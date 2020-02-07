Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School

Auburn's Ethan Millirons, shown driving during the Adam Ward Classic against Lord Botetourt, is averaging 22.3 points per game.

 CHRISTIAN MOODY | Special to The Roanoke Times

BOYS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

Millirons, Auburn----------17-----379-----22.3

J.Easton, Alleghany----------19-----416-----21.9

S.Flenner, Bath Co.----------9-----197-----21.9

English, Salem----------17-----369-----21.7

Smith, P.Henry----------15-----315-----21.0

Cormany, Radford----------18-----357-----19.8

Witt, Faith Chr.----------17-----330-----19.4

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------17-----330-----19.4

Pendleton, C.Spring----------19-----351-----18.5

D.Flenner, Bath Co.----------9-----160-----17.8

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------17-----286-----16.8

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------19-----320-----16.8

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------17-----299-----16.6

Steger, J.River----------19-----305-----16.1

Blanchard, Salem----------20-----317-----15.9

Wooden, Northside----------21-----334-----15.9

Journiette, Northside----------21-----329-----15.7

Rolden, Covington----------19-----228-----15.2

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------16-----240-----15.0

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------21-----316-----15.0

Harmon, Boys Home----------12-----179-----14.9

Fain, Carlisle----------19-----284-----14.8

Conley, Narrows----------15-----220-----14.7

Coe, G.Wythe----------19-----273-----14.4

Watson, F.Chiswell----------17-----251-----13.9

Berry, Chilhowie----------19-----262-----13.8

Barber, Glenvar----------20-----267-----13.4

Witcher, Franklin Co.----------19-----255-----13.4

Gray, Pulaski Co.----------17-----225-----13.2

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------18-----232-----12.9

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------18-----233-----12.9

Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----192-----12.8

Alexander, Glenvar----------20-----252-----12.6

Baines, N.Cross----------13-----164-----12.6

Kanipe, Radford----------18-----227-----12.6

Clevenger, J.River----------20-----251-----12.6

S.Hairston, M.Vista----------19-----226-----12.6

Huffman, C.Spring----------19-----240-----12.6

Foley, Northside----------21-----262-----12.5

Vice, Blacksburg----------1-----199-----12.4

Bond, Floyd Co.----------19-----231-----12.2

Cook, P.Henry----------15-----183-----12.2

M.Mack, N.Cross----------13-----164-----12.6

Goode, W.Fleming----------17-----201-----11.8

McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------17-----201-----11.8

Hull, Carroll Co.----------19-----219-----11.5

LaTreill, R.Catholic----------20-----228-----11.4

Moran, J.River----------19-----217-----11.4

Wiley, Narrows----------15-----170-----11.3

Grubb, Carlisle----------17-----190-----11.2

Havens, Bland Co.----------17-----189-----11.1

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------18-----199-----11.1

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------21-----234-----11.1

Hoge, Bland Co.----------17-----187-----11.0

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------21-----228-----10.9

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------21-----227-----10.8

Hensley, Alleghany----------19-----203-----10.7

Royal, Auburn----------19-----204-----10.7

King, Faith Chr.----------17-----180-----10.6

Porter, R.Catholic----------18-----191-----10.6

Banks, Floyd Co.----------19-----197-----10.4

Holiday, Carlisle----------18-----187-----10.4

Taylor, Christiansburg----------17-----167-----10.4

Charlton, S.River----------16-----162-----10.1

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------19-----192-----10.1

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------16-----161-----10.0

Payne, Bland Co.----------17-----170-----10.0

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------19-----190-----10.0

Tinsley, W.Byrd----------21-----210-----10.0

Yancey, Covington----------19-----190-----10.0

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Witt, Faith Chr.----------17-----323-----13.1

