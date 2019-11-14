shaun smith for roanoke times.jpg

Covington's Shaun Smith, Jr. led Timesland in rushing and scoring.

 Gavin Dressler/Virginian Review

SCORING

-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS

S.Smith, Covington-----25-----2-----0-----152

I.Harris, N.Cross-----24-----1-----0-----146

Shareef, R.Catholic-----19-----12-----0-----126

Taylor, M.Vista-----21-----0-----0-----126

Morgan, Narrows-----12-----40-----2-----118

Ray, R.Catholic-----17-----8-----0-----110

Street, Glenvar-----18-----2-----0-----110

Cupit, J.Forest-----18-----0-----0-----108

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----17-----2-----0-----104

D.Brown, Galax-----17-----0-----0-----102

Z.Johnson, Galax-----17-----0-----0-----102

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----16-----2-----0-----98

Fisher, Northside-----17-----0-----0-----102

Wells, G.Wythe----------17-----0-----0-----102

Cook, P.Henry-----16-----0-----0-----96

Loder, Glenvar-----16-----0-----0-----96

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----14-----4-----0-----88

Persinger, Salem-----14-----2-----0-----88

K.Smith, Bassett-----13-----4-----0-----86

Baines, N.Cross-----13-----0-----0-----78

Gilley, Chilhowie-----13-----0-----0-----78

Rupe, Marion-----13-----0-----0-----78

Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----13-----0-----0-----78

Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76

Kelley, Auburn-----12-----0-----0-----72

Leftwich, Salem-----12-----0-----0-----72

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----12-----0-----0-----72

J.Rice, R.Catholic-----7-----30-----0-----72

Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----12-----0-----0-----72

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----11-----4-----0-----70

Stanley, Christiansburg-----11-----3-----0-----69

Thomas, Chilhowie-----11-----2-----0-----68

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----11-----0-----0-----66

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60

RUSHING

-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG

S.Smith, Covington-----170-----1566-----9.2-----156.6

Cupit, J.Forest-----180-----1523-----8.5-----152.3

D.Brown, Galax-----136-----1419-----10.4-----157.7

Fisher, Northside-----163-----1378-----8.5-----137.8

Penn, Patrick Co.-----178-----1373-----7.7-----152.6

I.Harris, N.Cross-----151-----1295-----8.6-----129.5

Persinger, Salem-----148-----1219-----8.2-----121.9

Stanley, Christiansburg-----181-----1063-----5.9-----106.3

Loder, Glenvar-----137-----1054-----7.6-----105.4

Cook, P.Henry-----164-----1042-----6.4-----104.2

Morgan, Narrows-----112-----976-----8.7-----97.6

Ray, R.Catholic-----72-----939-----13.0-----93.9

Wells, G.Wythe-----133-----920-----6.9-----102.2

K.Smith, Bassett-----174-----919-----5.3-----91.9

Shareef, R.Catholic-----117-----918-----7.8-----91.8

Taylor, M.Vista-----142-----906-----6.4-----90.6

Collini, Giles-----156-----898-----5.8-----89.8

D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----115-----863-----7.4-----86.3

Wade, L.Botetourt-----130-----841-----6.5-----84.1

B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----195-----837-----4.3-----83.7

Moore, W.Byrd-----147-----830-----5.6-----92.2

Chad Blaker, Narrows-----74-----828-----11.1-----82.8

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----111-----820-----7.4-----82.0

J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----128-----819-----6.4-----117.0

Ratcliffe, Giles-----171-----803-----4.7-----80.3

Rupe, Marion-----103-----757-----7.4-----75.7

Kelley, Auburn-----163-----746-----4.6-----74.6

Brewer, R.Retreat-----110-----742-----6.7-----74.2

Strong, H.Valley-----148-----736-----5.0-----73.6

Gilley, Chilhowie-----80-----730-----9.1-----73.0

Simmons, G.Wythe-----113-----677-----6.0-----75.2

East, Auburn-----112-----666-----5.9-----66.6

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----118-----655-----5.6-----65.5

