SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

Millirons, Auburn----------10-----237-----23.7

Cormany, Radford----------8-----198-----22.0

J.Easton, Alleghany----------14-----307-----21.9

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------8-----170-----21.2

Pendleton, C.Spring----------12-----240-----20.0

Smith, P.Henry----------9-----169-----18.7

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------9-----168-----18.6

Conley, Narrows----------9-----162-----18.0

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------14-----252-----18.0

Steger, J.River----------11-----182-----16.5

Wooden, Northside----------14-----231-----16.5

Watson, F.Chiswell----------8-----131-----16.4

Coe, G.Wythe----------12-----187-----15.6

Fain, Carlisle----------15-----233-----15.5

Vice, Blacksburg----------10-----153-----15.3

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------11-----166-----15.1

Journiette, Northside----------14-----209-----14.9

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------11-----163-----14.8

Foley, Northside----------14-----205-----14.6

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------12-----179-----14.6

M.Mack, N.Cross----------10-----142-----14.2

Huffman, C.Spring----------12-----168-----14.0

Berry, Chilhowie----------15-----209-----13.9

Havens, Bland Co.----------9-----122-----13.6

Wiley, Narrows----------9-----122-----13.6

McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------10-----133-----13.3

Kanipe, Radford----------8-----119-----13.2

Bond, Floyd Co.----------14-----184-----13.1

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------11-----141-----12.8

Barber, Glenvar----------11-----137-----12.5

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------13-----161-----12.4

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------13-----162-----12.4

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----111-----12.3

Gray, Pulaski Co.----------10-----121-----12.1

Palmer, P.Henry----------9-----108-----12.0

Hoge, Bland Co.----------9-----107-----11.9

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------12-----143-----11.9

Payne, Bland Co.----------9-----107-----11.9

Clevenger, J.River----------12-----140-----11.7

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------8-----94-----11.7

C.Goode, W.Fleming----------9-----105-----11.6

McManus, Radford----------8-----104-----11.6

Mitchell, Blacksburg----------10-----116-----11.6

Collins, Christiansburg----------12-----130-----11.3

Moran, J.River----------12-----134-----11.2

Royal, Auburn----------12-----129-----10.8

Cook, P.Henry----------9-----96-----10.7

Baines, N.Cross----------7-----74-----10.6

Banks, Floyd Co.----------14-----144-----10.3

Holiday, Carlisle----------14-----138-----10.3

Singh, H.Valley----------13-----134-----10.3

Morgan, Narrows----------9-----92-----10.2

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------14-----140-----10.0

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Huffman, C.Spring----------12-----110-----9.2

Vice, Blacksburg----------10-----89-----8.9

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------11-----94-----8.5

Wooden, Northside----------14-----114-----8.1

C.Goode, W.Fleming----------9-----68-----7.5

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------10-----74-----7.4

Carter, Carlisle----------15-----108-----7.2

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------11-----78-----7.1

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------13-----90-----6.9

Watson, F.Chiswell----------8-----55-----6.9

Banks, Floyd Co.----------14-----95-----6.8

Barber, Glenvar----------11-----74-----6.7

Peters, J.Forest----------13-----83-----6.4

Burns, P.Henry----------9-----58-----6.3

Cagle, C.Spring----------12-----75-----6.3

Cook, P.Henry----------9-----55-----6.1

Crump, P.Henry----------9-----55-----6.1

Moran, J.River----------12-----76-----6.3

Fain, Carlisle----------15-----92-----6.1

C.Easton, Alleghany----------14-----84-----6.0

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------13-----78-----6.0

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------14-----84-----6.0

Wagoner, Carlisle----------15-----84-----6.0

ASSISTS

----------G-----Ast-----Avg

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------13-----100-----7.7

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------8-----48-----6.0

Buster, C.Spring----------12-----65-----5.4

Millirons, Auburn----------10-----50-----5.0

Wesley, Radford----------8-----43-----4.8

Smith, P.Henry----------9-----43-----4.3

Bowman, J.River----------12-----48-----4.0

C.Easton, Alleghany----------14-----56-----4.0

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------12-----47-----3.9

Coe, G.Wythe----------12-----46-----3.8

Slash, Northside----------14-----51-----3.6

Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------13-----46-----3.5

McHone, F.Chiswell----------8-----28-----3.5

Barber, Glenvar----------11-----34-----3.1

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------11-----34-----3.1

Fain, Carlisle----------15-----46-----3.1

Grubb, Carlisle----------13-----42-----3.0

Palmer, P.Henry----------9-----27-----3.0

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------14-----42-----3.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Huffman, C.Spring----------79-----114-----69.3