Huffman, C.Spring----------19-----165-----8.7

Vice, Blacksburg----------16-----137-----8.5

Cawley, W.Byrd----------21-----173-----8.2

Goode, W.Fleming----------17-----138-----8.1

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------17-----135-----7.9

Wooden, Northside----------21-----166-----7.9

Porter, R.Catholic----------18-----140-----7.8

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------19-----143-----7.5

Carter, Carlisle----------18-----135-----7.5

Crump, P.Henry----------15-----105-----7.0

Camden Gravely F.Chiswell----------15-----11-----0-----6.9

Martin, W.Byrd----------21-----144-----6.9

Wiley, Narrows----------15-----104-----6.9

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------16-----108-----6.8

Woods, Radford----------18-----122-----6.8

Burns, P.Henry----------15-----99-----6.6

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.-----18-----118-----6.6

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------18-----117-----6.5

Cook, P.Henry----------15-----98-----6.5

Blaker, Narrows----------15-----96-----6.4

Barber, Glenvar----------20-----125-----6.3

Blanchard, Salem----------20-----126-----6.3

Fain, Carlisle----------19-----117-----6.3

Law, Franklin Co.----------20-----126-----6.3

Moran, J.River----------19-----120-----6.3

Watson, F.Chiswell----------15-----113-----6.3

Banks, Floyd Co.----------19-----117-----6.2

J.Jones, S.River----------20-----124-----6.2

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------21-----129-----6.1

Peters, J.Forest----------20-----123-----6.1

Cagle, C.Spring----------19-----114-----6.0

Gage, J.Forest----------20-----120-----6.0

ASSISTS

----------G-----Ast-----Avg

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------18-----119-----6.6

Buster, C.Spring----------19-----114-----6.0

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------17-----90-----5.3

Smith, P.Henry----------15-----73-----4.9

Frame, Narrows----------15-----67-----4.5

Millirons, Auburn----------17-----75-----4.4

Wesley, Radford----------18-----76-----4.2

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------18-----71-----3.9

C.Easton, Alleghany----------19-----73-----3.8

Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----57-----3.8

Conley, Narrows----------15-----56-----3.7

Bowman, J.River----------20-----71-----3.5

Coe, G.Wythe----------19-----67-----3.5

Herman, Carroll Co.----------19-----64-----3.4

Slash, Northside----------21-----71-----3.4

Fain, Carlisle----------19-----60-----3.2

King, Faith Chr.----------17-----55-----3.2

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------17-----54-----3.2

Everhart, J.Forest----------20-----65-----3.2

Blanchard, Salem----------20-----61-----3.1

Grubb, Carlisle----------17-----52-----3.1

McHone, F.Chiswell----------17-----56-----3.1

Zeigler, Franklin Co.----------21-----66-----3.1

Barber, Glenvar----------20-----60-----3.0

Bourne, Pulaski Co.----------17-----45-----3.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Taylor, Christiansburg----------65-----97-----67.1

Huffman, C.Spring----------113-----173-----65.3

Peters, J.Forest----------69-----111-----62.1

Brotherton, Auburn----------68-----116-----58.6

English, Salem----------138-----236-----58.5

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------112-----193-----58.0

Banks, Floyd Co.----------83-----144-----57.6

Witt, Faith Chr.----------115-----203-----56.7

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------112-----198-----56.6

Baines, N.Cross----------51-----93-----54.8

Cagle, C.Spring----------69-----126-----54.8

Moran, J.River----------71-----130-----54.6

Journiette, Northside----------131-----243-----53.9

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------93-----176-----52.8

Gulley, Pulaski Co.----------49-----93-----52.7

Pendleton, C.Spring----------84-----160-----52.5

Millirons, Auburn----------127-----243-----52.3

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------71-----136-----52.2

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------90-----173-----52.0

Carter, Carlisle----------56-----109-----51.4

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------56-----111-----50.5

Collins, Christiansburg----------58-----113-----50.4

Jackson, N.Cross----------55-----109-----50.4

Calloway, Christiansburg----------45-----90-----50.0

Cook, P.Henry----------41-----82-----50.0

J.Easton, Alleghany----------142-----286-----49.7

Royal, Auburn----------76-----153-----49.7

Johnson, M.Vista----------58-----118-----49.2

Goforth, Blacksburg----------54-----110-----49.1

Camden Gravely, F.Chiswell----------46-----94-----48.9

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------81-----166-----48.8

Fain, Carlisle----------73-----152-----48.0

Kanipe, Radford----------88-----184-----47.8

Porter, R.Catholic----------18-----191-----

Watson, F.Chiswell----------92-----194-----47.4

Cawley, W.Byrd----------61-----129-----47.3

Vice, Blacksburg----------86-----182-----47.3

Marshall, Auburn----------48-----102-----47.1

Smith, P.Henry----------63-----134-----47.1

Conley, Narrows----------68-----146-----46.5

Hensley, Alleghany----------69-----151-----45.7

Goode, W.Fleming----------65-----143-----45.5

Wooden, Northside----------124-----273-----45.4

Blankenship, Salem----------52-----115-----45.2

Gray, Pulaski Co.----------84-----186-----45.2

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Steger, J.River----------52-----57-----91.2

