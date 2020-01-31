jf bbb salem bburg 011020 p05

Blacksburg freshman Brock Vice is averaging 12.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

 JON FLEMING | Special to The Roanoke Times

TIMESLAND BASKETBALL STATISTICS

BOYS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

English, Salem----------12-----279-----23.3

J.Easton, Alleghany----------17-----381-----22.4

Millirons, Auburn----------14-----298-----21.3

Smith, P.Henry----------15-----315-----21.0

Cormany, Radford----------14-----284-----20.3

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------15-----297-----19.8

Pendleton, C.Spring----------16-----309-----19.3

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------15-----269-----17.9

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------17-----296-----17.4

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------15-----255-----17.0

Blanchard, Salem----------15-----252-----16.8

Wooden, Northside----------18-----286-----15.9

Conley, Narrows----------12-----189-----15.8

Watson, F.Chiswell----------15-----231-----15.4

Steger, J.River----------17-----260-----15.3

Fain, Carlisle----------18-----270-----15.0

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------14-----209-----14.9

Journiette, Northside----------18-----269-----14.9

Coe, G.Wythe----------17-----248-----14.6

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------18-----263-----14.6

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------15-----213-----14.2

Barber, Glenvar----------17-----237-----13.9

Foley, Northside----------18-----247-----13.7

Lynch, Rockbridge Co.----------13-----178-----13.1

Berry, Chilhowie----------18-----245-----13.6

Huffman, C.Spring----------16-----210-----13.1

Plogger, Rockbridge Co.----------13-----170-----13.1

Clevenger, J.River----------18-----232-----12.9

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------16-----207-----12.9

Kanipe, Radford----------14-----179-----12.8

Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----192-----12.8

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------17-----211-----12.4

S.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----186-----12.4

Vice, Blacksburg----------16-----199-----12.4

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----111-----12.3

Wiley, Narrows----------12-----148-----12.3

Bond, Floyd Co.----------17-----207-----12.2

Cook, P.Henry----------15-----183-----12.2

M.Mack, N.Cross----------14-----171-----12.2

Havens, Bland Co.----------14-----166-----11.9

LaTreill, R.Catholic----------18-----214-----11.9

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------18-----209-----11.6

Moran, J.River----------17-----195-----11.5

Hensley, Alleghany----------17-----193-----11.4

Hoge, Bland Co.----------14-----159-----11.4

Hull, Carroll Co----------17-----193-----11.4

Goode, W.Fleming----------15-----168-----11.2

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------16-----178-----11.1

McManus, Radford----------14-----155-----11.1

Royal, Auburn----------16-----77-----11.1

Baines, N.Cross----------8-----88-----11.0

Grubb, Carlisle----------16-----175-----10.9

Payne, Bland Co.----------14-----151-----10.8

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------18-----195-----10.8

Collins, Christiansburg----------15-----161-----10.7

Banks Floyd Co.----------17-----180-----10.6

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------17-----176-----10.4

Hunter, Christiansburg----------15-----154-----10.3

Tinsley, W.Byrd----------18-----184-----10.2

Holiday, Carlisle----------17-----171-----10.1

Porter, R.Catholic----------16-----162-----10.1

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------13-----131-----10.0

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------16-----160-----10.0

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Huffman, C.Spring----------16-----147-----9.2

