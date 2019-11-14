SCORING
-----TD-----XPT-----FG-----PTS
S.Smith, Covington-----25-----2-----0-----152
I.Harris, N.Cross-----24-----1-----0-----146
Shareef, R.Catholic-----19-----12-----0-----126
Taylor, M.Vista-----21-----0-----0-----126
Morgan, Narrows-----12-----40-----2-----118
Ray, R.Catholic-----17-----8-----0-----110
Street, Glenvar-----18-----2-----0-----110
Cupit, J.Forest-----18-----0-----0-----108
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----17-----2-----0-----104
D.Brown, Galax-----17-----0-----0-----102
Z.Johnson, Galax-----17-----0-----0-----102
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----16-----2-----0-----98
Fisher, Northside-----17-----0-----0-----102
Wells, G.Wythe----------17-----0-----0-----102
Cook, P.Henry-----16-----0-----0-----96
Loder, Glenvar-----16-----0-----0-----96
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----14-----4-----0-----88
Persinger, Salem-----14-----2-----0-----88
K.Smith, Bassett-----13-----4-----0-----86
Baines, N.Cross-----13-----0-----0-----78
Gilley, Chilhowie-----13-----0-----0-----78
Rupe, Marion-----13-----0-----0-----78
Shafer, Rockbridge Co.-----13-----0-----0-----78
Penn, Patrick Co.-----12-----4-----0-----76
Kelley, Auburn-----12-----0-----0-----72
Leftwich, Salem-----12-----0-----0-----72
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----12-----0-----0-----72
J.Rice, R.Catholic-----7-----30-----0-----72
Sprowl, Patrick Co.-----12-----0-----0-----72
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----11-----4-----0-----70
Stanley, Christiansburg-----11-----3-----0-----69
Thomas, Chilhowie-----11-----2-----0-----68
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----11-----0-----0-----66
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----11-----0-----0-----66
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----10-----0-----0-----60
RUSHING
-----ATT-----YDS-----AVG-----GAVG
S.Smith, Covington-----170-----1566-----9.2-----156.6
Cupit, J.Forest-----180-----1523-----8.5-----152.3
D.Brown, Galax-----136-----1419-----10.4-----157.7
Fisher, Northside-----163-----1378-----8.5-----137.8
Penn, Patrick Co.-----178-----1373-----7.7-----152.6
I.Harris, N.Cross-----151-----1295-----8.6-----129.5
Persinger, Salem-----148-----1219-----8.2-----121.9
Stanley, Christiansburg-----181-----1063-----5.9-----106.3
Loder, Glenvar-----137-----1054-----7.6-----105.4
Cook, P.Henry-----164-----1042-----6.4-----104.2
Morgan, Narrows-----112-----976-----8.7-----97.6
Ray, R.Catholic-----72-----939-----13.0-----93.9
Wells, G.Wythe-----133-----920-----6.9-----102.2
K.Smith, Bassett-----174-----919-----5.3-----91.9
Shareef, R.Catholic-----117-----918-----7.8-----91.8
Taylor, M.Vista-----142-----906-----6.4-----90.6
Collini, Giles-----156-----898-----5.8-----89.8
D.Owens, E.Montgomery-----115-----863-----7.4-----86.3
Wade, L.Botetourt-----130-----841-----6.5-----84.1
B.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----195-----837-----4.3-----83.7
Moore, W.Byrd-----147-----830-----5.6-----92.2
Chad Blaker, Narrows-----74-----828-----11.1-----82.8
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----111-----820-----7.4-----82.0
J.Smith, Franklin Co.-----128-----819-----6.4-----117.0
Ratcliffe, Giles-----171-----803-----4.7-----80.3
Rupe, Marion-----103-----757-----7.4-----75.7
Kelley, Auburn-----163-----746-----4.6-----74.6
Brewer, R.Retreat-----110-----742-----6.7-----74.2
Strong, H.Valley-----148-----736-----5.0-----73.6
Gilley, Chilhowie-----80-----730-----9.1-----73.0
Simmons, G.Wythe-----113-----677-----6.0-----75.2
East, Auburn-----112-----666-----5.9-----66.6
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----118-----655-----5.6-----65.5
Shafer, Rockbridge-----102-----625-----6.1-----62.5
Hunter, Christiansburg-----116-----619-----5.3-----61.9
Wesley-Brubeck, Radford-----93-----619-----6.7-----61.9
Crawford, Craig Co.-----77-----607-----7.9-----67.4
Wilson, H.Valley-----129-----603-----4.7-----75.4
Leftwich, Salem-----120-----600-----5.0-----60.0
