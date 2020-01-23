dp_NS_Salem__012220 p010

Salem’s Ethan English is averaging 22.7 points per game.

 DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times

BOYS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

English, Salem----------9-----205-----22.7

J.Easton, Alleghany----------16-----358-----22.4

Millirons, Auburn----------12-----262-----21.8

Cormany, Radford----------12-----244-----20.3

Pendleton, C.Spring----------14-----282-----20.1

Blanchard, Salem----------12-----218-----18.2

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------13-----246-----17.6

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------16-----279-----17.4

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------13-----214-----16.5

Steger, J.River----------13-----210-----16.2

Wooden, Northside----------15-----243-----16.2

Fain, Carlisle----------16-----243-----15.2

Coe, G.Wythe----------15-----227-----15.1

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------16-----242-----15.1

Journiette, Northside----------15-----226-----15.1

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------13-----194-----14.9

Watson, F.Chiswell----------13-----206-----14.7

Foley, Northside----------15-----217-----14.5

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------14-----201-----14.4

Vice, Blacksburg----------13-----186-----14.3

Berry, Chilhowie----------16-----226-----14.1

K.Witcher, Franklin Co.----------15-----206-----13.9

Huffman, C.Spring----------14-----190-----13.6

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------154-----202-----13.5

Gray, Pulaski Co.----------14-----187-----13.4

M.Mack, N.Cross----------12-----161-----13.4

Barber, Glenvar----------15-----199-----13.3

Kanipe, Radford----------12-----155-----12.9

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------15-----192-----12.8

LaTreill, R.Catholic----------12-----151-----12.6

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------15-----188-----12.5

S.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----186-----12.4

Bond, Floyd Co.----------16-----196-----12.3

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----111-----12.3

McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------14-----171-----12.2

Havens, Bland Co.----------11-----133-----12.1

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------15-----177-----11.8

Clevenger, J.River----------14-----165-----11.8

Hoge, Bland Co.----------11-----130-----11.8

Moran, J.River----------13-----154-----11.8

Hull, Carroll Co.----------12-----139-----11.6

Payne, Bland Co.----------11-----127-----11.5

Royal, Auburn----------14-----161-----11.5

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------14-----160-----11.4

Baines, N.Cross----------8-----88-----11.0

McManus, Radford----------12-----132-----11.0

Hensley, Alleghany----------16-----173-----10.8

Collins, Christiansburg----------14-----148-----10.7

Banks, Floyd Co.----------16-----166-----10.4

Porter, R.Catholic----------11-----114-----10.3

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------15-----153-----10.2

Hunter, Christiansburg----------14-----141-----10.1

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------14-----141-----10.1

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------16-----162-----10.1

Holiday, Carlisle----------15-----150-----10.0

Mitchell, Blacksburg----------13-----130-----10.0

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Vice, Blacksburg----------13-----123-----9.5