Vice, Blacksburg----------16-----137-----8.5

Cawley, W.Byrd----------18-----149-----8.3

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------15-----124-----8.3

Goode, W.Fleming----------15-----122-----8.1

Wooden, Northside----------18-----142-----7.9

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------17-----129-----7.6

Carter, Carlisle----------17-----127-----7.5

Porter, R.Catholic----------16-----120-----7.5

Blanchard, Salem----------15-----109-----7.3

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------15-----105-----7.0

Crump, P.Henry----------15-----105-----7.0

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------14-----97-----6.9

Watson, F.Chiswell----------15-----102-----6.8

Burns, P.Henry----------15-----99-----6.6

Martin, W.Byrd----------18-----119-----6.6

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------16-----106-----6.6

Woods, Radford----------14-----93-----6.6

Cook, P.Henry----------15-----98-----6.5

Banks, Floyd Co.----------17-----101-----6.4

Barber, Glenvar----------17-----109-----6.4

Fain, Carlisle----------18-----113-----6.3

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------19-----109-----6.1

Peters, J.Forest----------18-----110-----6.1

Cagle, C.Spring----------16-----96-----6.0

C.Easton, Alleghany----------17-----102-----6.0

Gage, J.Forest----------18-----108-----6.0

C.Gravely, F.Chiswell----------13-----78-----6.0

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------18-----108-----6.0

Singh, H.Valley----------16-----96-----6.0

Wagoner, Carlisle----------18-----104-----6.0

ASSISTS

----------G-----Ast-----Avg

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------16-----109-----6.8

Buster, C.Spring----------16-----90-----5.6

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------15-----80-----5.3

Smith, P.Henry----------15-----73-----4.9

Wesley, Radford----------14-----66-----4.7

Millirons, Auburn----------14-----65-----4.6

C.Easton, Alleghany----------17-----67-----3.9

Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----35-----3.9

Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------15-----58-----3.8

Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----57-----3.8

Bowman, J.River----------18-----67-----3.7

Coe, G.Wythe----------17-----63-----3.7

Herman, Carroll Co.----------17-----59-----3.5

McHone, F.Chiswell----------15-----49-----3.3

Slash, Northside----------18-----60-----3.3

Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------18-----56-----3.1

Everhart, J.Forest----------18-----57-----3.1

Fain, Carlisle----------18-----56-----3.1

Grubb, Carlisle----------16-----50-----3.1

Barber, Glenvar----------17-----51-----3.0

Blanchard, Salem----------15-----45-----3.0

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------15-----45-----3.0

Hensley, Alleghany----------17-----51-----3.0

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------17-----51-----3.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Taylor, Christiansburg----------53-----79-----67.1

Huffman, C.Spring----------98-----147-----66.7

Peters, J.Forest----------63-----103-----62.3

Banks, Floyd Co.----------77-----131-----58.8

Moran, J.River----------65-----114-----58.8

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------103-----176-----58.5

English, Salem----------104-----180-----57.8

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------105-----182-----57.7

Brotherton, Auburn----------57-----99-----57.6

Journiette, Northside----------110-----201-----54.7

Calloway, Christiansburg----------42-----78-----53.8

Burcham, Carroll Co.----------69-----129-----53.5

Cagle, C.Spring----------56-----105-----53.3

Pendleton, C.Spring----------74-----139-----53.2

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------84-----160-----52.5

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------77-----147-----52.4

J.Jackson, N.Cross----------38-----73-----52.0

M.Mack, N.Cross----------40-----78-----51.2

Collins, Christiansburg----------56-----111-----50.4

Millirons, Auburn----------100-----199-----50.3

J.Easton, Alleghany----------131-----261-----50.2

Baines, N.Cross----------28-----56-----50.0

Cook, P.Henry----------41-----82-----50.0

Royal, Auburn----------64-----130-----49.2

Watson, F.Chiswell----------85-----173-----49.1

D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------47-----96-----49.0

Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------65-----133-----48.9

Goforth, Blacksburg----------42-----86-----48.8

Cawley, W.Byrd----------55-----113-----48.7

Kanipe, Radford----------70-----145-----48.3

Hensley, Alleghany----------66-----138-----47.8

C.Gravely, F.Chiswell----------36-----76-----47.4

Vice, Blacksburg----------86-----182-----47.3

Marshall, Auburn----------40-----85-----47.1

Smith, P.Henry----------63-----134-----47.1

T.Johnson, M.Vista----------46-----98-----46.9

Mabe, G.Wythe----------47-----102-----46.1

Cormany, Radford----------92-----200-----46.0

Clevenger, J.River----------80-----201-----45.8

Singh, H.Valley----------53-----116-----45.7

Foley, Northside----------101-----222-----45.5

Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------66-----146-----45.2

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Steger, J.River----------52-----58-----89.7