Baker, W.Byrd-----121-----601-----4.9-----60.1
Coleman, P.McCluer-----96-----587-----6.1-----65.2
Rodrigue, Carroll Co.-----95-----574-----6.0-----57.4
Kennedy, Pulaski Co.-----140-----571-----4.1-----57.1
Bailey, F.Chiswell-----94-----554-----5.9-----55.4
Street, Glenvar-----123-----554-----4.5-----55.4
Merriman, Patrick Co.-----131-----545-----4.2-----60.6
Tate, Marion-----104-----543-----5.2-----67.9
A.Brown, S.River-----87-----540-----6.2-----54.0
McClung, Rockbridge Co.-----64-----531-----8.3-----53.1
Wood, Salem-----65-----519-----8.0-----51.9
Stanley, Liberty-----72-----503-----7.0-----50.3
RECEIVING
REC-----YDS-----TD-----AVG
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.-----54-----1126-----12-----20.9
Bell, H.Valley-----41-----492-----4-----12.0
Mohamed, Blacksburg-----41-----676-----7-----16.5
Pedigo, P.Henry-----41-----782-----7-----19.1
Sebolt, Glenvar-----41-----753-----6-----18.3
B.Thompson, G.Wythe-----41-----1155-----10-----28.2
Arnholt, L.Botetourt-----35-----464-----9-----13.3
Cann, N.Cross-----35-----565-----7-----16.1
Baines, N.Cross-----34-----784-----12-----23.1
Burcham, Carroll Co.-----32-----521-----4-----16.3
Earls, Northside-----31-----493-----8.5-----15.9
Fenton, Floyd Co.-----31-----540-----9-----17.4
Bannister, W.Fleming-----29-----512-----4-----17.7
Z.Johnson, Galax-----29-----659-----17-----22.7
Tinsley, W.Byrd-----29-----345-----4-----11.8
L.Owens, Craig Co.-----28-----303-----2-----10.8
Santoemma, M.Vista-----28-----351-----4-----12.5
Henderson, Craig Co.-----27-----454-----4-----16.8
K.Mitchell, H.Valley-----27-----292-----6-----10.8
Doss, Chilhowie-----26-----413-----6-----15.9
Jackson, N.Cross-----26-----538-----9-----20.1
Ryder, Bath Co.-----26-----247-----1-----9.5
Coates, C.Spring-----25-----394-----4-----15.8
Cole, N.Cross-----25-----199-----1-----8.0
Wiley, Narrows-----25-----557-----9-----22.3
Ellison, M.Vista-----24-----362-----4-----15.1
Motley, Carroll Co.-----24-----374-----6-----15.6
T.Johnson, M.Vista-----24-----378-----2-----15.8
Mayr, Rockbridge Co.-----24-----326-----3-----13.6
Barnett, Covington-----23-----316-----5-----13.7
Flenner, Bath Co.-----23-----557-----9-----24.2
Grant, M.Vista-----23-----471-----6-----20.4
Gholston, Blacksburg-----22-----435-----4-----19.8
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe-----22-----361-----3-----16.4
Austin, J.River-----21-----248-----2-----11.8
Dean, W.Byrd-----21-----414-----2-----19.7
Fisher, Northside-----21-----342-----3-----16.3
H.Harris, W.Byrd-----21-----122-----0-----5.6
Reeves, C.Spring-----21-----273-----2-----13.0
Richardson, Marion-----21-----253-----1-----12.0
Cook, Rockbridge Co.-----20-----348-----2-----17.4
Hamm, Marion-----20-----210-----3-----10.5
B.Mitchell, Blacksburg-----20-----308-----4-----15.4
PASSING
C-A-I-----TD-----PCT-----YDS
Zappia, N.Cross-----128-214-7-----29-----59.8-----2229
Jay, Rockbridge-----136-209-13-----21-----65.7-----2189
Simmons, G.Wythe-----103-162-1-----15-----63.6-----2075
D.Hairston, M.Vista-----112-192-4-----18-----58.3-----1785
G.Carroll, H.Valley-----125-210-7-----20-----59.5-----1767
Pickett, Galax-----93-161-6-----27-----57.8-----1734
Gunn, P.Henry-----101-179-7-----20-----56.4-----1719
Goforth, Blacksburg-----103-195-13-----16-----52.8-----1689
Wolk, Glenvar-----89-162-9-----12-----54.9-----1533
Luckett, Franklin Co.-----57-115-8-----14-----50.0-----1208
Chase Blaker, Narrows-----65-108-2-----15-----60.2-----1187
Webb, Northside-----84-160-6-----52.5-----6-----1093
Dalton, Carroll Co.-----73-135-5-----11-----54.1-----1051
Gibson, Covington-----54-106-10-----13-----50.9-----1038
Tate, Marion-----81-148-8-----9-----54.7-----987
Nichols, W.Fleming-----71-147-8-----8-----48.3-----986
A.Chaffin, Floyd Co.-----52-106-6-----16-----49.1-----984
L.Adams, Chilhowie-----54-117-9-----14-----46.2-----982
Duncan, C.Spring-----75-166-7-----8-----45.2-----950
Fussell, Bath Co.-----60-190-16-----13-----31.6
McAllister, J.River-----63-123-4-----6-----51.2-----886
Baker, W.Byrd-----72-162-6-----7-----44.4-----873
Salvi, L.Botetourt-----58-96-3-----13-----60.4-----871
