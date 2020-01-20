(Will be updated each Thursday afternoon)
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
Millirons, Auburn----------10-----237-----23.7
Cormany, Radford----------8-----198-----22.0
J.Easton, Alleghany----------14-----307-----21.9
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------8-----170-----21.2
Pendleton, C.Spring----------12-----240-----20.0
Smith, P.Henry----------9-----169-----18.7
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------9-----168-----18.6
Conley, Narrows----------9-----162-----18.0
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------14-----252-----18.0
Steger, J.River----------11-----182-----16.5
Wooden, Northside----------14-----231-----16.5
Watson, F.Chiswell----------8-----131-----16.4
Coe, G.Wythe----------12-----187-----15.6
Fain, Carlisle----------15-----233-----15.5
Vice, Blacksburg----------10-----153-----15.3
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------11-----166-----15.1
Journiette, Northside----------14-----209-----14.9
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------11-----163-----14.8
Foley, Northside----------14-----205-----14.6
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------12-----179-----14.6
M.Mack, N.Cross----------10-----142-----14.2
Huffman, C.Spring----------12-----168-----14.0
Berry, Chilhowie----------15-----209-----13.9
Havens, Bland Co.----------9-----122-----13.6
Wiley, Narrows----------9-----122-----13.6
McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------10-----133-----13.3
Kanipe, Radford----------8-----119-----13.2
Bond, Floyd Co.----------14-----184-----13.1
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------11-----141-----12.8
Barber, Glenvar----------11-----137-----12.5
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------13-----161-----12.4
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------13-----162-----12.4
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----111-----12.3
Gray, Pulaski Co.----------10-----121-----12.1
Palmer, P.Henry----------9-----108-----12.0
Hoge, Bland Co.----------9-----107-----11.9
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------12-----143-----11.9
Payne, Bland Co.----------9-----107-----11.9
Clevenger, J.River----------12-----140-----11.7
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------8-----94-----11.7
C.Goode, W.Fleming----------9-----105-----11.6
McManus, Radford----------8-----104-----11.6
Mitchell, Blacksburg----------10-----116-----11.6
Collins, Christiansburg----------12-----130-----11.3
Moran, J.River----------12-----134-----11.2
Royal, Auburn----------12-----129-----10.8
Cook, P.Henry----------9-----96-----10.7
Baines, N.Cross----------7-----74-----10.6
Banks, Floyd Co.----------14-----144-----10.3
Holiday, Carlisle----------14-----138-----10.3
Singh, H.Valley----------13-----134-----10.3
Morgan, Narrows----------9-----92-----10.2
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------14-----140-----10.0
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Huffman, C.Spring----------12-----110-----9.2
Vice, Blacksburg----------10-----89-----8.9
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------11-----94-----8.5
Wooden, Northside----------14-----114-----8.1
C.Goode, W.Fleming----------9-----68-----7.5
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------10-----74-----7.4
Carter, Carlisle----------15-----108-----7.2
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------11-----78-----7.1
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------13-----90-----6.9
Watson, F.Chiswell----------8-----55-----6.9
Banks, Floyd Co.----------14-----95-----6.8
Barber, Glenvar----------11-----74-----6.7
Peters, J.Forest----------13-----83-----6.4
Burns, P.Henry----------9-----58-----6.3
Cagle, C.Spring----------12-----75-----6.3
Cook, P.Henry----------9-----55-----6.1
Crump, P.Henry----------9-----55-----6.1
Moran, J.River----------12-----76-----6.3
Fain, Carlisle----------15-----92-----6.1
C.Easton, Alleghany----------14-----84-----6.0
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------13-----78-----6.0
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------14-----84-----6.0
Wagoner, Carlisle----------15-----84-----6.0
ASSISTS
----------G-----Ast-----Avg
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------13-----100-----7.7
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------8-----48-----6.0
Buster, C.Spring----------12-----65-----5.4
Millirons, Auburn----------10-----50-----5.0
Wesley, Radford----------8-----43-----4.8
Smith, P.Henry----------9-----43-----4.3
Bowman, J.River----------12-----48-----4.0
C.Easton, Alleghany----------14-----56-----4.0
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------12-----47-----3.9
Coe, G.Wythe----------12-----46-----3.8
Slash, Northside----------14-----51-----3.6
Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------13-----46-----3.5
McHone, F.Chiswell----------8-----28-----3.5
Barber, Glenvar----------11-----34-----3.1
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------11-----34-----3.1
Fain, Carlisle----------15-----46-----3.1
Grubb, Carlisle----------13-----42-----3.0
Palmer, P.Henry----------9-----27-----3.0
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------14-----42-----3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Huffman, C.Spring----------79-----114-----69.3
Brotherton, Auburn----------47-----71-----66.2