Cormany, Radford----------43-----48-----89.8

Cox, Carroll Co.----------45-----51-----88.2

Millirons, Auburn----------58-----67-----88.1

LaTreill, R.Catholic----------51-----58-----86.2

Charlton, S.River----------41-----48-----85.4

Conley, Narrows----------39-----46-----84.8

Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------38-----46-----82.6

Pendleton, C.Spring----------59-----72-----81.9

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------43-----53-----81.1

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------34-----42-----81.0

J.Easton, Alleghany----------80-----99-----80.8

Hull, Carroll Co.----------53-----66-----80.3

Hines, N.Cross----------29-----37-----78.4

Cawley, W.Byrd----------42-----54-----77.8

L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------43-----56-----76.8

Hogsed, J.Forest----------45-----59-----76.2

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------64-----85-----75.3

Moran, J.River----------61-----81-----75.3

Clevenger, J.River----------48-----64-----75.0

Wooden, Northside----------54-----72-----75.0

Fain, Carlisle----------71-----96-----74.0

Payne, Bland Co.----------34-----46-----73.9

Blanchard, Salem----------70-----98-----71.4

Hamilton, P.McCluer----------45-----63-----71.4

Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------47-----66-----71.2

C.Gravely, M.Vista----------36-----51-----70.6

Barber, Glenvar----------53-----76-----69.7

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------32-----46-----69.6

Porter, R.Catholic----------39-----56-----69.6

Prince, L.Botetourt----------29-----42-----69.2

Hensley, Alleghany----------42-----61-----68.9

Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------90-----132-----68.2

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------43-----64-----67.2

T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------47-----70-----67.1

Buster, C.Spring----------28-----42-----66.7

Doss, Chilhowie----------49-----74-----66.2

Journiette, Northside----------31-----47-----66.0

English, Salem----------64-----98-----65.3

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Goforth, Blacksburg----------23-----48-----47.9

Journiette, Northside----------18-----38-----47.4

St. Juste, W.Fleming----------23-----50-----46.0

Tilley, L.Botetourt----------57-----129-----44.1

Cormany, Radford----------57-----130-----43.8

Owen, Salem----------19-----45-----42.2

Conley, Narrows----------20-----48-----41.7

Millirons, Auburn----------39-----94-----41.5

K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------46-----111-----41.4

Dunlap, P.McCluer----------23-----56-----41.1

Pendleton, C.Spring----------34-----84-----40.5

Kanipe, Radford----------24-----60-----40.0

Coe, G.Wythe----------39-----98-----39.8

J.Easton, Alleghany----------39-----99-----39.4

McManus, Radford----------37-----94-----39.4

Bond, Floyd Co.----------44-----114-----38.6

Hensley, Alleghany----------19-----50-----38.0

Buster, C.Spring----------18-----48-----37.5

M.Sutphin, Auburn----------12-----32-----37.5

S.Hairston, M.Vista----------44-----119-----37.0

Dawyot, Salem----------21-----57-----36.8

M.Mack, N.Cross----------19-----52----------36.5

Faulkner, R.Catholic----------21-----58-----36.2

Prince, L.Botetourt----------15-----42-----35.7

Thompson, Floyd Co.----------35-----99-----35.4

Jasarevic, C.Spring----------32-----91-----35.2

Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------20-----57-----35.1

Hoge, Bland Co.----------14-----40-----35.0

Blevins, G.Wythe----------15-----43-----34.9

Berry, Chilhowie----------35-----102-----34.3

Holiday, Carlisle----------23-----67-----34.3

Mabe, G.Wythe----------14-----41-----34.3

T.Johnson, Glenvar----------18-----53-----34.0

C.Easton, Alleghany----------22-----65-----33.8

Grubb, Carlisle----------29-----86-----33.7

Gholston, Blacksburg----------15-----45-----33.3

Joyce, Blacksburg----------24-----72-----33.3

Williams, W.Byrd----------14-----42-----33.3

GIRLS

SCORING

----------G-----Pts-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------17-----380-----22.4

