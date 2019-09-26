Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Timesland scores


TImesland H.S. football standings through Sept. 21:

High school football standings through Sept. 21

Blue Ridge District
  Overall All Games
Lord Botetourt 0-04-0
Franklin County 0-02-2
Northside 0-02-2
William Fleming  0-02-2
Staunton River 0-01-3
William Byrd 0-01-3

Friday's games

Hidden Valley at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Galax at Northside, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

 Piedmont District
  DistrictOverall
Halifax County 0-03-0
Magna Vista 0-03-1
George Washington 0-02-1
Bassett 0-02-2
Patrick County 0-02-2
Tunstall 0-00-3
Martinsville 0-00-4

Friday's games

Bassett at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Halifax County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

River Ridge District
 DistrictOverall
Hidden Valley 1-03-1
Pulaski County 0-04-0
Franklin Co. 0-03-0
Salem 0-03-1
Christiansburg 0-03-1
Cave Spring 0-01-3
Patrick Henry 0-13-1

Thursday's game

Salem at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Cave Spring at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

Seminole Districgt
 DistrictOverall
E.C. Glass 1-0 3-0
Heritage 1-0 3-1
Liberty Christian 1-0 3-1
Amherst County 1-0 1-3
Rustburg 0-1 2-2
Jefferson Forest 0-1 1-2
Liberty 0-1 1-3
Brookville 0-1 0-3

Friday's games

Amherst County at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Halifax County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Southwest District
 DistrictOverall
Graham1-02-2
Tazewell1-12-1
Marion0-01-2
Richlands0-01-2
Lebanon0-00-3
Virginia High0-10-4

Friday's games

Eastside at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Marion, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Bluefield, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Princeton, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Valley District
 DistrictOverall
Spotswood0-04-0
Rockbridge County0-03-1
Harrisonburg0-02-2
Turner Ashby0-02-2
Broadway0-00-3
Waynesboro0-00-4

Friday's games

Buffalo Gap at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.

Hogoheegee District
 DistrictOverall
PH-Glade Spring 0-0 4-0
Holston 0-0 3-0
Chilhowie 0-0 3-1
Rural Retreat 0-0 2-2
Northwood 0-0 1-2

Friday's games

Chilhowie at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Holston, 7 p.m.

John Battle at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.

 Mt. Empire District
 DistrictOverall
George Wythe1-03-1
Galax0-04-0
Auburn0-03-1
Grayson County0-01-3
Fort Chiswell0-11-3

Friday's game

George Wythe at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Galax at Northside, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Marion, 7 p.m.

Pioneer District
 DistrictOverall
Narrows 0-0 4-0
Covington 0-0 2-2
Craig County 0-0 1-2
Parry McCluer 0-0 0-3
Bath County 0-0 0-4
Eastern Montgomery  0-0 0-4

Friday's games

Twin Valley at Craig County, 7 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers District
 DistrictOverall
Radford0-0 4-0
Floyd County0-0 2-2
James River0-0 2-2
Alleghany0-0 1-3
Carroll County0-0 1-3
Glenvar0-0 1-3
Giles0-0 0-4

Thursday's game

Radford at Giles, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Floyd County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at James River, 7 p.m.

 Virginia Independent Conference
 ConferenceOverall
Blue Ridge 2-0 4-0
North Cross 1-0 5-0
Hargrave Military 0-1 1-3
Fishburn  0-2 1-2

Friday's games

Blue Ridge at North Cross, 4 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.

Quality Education Academy (N.C.) at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.

Independents
  All Games
Roanoke Catholic 31

Friday

No game scheduled

