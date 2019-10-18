BLUE RIDGE

---DISTRICT---OVERALL

Lord Botetourt---1---0-----6---0

Franklin County---1---0-----4---2

Northside---1---0-----4---2

William Fleming---0---1-----2---4

Staunton River---0---1-----1---5

William Byrd---0---1----1---5

Friday's games

Northside at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

Halifax County---2---0-----5---1

Magna Vista---2---0-----5---1

George Washington---2---0-----4---2

Bassett---2---1----4---3

Patrick County---1---2-----3---4

Tunstall---0---3----0---6

Martinsville---0---3-----0---7

Friday's games

Bassett at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Halifax County at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Salem---3---0-----6---0

Hidden Valley---2---0-----4---2

Pulaski County---2---1-----6---1

Blacksburg---2---1-----5---2

Christiansburg---0---2-----3---3

Cave Spring---0---2-----1---5

Patrick Henry---0---3-----4---3

Friday's games

Pulaski County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg, W.Va. at Salem, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass---3---0-----6---0

Heritage---3---0-----5---1

Liberty Christian---2---1-----4---2

Brookville---2---1-----3---3

Jefferson Forest---1---2-----3---3

Amherst County---1---2-----1---5

Rustburg---0---3-----2---4

Liberty---0---3-----1---5

Friday's games

Amherst County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Graham---2---0-----4---2

Marion---1---0-----3---3

Richlands---1---0-----3---3

Tazewell---1---2-----4---2

Virginia High---0---1-----0---6

Lebanon---0---2-----0---6

Friday's games

Virginia High at Graham, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.

Bluefield, W.Va. at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Spotswood---1---0-----6---0

Turner Ashby---1---0-----4---2

Harrisonburg---1---0-----3---3

Rockbridge County---0---1-----4---2

Broadway---0---1-----0---6

Waynesboro---0---1----0---6

Friday's games

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

PH-Glade Spring---2---0-----7---0

Chilhowie---1---0-----5---1

Rural Retreat---1---1-----3---3

Northwood---0---1-----1---5

Holston---0---2-----3---3

Friday's games

Rural Retreat at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Holston, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

George Wythe---2---0-----5---1

Galax---1---0-----5---1

Auburn---1---2-----4---3

Fort Chiswell---1---2-----3---4

Grayson County---0---1-----2---5

Friday's games

Auburn at North Cross, 3 p.m.

Montcalm, W.Va. at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Galax at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Narrows---1---0-----6---0

Eastern Montgomery---1---0-----1---5

Parry McCluer---1---0-----1---5

Covington---0---1-----2---4

Craig County---0---1-----2---4

Bath County---0---1-----0---6

Friday's games

Craig County at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Covington at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Narrows, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford---2---0-----5---1

Glenvar---2---0-----3---3

Floyd County---2---1-----4---3

James River---1---2-----3---4

Carroll County---1---2-----2---5

Giles---1---2-----1---6

Alleghany---0---2-----1---5

Friday's games

Alleghany at Radford, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at James River, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross---2---0-----6---1

Blue Ridge---2---1-----6---1

Hargrave Military---0---1-----1---4

Fishburne Military---0---2-----1---4

Friday's game

Hargrave Military at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.

Auburn at North Cross, 4 p.m.

Saturday's game

Roanoke Catholic at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic---------5---1

Saturday's game

Roanoke Catholic at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