Hunter, Christiansburg-----50-110-4-----13-----45.5-----773
Rupe, Radford-----42-97-2-----6-----43.3-----707
J.Hairston, Bassett-----50-98-2-----7-----51.0-----660
McCloud, Pulaski-----57-116-15-----4-----49.3-----565
Bahnken, E.Montgomery-----50-133-6-----5-----37.6-----510
PUNTING
----------NO-----YDS-----AVG
Rago, L.Botetourt----------20-----762-----38.1
Kerrick, M.Vista----------35-----1302-----37.2
G.Carroll, H.Valley----------33-----1218-----36.9
Hunter, Christiansburg----------37-----1365-----36.9
Tate, Marion----------25-----922-----36.9
Simmons, G.Wythe----------21-----766-----36.5
Luckett, Franklin Co.----------36-----1310-----36.4
Lytton, Radford----------33-----1202-----36.4
Logan, Salem----------19-----670-----35.2
Bowman, Narrows----------14-----478-----34.1
Fouts, P.Henry----------21-----717-----34.1
Wootten, P.McCluer----------23-----781-----34.0
Ortiz, Galax----------15-----509-----33.9
East, Auburn----------22-----744-----33.8
Killinger, C.Spring----------40-----1344-----33.6
Wright, Patrick Co.----------19-----634-----33.4
Deaton, S.River----------43-----1434-----33.3
Simpson, Pulaski Co.----------39-----1261-----32.3
Tyree, E.Montgomery----------34-----1085-----31.9
J.Hairston, Bassett----------25-----775-----31.1
Theimer, J.River----------13-----402-----30.9
Fenton, Floyd Co.----------29-----891-----30.7
INTERCEPTIONS
M.Adams, R.Catholic--------------------8
Altizer, Christiansburg--------------------5
Goforth, Blacksburg--------------------5
Strong, H.Valley--------------------5
Baines, N.Cross--------------------4
Carter, Pulaski Co.--------------------4
Clarke, Christiansburg--------------------4
Dillow, J.River--------------------4
Hines, N.Cross--------------------4
McDaniel, H.Valley--------------------4
Jayden McDonald, Salem--------------------4
Nichols, W.Fleming--------------------4
Trovata, E.Montgomery--------------------4
TACKLES
----------IND-----AST-----TOT
Stanley, Christiansburg----------90-----77-----128.5
Eanes, S.River----------96-----64-----128.0
Conner, Floyd Co.----------78-----86-----121.0
N.Martin, G.Wythe----------96-----35-----113.5
Street, Glenvar----------83-----50-----108.0
Britton, N.Cross----------76-----59-----105.5
Jamrreon Jones, P.Henry----------69-----53-----95.5
R.Vaught, Galax----------77-----30-----92.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.----------59-----60-----89.0
Theimer, J.River----------57-----62-----88.0
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------72-----24-----84.0
Cupit, J.Forest----------57-----50-----82.0
A.Carroll, H.Valley----------73-----15-----80.5
D.Green, M.Vista----------65-----31-----80.5
Holland, M.Vista----------60-----39-----79.5
Collini, Giles----------67-----24-----79.0
Preston, Northside----------61-----34-----78.0
Elliott, Northside----------59-----37-----77.5
Greer, Chilhowie----------59-----37-----77.5
Cannaday, Franklin Co.----------67-----20-----77.0
Lefew, Chilhowie----------62-----30-----77.0
Duncan, C.Spring----------54-----45-----76.5
Milby, C.Spring----------66-----20-----76.0
T.Thompson, W.Byrd----------50-----52-----76.0
Crigger, F.Chiswell----------58-----33-----74.5
J.Johnson, Chilhowie----------58-----32-----74.0
Cockram, Floyd Co.----------59-----26-----72.0
Epperley, Blacksburg----------27-----68-----71.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry----------49-----44-----71.0
E.Jones, F.Chiswell----------56-----28-----70.0
Strong, H.Valley----------66-----7-----69.5
Braxton, J.Forest----------48-----42-----69.0
Edwards, Patrick Co.----------48-----42-----69.0
Fulcher, Patrick Co.----------50-----36-----68.0
McDaniel, Bassett----------52-----32-----68.0
Horton, Northside----------42-----30-----67.0
Wall, Carroll Co.----------50-----34-----67.0
Barnett, Covington----------46-----41-----66.5
Klacynski, J.Forest----------46-----40-----66.0
SACKS
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------13.0
E.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------11.5
Horton, Northside--------------------10.0
Pruitt, Marion--------------------10.0
