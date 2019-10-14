1. Salem (6-0)

2. Lord Botetourt (6-0)

3. Blacksburg (5-2)

4. Franklin County (5-2)

5. Magna Vista (5-1)

6. Radford (5-1)

7. Pulaski County (6-1)

8. Northside (4-2)

9. Hidden Valley (4-2)

10. Galax (5-1)

