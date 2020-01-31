TIMESLAND BASKETBALL STATISTICS
BOYS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
English, Salem----------12-----279-----23.3
J.Easton, Alleghany----------17-----381-----22.4
Millirons, Auburn----------14-----298-----21.3
Smith, P.Henry----------15-----315-----21.0
Cormany, Radford----------14-----284-----20.3
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------15-----297-----19.8
Pendleton, C.Spring----------16-----309-----19.3
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------15-----269-----17.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------17-----296-----17.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------15-----255-----17.0
Blanchard, Salem----------15-----252-----16.8
Wooden, Northside----------18-----286-----15.9
Conley, Narrows----------12-----189-----15.8
Watson, F.Chiswell----------15-----231-----15.4
Steger, J.River----------17-----260-----15.3
Fain, Carlisle----------18-----270-----15.0
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------14-----209-----14.9
Journiette, Northside----------18-----269-----14.9
Coe, G.Wythe----------17-----248-----14.6
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------18-----263-----14.6
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------15-----213-----14.2
Barber, Glenvar----------17-----237-----13.9
Foley, Northside----------18-----247-----13.7
Lynch, Rockbridge Co.----------13-----178-----13.1
Berry, Chilhowie----------18-----245-----13.6
Huffman, C.Spring----------16-----210-----13.1
Plogger, Rockbridge Co.----------13-----170-----13.1
Clevenger, J.River----------18-----232-----12.9
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------16-----207-----12.9
Kanipe, Radford----------14-----179-----12.8
Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----192-----12.8
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------17-----211-----12.4
S.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----186-----12.4
Vice, Blacksburg----------16-----199-----12.4
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----111-----12.3
Wiley, Narrows----------12-----148-----12.3
Bond, Floyd Co.----------17-----207-----12.2
Cook, P.Henry----------15-----183-----12.2
M.Mack, N.Cross----------14-----171-----12.2
Havens, Bland Co.----------14-----166-----11.9
LaTreill, R.Catholic----------18-----214-----11.9
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------18-----209-----11.6
Moran, J.River----------17-----195-----11.5
Hensley, Alleghany----------17-----193-----11.4
Hoge, Bland Co.----------14-----159-----11.4
Hull, Carroll Co----------17-----193-----11.4
Goode, W.Fleming----------15-----168-----11.2
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------16-----178-----11.1
McManus, Radford----------14-----155-----11.1
Royal, Auburn----------16-----77-----11.1
Baines, N.Cross----------8-----88-----11.0
Grubb, Carlisle----------16-----175-----10.9
Payne, Bland Co.----------14-----151-----10.8
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------18-----195-----10.8
Collins, Christiansburg----------15-----161-----10.7
Banks Floyd Co.----------17-----180-----10.6
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------17-----176-----10.4
Hunter, Christiansburg----------15-----154-----10.3
Tinsley, W.Byrd----------18-----184-----10.2
Holiday, Carlisle----------17-----171-----10.1
Porter, R.Catholic----------16-----162-----10.1
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------13-----131-----10.0
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------16-----160-----10.0
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Huffman, C.Spring----------16-----147-----9.2
Vice, Blacksburg----------16-----137-----8.5
Cawley, W.Byrd----------18-----149-----8.3
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------15-----124-----8.3
Goode, W.Fleming----------15-----122-----8.1
Wooden, Northside----------18-----142-----7.9
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------17-----129-----7.6
Carter, Carlisle----------17-----127-----7.5
Porter, R.Catholic----------16-----120-----7.5
Blanchard, Salem----------15-----109-----7.3
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------15-----105-----7.0
Crump, P.Henry----------15-----105-----7.0
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------14-----97-----6.9
Watson, F.Chiswell----------15-----102-----6.8
Burns, P.Henry----------15-----99-----6.6
Martin, W.Byrd----------18-----119-----6.6
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------16-----106-----6.6
Woods, Radford----------14-----93-----6.6
Cook, P.Henry----------15-----98-----6.5
Banks, Floyd Co.----------17-----101-----6.4
Barber, Glenvar----------17-----109-----6.4
Fain, Carlisle----------18-----113-----6.3
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------19-----109-----6.1
Peters, J.Forest----------18-----110-----6.1
Cagle, C.Spring----------16-----96-----6.0
C.Easton, Alleghany----------17-----102-----6.0