Huffman, C.Spring----------14-----129-----9.2

Cawley, W.Byrd----------16-----90-----8.8

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------13-----108-----8.4

Blanchard, Salem----------12-----97-----8.1

Wooden, Northside----------15-----119-----7.9

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------12-----91-----7.6

Carter, Carlisle----------16-----117-----7.3

Law, Franklin Co.----------15-----108-----7.2

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------12-----83-----7.1

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------13-----89-----6.8

Woods, Radford----------12-----81-----6.8

Martin, W.Byrd----------16-----82-----6.6

Porter, R.Catholic----------11-----66-----6.6

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------15-----97-----6.5

Watson, F.Chiswell----------13-----89-----6.4

Banks, Floyd Co.----------16-----101-----6.3

Barber, Glenvar----------15-----94-----6.3

Fain, Carlisle----------16-----99-----6.2

Moran, J.River----------13-----80-----6.2

Peters, J.Forest----------16-----100-----6.2

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------12-----73-----6.1

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------15-----91-----6.1

Cagle, C.Spring----------14-----84-----6.0

Gage, J.Forest----------16-----97-----6.0

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------16-----96-----6.0

ASSISTS

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------15-----100-----6.9

Buster, C.Spring----------14-----80-----5.7

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------13-----74-----5.3

Wesley, Radford----------12-----56-----4.7

Millirons, Auburn----------12-----53-----4.4

Bowman, J.River----------14-----54-----3.9

C.Easton, Alleghany----------16-----62-----3.9

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----35-----3.9

Coe, G.Wythe----------15-----55-----3.7

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------14-----52-----3.7

Slash, Northside----------15-----55-----3.5

Blanchard, Salem----------12-----40-----3.3

Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------15-----50-----3.3

Herman, Carroll Co.----------12-----39-----3.3

McHone, F.Chiswell----------13-----46-----3.3

Barber, Glenvar----------15-----48-----3.2

Hines, N.Cross----------12-----37-----3.1

Zeigler, Franklin Co.----------15-----46-----3.1

Bourne, Pulaski Co.----------14-----42-----3.0

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------13-----39-----3.0

Everhart, J.Forest----------16-----49-----3.0

Fain, Carlisle----------16-----48-----3.0

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------16-----48-----3.0

Wooden, Northside----------15-----45-----3.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Huffman, C.Spring----------89-----129-----69.0

Brotherton, Auburn----------52-----83-----62.7

Peters, J.Forest----------54-----90-----60.0

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------98-----163-----60.0

Banks, Floyd Co.----------73-----125-----58.4

English, Salem----------76-----134-----56.7

Moran, J.River----------50-----81-----54.9

Journiette, Northside----------95-----175-----54.3

M.Mack, N.Cross----------38-----71-----53.5

Pendleton, C.Spring----------67-----126-----53.2

Jackson, N.Cross----------34-----64-----53.1

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------73-----138-----52.9

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------72-----138-----52.9

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------39-----74-----52.7

Cagle, C.Spring----------49-----95-----51.6

Calloway, Christiansburg----------38-----74-----51.3

Royal, Auburn----------59-----115-----51.3

T.Johnson, Glenvar----------29-----57-----50.9

Millirons, Auburn----------89-----176-----50.6

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------50-----99-----50.5

Baines, N.Cross----------28-----56-----50.0

J.Easton, Alleghany----------105-----212-----49.5

Eggleston, Carlisle----------p43-----87-----49.4

Watson, F.Chiswell----------77-----156-----49.4

Cormany, Radford----------83-----169-----49.1

Cawley, W.Byrd----------51-----104-----49.0

Mabe, G.Wythe----------46-----94-----48.9

Kanipe, Radford----------60-----123-----48.8

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------26-----54-----48.1

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------60-----125-----48.0

Vice, Blacksburg----------79-----166-----47.6

Wooden, Northside----------90-----191-----47.1

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------81-----179-----46.8

Johnson, M.Vista----------42-----90-----46.7

Foley, Northside----------88-----189-----46.6

Hensley, Alleghany----------59-----128-----46.1

McCloud, Pulaski Co.----------65-----141-----46.1

Coe, G.Wythe----------78-----170-----45.9

Gravely, F.Chiswell----------31-----68-----45.6

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------66-----145-----45.5

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

LaTreill, R.Catholic----------38-----41-----92.6

Steger, J.River----------42-----46-----91.3

Millirons, Auburn----------48-----53-----90.6

Charlton, S.River----------32-----37-----86.5

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------40-----47-----85.1

Goode, G.Wythe----------32-----39-----82.1

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------36-----44-----81.8

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------40-----49-----81.6

J.Easton, Alleghany----------77-----95-----81.1

K.Witcher, Franklin Co.----------46-----58-----79.3

Cawley, W.Byrd---------------38-----48-----79.2

Hogsed, J.Forest----------42-----63-----79.2

Pendleton, C.Spring----------49-----62-----79.0

Clevenger, J.River----------39-----50-----78.0

Hull, Carroll Co.----------38-----49-----77.6

Moran, J.River----------51-----67-----76.1

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------43-----56-----76.0

Fain, Carlisle----------65-----89-----73.0

Bourne, Pulaski Co.----------24-----33-----72.7

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------50-----69-----72.5

Buster, C.Spring----------28-----39-----71.8

Wooden, Northside----------40-----56-----71.4

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------38-----53-----71.1

Payne, Bland Co.----------27-----38-----71.1

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------41-----58-----70.7

Gravely, M.Vista----------36-----51-----70.6

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------23-----33-----69.7

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------41-----59-----69.5

Prince, L.Botetourt----------27-----39-----69.2

Blanchard, Salem----------48-----70-----68.6

Hensley, Alleghany----------38-----56-----67.9

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------83-----123-----67.5

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------47-----70-----67.1

Barber, Glenvar----------44-----66-----66.7

M.Mack, N.Cross----------31-----47-----66.0

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Cormany, Radford----------55-----114-----48.2

