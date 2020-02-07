BOYS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
Millirons, Auburn----------17-----379-----22.3
J.Easton, Alleghany----------19-----416-----21.9
S.Flenner, Bath Co.----------9-----197-----21.9
English, Salem----------17-----369-----21.7
Smith, P.Henry----------15-----315-----21.0
Cormany, Radford----------18-----357-----19.8
Witt, Faith Chr.----------17-----330-----19.4
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------17-----330-----19.4
Pendleton, C.Spring----------19-----351-----18.5
D.Flenner, Bath Co.----------9-----160-----17.8
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------17-----286-----16.8
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------19-----320-----16.8
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------17-----299-----16.6
Steger, J.River----------19-----305-----16.1
Blanchard, Salem----------20-----317-----15.9
Wooden, Northside----------21-----334-----15.9
Journiette, Northside----------21-----329-----15.7
Rolden, Covington----------19-----228-----15.2
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------16-----240-----15.0
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------21-----316-----15.0
Harmon, Boys Home----------12-----179-----14.9
Fain, Carlisle----------19-----284-----14.8
Conley, Narrows----------15-----220-----14.7
Coe, G.Wythe----------19-----273-----14.4
Watson, F.Chiswell----------17-----251-----13.9
Berry, Chilhowie----------19-----262-----13.8
Barber, Glenvar----------20-----267-----13.4
Witcher, Franklin Co.----------19-----255-----13.4
Gray, Pulaski Co.----------17-----225-----13.2
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------18-----232-----12.9
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------18-----233-----12.9
Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----192-----12.8
Alexander, Glenvar----------20-----252-----12.6
Baines, N.Cross----------13-----164-----12.6
Kanipe, Radford----------18-----227-----12.6
Clevenger, J.River----------20-----251-----12.6
S.Hairston, M.Vista----------19-----226-----12.6
Huffman, C.Spring----------19-----240-----12.6
Foley, Northside----------21-----262-----12.5
Vice, Blacksburg----------1-----199-----12.4
Bond, Floyd Co.----------19-----231-----12.2
Cook, P.Henry----------15-----183-----12.2
M.Mack, N.Cross----------13-----164-----12.6
Goode, W.Fleming----------17-----201-----11.8
McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------17-----201-----11.8
Hull, Carroll Co.----------19-----219-----11.5
LaTreill, R.Catholic----------20-----228-----11.4
Moran, J.River----------19-----217-----11.4
Wiley, Narrows----------15-----170-----11.3
Grubb, Carlisle----------17-----190-----11.2
Havens, Bland Co.----------17-----189-----11.1
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------18-----199-----11.1
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------21-----234-----11.1
Hoge, Bland Co.----------17-----187-----11.0
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------21-----228-----10.9
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------21-----227-----10.8
Hensley, Alleghany----------19-----203-----10.7
Royal, Auburn----------19-----204-----10.7
King, Faith Chr.----------17-----180-----10.6
Porter, R.Catholic----------18-----191-----10.6
Banks, Floyd Co.----------19-----197-----10.4
Holiday, Carlisle----------18-----187-----10.4
Taylor, Christiansburg----------17-----167-----10.4
Charlton, S.River----------16-----162-----10.1
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------19-----192-----10.1
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------16-----161-----10.0
Payne, Bland Co.----------17-----170-----10.0
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------19-----190-----10.0
Tinsley, W.Byrd----------21-----210-----10.0
Yancey, Covington----------19-----190-----10.0
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Witt, Faith Chr.----------17-----323-----13.1
Huffman, C.Spring----------19-----165-----8.7
Vice, Blacksburg----------16-----137-----8.5
Cawley, W.Byrd----------21-----173-----8.2
Goode, W.Fleming----------17-----138-----8.1
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------17-----135-----7.9
Wooden, Northside----------21-----166-----7.9
Porter, R.Catholic----------18-----140-----7.8
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------19-----143-----7.5
Carter, Carlisle----------18-----135-----7.5
Crump, P.Henry----------15-----105-----7.0
Camden Gravely F.Chiswell----------15-----11-----0-----6.9
Martin, W.Byrd----------21-----144-----6.9
Wiley, Narrows----------15-----104-----6.9
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------16-----108-----6.8
Woods, Radford----------18-----122-----6.8
Burns, P.Henry----------15-----99-----6.6
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.-----18-----118-----6.6
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------18-----117-----6.5
Cook, P.Henry----------15-----98-----6.5
Blaker, Narrows----------15-----96-----6.4
Barber, Glenvar----------20-----125-----6.3
Blanchard, Salem----------20-----126-----6.3
Fain, Carlisle----------19-----117-----6.3
Law, Franklin Co.----------20-----126-----6.3
Moran, J.River----------19-----120-----6.3
Watson, F.Chiswell----------15-----113-----6.3
Banks, Floyd Co.----------19-----117-----6.2
J.Jones, S.River----------20-----124-----6.2
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------21-----129-----6.1
