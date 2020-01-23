BOYS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
English, Salem----------9-----205-----22.7
J.Easton, Alleghany----------16-----358-----22.4
Millirons, Auburn----------12-----262-----21.8
Cormany, Radford----------12-----244-----20.3
Pendleton, C.Spring----------14-----282-----20.1
Blanchard, Salem----------12-----218-----18.2
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------13-----246-----17.6
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------16-----279-----17.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------13-----214-----16.5
Steger, J.River----------13-----210-----16.2
Wooden, Northside----------15-----243-----16.2
Fain, Carlisle----------16-----243-----15.2
Coe, G.Wythe----------15-----227-----15.1
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------16-----242-----15.1
Journiette, Northside----------15-----226-----15.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------13-----194-----14.9
Watson, F.Chiswell----------13-----206-----14.7
Foley, Northside----------15-----217-----14.5
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------14-----201-----14.4
Vice, Blacksburg----------13-----186-----14.3
Berry, Chilhowie----------16-----226-----14.1
K.Witcher, Franklin Co.----------15-----206-----13.9
Huffman, C.Spring----------14-----190-----13.6
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------154-----202-----13.5
Gray, Pulaski Co.----------14-----187-----13.4
M.Mack, N.Cross----------12-----161-----13.4
Barber, Glenvar----------15-----199-----13.3
Kanipe, Radford----------12-----155-----12.9
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------15-----192-----12.8
LaTreill, R.Catholic----------12-----151-----12.6
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------15-----188-----12.5
S.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----186-----12.4
Bond, Floyd Co.----------16-----196-----12.3
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----111-----12.3
McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------14-----171-----12.2
Havens, Bland Co.----------11-----133-----12.1
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------15-----177-----11.8
Clevenger, J.River----------14-----165-----11.8
Hoge, Bland Co.----------11-----130-----11.8
Moran, J.River----------13-----154-----11.8
Hull, Carroll Co.----------12-----139-----11.6
Payne, Bland Co.----------11-----127-----11.5
Royal, Auburn----------14-----161-----11.5
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------14-----160-----11.4
Baines, N.Cross----------8-----88-----11.0
McManus, Radford----------12-----132-----11.0
Hensley, Alleghany----------16-----173-----10.8
Collins, Christiansburg----------14-----148-----10.7
Banks, Floyd Co.----------16-----166-----10.4
Porter, R.Catholic----------11-----114-----10.3
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------15-----153-----10.2
Hunter, Christiansburg----------14-----141-----10.1
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------14-----141-----10.1
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------16-----162-----10.1
Holiday, Carlisle----------15-----150-----10.0
Mitchell, Blacksburg----------13-----130-----10.0
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Vice, Blacksburg----------13-----123-----9.5
Huffman, C.Spring----------14-----129-----9.2
Cawley, W.Byrd----------16-----90-----8.8
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------13-----108-----8.4
Blanchard, Salem----------12-----97-----8.1
Wooden, Northside----------15-----119-----7.9
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------12-----91-----7.6
Carter, Carlisle----------16-----117-----7.3
Law, Franklin Co.----------15-----108-----7.2
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------12-----83-----7.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------13-----89-----6.8
Woods, Radford----------12-----81-----6.8
Martin, W.Byrd----------16-----82-----6.6
Porter, R.Catholic----------11-----66-----6.6
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------15-----97-----6.5
Watson, F.Chiswell----------13-----89-----6.4
Banks, Floyd Co.----------16-----101-----6.3
Barber, Glenvar----------15-----94-----6.3
Fain, Carlisle----------16-----99-----6.2
Moran, J.River----------13-----80-----6.2
Peters, J.Forest----------16-----100-----6.2
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------12-----73-----6.1
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------15-----91-----6.1
Cagle, C.Spring----------14-----84-----6.0
Gage, J.Forest----------16-----97-----6.0
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------16-----96-----6.0
ASSISTS
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------15-----100-----6.9
Buster, C.Spring----------14-----80-----5.7
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------13-----74-----5.3
Wesley, Radford----------12-----56-----4.7
Millirons, Auburn----------12-----53-----4.4
