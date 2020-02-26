JLF_200128_bbball_CSpring_BHS_rt05.jpg

Cave Spring's Reed Pendleton and the Knights face Lord Botetourt in a Region 3D boys semifinal Thursday at Hidden Valley High School.

 JON FLEMING | Special to The Roanoke Times

BOYS

REGION 6A

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

E4 Floyd Kellam (11-12) at E1 Western Branch (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

W3 Cosby (11-11) at W2 James River-Midlothian, 7:30 p.m.

E3 Landstown (14-8) at E2 Oscar Smith (18-5)

W4 Franklin County (7-16) at W1 Thomas Dale (17-5), 6 p.m.

Friday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Floyd Kellam-Western Branch winner vs. Cosby—James River-Midlothian winner, TBA

Oscar Smith-Landstown winner vs. Thomas Dale-Franklin County winner, TBA

March 2

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Tuesday

Semifinals

Patrick Henry 69, North Stafford 60

Albemarle 51, William Fleming 47

Friday

Championship

Albemarle (19-7) at Patrick Henry (20-4), 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

Tuesday

Semifinals

Halifax County 62, E.C. Glass 61

George Washington 47, Jefferson Forest 43

Friday

Championship

George Washington (19-7) at Halifax County (21-4), 6:30 p.m.

REGION 3C

Tuesday

Semifinals

Liberty Christian 53, Charlottesville 49

Western Albemarle 56, Spotswood 54

Friday

Championship

Liberty Christian (20-6) at Western Albemarle (21-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Cave Spring 76, William Byrd 43

Lord Botetourt 57, Carroll County 46

Abingdon 72, Christiansburg 57

Northside 75, Magna Vista 54

Thursday

Semifinals

Cave Spring (23-2) at Lord Botetourt (14-11), 6 p.m.

Abingdon (14-12) at Northside (18-7), 6 p.m.

Saturday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Glenvar 55, Dan River 47

Floyd County 79, Gretna 63

Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46

Radford 73, Appomattox County 45

Friday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Glenvar (12-12) vs. Floyd County (17-6), 6 p.m.

Martinsville (19-5) vs. Radford (20-3), 7:30 p.m.

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 2D

Tuesday

First round

Graham 75, Lee 59

Central-Wise 56, Richlands 45

Gate City 90, Lebanon 64

Union 79, Virginia High 54

Thursday

At UVa-Wise

Semifinals

Graham (17-6) vs. Central-Wise (20-5), 6 p.m.

Gate City (20-5) vs. Union (17-9), 8 p.m.

Saturday

At UVa-Wise

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

REGION 1C

Tuesday

First round

Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59

Narrows 65, Bland County 49

George Wythe 77, Covington 39

Parry McCluer 48, Grayson County 41

Friday

Semifinals

Narrows (17-6) at Auburn (19-5), 7 p.m.

George Wythe (17-8) at Parry McCluer (19-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 1D

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Grundy 63, J.I. Burton 55

Twin Springs 70, Holston 63

Eastside 57, Hurley 22

Northwood 97, Twin Valley 50

Thursday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Semifinals

Grundy (21-2) vs. Twin Springs (17-8), 7 p.m.

Eastside (16-9) vs. Northwood (19-7), 8:30 p.m.

Friday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday

First round

Carlisle 67, Portsmouth Christian 51

Covenant 52, Williamsburg Christian 49

Amelia Academy 70, Christ Chapel Academy 54

Walsingham 70, Richmond Christian 64

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Carlisle (14-14) at Life Christian

Covenant (20-6) at Fairfax Christian (24-8)

Amelia Academy (19-5) at Eastern Mennonite (21-8)

Walsingham (15-11) at Carmel (14-11)

Friday

At Virginia State University, Ettrick

Semifinals

Life Christian-Carlisle winner vs. Fairfax Christian-Covenant winner, noon

Eastern Mennonite-Amelia Academy winner vs. Carmel-Walsingham winner, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Virginia State University, Ettrick

Championship

Semifinal winners, noon

VACA STATE

Tuesday

First round

Westover Christian 61, Stuart Hall 57

Timberlake Christian 69, Faith Christian 59

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Blue Ridge Christian 22

Friday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Semifinals

Regents (13-5) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian (15-4), 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christan (11-16) vs. Westover Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 2 p.m.