Brotherton, Auburn----------47-----71-----66.2

Taylor, Christiansburg----------40-----64-----62.5

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------88-----147-----59.9

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------41-----70-----58.6

Banks, Floyd Co.----------64-----110-----58.2

Peters, J.Forest----------42-----73-----57.5

Mitchell, Blacksburg----------39-----68-----57.4

Cagle, C.Spring----------45-----81-----55.6

Singh, H.Valley----------51-----92-----55.4

Vice, Blacksburg----------67-----122-----54.9

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------33-----61-----54.1

Millirons, Auburn----------77-----143-----53.8

Journiette, Northside----------88-----164-----53.7

M.Mack, N.Cross----------33-----62-----53.2

Pendleton, C.Spring----------59-----112-----52.7

Moran, J.River----------42-----80-----52.5

Calloway, Christiansburg----------36-----69-----52.2

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------43-----84-----51.2

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------62-----121-----51.2

Cormany, Radford----------68-----133-----51.1

Gulley, Pulaski Co.----------26-----51-----51.0

Mabe, G.Wythe----------37-----73-----50.7

Watson, F.Chiswell----------49-----97-----50.5

J.Easton, Alleghany----------105-----212-----49.5

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------57-----116-----49.1

Faulkner, P.Henry----------27-----55-----49.1

Eggleston, Carlisle----------39-----80-----48.8

Royal, Auburn----------49-----101-----48.5

Steger, J.River----------59-----158-----48.1

Baines, N.Cross----------24-----50-----48.0

Jackson, N.Cross----------24-----50-----48.0

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------55-----115-----47.8

Wooden, Northside----------85-----180-----47.2

Smith, P.Henry----------63-----134-----47.1

Coe, G.Wythe----------65-----139-----46.8

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------58-----124-----46.8

Foley, Northside----------83-----179-----46.4

McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------51-----110-----46.4

Collins, Christiansburg----------49-----107-----45.8

Kanipe, Radford----------44-----96-----45.8

C.Goode, W.Fleming----------36-----79-----45.6

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------50-----110-----45.4

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Millirons, Auburn----------48-----53-----90.6

Conley, Narrows----------35-----39-----89.7

Steger, J.River----------30-----34-----88.2

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------30-----34-----88.2

Charlton, S.River----------27-----31-----87.1

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------36-----43-----83.7

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------25-----30-----83.3

Goode, G.Wythe----------27-----33-----81.8

Wiley, Narrows----------20-----25-----80.0

Hogsed, J.Forest----------35-----44-----79.5

J.Easton, Alleghany----------65-----82-----79.5

Clevenger, J.River----------32-----41-----78.0

Pendleton, C.Spring----------37-----48-----77.1

Moran, J.River----------47-----61-----77.0

Hines, N.Cross----------21-----28-----75.0

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------39-----53-----73.6

Wooden, Northside----------38-----52-----73.1

Fain, Carlisle----------65-----89-----73.0

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------32-----45-----71.1

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------31-----44-----70.5

Smith, P.Henry----------47-----67-----70.1

Buster, C.Spring----------23-----33-----69.7

Payne, Bland Co.----------23-----33-----69.9

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------76-----110-----69.1

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------33-----48-----68.8

Holiday, Carlisle----------23-----35-----65.7

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Cormany, Radford----------44-----89-----49.4

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------44-----93-----47.3

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------15-----32-----46.9

Millirons, Auburn----------35-----75-----46.7

Kanipe, Radford----------20-----43-----46.5

Pendleton, C.Spring----------28-----61-----45.9

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------28-----62-----45.2

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------13-----29-----44.8

M.Sutphin, Auburn----------11-----25-----44.0

Conley, Narrows----------14-----32-----43.8

Journiette, Northside----------13-----30-----43.3

Coe, G.Wythe----------31-----74-----41.9

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------33-----81-----40.7

Bond, Floyd Co.----------40-----99-----40.4

Wooden, Northside----------23-----57-----40.4

Prince, L.Botetourt----------12-----30-----40.0

Buster, C.Spring----------15-----38-----39.5

M.Mack, N.Cross----------18-----46-----39.1

J.Easton, Alleghany----------30-----79-----38.9

C.Easton, Alleghany----------19-----49-----38.7

Grubb, Carlisle----------28-----75-----37.3

Hunter, Christiansburg----------32-----86-----37.2

Mabe, G.Wythe----------10-----27-----37.0

Steger, J.River----------34-----93-----36.6

T.Johnson, Glenvar----------11-----31-----35.4

Baines, N.Cross----------7-----20-----35.0

Berry, Chilhowie----------32-----91-----35.2

Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------29-----84-----34.5

Collins, Christiansburg----------10-----29-----34.5

Holiday, Carlisle----------19-----55-----34.5

Overstreet, S.River----------13-----38-----34.2

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------22-----66-----33.3

Underwood, Auburn----------12-----36-----33.3

Gallimore, Floyd Co.----------9-----27-----33.0

GIRLS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------12-----277-----23.1