Millirons, Auburn----------77-----88-----87.5

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------49-----56-----87.5

LaTreill, R.Catholic----------57-----66-----86.4

Pendleton, C.Spring----------69-----82-----84.1

Charlton, S.River----------47-----56-----83.9

Cox, Carroll Co.----------52-----62-----83.9

Goode, G.Wythe----------41-----49-----83.7

Cormany, Radford----------69-----84-----82.1

Alexander, Glenvar----------43-----53-----81.1

J.Easton, Alleghany----------90-----111-----81.1

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------46-----57-----80.7

Hull, Carroll Co.----------58-----72-----80.6

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------38-----48-----79.2

Hines, N.Cross----------39-----50-----78.0

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------51-----66-----77.3

Cawley, W.Byrd----------49-----64-----76.6

Hogsed, J.Forest----------49-----64-----76.5

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------74-----97-----76.3

Witcher, Franklin Co.----------54-----71-----76.1

Conley, Narrows----------46-----61-----75.4

Smith, P.Henry----------59-----79-----74.7

Moran, J.River----------70-----94-----74.5

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------49-----66-----74.2

Payne, Bland Co.----------34-----46-----73.9

Wooden, Northside----------59-----80-----73.8

Fain, Carlisle----------76-----103-----73.7

Clevenger, J.River----------53-----73-----72.6

Journiette, Northside----------47-----85-----72.3

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------48-----67-----71.6

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------35-----49-----71.4

Courdae Gravely, M.Vista----------36-----51-----70.6

Blanchard, Salem----------76-----109-----69.7

Witt, Faith Chr.----------97-----139-----69.7

Hensley, Alleghany----------45-----65-----69.2

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------58-----84-----69.0

Barber, Glenvar----------60-----88-----68.2

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------96-----141-----68.1

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------51-----75-----68.0

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------49-----73-----67.1

Prince, L.Botetourt----------30-----45-----66.7

Goode, W.Fleming----------33-----50-----66.0

Porter, R.Catholic----------44-----67-----65.7

Buster, C.Spring----------38-----58-----65.5

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Goforth, Blacksburg----------54-----110-----49.1

Journiette, Northside----------20-----45-----44.4

Millirons, Auburn----------48-----112-----42.9

Witcher, Franklin Co.----------44-----103-----42.7

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------26-----61-----42.6

K.Sutphin, C.Spring----------51-----122-----41.8

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------60-----144-----41.7

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------23-----56-----41.1

Coe, G.Wythe----------45-----111-----40.5

Cormany, Radford----------66-----163-----40.5

J.Easton, Alleghany----------42-----105-----40.0

Bond, Floyd Co.----------51-----128-----39.8

Kanipe, Radford----------29-----73-----39.7

Conley, Narrows----------21-----33-----39.6

Dawyot, Salem----------27-----69-----39.1

Prince, L.Botetourt----------21-----54-----38.9

S.Hairston, M.Vista----------55-----143-----38.5

Pendleton, C.Spring----------38-----99-----38.4

Owen, Salem----------21-----55-----38.1

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------40-----106-----37.7

Palmer, P.Henry----------16-----43-----37.2

T.Johnson, Glenvar----------23-----62-----37.1

Blankenship, Salem----------27-----73-----37.0

Gray, Pulaski Co.----------31-----85-----36.5

M.Mack, N.Cross----------19-----52-----36.5

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------44-----121-----36.4

Holiday, Carlisle----------26-----72-----36.1

Harden, Bland Co.----------20-----56-----35.7

Roche, Faith Chr.----------26-----73-----35.6

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------38-----108-----35.2

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------13-----37-----35.1

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------55-----157-----35.0

M.Sutphin, Auburn----------14-----40-----35.0

Blevins, G.Wythe----------15-----43-----34.9

McManus, Radford----------39-----112-----34.8

Hensley, Alleghany----------20-----58-----34.5

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------25-----72-----34.7

Hoge, Bland Co.----------17-----49-----34.7

C.Easton, Alleghany----------26-----76-----34.2

Bates, S.River----------16-----47-----34.0

Blackburn, Pulaski Co.----------19-----56-----33.9

Buster, C.Spring----------22-----66-----33.3

Gholston, Blacksburg----------15-----45-----33.3

Grubb, Carlisle----------30-----90-----33.3

Berry, Chilhowie----------35-----106-----33.0

King, Faith Chr.----------29-----88-----33.0

GIRLS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------19-----424-----22.3

