 SchoolRec.
1. Salem2-0
2. Magna Vista3-0
3. Lord Botetourt3-0
4. Radford2-0
5. Pulaski County3-0
6. Blacksburg2-1
7. Galax3-0
8. Northside2-1
9. Hidden Valley2-1
10. Patrick Henry2-1