Gage, J.Forest----------18-----108-----6.0
C.Gravely, F.Chiswell----------13-----78-----6.0
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------18-----108-----6.0
Singh, H.Valley----------16-----96-----6.0
Wagoner, Carlisle----------18-----104-----6.0
ASSISTS
----------G-----Ast-----Avg
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------16-----109-----6.8
Buster, C.Spring----------16-----90-----5.6
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------15-----80-----5.3
Smith, P.Henry----------15-----73-----4.9
Wesley, Radford----------14-----66-----4.7
Millirons, Auburn----------14-----65-----4.6
C.Easton, Alleghany----------17-----67-----3.9
Dorrien McMillian, G.Wythe----------9-----35-----3.9
Proudfoot, Christiansburg----------15-----58-----3.8
Palmer, P.Henry----------15-----57-----3.8
Bowman, J.River----------18-----67-----3.7
Coe, G.Wythe----------17-----63-----3.7
Herman, Carroll Co.----------17-----59-----3.5
McHone, F.Chiswell----------15-----49-----3.3
Slash, Northside----------18-----60-----3.3
Bramblett, L.Botetourt----------18-----56-----3.1
Everhart, J.Forest----------18-----57-----3.1
Fain, Carlisle----------18-----56-----3.1
Grubb, Carlisle----------16-----50-----3.1
Barber, Glenvar----------17-----51-----3.0
Blanchard, Salem----------15-----45-----3.0
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------15-----45-----3.0
Hensley, Alleghany----------17-----51-----3.0
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------17-----51-----3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Taylor, Christiansburg----------53-----79-----67.1
Huffman, C.Spring----------98-----147-----66.7
Peters, J.Forest----------63-----103-----62.3
Banks, Floyd Co.----------77-----131-----58.8
Moran, J.River----------65-----114-----58.8
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------103-----176-----58.5
English, Salem----------104-----180-----57.8
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------105-----182-----57.7
Brotherton, Auburn----------57-----99-----57.6
Journiette, Northside----------110-----201-----54.7
Calloway, Christiansburg----------42-----78-----53.8
Burcham, Carroll Co.----------69-----129-----53.5
Cagle, C.Spring----------56-----105-----53.3
Pendleton, C.Spring----------74-----139-----53.2
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------84-----160-----52.5
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------77-----147-----52.4
J.Jackson, N.Cross----------38-----73-----52.0
M.Mack, N.Cross----------40-----78-----51.2
Collins, Christiansburg----------56-----111-----50.4
Millirons, Auburn----------100-----199-----50.3
J.Easton, Alleghany----------131-----261-----50.2
Baines, N.Cross----------28-----56-----50.0
Cook, P.Henry----------41-----82-----50.0
Royal, Auburn----------64-----130-----49.2
Watson, F.Chiswell----------85-----173-----49.1
D.Grogan, W.Fleming----------47-----96-----49.0
Arnholt, L.Botetourt----------65-----133-----48.9
Goforth, Blacksburg----------42-----86-----48.8
Cawley, W.Byrd----------55-----113-----48.7
Kanipe, Radford----------70-----145-----48.3
Hensley, Alleghany----------66-----138-----47.8
C.Gravely, F.Chiswell----------36-----76-----47.4
Vice, Blacksburg----------86-----182-----47.3
Marshall, Auburn----------40-----85-----47.1
Smith, P.Henry----------63-----134-----47.1
T.Johnson, M.Vista----------46-----98-----46.9
Mabe, G.Wythe----------47-----102-----46.1
Cormany, Radford----------92-----200-----46.0
Clevenger, J.River----------80-----201-----45.8
Singh, H.Valley----------53-----116-----45.7
Foley, Northside----------101-----222-----45.5
Dayson McMillian, G.Wythe----------66-----146-----45.2
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Steger, J.River----------52-----58-----89.7
Cormany, Radford----------43-----48-----89.8
Cox, Carroll Co.----------45-----51-----88.2
Millirons, Auburn----------58-----67-----88.1
LaTreill, R.Catholic----------51-----58-----86.2
Charlton, S.River----------41-----48-----85.4
Conley, Narrows----------39-----46-----84.8
Avery Alexander, Glenvar----------38-----46-----82.6
Pendleton, C.Spring----------59-----72-----81.9
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------43-----53-----81.1
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------34-----42-----81.0
J.Easton, Alleghany----------80-----99-----80.8
Hull, Carroll Co.----------53-----66-----80.3
Hines, N.Cross----------29-----37-----78.4
Cawley, W.Byrd----------42-----54-----77.8
L.Johnson, W.Byrd----------43-----56-----76.8
Hogsed, J.Forest----------45-----59-----76.2
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------64-----85-----75.3
Moran, J.River----------61-----81-----75.3
Clevenger, J.River----------48-----64-----75.0
Wooden, Northside----------54-----72-----75.0
Fain, Carlisle----------71-----96-----74.0
Payne, Bland Co.----------34-----46-----73.9
Blanchard, Salem----------70-----98-----71.4
Hamilton, P.McCluer----------45-----63-----71.4
Selkirk, L.Botetourt----------47-----66-----71.2
C.Gravely, M.Vista----------36-----51-----70.6
Barber, Glenvar----------53-----76-----69.7
