HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS
(Through games of Feb. 1)
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming--7--1---14--3
Northside--7--1---14--6
Lord Botetourt--6--2---11--8
Franklin County--2--6---7--12
William Byrd--2--6---5--15
Staunton River--0--8---2--17
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville--8--2---13--4
Halifax County--7--2---15--3
George Washington--6--2---12--6
Tunstall--5--5---8--11
Magna Vista--3--6---5--12
Bassett--2--6---2--15
Patrick County--0--8---0--18
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry--8--0---13--3
Cave Spring--7--1---17--1
Salem--5--3---12--6
Blacksburg--3--5---12--6
Christiansburg--3--6---11--7
Pulaski County--2--5---7--10
Hidden Valley--0--8---3--15
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty Christian--9--2---14--5
Jefferson Forest--8--3---14--5
E.C. Glass--8--3---12--6
Heritage--8--3---9--8
Amherst County--5--6---9--7
Brookville--3--8---8--10
Liberty--2--9---3--15
Rustburg--1--10---4--12
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Graham--8--0---12--6
Richlands--6--1---11--8
Lebanon--3--5---6--13
Virginia High--3--5---6--13
Marion--2--5---5--14
Tazewell--1--7---4--14
VALLEY DISTRICT
Harrisonburg--7--0---11--6
Spotswood--6--1---13--5
Broadway--4--3---3--6
Rockbridge County--2--5---8--10
Waynesboro--1--6---7--10
Turner Ashby--1--6---5--13
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Holston--4--1---10--7
Chilhowie--4--2---11--9
Northwood--3--2---10--6
PH-Glade Spring--3--3---7--8
Rural Retreat--0--6---0--19
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn--6--1---11--5
Fort Chiswell--4--2---12--4
Bland County--4--2---12--5
George Wythe--3--4---12--6
Grayson County--3--4--8--10
Galax--0--7---2--11
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer--8--0---14--3
Narrows--5--3---9--5
Covington--5--3---7--10
Eastern Montgomery--4--4---9--6
Bath County--3--3---4--10
Craig County--1--7---2--9
Highland--0--6---2--10
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford--8--1---15--2
Floyd County--8--1---13--5
Carroll County--7--3---11--6
Alleghany--4--4---9--9
Glenvar--3--7---8--12
James River--2--8---4--15
Giles--0--8---0--18
VIC DIVISION 2
Covenant--9--2---12--4
North Cross--9--2--14--5
Eastern Mennonite--7--2---15--5
Carlisle--7--3---10--9
Roanoke Catholic--4--6---7--13
Holy Cross--4--7---9--13
New Covenant--3--8---7--13
Fishburne Military--0--13---1--15
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian--7--0---10--6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian--6--1---11--1
SWVa Home School--2--4---6--10
Faith Christian--2--5---5--10
Dayspring Christian--0--7---2--12
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt--8--0---16--2
William Fleming--6--1---15--3
Franklin County--5--3---12--7
Staunton River--2--6---12--7
William Byrd--1--6---9--10
Northside--1--7---4--14
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Magna Vista--9--0---15--1
Martinsville--7--3---14--6
Halifax County--6--3---14--4
Patrick County--5--3---11--7
George Washington--3--6---4--15
Tunstall--2--8---2--17
Bassett--0--9---0--19
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County--8--0---13--5
Patrick Henry--7--2---13--5
Cave Spring--6--2---12--5
Salem--4--4---9--9
Blacksburg--3--5---11--7
Hidden Valley--1--7---1--16
Christiansburg--0--9---2--13
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass--11--0---15--1
Brookville--10--1---15--4
Amherst County--8--3---12--5
Liberty Christian--6--5---7--10
Rustburg--4--7---7--8
Jefferson Forest--3--8---4--14
Heritage--2--9---2--16
Liberty--0--11---0--15
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Richlands--6--1---11--8
Lebanon--6--2---11--5
Virginia High--5--3---12--8
Marion--4--3---13--6
Tazewell--1--7---7--12
Graham--1--7---1--18
VALLEY DISTRICT
Spotswood--6--0---16--2
Turner Ashby--5--2---16--2
Broadway--4--3---5--14
Harrisonburg--3--4---7--10
Rockbridge County--2--5---6--11
Waynesboro--0--6---0--16
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring--6--0---15--2
Rural Retreat--4--2---12--6
Chilhowie--3--3---7--11
Holston--1--4---6--12
Northwood--0--5---2--14
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe--6--1---15--4
Galax--5--1---9--6
Grayson County--4--3---6--13
Fort Chiswell--3--3---4--12
Auburn--1--6---2--13
Bland County--0--5---2--13
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery--8--1---12--6
Covington--6--1---9--7
Parry McCluer--6--2---6--9
Narrows--3--4---4--10
Bath County--2--5---2--13
Craig County--1--7---2--9
Highland--0--6---1--10
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County--9--0---18--0
Floyd County--8--2---13--6
Radford--6--2---13--3
Alleghany--3--4---11--5
Giles--2--5---11--6
Glenvar--3--7---10--9
James River--0--11---4--16
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Miller--7--0---16--6
Carlisle--2--0---6--6
New Covenant--5--2---13--4
Roanoke Catholic--4--2---9--7
Holy Cross--3--4--10--7
Virginia Episcopal--2--3---4--5
Covenant--2--4---7--9
Eastern Mennonite--1--4---9--6
Chatham Hall--0--7--2--11
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian--7--0---16--1
Roanoke Valley Christian--4--3---10--5
SWVa Home School--3--2---7--4
Dayspring Christian--1--4---3--6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian--0--6---1--7
