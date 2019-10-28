MG Narrows Blaker twins 100219

Chad Blaker (3) and Chase Blaker (4) have helped Narrows to an 8-0 record as one of two unbeaten teams in Timesland in 2019.

 Matt Gentry | The Roanoke Times

BLUE RIDGE

---DISTRICT---OVERALL

Lord Botetourt---3---0-----8---0

Northside---3---0-----6---2

Franklin County---1---2-----4---4

William Fleming---1---2-----3---5

William Byrd---1---2-----2---6

Staunton River---0---3-----1---7

Friday's games

Franklin County at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Northside at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

George Washington---4---0-----6---2

Magna Vista---3---1-----6---2

Bassett---3---2-----5---4

Halifax County---2---2-----5---3

Patrick County---2---3-----4---5

Martinsville---0---4-----0---8

Tunstall---0---4-----0---8

Friday's games

Magna Vista at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Martinsville at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Halifax County at Patrick County, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

Salem---4---0-----7---1

Pulaski County---3---1-----7---1

Hidden Valley---3---1-----5---3

Blacksburg---3---2-----6---3

Patrick Henry---2---3---6---3

Christiansburg---0-----4---1---7

Cave Spring---0---4-----1---7

Friday's games

Christiansburg at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Salem, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

E.C. Glass---5---0-----8---0

Heritage---5---0-----7---1

Liberty Christian---4---1-----6---2

Brookville---3---2-----4---4

Jefferson Forest---2---3-----4---4

Amherst County---1---4-----1---7

Rustburg---0---5-----2---6

Liberty---0---5-----1---7

Friday's games

Amherst at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Heritage at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

y-Graham---4---0-----6---2

Richlands---2---1-----4---4

Tazewell---2---2-----4---4

Marion---1---2-----4---4

Lebanon---1---2-----1---7

Virginia High---0---3-----0---8

Friday's games

Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Marion at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

Spotswood---3---0-----8---0

Harrisonburg---3---0-----5---3

Rockbridge County---2---1-----6---2

Turner Ashby---1---2----4---4

Broadway---0---3-----0---8

Waynesboro---0---3-----0---8

Saturday's games

At James Madison University

Broadway vs. Spotswood, 11 a.m.

Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

PH-Glade Spring---2---0-----8---0

Chilhowie---2---0-----7---1

Holston---1---2-----5---3

Rural Retreat---2---2-----4---4

Northwood---0---3-----1---7

Friday's games

Chilhowie at PH-Glade Spring, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Holston at Eastside, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

Galax---3---0-----7---1

George Wythe---2---1-----5---2

Auburn---1---3----4---5

Fort Chiswell---1---3-----4---5

Grayson County---1---1-----3---5

Friday's game

Auburn at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Graham at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

Narrows---3---0-----8---0

Covington---2---1-----4---4

Parry McCluer---2---1-----2---6

Bath County---1---2-----1---7

Eastern Montgomery---1---2-----1---7

Craig County---0---3-----2---6

Friday's games

Narrows at Bath County, 7 p.m.

Craig County at Covington, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Eastern Montgomery, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford---4---0-----7---1

Glenvar---3---1-----4---4

Floyd County---3---2-----5---4

James River---2---3----4---5

Carroll County---1---3----2---6

Giles---2---2-----2---6

Alleghany---0---4-----1---7

Friday's games

Alleghany at Carroll County, 7 p.m.

Radford at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Glenvar at Giles, 7 p.m.

VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.

x-North Cross---3---0-----8---1

Blue Ridge---2---1-----6---3

Hargrave Military---1---2-----2---6

Fishburne Military---0---3-----2---5

Saturday's games

Bishop O'Connell at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

Fishburne Military at St. Michael the Archangel, 2 p.m.

Catholic at Hargrave Military, 2 p.m.

Christchurch at North Cross, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic---------8---1

Friday's game

Nansemond-Suffolk at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.

x-won district or conference title.

y-clinched tie for district title.