Taylor, Christiansburg----------40-----64-----62.5
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------88-----147-----59.9
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------41-----70-----58.6
Banks, Floyd Co.----------64-----110-----58.2
Peters, J.Forest----------42-----73-----57.5
Mitchell, Blacksburg----------39-----68-----57.4
Cagle, C.Spring----------45-----81-----55.6
Singh, H.Valley----------51-----92-----55.4
Vice, Blacksburg----------67-----122-----54.9
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------33-----61-----54.1
Millirons, Auburn----------77-----143-----53.8
Journiette, Northside----------88-----164-----53.7
M.Mack, N.Cross----------33-----62-----53.2
Pendleton, C.Spring----------59-----112-----52.7
Moran, J.River----------42-----80-----52.5
Calloway, Christiansburg----------36-----69-----52.2
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------43-----84-----51.2
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------62-----121-----51.2
Cormany, Radford----------68-----133-----51.1
Gulley, Pulaski Co.----------26-----51-----51.0
Mabe, G.Wythe----------37-----73-----50.7
Watson, F.Chiswell----------49-----97-----50.5
J.Easton, Alleghany----------105-----212-----49.5
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------57-----116-----49.1
Faulkner, P.Henry----------27-----55-----49.1
Eggleston, Carlisle----------39-----80-----48.8
Royal, Auburn----------49-----101-----48.5
Steger, J.River----------59-----158-----48.1
Baines, N.Cross----------24-----50-----48.0
Jackson, N.Cross----------24-----50-----48.0
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------55-----115-----47.8
Wooden, Northside----------85-----180-----47.2
Smith, P.Henry----------63-----134-----47.1
Coe, G.Wythe----------65-----139-----46.8
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------58-----124-----46.8
Foley, Northside----------83-----179-----46.4
McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------51-----110-----46.4
Collins, Christiansburg----------49-----107-----45.8
Kanipe, Radford----------44-----96-----45.8
C.Goode, W.Fleming----------36-----79-----45.6
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------50-----110-----45.4
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Millirons, Auburn----------48-----53-----90.6
Conley, Narrows----------35-----39-----89.7
Steger, J.River----------30-----34-----88.2
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------30-----34-----88.2
Charlton, S.River----------27-----31-----87.1
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------36-----43-----83.7
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------25-----30-----83.3
Goode, G.Wythe----------27-----33-----81.8
Wiley, Narrows----------20-----25-----80.0
Hogsed, J.Forest----------35-----44-----79.5
J.Easton, Alleghany----------65-----82-----79.5
Clevenger, J.River----------32-----41-----78.0
Pendleton, C.Spring----------37-----48-----77.1
Moran, J.River----------47-----61-----77.0
Hines, N.Cross----------21-----28-----75.0
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------39-----53-----73.6
Wooden, Northside----------38-----52-----73.1
Fain, Carlisle----------65-----89-----73.0
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------32-----45-----71.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------31-----44-----70.5
Smith, P.Henry----------47-----67-----70.1
Buster, C.Spring----------23-----33-----69.7
Payne, Bland Co.----------23-----33-----69.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------76-----110-----69.1
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------33-----48-----68.8
Holiday, Carlisle----------23-----35-----65.7
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Cormany, Radford----------44-----89-----49.4
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------44-----93-----47.3
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------15-----32-----46.9
Millirons, Auburn----------35-----75-----46.7
Kanipe, Radford----------20-----43-----46.5
Pendleton, C.Spring----------28-----61-----45.9
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------28-----62-----45.2
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------13-----29-----44.8
M.Sutphin, Auburn----------11-----25-----44.0
Conley, Narrows----------14-----32-----43.8
Journiette, Northside----------13-----30-----43.3
Coe, G.Wythe----------31-----74-----41.9
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------33-----81-----40.7
Bond, Floyd Co.----------40-----99-----40.4
Wooden, Northside----------23-----57-----40.4
Prince, L.Botetourt----------12-----30-----40.0
Buster, C.Spring----------15-----38-----39.5
M.Mack, N.Cross----------18-----46-----39.1
J.Easton, Alleghany----------30-----79-----38.9
C.Easton, Alleghany----------19-----49-----38.7
Grubb, Carlisle----------28-----75-----37.3
Hunter, Christiansburg----------32-----86-----37.2
Mabe, G.Wythe----------10-----27-----37.0
Steger, J.River----------34-----93-----36.6
T.Johnson, Glenvar----------11-----31-----35.4
Baines, N.Cross----------7-----20-----35.0
Berry, Chilhowie----------32-----91-----35.2
Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------29-----84-----34.5
Collins, Christiansburg----------10-----29-----34.5
Holiday, Carlisle----------19-----55-----34.5
Overstreet, S.River----------13-----38-----34.2
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------22-----66-----33.3
Underwood, Auburn----------12-----36-----33.3
Gallimore, Floyd Co.----------9-----27-----33.0