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------13-----287-----22.1

Reed, Giles----------13-----282-----21.7

Porter, C.Spring----------12-----250-----20.8

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------15-----268-----17.9

Huffman, Auburn----------5-----88-----17.6

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----192-----17.5

Anderson, W.Fleming----------13-----214-----16.4

Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----135-----15.0

Derey, P.Henry----------12-----184-----15.3

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------14-----205-----14.6

Foxx, Galax----------9-----130-----14.4

Easter, Carroll Co.----------12-----172-----14.3

Brown, Northside----------11-----156-----14.2

J.Levine, S.River----------12-----159-----13.3

Bethel, W.Fleming----------13-----167-----12.8

Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----108-----12.0

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------11-----132-----12.0

Wright, P.Henry----------12-----143-----11.9

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------12-----139-----11.6

Merrix, Giles----------13-----148-----11.4

Pettit, J.Forest----------12-----134-----11.2

Fiddler, P.Henry----------12-----132-----11.0

Wampler, Faith Chr.----------11-----121-----11.0

Clark, R.Catholic----------10-----108-----10.8

Rader, Radford----------11-----119-----10.8

Cline, Radford----------11-----118-----10.7

Mitcham, Giles----------13-----137-----10.5

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------12-----125-----10.4

Board, W.Fleming----------13-----132-----10.1

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------13-----184-----14.2

Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----120-----13.3

Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------12-----159-----13.3

Derey, P.Henry----------12-----124-----10.3

Anderson, W.Fleming----------13-----133-----10.2

Myers, R.Catholic----------10-----102-----10.2

Cline, Radford----------11-----97-----8.8

Nowers, R.Retreat----------14-----122-----8.7

Foxx, Galax----------9-----77-----8.5

Pickens, H.Valley----------10-----84-----8.4

Porter, C.Spring----------12-----100-----8.3

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----89-----8.1

Bennett, Grayson Co.----------15-----118-----7.9

Wright, P.Henry----------12-----93-----7.8

Dillon, Patrick Co.----------12-----90-----7.5

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------11-----81-----7.4

M.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----79-----7.2

Page, Radford----------11-----79-----7.2

Merrix, Giles----------13-----91-----7.0

J.Levine, S.River----------12-----81-----6.8

Mahood, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----60-----6.7

Brown, Grayson Co.----------15-----98-----6.5

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------12-----77-----6.4

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------12-----76-----6.3

Board, W.Fleming----------13-----79-----6.0

ASSISTS

Easter, Carroll Co.----------11-----64-----5.8

Anderson, W.Fleming----------13-----62-----4.7

Porter, C.Spring----------12-----56-----4.7

Fiddler, P.Henry----------12-----50-----4.2

Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------12-----48-----4.0

M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------14-----56-----4.0

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----43-----3.9

Dean, Radford----------11-----42-----3.8

Board, W.Fleming----------13-----42-----3.2

Myers, L.Botetourt----------13-----41-----3.2

Derey, P.Henry----------12-----37-----3.1

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Wright, P.Henry----------53-----96-----55.2

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------103-----184-----56.0

Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------101-----181-----55.8

Derey, P.Henry----------75-----150-----50.0

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------47-----95-----49.5

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------56-----115-----48.6

Porter, C.Spring----------62-----128-----48.4

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------46-----58-----79.3

Porter, C.Spring----------48-----61-----78.7

Rader, Radford----------43-----56-----76.8

Kacie Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------70-----93-----75.3

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------27-----36-----75.0

Dean, Radford----------35-----48-----72.9

Brown, Northside----------45-----63-----72.6

Derey, P.Henry----------39-----54-----72.2

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------37-----52-----71.2

J.Levine, S.River----------32-----45-----71.1

Reed, Giles----------37-----53-----69.8

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------33-----49-----67.3

Wright, P.Henry----------36-----54-----66.7

Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------74-----112-----66.1

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----35-----48.6

Reed, Giles----------34-----79-----43.0

Conner, Radford----------13-----31-----41.9

Hagee, Carroll Co.----------12-----31-----38.7

Derey, P.Henry----------10-----26-----38.4

Hazard, Patrick Co.----------16-----42-----38.1

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------28-----78-----35.9

Hill, J.Forest----------11-----31-----35.5

Pettit, J.Forest----------35-----100-----35.0

Bethel, W.Fleming----------42-----122-----34.4

Fiddler, P.Henry----------25-----73-----34.2

Rader, Radford----------15-----44-----34.1

Leonard, Galax----------6-----18-----33.0

