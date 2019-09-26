TImesland H.S. football standings through Sept. 21:

High school football standings through Sept. 21
|Overall
|All Games
|Lord Botetourt
|0-0
|4-0
|Franklin County
|0-0
|2-2
|Northside
|0-0
|2-2
|William Fleming
|0-0
|2-2
|Staunton River
|0-0
|1-3
|William Byrd
|0-0
|1-3
Friday's games
Hidden Valley at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Galax at Northside, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|Halifax County
|0-0
|3-0
|Magna Vista
|0-0
|3-1
|George Washington
|0-0
|2-1
|Bassett
|0-0
|2-2
|Patrick County
|0-0
|2-2
|Tunstall
|0-0
|0-3
|Martinsville
|0-0
|0-4
Friday's games
Bassett at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|Hidden Valley
|1-0
|3-1
|Pulaski County
|0-0
|4-0
|Franklin Co.
|0-0
|3-0
|Salem
|0-0
|3-1
|Christiansburg
|0-0
|3-1
|Cave Spring
|0-0
|1-3
|Patrick Henry
|0-1
|3-1
Thursday's game
Salem at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Cave Spring at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|E.C. Glass
|1-0
|3-0
|Heritage
|1-0
|3-1
|Liberty Christian
|1-0
|3-1
|Amherst County
|1-0
|1-3
|Rustburg
|0-1
|2-2
|Jefferson Forest
|0-1
|1-2
|Liberty
|0-1
|1-3
|Brookville
|0-1
|0-3
Friday's games
Amherst County at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|Graham
|1-0
|2-2
|Tazewell
|1-1
|2-1
|Marion
|0-0
|1-2
|Richlands
|0-0
|1-2
|Lebanon
|0-0
|0-3
|Virginia High
|0-1
|0-4
Friday's games
Eastside at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Marion, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Bluefield, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Princeton, W.Va., 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|Spotswood
|0-0
|4-0
|Rockbridge County
|0-0
|3-1
|Harrisonburg
|0-0
|2-2
|Turner Ashby
|0-0
|2-2
|Broadway
|0-0
|0-3
|Waynesboro
|0-0
|0-4
Friday's games
Buffalo Gap at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|PH-Glade Spring
|0-0
|4-0
|Holston
|0-0
|3-0
|Chilhowie
|0-0
|3-1
|Rural Retreat
|0-0
|2-2
|Northwood
|0-0
|1-2
Friday's games
Chilhowie at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Holston, 7 p.m.
John Battle at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|George Wythe
|1-0
|3-1
|Galax
|0-0
|4-0
|Auburn
|0-0
|3-1
|Grayson County
|0-0
|1-3
|Fort Chiswell
|0-1
|1-3
Friday's game
George Wythe at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Galax at Northside, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Marion, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|Narrows
|0-0
|4-0
|Covington
|0-0
|2-2
|Craig County
|0-0
|1-2
|Parry McCluer
|0-0
|0-3
|Bath County
|0-0
|0-4
|Eastern Montgomery
|0-0
|0-4
Friday's games
Twin Valley at Craig County, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
|District
|Overall
|Radford
|0-0
|4-0
|Floyd County
|0-0
|2-2
|James River
|0-0
|2-2
|Alleghany
|0-0
|1-3
|Carroll County
|0-0
|1-3
|Glenvar
|0-0
|1-3
|Giles
|0-0
|0-4
Thursday's game
Radford at Giles, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Floyd County at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at James River, 7 p.m.
|Conference
|Overall
|Blue Ridge
|2-0
|4-0
|North Cross
|1-0
|5-0
|Hargrave Military
|0-1
|1-3
|Fishburn
|0-2
|1-2
Friday's games
Blue Ridge at North Cross, 4 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
Quality Education Academy (N.C.) at Hargrave Military, 7 p.m.
|All Games
|Roanoke Catholic
|3
|1
Friday
No game scheduled
