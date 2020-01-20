Cave Spring's Parker Huffman has an uncontested dunk

Cave Spring's Parker Huffman has led the Knights to a 13-0 record heading into Monday's game against Patrick Henry.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

(Through games of Jan. 18)

BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Northside--5--0---11--4

William Fleming--3--1---10--3

Lord Botetourt--3--2---8--6

William Byrd--2--2---5--10

Franklin County--1--5---5--10

Staunton River--0--4---1--12

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Halifax County--5--1---12--1

Martinsville--4--2--9--4

Magna Vista--4--2---6--8

George Washington--3--2---8--6

Tunstall--3--3---5--9

Bassett--1--4---1--12

Patrick County--0--6---0--14

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring--5--0---13--0

Patrick Henry--4--0---7--3

Salem--2--2--8--4

Christiansburg--2--3---10--4

Blacksburg--1--3---9--3

Pulaski County--1--3---6--7

Hidden Valley--0--4---3--11

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest--6--2---11--4

Liberty Christian--6--2---11--4

E.C. Glass--6--2---9--5

Heritage--5--2---6--7

Amherst County--5--3---8--4

Liberty--1--6---2--12

Brookville--1--7---6--9

Rustburg--1--7---3--9

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Graham--4--0---6--5

Richlands--3--1---7--6

Lebanon--2--2---5--9

Virginia High--2--2---4--9

Tazewell--1--3---3--8

Marion--0--4---3--13

VALLEY DISTRICT

Harrisonburg--3--0---6--5

Broadway--2--1---11--4

Spotswood--2--1---8--4

Waynesboro--1--2---7--4

Rockbridge County--1--2---7--6

Turner Ashby--0--3---3--10

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Northwood--2--1---7--4

PH-Glade Spring--2--1---6--5

Holston--2--1---7--7

Chilhowie--2--1---8--8

Rural Retreat--0--4---0--15

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn--3--0---7--4

Fort Chiswell--2--1---9--3

Bland County--2--1---8--3

Grayson County--2--2---7--8

George Wythe--1--2---10--4

Galax--0--4---2--8

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows--4--0---8--2

Parry McCluer--3--0---9--3

Eastern Montgomery--3--1---7--3

Bath County--2--2---3--9

Covington--2--3---4--10

Craig County--1--4---2--6

Highland--0--5---2--9

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County--5--1---10--5

Radford--3--1---9--2

Carroll County--4--2---8--4

Alleghany--3--3---8--8

James River--2--3---4--10

Glenvar--2--4---6--8

Giles--0--5---0--15

VIC DIVISION II

Eastern Mennonite--5--0---12--1

Covenant--6--2---8--4

North Cross--5--2---8--4

Carlisle--5--3---7--9

Roanoke Catholic--3--2---5--8

Holy Cross--3--5---6--10

New Covenant--2--6---5--9

Fishburne Military--0--9---1--11

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian--5--0---7--4

Smith Mountain Lake Christian--4--1---7--1

SWVa Home School--2--2---6--5

Faith Christian--1--4---3--8

Dayspring Christian--0--5---2--10

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt--5--0---2--3

William Fleming--3--1---12--3

Franklin County--2--2---8--5

Staunton River--2--3---9--4

William Byrd--1--3---7--5

Northside--0--4---3--10

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Magna Vista--6--0---12--1

Martinsville--5--1---12--4

Halifax County--4--2---12--3

Patrick County--3--3---6--7

George Washington--2--4---3--13

Tunstall--1--5---1--13

Bassett--0--6---0--14

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County--5--0---9--5

Patrick Henry--5--1---9--4

Cave Spring--3--2---8--5

Salem--2--2---7--6

Hidden Valley--1--3---1--12

Blacksburg--1--4---9--6

Christiansburg--0--5---2--9

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

E.C. Glass--9--0---12--1

Amherst County--7--1---11--3

Brookville--7--2---12--4

Liberty Christian--4--4---5--8

Rustburg--3--5---6--6

Heritage--2--6---2--10

Jefferson Forest--1--7---2--11

Liberty--0--8---0--11

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Richlands--4--0---8--5

Lebanon--3--1---7--4

Marion--2--2---11--5

Virginia High--2--2---8--7

Graham--1--3---1--12

Tazewell--0--4---5--8

VALLEY DISTRICT

Broadway--3--0--4--9

Spotswood--2--0---10--2

Turner Ashby--2--1--13--1

Harrisonburg--1--2---4--8

Waynesboro--0--2---0--11

Rockbridge County--0--3---4--7

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

PH-Glade Spring--3--0---12--2

Rural Retreat--3--1---10--5

Holston--1--2---5--8

Chilhowie--1--2---5--12

Northwood--0--3---1--11

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe--3--0---11--3

Grayson County--3--1---5--11

Galax--2--1---5--5

Fort Chiswell--1--2---2--9

Bland County--0--2---2--9

Auburn--0--3---1--10

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington--3--0--6--6

Eastern Montgomery--4--1---8--5

Parry McCluer--3--1---3--8

Narrows--2--2--3--8

Bath County--2--2---2--10

Craig County--1--4---2--6

Highland--0--5---1--9

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County--6--0---13--0

Floyd County--5--1---10--4

Radford--3--2---9--3

Giles--2--3---10--4

Alleghany--2--4---10--5

Glenvar--1--4---7--6

James River--0--5---4--10

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Miller--5--0---13--5

Carlisle--1--0---3--6

New Covenant--4--2---8--4

Roanoke Catholic--2--1---6--4

Virginia Episcopal--2--2---4--3

Holy Cross--2--2---6--6

Eastern Mennonite--1--2---6--3

Covenant--1--4-;-5--8

Chatham Hall--0--5--;2--8

VACA SOUTHWEST

Faith Christian--5--0-;-12--1

Roanoke Valley Christian--3--2-;-7--3

Smith Mountain Lake Christian--0--2-;-1--4

SWVa Home School--0--2-;-3--2

Dayspring Christian--0--2--;2--4