Bowden, Pulaski Co.--------------------9.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------9.0
Gill, Bassett--------------------8.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------8.0
Jackson, N.Cross--------------------8.0
Cundiff, N.Cross--------------------7.0
Cupit, J.Forest--------------------7.0
W.Hairston, Franklin Co.--------------------7.0
Young, N.Cross--------------------7.0
Royal, Auburn--------------------6.5
TACKLES FOR LOSS
Moss, Marion--------------------29.0
Greer, Chilhowie--------------------25.0
Lefew, Chilhowie--------------------25.0
A.Gallimore, Pulaski Co.--------------------24.5
George, M.Vista--------------------22.0
A.Vaught, R.Catholic--------------------22.0
Mitchell, H.Valley--------------------21.5
Russell, Pulaski Co.--------------------21.0
Hoffman, Radford-------------------------20.0
R.Vaught, Galax--------------------20.0
Horton, Northside--------------------19.0
McDaniel, Bassett--------------------19.0
Peoples, Galax--------------------19.0
Shepherd, E.Montgomery--------------------19.0
N.Johnson, P.Henry--------------------18.5
N.Martin, G.Wythe--------------------18.0
Jamelle Jones, S.River--------------------17.5
Cupit, J.Forest--------------------17.0
Hawks, Galax--------------------17.0
Young, N.Cross--------------------17.0
Jamarreon Jones, P.Henry--------------------16.5
Gravely, M.Vista--------------------16.0
D.Green, M.Vista--------------------16.0
S.Smith, Covington--------------------16.0
Street, Glenvar--------------------16.0
PATs
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------45-45
Whitlock, Giles--------------------17-17
Sproule, Radford--------------------12-12
Wootten, P.McCluer--------------------12-12
Deaton, S.River--------------------10-10
M.Johnson, Northside--------------------10-10
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------34-35
Lytton, Radford--------------------32-33
Phillips, J.Forest--------------------43-45
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------39-41
Green, H.Valley--------------------18-19
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------33-35
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------44-47
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------29-31
Keith, Floyd Co.--------------------28-30
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------41-44
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------21-23
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------41-45
Osborne, M.Vista--------------------40-44
Patterson, Northside--------------------10-11
Ortiz, Galax--------------------44-49
Morgan, Narrows--------------------40-45
Patrick, W.Byrd--------------------22-25
East, Auburn--------------------26-30
Lopez, Bassett--------------------17-20
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------17-20
Hannula, Marion--------------------13-16
Muse, N.Cross--------------------53-66
Mitchem, C.Spring--------------------11-14
Mendoza, E.Montgomery--------------------10-14
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------15-23
FIELD GOALS
Simpson, Pulaski Co.--------------------10-12
Whitlock, Giles--------------------7-10
Lytton, Radford--------------------6-11
East, Auburn--------------------5-7
Hutton, Chilhowie--------------------5-7
Deaton, S.River--------------------5-8
Ortiz, Galax--------------------4-5
Fuhrman, Glenvar--------------------4-6
Cunningham, Rockbridge Co.--------------------3-3
Poland, Blacksburg--------------------3-7
Kapranos, G.Wythe--------------------2-2
Lopez, Bassett--------------------2-2
Morgan, Narrows--------------------2-2
Morse, Patrick Co.--------------------2-2
Lian, W.Fleming--------------------2-3
Grepiotis, Salem--------------------1-2
Green, H.Valley--------------------1-1
Mendoza, Salem--------------------1-1
Meyer, Christiansburg--------------------1-1
Muse, N.Cross--------------------1-2
Patterson, Northside--------------------1-2
Wootten, P.MCluer--------------------1-2
Langhammer, P.Henry--------------------1-5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.