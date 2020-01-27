William Fleming’s Donovan StJuste shoots a three-pointer at the K-Guard Holiday Classic on Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

William Fleming’s Donovan St. Juste (24) and the Colonels have moved into a tie for first place in the Blue Ridge District.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL STANDINGS

(Through games of Jan. 25)

BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

William Fleming--5--1---12--3

Northside--5--1---12--5

Lord Botetourt--5--2---10--7

William Byrd--2--4---5--12

Franklin County--2--5---6--11

Staunton River--0--6---1--15

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Halifax County--6--1---14--2

Martinsville--6--2---11--4

George Washington--5--2---11--6

Tunstall--4--4---6--10

Magna Vista--3--5---5--11

Bassett--2--5---2--13

Patrick County--0--7---0--16

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Patrick Henry--6--0---10--3

Cave Spring--5--1--14--1

Salem--3--3---9--6

Christiansburg--3--4---11--5

Blacksburg--2--4---10--5

Pulaski County--2--4---7--9

Hidden Valley--0--5--3--12

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty Christian--7--2---12--5

Heritage--7--2---8--7

Jefferson Forest--6--3---12--5

E.C. Glass--6--3---10--6

Amherst County--5--4---9--5

Brookville--2--7---2--9

Liberty--2--7---3--13

Rustburg--1--8---4--10

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Graham--6--0---9--5

Richlands--5--1---9--7

Virginia High--3--3---6--10

Lebanon--2--4---5--11

Marion--1--5--1---4--14

Tazewell--1--5---3--11

VALLEY DISTRICT

Harrisonburg--5--0---9--5

Spotswood--4--1---11--4

Broadway--3--2---12--5

Rockbridge County--2--3---8--8

Waynesboro--1--4---7--7

Turner Ashby--0--5---3--12

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie--4--1---11--8

Holston--3--1---9--7

Northwood--3--2---9--5

PH-Glade Spring--2--3---6--8

Rural Retreat--0--5---0--18

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Bland County--4--1---11--3

Auburn--4--1---8--5

Fort Chiswell--3--2---11--4

Grayson County--3--3---8--9

George Wythe--2--3---11--5

Galax--0--6---2--10

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer--5--0---11--3

Narrows--4--2---8--4

Covington--5--3---7--10

Eastern Montgomery--3--3---8--5

Bath County--3--3---4--10

Craig County--1--5---2--7

Highland--0--5---2--9

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County--7--1---12--5

Radford--5--1---11--2

Carroll County--5--3---9--6

Alleghany--4--3---9--8

Glenvar--3--5--8--9

James River--2--6---4--3

Giles--0--7---0--17

VIC DIVISION II

Eastern Mennonite--6--1---13--4

Covenant--8--2---10--4

North Cross--6--2---10--5

Roanoke Catholic--4--2---7--9

Carlisle--6--3---9--9

Holy Cross--4--5---8--11

New Covenant--2--7--6--11

Fishburne Military--0--12---1--14

VACA SOUTHWEST

Roanoke Valley Christian--6--0---8--4

Smith Mountain Lake Christian--4--1---8--1

SWVa Home School--2--2---6--8

Faith Christian--1--4---4--9

Dayspring Christian--0--6---2--11

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Lord Botetourt--6--0---14--2

William Fleming--4--1---13--3

Franklin County--4--2---10--6

Staunton River--2--4---11--5

William Byrd--1--4---9--8

Northside--0--6---3--13

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Magna Vista--8--0---14--1

Martinsville--6--2---13--5

Halifax County--5--2---13--3

Patrick County--4--3---9--7

George Washington--2--6---3--15

Tunstall--2--6---2--14

Bassett--0--8---0--17

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Pulaski County--7--0---11--5

Patrick Henry--6--1---12--4

Cave Spring--4--2---10--5

Blacksburg--3--4---11--6

Salem--2--4---7--8

Hidden Valley--1--5---1--14

Christiansburg--0--7---2--11

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

E.C. Glass--10--0---13--1

Brookville--8--2---13--4

Amherst County--7--2---11--4

Rustburg--4--5--7--6

Liberty Christian--4--5---5--10

Jefferson Forest--2--7---3--12

Heritage--2--7---2--14

Liberty--0--9---0--13

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Lebanon--5--1---9--4

Richlands--5--1---10--6

Marion--4--2---13--5

Virginia High--3--3---9--8

Graham--1--5---1--15

Tazewell--0--6---5--11

VALLEY DISTRICT

Spotswood--4--0---13--2

Turner Ashby--4--1---15--1

Broadway--3--2---4--12

Harrisonburg--2--3---6--9

Rockbridge County--1--4---5--10

Waynesboro--0--4---0--14

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

PH-Glade Spring--5--0---14--2

Rural Retreat--4--1---12--5

Chilhowie--2--3---6--11

Holston--1--3---6--10

Northwood--0--5---1--14

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe--5--0---13--3

Galax--4--1---8--5

Grayson County--3--3---5--13

Fort Chiswell--2--3---3--10

Auburn--1--4---2--11

Bland County--0--4---2--12

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington--6--0---9--6

Eastern Montgomery--5--1---9--6

Parry McCluer--4--2---4--9

Narrows--3--3---4--9

Bath County--2--5---2--13

Craig County--1--5---2--7

Highland--0--5---1--9

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County--8--0---15--0

Floyd County--6--2---11--5

Radford--5--2---11--3

Alleghany--3--4---11--5

Glenvar--2--5---9--7

Giles--2--5---10--6

James River--0--8---4--13

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Miller--5--0--13--5

Carlisle--2--0---5--6

Roanoke Catholic--4--1---8--5

New Covenant--4--2---11--4

Holy Cross--3--2---8--6

Virginia Episcopal--2--3---4--4

Eastern Mennonite--1--3---7--4

Covenant--1--4---5--9

Chatham Hall--0--7---2--11

VACA SOUTHWEST

Faith Christian--5--0---14--1

Roanoke Valley Christian--4--2---8--4

Smith Mountain Lake Christian--0--2---1--4

SWVa Home School--0--2---4--4

Dayspring Christian--0--2---2--4