Bowman, J.River----------14-----54-----3.9
C.Easton, Alleghany----------16-----62-----3.9
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----35-----3.9
Coe, G.Wythe----------15-----55-----3.7
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------14-----52-----3.7
Slash, Northside----------15-----55-----3.5
Blanchard, Salem----------12-----40-----3.3
Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------15-----50-----3.3
Herman, Carroll Co.----------12-----39-----3.3
McHone, F.Chiswell----------13-----46-----3.3
Barber, Glenvar----------15-----48-----3.2
Hines, N.Cross----------12-----37-----3.1
Zeigler, Franklin Co.----------15-----46-----3.1
Bourne, Pulaski Co.----------14-----42-----3.0
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------13-----39-----3.0
Everhart, J.Forest----------16-----49-----3.0
Fain, Carlisle----------16-----48-----3.0
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------16-----48-----3.0
Wooden, Northside----------15-----45-----3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Huffman, C.Spring----------89-----129-----69.0
Brotherton, Auburn----------52-----83-----62.7
Peters, J.Forest----------54-----90-----60.0
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------98-----163-----60.0
Banks, Floyd Co.----------73-----125-----58.4
English, Salem----------76-----134-----56.7
Moran, J.River----------50-----81-----54.9
Journiette, Northside----------95-----175-----54.3
M.Mack, N.Cross----------38-----71-----53.5
Pendleton, C.Spring----------67-----126-----53.2
Jackson, N.Cross----------34-----64-----53.1
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------73-----138-----52.9
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------72-----138-----52.9
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------39-----74-----52.7
Cagle, C.Spring----------49-----95-----51.6
Calloway, Christiansburg----------38-----74-----51.3
Royal, Auburn----------59-----115-----51.3
T.Johnson, Glenvar----------29-----57-----50.9
Millirons, Auburn----------89-----176-----50.6
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------50-----99-----50.5
Baines, N.Cross----------28-----56-----50.0
J.Easton, Alleghany----------105-----212-----49.5
Eggleston, Carlisle----------p43-----87-----49.4
Watson, F.Chiswell----------77-----156-----49.4
Cormany, Radford----------83-----169-----49.1
Cawley, W.Byrd----------51-----104-----49.0
Mabe, G.Wythe----------46-----94-----48.9
Kanipe, Radford----------60-----123-----48.8
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------26-----54-----48.1
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------60-----125-----48.0
Vice, Blacksburg----------79-----166-----47.6
Wooden, Northside----------90-----191-----47.1
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------81-----179-----46.8
Johnson, M.Vista----------42-----90-----46.7
Foley, Northside----------88-----189-----46.6
Hensley, Alleghany----------59-----128-----46.1
McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------65-----141-----46.1
Coe, G.Wythe----------78-----170-----45.9
Gravely, F.Chiswell----------31-----68-----45.6
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------66-----145-----45.5
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
LaTreill, R.Catholic----------38-----41-----92.6
Steger, J.River----------42-----46-----91.3
Millirons, Auburn----------48-----53-----90.6
Charlton, S.River----------32-----37-----86.5
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------40-----47-----85.1
Goode, G.Wythe----------32-----39-----82.1
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------36-----44-----81.8
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------40-----49-----81.6
J.Easton, Alleghany----------77-----95-----81.1
K.Witcher, Franklin Co.----------46-----58-----79.3
Cawley, W.Byrd---------------38-----48-----79.2
Hogsed, J.Forest----------42-----63-----79.2
Pendleton, C.Spring----------49-----62-----79.0
Clevenger, J.River----------39-----50-----78.0
Hull, Carroll Co.----------38-----49-----77.6
Moran, J.River----------51-----67-----76.1
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------43-----56-----76.0
Fain, Carlisle----------65-----89-----73.0
Bourne, Pulaski Co.----------24-----33-----72.7
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------50-----69-----72.5
Buster, C.Spring----------28-----39-----71.8
Wooden, Northside----------40-----56-----71.4
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------38-----53-----71.1
Payne, Bland Co.----------27-----38-----71.1
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------41-----58-----70.7
Gravely, M.Vista----------36-----51-----70.6
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------23-----33-----69.7
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------41-----59-----69.5
Prince, L.Botetourt----------27-----39-----69.2
Blanchard, Salem----------48-----70-----68.6
Hensley, Alleghany----------38-----56-----67.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------83-----123-----67.5