Shafer, Rockbridge-----102-----625-----6.1-----62.5

Hunter, Christiansburg-----116-----619-----5.3-----61.9

Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----93-----619-----6.7-----61.9

Crawford, Craig Co.-----77-----607-----7.9-----67.4

Wilson, H.Valley-----129-----603-----4.7-----75.4

Leftwich, Salem-----120-----600-----5.0-----60.0

Baker, W.Byrd-----121-----601-----4.9-----60.1

Coleman, P.McCluer-----96-----587-----6.1-----65.2

Rodrigue, Carroll Co.-----95-----574-----6.0-----57.4

Kennedy, Pulaski Co.-----140-----571-----4.1-----57.1

Bailey, F.Chiswell-----94-----554-----5.9-----55.4

Street, Glenvar-----123-----554-----4.5-----55.4

Merriman, Patrick Co.-----131-----545-----4.2-----60.6

Tate, Marion-----104-----543-----5.2-----67.9

A.Brown, S.River-----87-----540-----6.2-----54.0

McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----64-----531-----8.3-----53.1

Wood, Salem-----65-----519-----8.0-----51.9

Stanley, Liberty-----72-----503-----7.0-----50.3

RECEIVING

REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----54-----1126-----12-----20.9

Bell, H.Valley-----41-----492-----4-----12.0

Mohamed, Blacksburg-----41-----676-----7-----16.5

Pedigo, P.Henry-----41-----782-----7-----19.1

Sebolt, Glenvar-----41-----753-----6-----18.3

B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----41-----1155-----10-----28.2

Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----35-----464-----9-----13.3

Cann, N.Cross-----35-----565-----7-----16.1

Baines, N.Cross-----34-----784-----12-----23.1

Burcham, Carroll Co.-----32-----521-----4-----16.3

Earls, Northside-----31-----493-----8.5-----15.9

Fenton, Floyd Co.-----31-----540-----9-----17.4

Bannister, W.Fleming-----29-----512-----4-----17.7

Z.Johnson, Galax-----29-----659-----17-----22.7

Tinsley, W.Byrd-----29-----345-----4-----11.8

L.Owens, Craig Co.-----28-----303-----2-----10.8

Santoemma, M.Vista-----28-----351-----4-----12.5

Henderson, Craig Co.-----27-----454-----4-----16.8

K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----27-----292-----6-----10.8

Doss, Chilhowie-----26-----413-----6-----15.9

Jackson, N.Cross-----26-----538-----9-----20.1

Ryder, Bath Co.-----26-----247-----1-----9.5

Coates, C.Spring-----25-----394-----4-----15.8

Cole, N.Cross-----25-----199-----1-----8.0

Wiley, Narrows-----25-----557-----9-----22.3

Ellison, M.Vista-----24-----362-----4-----15.1

Motley, Carroll Co.-----24-----374-----6-----15.6

T.Johnson, M.Vista-----24-----378-----2-----15.8

Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----24-----326-----3-----13.6

Barnett, Covington-----23-----316-----5-----13.7

Flenner, Bath Co.-----23-----557-----9-----24.2

Grant, M.Vista-----23-----471-----6-----20.4

Gholston, Blacksburg-----22-----435-----4-----19.8

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----22-----361-----3-----16.4

Austin, J.River-----21-----248-----2-----11.8

Dean, W.Byrd-----21-----414-----2-----19.7

Fisher, Northside-----21-----342-----3-----16.3

H.Harris, W.Byrd-----21-----122-----0-----5.6

Reeves, C.Spring-----21-----273-----2-----13.0

Richardson, Marion-----21-----253-----1-----12.0

Cook, Rockbridge Co.-----20-----348-----2-----17.4

Hamm, Marion-----20-----210-----3-----10.5

B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----20-----308-----4-----15.4