Peters, J.Forest----------20-----123-----6.1
Cagle, C.Spring----------19-----114-----6.0
Gage, J.Forest----------20-----120-----6.0
ASSISTS
----------G-----Ast-----Avg
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------18-----119-----6.6
Buster, C.Spring----------19-----114-----6.0
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------17-----90-----5.3
Smith, P.Henry----------15-----73-----4.9
Frame, Narrows----------15-----67-----4.5
Millirons, Auburn----------17-----75-----4.4
Wesley, Radford----------18-----76-----4.2
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------18-----71-----3.9
C.Easton, Alleghany----------19-----73-----3.8
Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----57-----3.8
Conley, Narrows----------15-----56-----3.7
Bowman, J.River----------20-----71-----3.5
Coe, G.Wythe----------19-----67-----3.5
Herman, Carroll Co.----------19-----64-----3.4
Slash, Northside----------21-----71-----3.4
Fain, Carlisle----------19-----60-----3.2
King, Faith Chr.----------17-----55-----3.2
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------17-----54-----3.2
Everhart, J.Forest----------20-----65-----3.2
Blanchard, Salem----------20-----61-----3.1
Grubb, Carlisle----------17-----52-----3.1
McHone, F.Chiswell----------17-----56-----3.1
Zeigler, Franklin Co.----------21-----66-----3.1
Barber, Glenvar----------20-----60-----3.0
Bourne, Pulaski Co.----------17-----45-----3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Taylor, Christiansburg----------65-----97-----67.1
Huffman, C.Spring----------113-----173-----65.3
Peters, J.Forest----------69-----111-----62.1
Brotherton, Auburn----------68-----116-----58.6
English, Salem----------138-----236-----58.5
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------112-----193-----58.0
Banks, Floyd Co.----------83-----144-----57.6
Witt, Faith Chr.----------115-----203-----56.7
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------112-----198-----56.6
Baines, N.Cross----------51-----93-----54.8
Cagle, C.Spring----------69-----126-----54.8
Moran, J.River----------71-----130-----54.6
Journiette, Northside----------131-----243-----53.9
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------93-----176-----52.8
Gulley, Pulaski Co.----------49-----93-----52.7
Pendleton, C.Spring----------84-----160-----52.5
Millirons, Auburn----------127-----243-----52.3
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------71-----136-----52.2
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------90-----173-----52.0
Carter, Carlisle----------56-----109-----51.4
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------56-----111-----50.5
Collins, Christiansburg----------58-----113-----50.4
Jackson, N.Cross----------55-----109-----50.4
Calloway, Christiansburg----------45-----90-----50.0
Cook, P.Henry----------41-----82-----50.0
J.Easton, Alleghany----------142-----286-----49.7
Royal, Auburn----------76-----153-----49.7
Johnson, M.Vista----------58-----118-----49.2
Goforth, Blacksburg----------54-----110-----49.1
Camden Gravely, F.Chiswell----------46-----94-----48.9
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------81-----166-----48.8
Fain, Carlisle----------73-----152-----48.0
Kanipe, Radford----------88-----184-----47.8
Porter, R.Catholic----------18-----191-----
Watson, F.Chiswell----------92-----194-----47.4
Cawley, W.Byrd----------61-----129-----47.3
Vice, Blacksburg----------86-----182-----47.3
Marshall, Auburn----------48-----102-----47.1
Smith, P.Henry----------63-----134-----47.1
Conley, Narrows----------68-----146-----46.5
Hensley, Alleghany----------69-----151-----45.7
Goode, W.Fleming----------65-----143-----45.5
Wooden, Northside----------124-----273-----45.4
Blankenship, Salem----------52-----115-----45.2
Gray, Pulaski Co.----------84-----186-----45.2
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Steger, J.River----------52-----57-----91.2
Millirons, Auburn----------77-----88-----87.5
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------49-----56-----87.5
LaTreill, R.Catholic----------57-----66-----86.4
Pendleton, C.Spring----------69-----82-----84.1
Charlton, S.River----------47-----56-----83.9
Cox, Carroll Co.----------52-----62-----83.9
Goode, G.Wythe----------41-----49-----83.7
Cormany, Radford----------69-----84-----82.1
Alexander, Glenvar----------43-----53-----81.1
J.Easton, Alleghany----------90-----111-----81.1
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------46-----57-----80.7
Hull, Carroll Co.----------58-----72-----80.6
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------38-----48-----79.2
Hines, N.Cross----------39-----50-----78.0
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------51-----66-----77.3
Cawley, W.Byrd----------49-----64-----76.6
Hogsed, J.Forest----------49-----64-----76.5
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------74-----97-----76.3
Witcher, Franklin Co.----------54-----71-----76.1
Conley, Narrows----------46-----61-----75.4
Smith, P.Henry----------59-----79-----74.7
Moran, J.River----------70-----94-----74.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------49-----66-----74.2
Payne, Bland Co.----------34-----46-----73.9
Wooden, Northside----------59-----80-----73.8
Fain, Carlisle----------76-----103-----73.7
Clevenger, J.River----------53-----73-----72.6
Journiette, Northside----------47-----85-----72.3
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------48-----67-----71.6
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------35-----49-----71.4
Courdae Gravely, M.Vista----------36-----51-----70.6
