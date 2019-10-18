BLUE RIDGE
---DISTRICT---OVERALL
Lord Botetourt---1---0-----6---0
Franklin County---1---0-----4---2
Northside---1---0-----4---2
William Fleming---0---1-----2---4
Staunton River---0---1-----1---5
William Byrd---0---1----1---5
Friday's games
Northside at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
Halifax County---2---0-----5---1
Magna Vista---2---0-----5---1
George Washington---2---0-----4---2
Bassett---2---1----4---3
Patrick County---1---2-----3---4
Tunstall---0---3----0---6
Martinsville---0---3-----0---7
Friday's games
Bassett at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Salem---3---0-----6---0
Hidden Valley---2---0-----4---2
Pulaski County---2---1-----6---1
Blacksburg---2---1-----5---2
Christiansburg---0---2-----3---3
Cave Spring---0---2-----1---5
Patrick Henry---0---3-----4---3
Friday's games
Pulaski County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Martinsburg, W.Va. at Salem, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass---3---0-----6---0
Heritage---3---0-----5---1
Liberty Christian---2---1-----4---2
Brookville---2---1-----3---3
Jefferson Forest---1---2-----3---3
Amherst County---1---2-----1---5
Rustburg---0---3-----2---4
Liberty---0---3-----1---5
Friday's games
Amherst County at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
Graham---2---0-----4---2
Marion---1---0-----3---3
Richlands---1---0-----3---3
Tazewell---1---2-----4---2
Virginia High---0---1-----0---6
Lebanon---0---2-----0---6
Friday's games
Virginia High at Graham, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Marion, 7 p.m.
Bluefield, W.Va. at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Spotswood---1---0-----6---0
Turner Ashby---1---0-----4---2
Harrisonburg---1---0-----3---3
Rockbridge County---0---1-----4---2
Broadway---0---1-----0---6
Waynesboro---0---1----0---6
Friday's games
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
PH-Glade Spring---2---0-----7---0
Chilhowie---1---0-----5---1
Rural Retreat---1---1-----3---3
Northwood---0---1-----1---5
Holston---0---2-----3---3
Friday's games
Rural Retreat at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Holston, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
George Wythe---2---0-----5---1
Galax---1---0-----5---1
Auburn---1---2-----4---3
Fort Chiswell---1---2-----3---4
Grayson County---0---1-----2---5
Friday's games
Auburn at North Cross, 3 p.m.
Montcalm, W.Va. at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Galax at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Narrows---1---0-----6---0
Eastern Montgomery---1---0-----1---5
Parry McCluer---1---0-----1---5
Covington---0---1-----2---4
Craig County---0---1-----2---4
Bath County---0---1-----0---6
Friday's games
Craig County at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Covington at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Narrows, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford---2---0-----5---1
Glenvar---2---0-----3---3
Floyd County---2---1-----4---3
James River---1---2-----3---4
Carroll County---1---2-----2---5
Giles---1---2-----1---6
Alleghany---0---2-----1---5
Friday's games
Alleghany at Radford, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at James River, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
North Cross---2---0-----6---1
Blue Ridge---2---1-----6---1
Hargrave Military---0---1-----1---4
Fishburne Military---0---2-----1---4
Friday's game
Hargrave Military at Fishburne Military, 4 p.m.
Auburn at North Cross, 4 p.m.
Saturday's game
Roanoke Catholic at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic---------5---1
Saturday's game
Roanoke Catholic at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
