Lord Botetourt's Miette Veldman (3) and the Cavaliers are atop the Blue Ridge District standings.

 HANK EBERT | Special to The Roanoke Times

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

(Through games of Feb. 1)

BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming--7--1---14--3

Northside--7--1---14--6

Lord Botetourt--6--2---11--8

Franklin County--2--6---7--12

William Byrd--2--6---5--15

Staunton River--0--8---2--17

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Martinsville--8--2---13--4

Halifax County--7--2---15--3

George Washington--6--2---12--6

Tunstall--5--5---8--11

Magna Vista--3--6---5--12

Bassett--2--6---2--15

Patrick County--0--8---0--18

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry--8--0---13--3

Cave Spring--7--1---17--1

Salem--5--3---12--6

Blacksburg--3--5---12--6

Christiansburg--3--6---11--7

Pulaski County--2--5---7--10

Hidden Valley--0--8---3--15

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian--9--2---14--5

Jefferson Forest--8--3---14--5

E.C. Glass--8--3---12--6

Heritage--8--3---9--8

Amherst County--5--6---9--7

Brookville--3--8---8--10

Liberty--2--9---3--15

Rustburg--1--10---4--12

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Graham--8--0---12--6

Richlands--6--1---11--8

Lebanon--3--5---6--13

Virginia High--3--5---6--13

Marion--2--5---5--14

Tazewell--1--7---4--14

VALLEY DISTRICT

Harrisonburg--7--0---11--6

Spotswood--6--1---13--5

Broadway--4--3---3--6

Rockbridge County--2--5---8--10

Waynesboro--1--6---7--10

Turner Ashby--1--6---5--13

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Holston--4--1---10--7

Chilhowie--4--2---11--9

Northwood--3--2---10--6

PH-Glade Spring--3--3---7--8

Rural Retreat--0--6---0--19

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn--6--1---11--5

Fort Chiswell--4--2---12--4

Bland County--4--2---12--5

George Wythe--3--4---12--6

Grayson County--3--4--8--10

Galax--0--7---2--11

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer--8--0---14--3

Narrows--5--3---9--5

Covington--5--3---7--10

Eastern Montgomery--4--4---9--6

Bath County--3--3---4--10

Craig County--1--7---2--9

Highland--0--6---2--10

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford--8--1---15--2

Floyd County--8--1---13--5

Carroll County--7--3---11--6

Alleghany--4--4---9--9

Glenvar--3--7---8--12

James River--2--8---4--15

Giles--0--8---0--18

VIC DIVISION 2

Covenant--9--2---12--4

North Cross--9--2--14--5

Eastern Mennonite--7--2---15--5

Carlisle--7--3---10--9

Roanoke Catholic--4--6---7--13

Holy Cross--4--7---9--13

New Covenant--3--8---7--13

Fishburne Military--0--13---1--15

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian--7--0---10--6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian--6--1---11--1

SWVa Home School--2--4---6--10

Faith Christian--2--5---5--10

Dayspring Christian--0--7---2--12

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt--8--0---16--2

William Fleming--6--1---15--3

Franklin County--5--3---12--7

Staunton River--2--6---12--7

William Byrd--1--6---9--10

Northside--1--7---4--14

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Magna Vista--9--0---15--1

Martinsville--7--3---14--6

Halifax County--6--3---14--4

Patrick County--5--3---11--7

George Washington--3--6---4--15

Tunstall--2--8---2--17

Bassett--0--9---0--19

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County--8--0---13--5

Patrick Henry--7--2---13--5

Cave Spring--6--2---12--5

Salem--4--4---9--9

Blacksburg--3--5---11--7

Hidden Valley--1--7---1--16

Christiansburg--0--9---2--13

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

E.C. Glass--11--0---15--1

Brookville--10--1---15--4

Amherst County--8--3---12--5

Liberty Christian--6--5---7--10

Rustburg--4--7---7--8

Jefferson Forest--3--8---4--14

Heritage--2--9---2--16

Liberty--0--11---0--15

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Richlands--6--1---11--8

Lebanon--6--2---11--5

Virginia High--5--3---12--8

Marion--4--3---13--6

Tazewell--1--7---7--12

Graham--1--7---1--18

VALLEY DISTRICT

Spotswood--6--0---16--2

Turner Ashby--5--2---16--2

Broadway--4--3---5--14

Harrisonburg--3--4---7--10

Rockbridge County--2--5---6--11

Waynesboro--0--6---0--16

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

PH-Glade Spring--6--0---15--2

Rural Retreat--4--2---12--6

Chilhowie--3--3---7--11

Holston--1--4---6--12

Northwood--0--5---2--14

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe--6--1---15--4

Galax--5--1---9--6

Grayson County--4--3---6--13

Fort Chiswell--3--3---4--12

Auburn--1--6---2--13

Bland County--0--5---2--13

PIONEER DISTRICT

Eastern Montgomery--8--1---12--6

Covington--6--1---9--7

Parry McCluer--6--2---6--9

Narrows--3--4---4--10

Bath County--2--5---2--13

Craig County--1--7---2--9

Highland--0--6---1--10

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County--9--0---18--0

Floyd County--8--2---13--6

Radford--6--2---13--3

Alleghany--3--4---11--5

Giles--2--5---11--6

Glenvar--3--7---10--9

James River--0--11---4--16

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Miller--7--0---16--6

Carlisle--2--0---6--6

New Covenant--5--2---13--4

Roanoke Catholic--4--2---9--7

Holy Cross--3--4--10--7

Virginia Episcopal--2--3---4--5

Covenant--2--4---7--9

Eastern Mennonite--1--4---9--6

Chatham Hall--0--7--2--11

VACA SOUTHWEST

Faith Christian--7--0---16--1

Roanoke Valley Christian--4--3---10--5

SWVa Home School--3--2---7--4

Dayspring Christian--1--4---3--6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian--0--6---1--7