PASSING

C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS

Zappia, N.Cross-----128-214-7-----29-----59.8-----2229

Jay, Rockbridge-----136-209-13-----21-----65.7-----2189

Simmons, G.Wythe-----103-162-1-----15-----63.6-----2075

D.Hairston, M.Vista-----112-192-4-----18-----58.3-----1785

G.Carroll, H.Valley-----125-210-7-----20-----59.5-----1767

Pickett, Galax-----93-161-6-----27-----57.8-----1734

Gunn, P.Henry-----101-179-7-----20-----56.4-----1719

Goforth, Blacksburg-----103-195-13-----16-----52.8-----1689

Wolk, Glenvar-----89-162-9-----12-----54.9-----1533

Luckett, Franklin Co.-----57-115-8-----14-----50.0-----1208

Chase Blaker, Narrows-----65-108-2-----15-----60.2-----1187

Webb, Northside-----84-160-6-----52.5-----6-----1093

Dalton, Carroll Co.-----73-135-5-----11-----54.1-----1051

Gibson, Covington-----54-106-10-----13-----50.9-----1038

Tate, Marion-----81-148-8-----9-----54.7-----987

Nichols, W.Fleming-----71-147-8-----8-----48.3-----986

A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----52-106-6-----16-----49.1-----984

L.Adams, Chilhowie-----54-117-9-----14-----46.2-----982

Duncan, C.Spring-----75-166-7-----8-----45.2-----950

Fussell, Bath Co.-----60-190-16-----13-----31.6

McAllister, J.River-----63-123-4-----6-----51.2-----886

Baker, W.Byrd-----72-162-6-----7-----44.4-----873

Salvi, L.Botetourt-----58-96-3-----13-----60.4-----871

Hunter, Christiansburg-----50-110-4-----13-----45.5-----773

Rupe, Radford-----42-97-2-----6-----43.3-----707

J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----51.0-----660

McCloud, Pulaski-----57-116-15-----4-----49.3-----565

Bahnken, E.Montgomery-----50-133-6-----5-----37.6-----510

PUNTING

----------NO-----YDS-----AVG

Rago, L.Botetourt----------20-----762-----38.1

Kerrick, M.Vista----------35-----1302-----37.2

G.Carroll, H.Valley----------33-----1218-----36.9

Hunter, Christiansburg----------37-----1365-----36.9

Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9

Simmons, G.Wythe----------21-----766-----36.5

Luckett, Franklin Co.----------36-----1310-----36.4

Lytton, Radford----------33-----1202-----36.4

Logan, Salem----------19-----670-----35.2

Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1

Fouts, P.Henry----------21-----717-----34.1

Wootten, P.McCluer----------23-----781-----34.0

Ortiz, Galax----------15-----509-----33.9

East, Auburn----------22-----744-----33.8

Killinger, C.Spring----------40-----1344-----33.6

Wright, Patrick Co.----------19-----634-----33.4

Deaton, S.River----------43-----1434-----33.3

Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------39-----1261-----32.3

Tyree, E.Montgomery----------34-----1085-----31.9

J.Hairston, Bassett----------25-----775-----31.1

Theimer, J.River----------13-----402-----30.9

Fenton, Floyd Co.----------29-----891-----30.7

INTERCEPTIONS

M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------8

Altizer, Christiansburg--------------------5

Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------5

Strong, H.Valley--------------------5

Baines, N.Cross--------------------4

Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4

Clarke, Christiansburg--------------------4

Dillow, J.River--------------------4

Hines, N.Cross--------------------4

McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4

Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------4

Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------4

Trovata, E.Montgomery--------------------4

TACKLES

----------IND-----AST-----TOT

Stanley, Christiansburg----------90-----77-----128.5

Eanes, S.River----------96-----64-----128.0

Conner, Floyd Co.----------78-----86-----121.0

N.Martin, G.Wythe----------96-----35-----113.5

Street, Glenvar----------83-----50-----108.0

Britton, N.Cross----------76-----59-----105.5

Jamrreon Jones, P.Henry----------69-----53-----95.5

R.Vaught, Galax----------77-----30-----92.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------59-----60-----89.0