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------47-----70-----67.1
Barber, Glenvar----------44-----66-----66.7
M.Mack, N.Cross----------31-----47-----66.0
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Cormany, Radford----------55-----114-----48.2
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------15-----32-----46.9
Owen, Salem----------14-----30-----46.6
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------52-----112-----46.4
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------44-----95-----46.3
Journiette, Northside----------15-----33-----45.5
Kanipe, Radford----------22-----50-----44.0
Coe, G.Wythe----------39-----91-----42.9
Pendleton, C.Spring----------33-----77-----42.9
Millirons, Auburn----------36-----85-----42.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------20-----49-----40.8
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------16-----40-----40.0
Prince, L.Botetourt----------14-----35-----40.0
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------37-----93-----39.8
K.Witcher, Franklin Co.----------31-----78-----39.7
Dawyot, Salem----------19-----48-----39.6
Buster, C.Spring----------16-----41-----39.0
Hunter, Christiansburg----------39-----100-----39.0
J.Easton, Alleghany----------37-----95-----38.9
Bond, Floyd Co.----------41-----106-----38.7
Gray, Pulaski Co.----------27-----70-----38.6
Wooden, Northside----------23-----61-----37.7
M.Mack, N.Cross----------18-----48-----37.5
Goforth, Blacksburg----------10-----27-----37.0
S.Hairston, M.Vista----------44-----119-----37.0
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------31-----84-----36.9
Joyce, Blacksburg----------24-----65-----36.9
Gholston, Blacksburg----------14-----38-----36.8
McManus, Radford----------31-----85-----36.5
Hensley, Alleghany----------17-----47-----36.2
Overstreet, S.River----------17-----47-----36.2
Mabe, G.Wythe----------14-----39-----35.9
Berry, Chilhowie----------33-----93-----35.5
C.Easton, Alleghany----------22-----62-----35.5
Faulkner, R.Catholic----------13-----37-----35.1
T.Johnson, Glenvar----------14-----40-----35.0
Andrew, N.Cross----------9-----26-----34.6
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------28-----81-----34.6
Holiday, Carlisle----------20-----58-----34.5
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------32-----93-----34.4
Blackburn, Pulaski Co.----------15-----44-----34.1
Blevins, G.Wythe----------14-----41-----34.1
Steger, J.River----------36-----106-----34.0
Beamer, Carroll Co.----------8-----24-----33.3
Gallimore, Floyd Co.----------10-----30-----33.3
Dayson McMillian----------18-----54-----33.3
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------38-----115-----33.0
Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------30-----91-----33.0
GIRLS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------15-----341-----22.7
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----306-----21.9
Porter, C.Spring----------13-----268-----20.6
Reed, Giles----------15-----306-----20.6
Huffman, Auburn----------8-----150-----18.8
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------14-----259-----18.5
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------17-----299-----17.6
Betts, G.Wythe----------15-----261-----16.7
Derey, P.Henry----------13-----189-----14.5
Foxx, Galax----------11-----160-----14.5
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------16-----231-----14.4
J.Levine, S.River----------14-----202-----14.4
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------13-----182-----14.0
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------15-----202-----13.5
K.Easter, Carroll Co.----------14-----184-----13.1
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------14-----177-----12.6
Wright, P.Henry----------13-----157-----12.1
Phillippi, G.Wythe----------13-----157-----12.0
Mitcham, Giles----------15-----177-----11.8
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----178-----11.8
Riddle, Narrows----------10-----118-----11.8
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------14-----159-----11.4
Merrix, Giles----------15-----169-----11.3
Fiddler, P.Henry----------13-----145-----11.2
Wampler, Faith Chr.----------14-----156-----11.1
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------13-----142-----11.0
Rader, Radford----------13-----142-----10.9
Pettit, J.Forest----------14-----151-----10.8
Cline, Radford----------13-----134-----10.3
Mutz, W.Byrd----------15-----151-----10.1
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------16-----162-----10.1
Blizzard, Franklin Co.-----14-----140-----10.0
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------15-----211-----14.1
Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----186-----13.3
Derey, P.Henry----------13-----127-----9.8
Mutz, W.Byrd----------15-----140-----9.3
Foxx, Galax----------11-----100-----9.1
Nowers, R.Retreat----------16-----144-----9.0
Porter, C.Spring----------13-----110-----8.5
