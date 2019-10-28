BLUE RIDGE
---DISTRICT---OVERALL
Lord Botetourt---3---0-----8---0
Northside---3---0-----6---2
Franklin County---1---2-----4---4
William Fleming---1---2-----3---5
William Byrd---1---2-----2---6
Staunton River---0---3-----1---7
Friday's games
Franklin County at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Northside at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT
George Washington---4---0-----6---2
Magna Vista---3---1-----6---2
Bassett---3---2-----5---4
Halifax County---2---2-----5---3
Patrick County---2---3-----4---5
Martinsville---0---4-----0---8
Tunstall---0---4-----0---8
Friday's games
Magna Vista at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE
Salem---4---0-----7---1
Pulaski County---3---1-----7---1
Hidden Valley---3---1-----5---3
Blacksburg---3---2-----6---3
Patrick Henry---2---3---6---3
Christiansburg---0-----4---1---7
Cave Spring---0---4-----1---7
Friday's games
Christiansburg at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Salem, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE
E.C. Glass---5---0-----8---0
Heritage---5---0-----7---1
Liberty Christian---4---1-----6---2
Brookville---3---2-----4---4
Jefferson Forest---2---3-----4---4
Amherst County---1---4-----1---7
Rustburg---0---5-----2---6
Liberty---0---5-----1---7
Friday's games
Amherst at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Heritage at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST
y-Graham---4---0-----6---2
Richlands---2---1-----4---4
Tazewell---2---2-----4---4
Marion---1---2-----4---4
Lebanon---1---2-----1---7
Virginia High---0---3-----0---8
Friday's games
Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
VALLEY
Spotswood---3---0-----8---0
Harrisonburg---3---0-----5---3
Rockbridge County---2---1-----6---2
Turner Ashby---1---2----4---4
Broadway---0---3-----0---8
Waynesboro---0---3-----0---8
Saturday's games
At James Madison University
Broadway vs. Spotswood, 11 a.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE
PH-Glade Spring---2---0-----8---0
Chilhowie---2---0-----7---1
Holston---1---2-----5---3
Rural Retreat---2---2-----4---4
Northwood---0---3-----1---7
Friday's games
Chilhowie at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Holston at Eastside, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE
Galax---3---0-----7---1
George Wythe---2---1-----5---2
Auburn---1---3----4---5
Fort Chiswell---1---3-----4---5
Grayson County---1---1-----3---5
Friday's game
Auburn at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
PIONEER
Narrows---3---0-----8---0
Covington---2---1-----4---4
Parry McCluer---2---1-----2---6
Bath County---1---2-----1---7
Eastern Montgomery---1---2-----1---7
Craig County---0---3-----2---6
Friday's games
Narrows at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Craig County at Covington, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS
Radford---4---0-----7---1
Glenvar---3---1-----4---4
Floyd County---3---2-----5---4
James River---2---3----4---5
Carroll County---1---3----2---6
Giles---2---2-----2---6
Alleghany---0---4-----1---7
Friday's games
Alleghany at Carroll County, 7 p.m.
Radford at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Giles, 7 p.m.
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
x-North Cross---3---0-----8---1
Blue Ridge---2---1-----6---3
Hargrave Military---1---2-----2---6
Fishburne Military---0---3-----2---5
Saturday's games
Bishop O'Connell at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
Fishburne Military at St. Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.
Catholic at Hargrave Military, 2 p.m.
Christchurch at North Cross, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic---------8---1
Friday's game
Nansemond-Suffolk at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
x-won district or conference title.
y-clinched tie for district title.
