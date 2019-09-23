hsfb ns-salem 092119 sp rh 004

Salem’s Cameron Leftwich (left) and Noah Dawyot celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times
RankTeamRecord
1. Salem 3-0
2. Lord Botetout 4-0
3. Blacksburg 3-1
4. Radford 3-0
5. Pulaski County 4-0
6. Franklin County 2-2
7. Magna Vista 3-1
8. Northside 2-2
9. Galax 4-0
10. Hidden Valley 3-1