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------15-----32-----46.9

Owen, Salem----------14-----30-----46.6

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------52-----112-----46.4

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------44-----95-----46.3

Journiette, Northside----------15-----33-----45.5

Kanipe, Radford----------22-----50-----44.0

Coe, G.Wythe----------39-----91-----42.9

Pendleton, C.Spring----------33-----77-----42.9

Millirons, Auburn----------36-----85-----42.4

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------20-----49-----40.8

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------16-----40-----40.0

Prince, L.Botetourt----------14-----35-----40.0

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------37-----93-----39.8

K.Witcher, Franklin Co.----------31-----78-----39.7

Dawyot, Salem----------19-----48-----39.6

Buster, C.Spring----------16-----41-----39.0

Hunter, Christiansburg----------39-----100-----39.0

J.Easton, Alleghany----------37-----95-----38.9

Bond, Floyd Co.----------41-----106-----38.7

Gray, Pulaski Co.----------27-----70-----38.6

Wooden, Northside----------23-----61-----37.7

M.Mack, N.Cross----------18-----48-----37.5

Goforth, Blacksburg----------10-----27-----37.0

S.Hairston, M.Vista----------44-----119-----37.0

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------31-----84-----36.9

Joyce, Blacksburg----------24-----65-----36.9

Gholston, Blacksburg----------14-----38-----36.8

McManus, Radford----------31-----85-----36.5

Hensley, Alleghany----------17-----47-----36.2

Overstreet, S.River----------17-----47-----36.2

Mabe, G.Wythe----------14-----39-----35.9

Berry, Chilhowie----------33-----93-----35.5

C.Easton, Alleghany----------22-----62-----35.5

Faulkner, R.Catholic----------13-----37-----35.1

T.Johnson, Glenvar----------14-----40-----35.0

Andrew, N.Cross----------9-----26-----34.6

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------28-----81-----34.6

Holiday, Carlisle----------20-----58-----34.5

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------32-----93-----34.4

Blackburn, Pulaski Co.----------15-----44-----34.1

Blevins, G.Wythe----------14-----41-----34.1

Steger, J.River----------36-----106-----34.0

Beamer, Carroll Co.----------8-----24-----33.3

Gallimore, Floyd Co.----------10-----30-----33.3

Dayson McMillian----------18-----54-----33.3

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------38-----115-----33.0

Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------30-----91-----33.0

GIRLS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------15-----341-----22.7