Cline, Radford----------13-----106-----8.2
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------13-----105-----8.1
Bennett, Grayson Co.----------17-----135-----7.9
Dillon, Patrick Co.----------15-----115-----7.7
Wright, P.Henry----------13-----100-----7.7
Ingo, G.Wythe----------15-----111-----7.4
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------14-----104-----7.4
Merrix, Giles----------15-----108-----7.2
Page, Radford----------13-----94-----7.2
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------14-----98-----7.0
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------14-----98-----7.0
J.Levine, S.River----------14-----92-----6.6
M.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------13-----85-----6.5
Brown, Grayson Co.----------17-----109-----6.4
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------14-----86-----6.1
Watson, F.Chiswell----------12-----73-----6.1
ASSISTS
A.Easter, Carroll Co.----------13-----76-----5.8
Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------14-----71-----5.1
Porter, C.Spring----------13-----57-----4.4
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------16-----69-----4.3
Fiddler, P.Henry----------13-----54-----4.2
Ingo, G.Wythe----------15-----63-----4.2
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------14-----58-----4.1
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----62-----4.1
Dean, Radford----------13-----49-----3.8
Myers, L.Botetourt----------15-----51-----3.4
Chrisley, W.Byrd----------15-----49-----3.3
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------13-----42-----3.2
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------14-----43-----3.1
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.-----15-----45-----3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------121-----234-----56.5
Wright, P.Henry----------59-----110-----53.6
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------110-----215-----51.2
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------60-----119-----50.4
Derey, P.Henry----------77-----153-----50.3
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------53-----106-----50.0
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------52-----104-----50.0
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------52-----105-----49.5
Porter, C.Spring----------70-----142-----49.5
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------64-----140-----45.7
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Huffman, Auburn----------51-----61-----83.6
Chrisley, W.Byrd----------51-----62-----82.3
Smith, F.Chiswell----------29-----37-----78.4
Rader, Radford----------47-----60-----78.3
Porter, C.Spring----------50-----64-----78.1
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------35-----45-----77.8
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------31-----40-----77.5
Hagee, Carroll Co.----------23-----30-----76.7
J.Levine, S.River----------42-----55-----76.4
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------47-----63-----74.6
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------44-----49-----74.6
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------32-----43-----74.4
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------83-----113-----73.5
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------50-----68-----73.5
Dean, Radford----------39-----54-----72.2
Derey, P.Henry----------40-----56-----71.4
Fiddler, P.Henry----------28-----40-----70.0
Reed, Giles----------41-----59-----69.5
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------93-----139-----66.9
Wright, P.Henry----------38-----56-----67.8
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------37-----55-----67.3
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------86-----111-----65.6
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Conner, Radford----------17-----37-----45.9
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------18-----40-----45.5
Huffman, Auburn----------13-----31-----41.9
Patel, G.Wythe----------26-----62-----41.9
Reed, Giles----------37-----92-----40.2
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------18-----46-----39.1
Hazard, Patrick Co.----------24-----62-----38.7
Slaughter, Floyd Co.----------12-----31-----38.7
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----39-----38.5
Derey, P.Henry----------10-----26-----38.4
Phillippi, G.Wythe----------26-----70----------37.1
Robinson, Franklin Co.----------28-----76-----36.8
Hill, J.Forest----------14-----39-----35.9
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------32-----90-----35.6
Roark, F.Chiswell----------22-----63-----34.9
Pettit, J.Forest----------40-----115-----34.8
Drakeford, P.Henry----------9-----26-----34.6
Childress, P.Henry----------13-----38-----34.2
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------18-----53-----34.0
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------21-----62-----33.9
Fiddler, P.Henry----------27-----80-----33.8
Hagee, Carroll Co.----------13-----39----------33.3