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----330-----22.0

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----306-----21.9

Porter, C.Spring----------18-----385-----21.4

Reed, Giles----------18-----356-----19.8

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------20-----368-----18.4

Rooklin, Alleghany----------18-----329-----18.3

Huffman, Auburn----------13-----231-----17.8

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------19-----339-----17.8

Harris, Glenvar----------20-----321-----16.1

Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------17-----268-----15.8

Derey, P.Henry----------19-----287-----15.1

Foxx, Galax----------17-----248-----14.5

M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------19-----271-----14.3

J.Levine, S.River----------20-----286-----14.3

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------19-----269-----14.2

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------19-----258-----13.6

Fiddler, P.Henry----------19-----252-----13.3

E.Underwood, E.Montgomery----------20-----253-----12.7

Wilson, M.Vista----------15-----187-----12.5

Brown, Northside----------18-----224-----12.4

K.Easter, Carroll Co.----------19-----239-----12.3

Herscher, Bath Co.----------16-----190-----11.9

Wright, P.Henry----------19-----227-----11.9

Mitcham, Giles----------18-----213-----11.8

Hunter, Covington----------18-----210-----11.7

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------19-----219-----11.5

Wampler, Faith Chr.----------19-----218-----11.5

Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------17-----188-----11.0

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------19-----209-----11.0

Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------21-----226-----10.8

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------17-----184-----10.8

Robertson, Franklin Co.----------19-----206-----10.8

Merrix, Giles----------18-----193-----10.7

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------17-----204-----10.7

Rader. Radford----------17-----181-----10.6

Donaldson, Glenvar----------20-----08-----10.4

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------19-----196-----10.3

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------19-----193-----10.2

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------19-----257-----13.5

Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------17-----226-----13.3

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----186-----13.3

Donaldson, Glenvar----------20-----2-5-----10.3

Derey, P.Henry----------19-----185-----9.7

Foxx, Galax----------17-----152-----8.9

Nowers, R.Retreat----------19-----161-----8.5

Bennett, Grayson Co.----------20-----165-----8.3

Mutz, W.Byrd----------19-----160-----8.3

Porter, C.Spring----------18-----147-----8.2

Cline, Radford----------17-----138-----8.1

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------17-----138-----8.1

Dillon, Patrick Co.----------19-----151-----7.9

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------19-----147-----7.7

Wright, P.Henry----------19-----144-----7.6

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------19-----135-----7.1

J.Levine, S.River----------20-----142-----7.1

Page, Radford----------16-----113-----7.1

Thompson, Glenvar----------20-----141-----7.0

E.Underwood, E.Montgomery----------20-----138-----6.9

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------19-----123-----6.5

Brown, Grayson Co.----------20-----127-----6.4

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----94-----6.3

Robertson, L.Botetourt----------19-----117-----6.2

ASSISTS

----------G-----Ast-----Avg

Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------21-----123-----5.9

A.Easter, Carroll Co.----------18-----105-----5.7

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------19-----88-----4.6

Fiddler, P.Henry----------19-----84-----4.4

Porter, C.Spring----------18-----79-----4.4

M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------19-----80-----4.2

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------19-----78-----4.1

Dean, Radford----------17-----68-----4.0

Derey, P.Henry----------19-----70-----3.7

Chrisley, W.Byrd----------19-----64-----3.4

G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------19-----64-----3.4

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------19-----60-----3.2

Myers, L.Botetourt----------19-----61-----3.2

M.Hairston, M.Vista----------16-----49-----3.1

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Wright, P.Henry----------88-----160-----55.0

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------74-----136-----54.4

Donaldson, Glenvar----------85-----157-----54.1

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------133-----249-----53.4

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------142-----267-----53.2

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------110-----215-----51.2

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------78-----153-----51.0

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------78-----153-----50.9

Porter, C.Spring----------99-----200-----49.5

Wilson, M.Vista----------79-----161-----49.1

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------66-----139-----47.5

Derey, P.Henry----------113-----242-----46.7

Foxx, Galax----------83-----183-----45.3

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Hagee, Carroll Co.----------34-----41-----82.9

Chrisley, W.Byrd----------58-----72-----80.6

Huffman, Auburn----------88-----112-----78.6

Porter, C.Spring----------82-----105-----78.1

Rader, Radford----------59-----76-----77.6

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------51-----67-----76.1

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------51-----67-----76.1

Harris, Glenvar----------61-----81-----75.3

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------63-----84-----75.0

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------94-----126-----74.6

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------72-----97-----74.2

Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------86-----116-----74.1

J.Levine, S.River----------65-----88-----73.9

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------44-----60-----73.3

Fiddler, P.Henry----------43-----59-----72.9

M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------46-----64-----71.9

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------48-----67-----71.6

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------133-----186-----71.5

Reed, Giles----------56-----79-----70.9

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------49-----71-----69.0

Derey, P.Henry----------60-----89-----67.4

Faw, S.River----------47-----70-----67.1

Dean, Radford----------61-----91-----67.0

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------86-----131-----65.6

Robertson, Franklin Co.----------45-----69-----65.2

Brown, Northside----------67-----103-----65.0

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------22-----46-----47.8

Robertson, Franklin Co.----------44-----94-----46.8

Dean, Radford----------27-----61-----44.3

Hazard, Patrick Co.----------39-----90-----43.3

Slaughter, Floyd Co.----------16-----39-----41.0

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------20-----49-----40.8

Fiddler, P.Henry----------53-----137-----38.6

Reed, Giles----------18-----356-----36.3

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------25-----70-----35.7

Carroll, C.Spring----------31-----89-----34.8

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------23-----66-----34.8

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------16-----47-----34.0

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------29-----87-----33.3

M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------35-----106-----33.0