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----306-----21.9

Porter, C.Spring----------13-----268-----20.6

Reed, Giles----------15-----306-----20.6

Huffman, Auburn----------8-----150-----18.8

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------14-----259-----18.5

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------17-----299-----17.6

Betts, G.Wythe----------15-----261-----16.7

Derey, P.Henry----------13-----189-----14.5

Foxx, Galax----------11-----160-----14.5

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------16-----231-----14.4

J.Levine, S.River----------14-----202-----14.4

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------13-----182-----14.0

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------15-----202-----13.5

K.Easter, Carroll Co.----------14-----184-----13.1

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------14-----177-----12.6

Wright, P.Henry----------13-----157-----12.1

Phillippi, G.Wythe----------13-----157-----12.0

Mitcham, Giles----------15-----177-----11.8

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----178-----11.8

Riddle, Narrows----------10-----118-----11.8

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------14-----159-----11.4

Merrix, Giles----------15-----169-----11.3

Fiddler, P.Henry----------13-----145-----11.2

Wampler, Faith Chr.----------14-----156-----11.1

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------13-----142-----11.0

Rader, Radford----------13-----142-----10.9

Pettit, J.Forest----------14-----151-----10.8

Cline, Radford----------13-----134-----10.3

Mutz, W.Byrd----------15-----151-----10.1

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------16-----162-----10.1

Blizzard, Franklin Co.-----14-----140-----10.0

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------15-----211-----14.1

Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----186-----13.3

Derey, P.Henry----------13-----127-----9.8

Mutz, W.Byrd----------15-----140-----9.3

Foxx, Galax----------11-----100-----9.1

Nowers, R.Retreat----------16-----144-----9.0

Porter, C.Spring----------13-----110-----8.5

Cline, Radford----------13-----106-----8.2

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------13-----105-----8.1

Bennett, Grayson Co.----------17-----135-----7.9

Dillon, Patrick Co.----------15-----115-----7.7

Wright, P.Henry----------13-----100-----7.7

Ingo, G.Wythe----------15-----111-----7.4

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------14-----104-----7.4

Merrix, Giles----------15-----108-----7.2

Page, Radford----------13-----94-----7.2

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------14-----98-----7.0

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------14-----98-----7.0

J.Levine, S.River----------14-----92-----6.6

M.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------13-----85-----6.5

Brown, Grayson Co.----------17-----109-----6.4

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------14-----86-----6.1

Watson, F.Chiswell----------12-----73-----6.1

ASSISTS

A.Easter, Carroll Co.----------13-----76-----5.8

Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------14-----71-----5.1

Porter, C.Spring----------13-----57-----4.4

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------16-----69-----4.3

Fiddler, P.Henry----------13-----54-----4.2

Ingo, G.Wythe----------15-----63-----4.2

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------14-----58-----4.1

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----62-----4.1

Dean, Radford----------13-----49-----3.8

Myers, L.Botetourt----------15-----51-----3.4

Chrisley, W.Byrd----------15-----49-----3.3

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------13-----42-----3.2

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------14-----43-----3.1

G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.-----15-----45-----3.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------121-----234-----56.5

Wright, P.Henry----------59-----110-----53.6

G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------110-----215-----51.2

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------60-----119-----50.4

Derey, P.Henry----------77-----153-----50.3

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------53-----106-----50.0

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------52-----104-----50.0

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------52-----105-----49.5

Porter, C.Spring----------70-----142-----49.5

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------64-----140-----45.7

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Huffman, Auburn----------51-----61-----83.6

Chrisley, W.Byrd----------51-----62-----82.3

Smith, F.Chiswell----------29-----37-----78.4

Rader, Radford----------47-----60-----78.3

Porter, C.Spring----------50-----64-----78.1

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------35-----45-----77.8

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------31-----40-----77.5

Hagee, Carroll Co.----------23-----30-----76.7

J.Levine, S.River----------42-----55-----76.4

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------47-----63-----74.6

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------44-----49-----74.6

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------32-----43-----74.4

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------83-----113-----73.5

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------50-----68-----73.5

Dean, Radford----------39-----54-----72.2

Derey, P.Henry----------40-----56-----71.4

Fiddler, P.Henry----------28-----40-----70.0

Reed, Giles----------41-----59-----69.5

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------93-----139-----66.9

Wright, P.Henry----------38-----56-----67.8

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------37-----55-----67.3

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------86-----111-----65.6

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Conner, Radford----------17-----37-----45.9

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------18-----40-----45.5

Huffman, Auburn----------13-----31-----41.9

Patel, G.Wythe----------26-----62-----41.9

Reed, Giles----------37-----92-----40.2

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------18-----46-----39.1

Hazard, Patrick Co.----------24-----62-----38.7

Slaughter, Floyd Co.----------12-----31-----38.7

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----39-----38.5

Derey, P.Henry----------10-----26-----38.4

Phillippi, G.Wythe----------26-----70----------37.1

Robinson, Franklin Co.----------28-----76-----36.8

Hill, J.Forest----------14-----39-----35.9

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------32-----90-----35.6

Roark, F.Chiswell----------22-----63-----34.9

Pettit, J.Forest----------40-----115-----34.8

Drakeford, P.Henry----------9-----26-----34.6

Childress, P.Henry----------13-----38-----34.2

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------18-----53-----34.0

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------21-----62-----33.9

Fiddler, P.Henry----------27-----80-----33.8

Hagee, Carroll Co.----------13-----39----------33.3