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----306-----21.9

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------14-----302-----21.6

Porter, C.Spring----------15-----311-----20.7

Reed, Giles----------17-----341-----20.1

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------19-----338-----17.8

Huffman, Auburn----------11-----194-----17.6

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------16-----273-----17.1

Betts, G.Wythe----------17-----280-----16.4

Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----274-----16.1

Scales, Salem----------15-----234-----15.6

Foxx, Galax----------13-----197-----15.2

J.Levine, S.River----------17-----254----------14.9

Derey, P.Henry----------17-----247-----14.5

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------17-----241-----14.2

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------17-----242-----14.2

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------18-----239-----13.3

Bethel, W.Fleming----------17-----224-----13.1

Wilson, M.Vista----------14-----183-----13.1

K.Easter, Carroll Co.----------16-----198-----12.4

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------17-----211-----12.4

Fiddler, P.Henry----------17-----207-----12.2

Wright P.Henry----------17-----26-----12.1

Mitcham, Giles----------17-----204-----12.0

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------17-----199-----11.7

Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------18-----205-----11.4

Phillippi, G.Wythe----------15-----169-----11.2

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------15-----75-----10.9

Merrix, Giles----------17-----184-----10.8

Pettitt, J.Forest----------16-----172-----10.8

Wampler, Faith Chr.----------16-----172-----10.8

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------16-----171-----10.7

Rader, Radford----------14-----147-----10.5

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------15-----157-----10.4

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------17-----177-----10.4

Board, W.Fleming----------17-----176-----10.3

REBOUNDS

----------G-----Reb-----Avg

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------17-----230-----13.5

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----186-----13.3

Baker, Salem----------15-----156-----10.4

Derey, P.Henry----------17-----170-----10.0

Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----162-----9.5

Foxx, Galax----------13-----116-----8.9

Nowers, R.Retreat----------17-----152-----8.9

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------15-----126-----8.4

Mutz, W.Byrd----------18-----149-----8.3

Bennett, Grayson Co.----------19-----55-----8.2

Cline, Radford----------14-----112-----8.0

Porter, C.Spring----------15-----120-----8.0

Dillon, Patrick Co.----------18-----142-----7.9

Wright, P.Henry----------17-----134-----7.9

Merrix, Giles----------17-----130-----7.6

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------16-----122-----7.6

Ingo, G.Wythe----------17-----125-----7.4

Page, Radford----------13-----94-----7.2

Underwood, E.Montgomery----------17-----123-----7.2

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------16-----114-----7.1

J.Levine, S.River----------17-----117-----6.9

Board, W.Fleming----------17-----116-----6.8

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------14-----93-----6.6

Brown, Grayson Co.----------19-----123-----6.5

M.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------15-----97-----6.5

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------16-----97-----6.1

Robertson, L.Botetourt----------17-----102-----6.0

ASSISTS

----------G-----Ast-----Avg

A.Easter, Carroll Co.----------15-----88-----5.9

Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------18-----99-----5.5

Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----81-----4.7

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------17-----74-----4.4

Porter, C.Spring----------15-----66-----4.4

C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------16-----69-----4.3

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------17-----70-----4.1

Dean, Radford----------14-----55-----3.9

Fiddler, P.Henry----------17-----67-----3.9

Chrisley, W.Byrd----------18-----62-----3.4

Derey, P.Henry----------17-----58-----3.4

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------17-----58-----3.4

G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------18-----60-----3.3

M.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----45-----3.2

Myers, L.Botetourt----------17-----54-----3.2

Board, W.Fleming----------17-----53-----3.1

Faw, S.River----------17-----51-----3.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------132-----239-----55.2

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------123-----231-----53.2

Wright, P.Henry----------79-----149-----53.0

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------63-----121-----52.1

Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------67-----130-----51.5

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------110-----215-----51.2

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------68-----133-----51.1

Porter, C.Spring----------80-----160-----50.0

Wilson, M.Vista----------78-----157-----49.7

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------58-----122-----47.5

Derey, P.Henry----------98-----213-----46.1

Board, W.Fleming----------62-----136-----45.6

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------70-----155-----45.2

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct

Smith, F.Chiswell----------42-----51-----82.4

Chrisley, W.Byrd----------56-----69-----81.2

Hagee, Carroll Co.----------25-----32-----78.1

Rader, Radford----------48-----62-----77.4

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------44-----57-----77.2

Porter, C.Spring----------64-----83-----77.1

Smith, P.Henry----------59-----79-----74.7

Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------91-----122-----74.6

Kiser, Floyd Co.----------64-----86-----74.4

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------45-----61-----73.8

Trivitt, R.Retreat----------57-----78-----73.1

Fiddler, P.Henry----------32-----44-----72.7

Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------37-----51-----72.5

J.Levine, S.River----------54-----75-----72.0

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------41-----57-----71.9

Reed, Giles----------53-----75-----70.7

Veldman, L.Botetourt----------110-----157-----70.1

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------39-----57-----68.4

Robertson, Franklin Co.----------34-----50-----68.0

Dean, Radford----------41-----61-----67.2

Derey, P.Henry----------53-----80-----66.3

Jamison, Franklin Co.----------37-----56-----66.1

S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------86-----131-----65.6

3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE

----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct

Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------20-----42-----47.6

Conner, Radford----------18-----42-----42.9

Hazard, Patrick Co.----------36-----84-----42.9

McCaskill, W.Byrd----------24-----58-----41.4

Robertson, Franklin Co.----------35-----87-----40.2

Patel, G.Wythe----------30-----75-----40.0

Reed, Giles----------38-----102-----37.5

Phillippi, G.Wythe----------28-----75-----37.3

Palmer, P.Henry----------16-----43-----37.2

Anderson, W.Fleming----------20-----54-----37.0

Fiddler, P.Henry----------43-----118-----36.4

T.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----42-----35.7

Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----42-----35.7

Pettitt, J.Forest----------46-----131-----35.1

Slaughter, Floyd Co.----------13-----37-----35.1

Fiscus, R.Retreat----------32-----93-----34.4

Bethel, W.Fleming----------55-----162-----34.0

Carroll, C.Spring----------23-----69-----33.3

Grim, Floyd Co.----------15-----45-----33.3