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------32-----46-----69.6
Porter, R.Catholic----------39-----56-----69.6
Prince, L.Botetourt----------29-----42-----69.2
Hensley, Alleghany----------42-----61-----68.9
Swortzel, Floyd Co.----------90-----132-----68.2
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------43-----64-----67.2
T.Sutphin, Floyd Co.----------47-----70-----67.1
Buster, C.Spring----------28-----42-----66.7
Doss, Chilhowie----------49-----74-----66.2
Journiette, Northside----------31-----47-----66.0
English, Salem----------64-----98-----65.3
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Goforth, Blacksburg----------23-----48-----47.9
Journiette, Northside----------18-----38-----47.4
St. Juste, W.Fleming----------23-----50-----46.0
Tilley, L.Botetourt----------57-----129-----44.1
Cormany, Radford----------57-----130-----43.8
Owen, Salem----------19-----45-----42.2
Conley, Narrows----------20-----48-----41.7
Millirons, Auburn----------39-----94-----41.5
K.Sutphin, F.Chiswell----------46-----111-----41.4
Dunlap, P.McCluer----------23-----56-----41.1
Pendleton, C.Spring----------34-----84-----40.5
Kanipe, Radford----------24-----60-----40.0
Coe, G.Wythe----------39-----98-----39.8
J.Easton, Alleghany----------39-----99-----39.4
McManus, Radford----------37-----94-----39.4
Bond, Floyd Co.----------44-----114-----38.6
Hensley, Alleghany----------19-----50-----38.0
Buster, C.Spring----------18-----48-----37.5
M.Sutphin, Auburn----------12-----32-----37.5
S.Hairston, M.Vista----------44-----119-----37.0
Dawyot, Salem----------21-----57-----36.8
M.Mack, N.Cross----------19-----52----------36.5
Faulkner, R.Catholic----------21-----58-----36.2
Prince, L.Botetourt----------15-----42-----35.7
Thompson, Floyd Co.----------35-----99-----35.4
Jasarevic, C.Spring----------32-----91-----35.2
Hagadorn, R.Catholic----------20-----57-----35.1
Hoge, Bland Co.----------14-----40-----35.0
Blevins, G.Wythe----------15-----43-----34.9
Berry, Chilhowie----------35-----102-----34.3
Holiday, Carlisle----------23-----67-----34.3
Mabe, G.Wythe----------14-----41-----34.3
T.Johnson, Glenvar----------18-----53-----34.0
C.Easton, Alleghany----------22-----65-----33.8
Grubb, Carlisle----------29-----86-----33.7
Gholston, Blacksburg----------15-----45-----33.3
Joyce, Blacksburg----------24-----72-----33.3
Williams, W.Byrd----------14-----42-----33.3
GIRLS
SCORING
----------G-----Pts-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------17-----380-----22.4
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----306-----21.9
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------14-----302-----21.6
Porter, C.Spring----------15-----311-----20.7
Reed, Giles----------17-----341-----20.1
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------19-----338-----17.8
Huffman, Auburn----------11-----194-----17.6
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------16-----273-----17.1
Betts, G.Wythe----------17-----280-----16.4
Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----274-----16.1
Scales, Salem----------15-----234-----15.6
Foxx, Galax----------13-----197-----15.2
J.Levine, S.River----------17-----254----------14.9
Derey, P.Henry----------17-----247-----14.5
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------17-----241-----14.2
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------17-----242-----14.2
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------18-----239-----13.3
Bethel, W.Fleming----------17-----224-----13.1
Wilson, M.Vista----------14-----183-----13.1
K.Easter, Carroll Co.----------16-----198-----12.4
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------17-----211-----12.4
Fiddler, P.Henry----------17-----207-----12.2
Wright P.Henry----------17-----26-----12.1
Mitcham, Giles----------17-----204-----12.0
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------17-----199-----11.7
Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------18-----205-----11.4
Phillippi, G.Wythe----------15-----169-----11.2
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------15-----75-----10.9
Merrix, Giles----------17-----184-----10.8
Pettitt, J.Forest----------16-----172-----10.8
Wampler, Faith Chr.----------16-----172-----10.8
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------16-----171-----10.7
Rader, Radford----------14-----147-----10.5
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------15-----157-----10.4
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------17-----177-----10.4
Board, W.Fleming----------17-----176-----10.3
REBOUNDS
----------G-----Reb-----Avg
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------17-----230-----13.5
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------14-----186-----13.3
Baker, Salem----------15-----156-----10.4
Derey, P.Henry----------17-----170-----10.0
Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----162-----9.5
Foxx, Galax----------13-----116-----8.9
Nowers, R.Retreat----------17-----152-----8.9
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------15-----126-----8.4