Theimer, J.River----------57-----62-----88.0

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------72-----24-----84.0

Cupit, J.Forest----------57-----50-----82.0

A.Carroll, H.Valley----------73-----15-----80.5

D.Green, M.Vista----------65-----31-----80.5

Holland, M.Vista----------60-----39-----79.5

Collini, Giles----------67-----24-----79.0

Preston, Northside----------61-----34-----78.0

Elliott, Northside----------59-----37-----77.5

Greer, Chilhowie----------59-----37-----77.5

Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------67-----20-----77.0

Lefew, Chilhowie----------62-----30-----77.0

Duncan, C.Spring----------54-----45-----76.5

Milby, C.Spring----------66-----20-----76.0

T.Thompson, W.Byrd----------50-----52-----76.0

Crigger, F.Chiswell----------58-----33-----74.5

J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------58-----32-----74.0

Cockram, Floyd Co.----------59-----26-----72.0

Epperley, Blacksburg----------27-----68-----71.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry----------49-----44-----71.0

E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------56-----28-----70.0

Strong, H.Valley----------66-----7-----69.5

Braxton, J.Forest----------48-----42-----69.0

Edwards, Patrick Co.----------48-----42-----69.0

Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------50-----36-----68.0

McDaniel, Bassett----------52-----32-----68.0

Horton, Northside----------42-----30-----67.0

Wall, Carroll Co.----------50-----34-----67.0

Barnett, Covington----------46-----41-----66.5

Klacynski, J.Forest----------46-----40-----66.0

SACKS

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------13.0

E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5

Horton, Northside--------------------10.0

Pruitt, Marion--------------------10.0

Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------9.0

Gill, Bassett--------------------8.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------8.0

Jackson, N.Cross--------------------8.0

Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------7.0

Cupit, J.Forest--------------------7.0

W.Hairston, Franklin Co.--------------------7.0

Young, N.Cross--------------------7.0

Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5

TACKLES FOR LOSS

Moss, Marion--------------------29.0

Greer, Chilhowie--------------------25.0

Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------25.0

A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------24.5

George, M.Vista--------------------22.0

A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------22.0

Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------21.5

Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0

Hoffman, Radford-------------------------20.0

R.Vaught, Galax--------------------20.0

Horton, Northside--------------------19.0

McDaniel, Bassett--------------------19.0

Peoples, Galax--------------------19.0

Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------19.0

N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------18.5

N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------18.0

Jamelle Jones, S.River--------------------17.5

Cupit, J.Forest--------------------17.0

Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0

Young, N.Cross--------------------17.0

Jamarreon Jones, P.Henry--------------------16.5

Gravely, M.Vista--------------------16.0

D.Green, M.Vista--------------------16.0

S.Smith, Covington--------------------16.0

Street, Glenvar--------------------16.0

PATs

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------45-45

Whitlock, Giles--------------------17-17

Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12

Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------12-12

Deaton, S.River--------------------10-10

M.Johnson, Northside--------------------10-10

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------34-35

Lytton, Radford--------------------32-33

Phillips, J.Forest--------------------43-45

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------39-41

Green, H.Valley--------------------18-19

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------33-35

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------44-47

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------29-31

Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------28-30

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------41-44

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------21-23

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------41-45

Osborne, M.Vista--------------------40-44

Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11

Ortiz, Galax--------------------44-49

Morgan, Narrows--------------------40-45

Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------22-25

East, Auburn--------------------26-30

Lopez, Bassett--------------------17-20

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------17-20

Hannula, Marion--------------------13-16

Muse, N.Cross--------------------53-66

Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------11-14

Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------10-14

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------15-23

FIELD GOALS

Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------10-12

Whitlock, Giles--------------------7-10

Lytton, Radford--------------------6-11

East, Auburn--------------------5-7

Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7

Deaton, S.River--------------------5-8

Ortiz, Galax--------------------4-5

Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------4-6

Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------3-3

Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-7

Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------2-2

Lopez, Bassett--------------------2-2

Morgan, Narrows--------------------2-2

Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------2-2

Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-3

Grepiotis, Salem--------------------1-2

Green, H.Valley--------------------1-1

Mendoza, Salem--------------------1-1

Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------1-1

Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2

Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2

Wootten, P.MCluer--------------------1-2

Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------1-5