Blanchard, Salem----------76-----109-----69.7
Witt, Faith Chr.----------97-----139-----69.7
Hensley, Alleghany----------45-----65-----69.2
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------58-----84-----69.0
Barber, Glenvar----------60-----88-----68.2
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------96-----141-----68.1
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------51-----75-----68.0
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------49-----73-----67.1
Prince, L.Botetourt----------30-----45-----66.7
Goode, W.Fleming----------33-----50-----66.0
Porter, R.Catholic----------44-----67-----65.7
Buster, C.Spring----------38-----58-----65.5
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Goforth, Blacksburg----------54-----110-----49.1
Journiette, Northside----------20-----45-----44.4
Millirons, Auburn----------48-----112-----42.9
Witcher, Franklin Co.----------44-----103-----42.7
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------26-----61-----42.6
K.Sutphin, C.Spring----------51-----122-----41.8
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------60-----144-----41.7
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------23-----56-----41.1
Coe, G.Wythe----------45-----111-----40.5
Cormany, Radford----------66-----163-----40.5
J.Easton, Alleghany----------42-----105-----40.0
Bond, Floyd Co.----------51-----128-----39.8
Kanipe, Radford----------29-----73-----39.7
Conley, Narrows----------21-----33-----39.6
Dawyot, Salem----------27-----69-----39.1
Prince, L.Botetourt----------21-----54-----38.9
S.Hairston, M.Vista----------55-----143-----38.5
Pendleton, C.Spring----------38-----99-----38.4
Owen, Salem----------21-----55-----38.1
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------40-----106-----37.7
Palmer, P.Henry----------16-----43-----37.2
T.Johnson, Glenvar----------23-----62-----37.1
Blankenship, Salem----------27-----73-----37.0
Gray, Pulaski Co.----------31-----85-----36.5
M.Mack, N.Cross----------19-----52-----36.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------44-----121-----36.4
Holiday, Carlisle----------26-----72-----36.1
Harden, Bland Co.----------20-----56-----35.7
Roche, Faith Chr.----------26-----73-----35.6
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------38-----108-----35.2
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------13-----37-----35.1
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------55-----157-----35.0
M.Sutphin, Auburn----------14-----40-----35.0
Blevins, G.Wythe----------15-----43-----34.9
McManus, Radford----------39-----112-----34.8
Hensley, Alleghany----------20-----58-----34.5
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------25-----72-----34.7
Hoge, Bland Co.----------17-----49-----34.7
C.Easton, Alleghany----------26-----76-----34.2
Bates, S.River----------16-----47-----34.0
Blackburn, Pulaski Co.----------19-----56-----33.9
Buster, C.Spring----------22-----66-----33.3
Gholston, Blacksburg----------15-----45-----33.3
Grubb, Carlisle----------30-----90-----33.3
Berry, Chilhowie----------35-----106-----33.0
King, Faith Chr.----------29-----88-----33.0
GIRLS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------19-----424-----22.3
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----330-----22.0
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----306-----21.9
Porter, C.Spring----------18-----385-----21.4
Reed, Giles----------18-----356-----19.8
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------20-----368-----18.4
Rooklin, Alleghany----------18-----329-----18.3
Huffman, Auburn----------13-----231-----17.8
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------19-----339-----17.8
Harris, Glenvar----------20-----321-----16.1
Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------17-----268-----15.8
Derey, P.Henry----------19-----287-----15.1
Foxx, Galax----------17-----248-----14.5
M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------19-----271-----14.3
J.Levine, S.River----------20-----286-----14.3
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------19-----269-----14.2
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------19-----258-----13.6
Fiddler, P.Henry----------19-----252-----13.3
E.Underwood, E.Montgomery----------20-----253-----12.7
Wilson, M.Vista----------15-----187-----12.5
Brown, Northside----------18-----224-----12.4
K.Easter, Carroll Co.----------19-----239-----12.3
Herscher, Bath Co.----------16-----190-----11.9
Wright, P.Henry----------19-----227-----11.9
Mitcham, Giles----------18-----213-----11.8
Hunter, Covington----------18-----210-----11.7
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------19-----219-----11.5
Wampler, Faith Chr.----------19-----218-----11.5
Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------17-----188-----11.0
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------19-----209-----11.0
Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------21-----226-----10.8
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------17-----184-----10.8
Robertson, Franklin Co.----------19-----206-----10.8
Merrix, Giles----------18-----193-----10.7
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------17-----204-----10.7
Rader. Radford----------17-----181-----10.6
Donaldson, Glenvar----------20-----08-----10.4
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------19-----196-----10.3
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------19-----193-----10.2
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------19-----257-----13.5
Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------17-----226-----13.3
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----186-----13.3
Donaldson, Glenvar----------20-----2-5-----10.3
Derey, P.Henry----------19-----185-----9.7
Foxx, Galax----------17-----152-----8.9
Nowers, R.Retreat----------19-----161-----8.5
Bennett, Grayson Co.----------20-----165-----8.3
Mutz, W.Byrd----------19-----160-----8.3
Porter, C.Spring----------18-----147-----8.2
Cline, Radford----------17-----138-----8.1
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------17-----138-----8.1
Dillon, Patrick Co.----------19-----151-----7.9
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------19-----147-----7.7
Wright, P.Henry----------19-----144-----7.6
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------19-----135-----7.1
J.Levine, S.River----------20-----142-----7.1
Page, Radford----------16-----113-----7.1
Thompson, Glenvar----------20-----141-----7.0
E.Underwood, E.Montgomery----------20-----138-----6.9
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------19-----123-----6.5
Brown, Grayson Co.----------20-----127-----6.4
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----94-----6.3
Robertson, L.Botetourt----------19-----117-----6.2
ASSISTS
----------G-----Ast-----Avg
Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------21-----123-----5.9
A.Easter, Carroll Co.----------18-----105-----5.7
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------19-----88-----4.6
Fiddler, P.Henry----------19-----84-----4.4
Porter, C.Spring----------18-----79-----4.4
M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------19-----80-----4.2
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------19-----78-----4.1
Dean, Radford----------17-----68-----4.0
Derey, P.Henry----------19-----70-----3.7
Chrisley, W.Byrd----------19-----64-----3.4
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------19-----64-----3.4
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------19-----60-----3.2
Myers, L.Botetourt----------19-----61-----3.2
M.Hairston, M.Vista----------16-----49-----3.1
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Wright, P.Henry----------88-----160-----55.0
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------74-----136-----54.4
Donaldson, Glenvar----------85-----157-----54.1
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------133-----249-----53.4
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------142-----267-----53.2
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------110-----215-----51.2
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------78-----153-----51.0
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------78-----153-----50.9
Porter, C.Spring----------99-----200-----49.5
Wilson, M.Vista----------79-----161-----49.1
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------66-----139-----47.5
Derey, P.Henry----------113-----242-----46.7
Foxx, Galax----------83-----183-----45.3
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Hagee, Carroll Co.----------34-----41-----82.9
Chrisley, W.Byrd----------58-----72-----80.6
Huffman, Auburn----------88-----112-----78.6
Porter, C.Spring----------82-----105-----78.1
Rader, Radford----------59-----76-----77.6
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------51-----67-----76.1
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------51-----67-----76.1
Harris, Glenvar----------61-----81-----75.3
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------63-----84-----75.0
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------94-----126-----74.6
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------72-----97-----74.2
Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------86-----116-----74.1
J.Levine, S.River----------65-----88-----73.9
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------44-----60-----73.3
Fiddler, P.Henry----------43-----59-----72.9
M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------46-----64-----71.9
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------48-----67-----71.6
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------133-----186-----71.5
Reed, Giles----------56-----79-----70.9
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------49-----71-----69.0
Derey, P.Henry----------60-----89-----67.4
Faw, S.River----------47-----70-----67.1
Dean, Radford----------61-----91-----67.0
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------86-----131-----65.6
Robertson, Franklin Co.----------45-----69-----65.2
Brown, Northside----------67-----103-----65.0
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------22-----46-----47.8
Robertson, Franklin Co.----------44-----94-----46.8
Dean, Radford----------27-----61-----44.3
Hazard, Patrick Co.----------39-----90-----43.3
Slaughter, Floyd Co.----------16-----39-----41.0
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------20-----49-----40.8
Fiddler, P.Henry----------53-----137-----38.6
Reed, Giles----------18-----356-----36.3
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------25-----70-----35.7
Carroll, C.Spring----------31-----89-----34.8
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------23-----66-----34.8
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------16-----47-----34.0
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------29-----87-----33.3
M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------35-----106-----33.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.