GIRLS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------12-----277-----23.1
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------13-----287-----22.1
Reed, Giles----------13-----282-----21.7
Porter, C.Spring----------12-----250-----20.8
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------15-----268-----17.9
Huffman, Auburn----------5-----88-----17.6
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----192-----17.5
Anderson, W.Fleming----------13-----214-----16.4
Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----135-----15.0
Derey, P.Henry----------12-----184-----15.3
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------14-----205-----14.6
Foxx, Galax----------9-----130-----14.4
Easter, Carroll Co.----------12-----172-----14.3
Brown, Northside----------11-----156-----14.2
J.Levine, S.River----------12-----159-----13.3
Bethel, W.Fleming----------13-----167-----12.8
Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----108-----12.0
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------11-----132-----12.0
Wright, P.Henry----------12-----143-----11.9
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------12-----139-----11.6
Merrix, Giles----------13-----148-----11.4
Pettit, J.Forest----------12-----134-----11.2
Fiddler, P.Henry----------12-----132-----11.0
Wampler, Faith Chr.----------11-----121-----11.0
Clark, R.Catholic----------10-----108-----10.8
Rader, Radford----------11-----119-----10.8
Cline, Radford----------11-----118-----10.7
Mitcham, Giles----------13-----137-----10.5
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------12-----125-----10.4
Board, W.Fleming----------13-----132-----10.1
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------13-----184-----14.2
Armstrong, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----120-----13.3
Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------12-----159-----13.3
Derey, P.Henry----------12-----124-----10.3
Anderson, W.Fleming----------13-----133-----10.2
Myers, R.Catholic----------10-----102-----10.2
Cline, Radford----------11-----97-----8.8
Nowers, R.Retreat----------14-----122-----8.7
Foxx, Galax----------9-----77-----8.5
Pickens, H.Valley----------10-----84-----8.4
Porter, C.Spring----------12-----100-----8.3
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----89-----8.1
Bennett, Grayson Co.----------15-----118-----7.9
Wright, P.Henry----------12-----93-----7.8
Dillon, Patrick Co.----------12-----90-----7.5
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------11-----81-----7.4
M.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----79-----7.2
Page, Radford----------11-----79-----7.2
Merrix, Giles----------13-----91-----7.0
J.Levine, S.River----------12-----81-----6.8
Mahood, Rockbridge Co.----------9-----60-----6.7
Brown, Grayson Co.----------15-----98-----6.5
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------12-----77-----6.4
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------12-----76-----6.3
Board, W.Fleming----------13-----79-----6.0
ASSISTS
Easter, Carroll Co.----------11-----64-----5.8
Anderson, W.Fleming----------13-----62-----4.7
Porter, C.Spring----------12-----56-----4.7
Fiddler, P.Henry----------12-----50-----4.2
Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------12-----48-----4.0
M.Fiscus, R.Retreat----------14-----56-----4.0
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------11-----43-----3.9
Dean, Radford----------11-----42-----3.8
Board, W.Fleming----------13-----42-----3.2
Myers, L.Botetourt----------13-----41-----3.2
Derey, P.Henry----------12-----37-----3.1
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Wright, P.Henry----------53-----96-----55.2
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------103-----184-----56.0
Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------101-----181-----55.8
Derey, P.Henry----------75-----150-----50.0
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------47-----95-----49.5
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------56-----115-----48.6
Porter, C.Spring----------62-----128-----48.4
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Galford, Rockbridge Co.----------46-----58-----79.3
Porter, C.Spring----------48-----61-----78.7
Rader, Radford----------43-----56-----76.8
Kacie Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------70-----93-----75.3
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------27-----36-----75.0
Dean, Radford----------35-----48-----72.9
Brown, Northside----------45-----63-----72.6
Derey, P.Henry----------39-----54-----72.2
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------37-----52-----71.2
J.Levine, S.River----------32-----45-----71.1
Reed, Giles----------37-----53-----69.8
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------33-----49-----67.3
Wright, P.Henry----------36-----54-----66.7
Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------74-----112-----66.1
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----35-----48.6
Reed, Giles----------34-----79-----43.0
Conner, Radford----------13-----31-----41.9
Hagee, Carroll Co.----------12-----31-----38.7
Derey, P.Henry----------10-----26-----38.4
Hazard, Patrick Co.----------16-----42-----38.1
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------28-----78-----35.9
Hill, J.Forest----------11-----31-----35.5
Pettit, J.Forest----------35-----100-----35.0
Bethel, W.Fleming----------42-----122-----34.4
Fiddler, P.Henry----------25-----73-----34.2
Rader, Radford----------15-----44-----34.1
Leonard, Galax----------6-----18-----33.0
