up shooters Aimee Whitlow and Peyton Grim with Brookelyn Hall and Bailey Underwood cleaning up inside. Freshman Shaelee Slaughter scored 16 points in Region 2C semifinal win over Gretna. … Lost 2019 quarterfinal to Ridgeview 53-46.
Martinsville (20-8) vs. Union (20-7)
At UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
Martinsville Bulldogs (coach Charlie Holland): Has become a regular contender in Class 2 including state runner-up appearance against Central-Wise in 2017. … Lost three games to Magna Vista by a total of nine points including 36-35 in Piedmont District final. … Bulldogs have very little size but sophomore Caira Valentine and Nakeyiah Hairston are playmakers, while Janiyah Benton and Destiny Harris are 3-point threats. … Program has reached four state championship games. … Still waiting for elusive first title.
Union Bears (coach Kory Bostic): Second state tournament appearance for Wise County school formed by consolidation of longtime football powerhouses Powell Valley and Appalachia. … Region 2D champions led by trio of seniors: Jayda Smith (15 ppg., 9 rpg), Emili Brooks (12 ppg., 5 rpg.) and Heather Lipps (10 ppg., 4 rpg). … Brooks is VHSL’s career leader in volleyball kills. … Program reached state final in 2016, losing to nearby rival Central-Wise … Had three losses to Abingdon and early 22-point loss to Gate City.
CLASS 1
Honaker (21-6) vs. George Wythe (24-4)
At Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Honaker Tigers (coach Misty Davis Miller): On the road for second year in a row in quarterfinals. … Lost 58-45 to Parry McCluer in 2019 at Roanoke College. … LeeAnna McNulty (19 ppg., 11 rpg, 3 apg.) has returned from midseason injury. … McNulty, a junior, has topped the 1,000-point mark in 2018-19. … Akilah Boyd (14 ppg.) also has eclipsed 1,000 career points. … Four of Tigers’ six losses have been by four points or fewer. … Lost 48-44 to PH-Glade Spring in Region 1D championship game.
George Wythe Maroons (coach Doug Campbell): Were unbeaten against VHSL teams until late-season loss to Galax. … Defeated Galax in four other games including Mountain Empire District playoff, MED tournament and Region 1C final. … Senior Drea Betts topped the 1,000-point career plateau at midseason. … Maroons reached 2017 Group 1A final, losing 34-29 to Parry McCluer under Campbell, who will hold dual role of coach and athletic director next year. … Other three losses came in Tennessee tournament to out-of-state opponents.
Galax (17-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (24-2)
At Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.
Galax Maroon Tide (coach Glenn Burnett): Eight of the nine losses are to George Wythe, Carroll County and Radford. … Went 1-4 against George Wythe including losses in Mountain Empire District regular-season playoff, MED tournament final and Region 1C final. … Senior Shea Foxx (5-8, sr., 14.0 ppg. 8.5 rpg.) is Galax career scoring leader and a UVa-Wise signee. … Burnett is a former head coach at Patrick County who replaced Howard Mayo. … Galax is in state quarterfinal for third straight year with 39-30 loss to Honaker in 2019.
PH-Glade Spring Rebels (coach Tommy Thomas): Riding 21-game win streak since losing 54-42 in December to White House (Tenn.). … Other loss was 52-41 to Union. … Breanna Yarber (23 ppg., 11 rpg.) and Emily Deskins (14 ppg., 5 apg.) both have topped the 1,000-point career plateau. … Won Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles and topped Honaker 48-44 in Region 1D final. … Thomas, whose 2011 team lost to Radford in Group A Division 2 state final, underwent surgery in July for a brain tumor.