Mutz, W.Byrd----------18-----149-----8.3
Bennett, Grayson Co.----------19-----55-----8.2
Cline, Radford----------14-----112-----8.0
Porter, C.Spring----------15-----120-----8.0
Dillon, Patrick Co.----------18-----142-----7.9
Wright, P.Henry----------17-----134-----7.9
Merrix, Giles----------17-----130-----7.6
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------16-----122-----7.6
Ingo, G.Wythe----------17-----125-----7.4
Page, Radford----------13-----94-----7.2
Underwood, E.Montgomery----------17-----123-----7.2
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------16-----114-----7.1
J.Levine, S.River----------17-----117-----6.9
Board, W.Fleming----------17-----116-----6.8
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------14-----93-----6.6
Brown, Grayson Co.----------19-----123-----6.5
M.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------15-----97-----6.5
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------16-----97-----6.1
Robertson, L.Botetourt----------17-----102-----6.0
ASSISTS
----------G-----Ast-----Avg
A.Easter, Carroll Co.----------15-----88-----5.9
Blizzard, Franklin Co.----------18-----99-----5.5
Anderson, W.Fleming----------17-----81-----4.7
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------17-----74-----4.4
Porter, C.Spring----------15-----66-----4.4
C.Kagey, Faith Chr.----------16-----69-----4.3
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------17-----70-----4.1
Dean, Radford----------14-----55-----3.9
Fiddler, P.Henry----------17-----67-----3.9
Chrisley, W.Byrd----------18-----62-----3.4
Derey, P.Henry----------17-----58-----3.4
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------17-----58-----3.4
G.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------18-----60-----3.3
M.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----45-----3.2
Myers, L.Botetourt----------17-----54-----3.2
Board, W.Fleming----------17-----53-----3.1
Faw, S.River----------17-----51-----3.0
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
----------FGM-----FGA-----Pct
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------132-----239-----55.2
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------123-----231-----53.2
Wright, P.Henry----------79-----149-----53.0
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------63-----121-----52.1
Kennedy, Carroll Co.----------67-----130-----51.5
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------110-----215-----51.2
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------68-----133-----51.1
Porter, C.Spring----------80-----160-----50.0
Wilson, M.Vista----------78-----157-----49.7
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------58-----122-----47.5
Derey, P.Henry----------98-----213-----46.1
Board, W.Fleming----------62-----136-----45.6
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------70-----155-----45.2
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
----------FTM-----FTA-----Pct
Smith, F.Chiswell----------42-----51-----82.4
Chrisley, W.Byrd----------56-----69-----81.2
Hagee, Carroll Co.----------25-----32-----78.1
Rader, Radford----------48-----62-----77.4
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------44-----57-----77.2
Porter, C.Spring----------64-----83-----77.1
Smith, P.Henry----------59-----79-----74.7
Shaffner, Grayson Co.----------91-----122-----74.6
Kiser, Floyd Co.----------64-----86-----74.4
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------45-----61-----73.8
Trivitt, R.Retreat----------57-----78-----73.1
Fiddler, P.Henry----------32-----44-----72.7
Fleenor, Pulaski Co.----------37-----51-----72.5
J.Levine, S.River----------54-----75-----72.0
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------41-----57-----71.9
Reed, Giles----------53-----75-----70.7
Veldman, L.Botetourt----------110-----157-----70.1
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------39-----57-----68.4
Robertson, Franklin Co.----------34-----50-----68.0
Dean, Radford----------41-----61-----67.2
Derey, P.Henry----------53-----80-----66.3
Jamison, Franklin Co.----------37-----56-----66.1
S.Hubbard, Patrick Co.----------86-----131-----65.6
3-POINT FG PERCENTAGE
----------3PTM-----Att-----Pct
Keslyn Secrist, Pulaski Co.----------20-----42-----47.6
Conner, Radford----------18-----42-----42.9
Hazard, Patrick Co.----------36-----84-----42.9
McCaskill, W.Byrd----------24-----58-----41.4
Robertson, Franklin Co.----------35-----87-----40.2
Patel, G.Wythe----------30-----75-----40.0
Reed, Giles----------38-----102-----37.5
Phillippi, G.Wythe----------28-----75-----37.3
Palmer, P.Henry----------16-----43-----37.2
Anderson, W.Fleming----------20-----54-----37.0
Fiddler, P.Henry----------43-----118-----36.4
T.Hairston, M.Vista----------15-----42-----35.7
Ratcliff, Pulaski Co.----------15-----42-----35.7
Pettitt, J.Forest----------46-----131-----35.1
Slaughter, Floyd Co.----------13-----37-----35.1
Fiscus, R.Retreat----------32-----93-----34.4
Bethel, W.Fleming----------55-----162-----34.0
Carroll, C.Spring----------23-----69-----33.3
Grim, Floyd Co.----------15-----45-----33.3