GIRLS

REGION 6A

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

E4 Floyd Kellam (13-10) at E1 Western Branch (19-3), 5:30 p.m.

W3 Thomas Dale (11-9) at W2 Cosby (15-7), 6 p.m.

E3 Grassfield (13-9) at E2 Landstown (18-5)

W4 Franklin County (15-9) at W1 James River-Midlothian (18-2), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Western Branch—Floyd Kellam-Oscar Smith winner vs. Cosby-Thomas Dale winner, TBA

Landstown-Grassfield winner vs. James River-Midlothian—Franklin County winner,

March 2

Friday

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 5D

Tuesday

Semifinals

Patrick Henry 70, North Stafford 49

William Fleming 52, Albemarle 43

Friday

Championship

William Fleming (21-4) at Patrick Henry (20-5), 5:30 p.m.

REGION 4D

Tuesday

Semifinals

E.C. Glass 53, Blacksburg 40

Pulaski County 69, Salem 40

Friday

Championship

Pulaski County (20-6) at E.C. Glass (21-3), 6 p.m.

REGION 3C

Tuesday

Semifinals

Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 36

Turner Ashby 66, Charlottesville 56

Friday

Championship

Turner Ashby (24-3) at Spotswood (24-2), 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Carroll County 81, Northside 22

Abingdon 64, Cave Spring 46

Magna Vista 48, Staunton River 35

Lord Botetourt 44, William Byrd 27

Thursday

Semifinals

Abingdon (22-3) at Carroll County (22-0), 6 p.m.

Magna Vista (19-2) at Lord Botetourt (21-2), 6 p.m.

Saturday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2C

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Martinsville 45, Nelson County 43

Chatham 68, Alleghany 39

Floyd County 51, Radford 42

Gretna 57, Patrick County 53

Thursday

At Bassett H.S.

Semifinals

Martinsville (19-7) vs. Chatham (17-6), 6 p.m.

Floyd County (17-6) vs. Gretna (18-5), 7:30 p.m.

March 3

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2D

Wednesday

First round

Central-Wise (11-15) at Lebanon (19-4), 6:30 p.m.

Virginia High (16-9) at Gate City (15-10), 7 p.m.

Richlands (11-14) at Ridgeview (20-5), 6 p.m.

Union (18-7) at Marion (17-7), 7 p.m.

Friday

At UVa-Wise

Semifinals

Lebanon—Central-Wise winner vs. Gate City-Virginia High winner, 6 p.m.

Marion-Union winner vs. Ridgeview-Richlands winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday

At UVa-Wise

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1C

Tuesday

First round

George Wythe 75, Narrows 19

Grayson County 55, Covington 36

Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40

Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22

Thursday

Semifinals

Grayson County (9-16) at George Wythe (22-4), 6 p.m.

Auburn (4-16) at Galax (16-8), 6 p.m.

Saturday

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Honaker 54, Thomas Walker 38

Twin Springs 42, Chilhowie 39

Eastside 73, Grundy 52

PH-Glade Spring 56, Twin Valley 26

Thursday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Semifinals

Honaker (19-5) vs. Twin Springs (17-8), 4 p.m.

Eastside (16-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (22-2), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

At SWVa Community College, Claypool Hill

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday

First round

Blessed Sacrament 34, Eastern Mennonite 31

Walsingham Academy 36, Roanoke Catholic 29

Holy Cross 41, Brunswick Academy 36

Carlisle 45, StoneBridge 33

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (15-7) at Veritas (22-2)

Walsingham (12-11) at New Covenant (19-5)

Holy Cross (15-9) at Richmond Christian (20-4)

Carlisle (8-13) at Life Christian (13-4)

Friday

At Richard Bland College, Petersburg

Semifinals

Veritas-Blessed Sacrament winner vs. New Covenant-Walsingham winner, 7 p.m.

Richmond Christian-Holy Cross winner vs. Life Christian-Carlisle winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Richard Bland College, Petersburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

VACA STATE

Tuesday

First round

Mt. Carmel Christian 73, Westover Christian 31

Stuart Hall 59, Roanoke Valley Christian 57, 2OT

Friday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Semifinals

Mt. Carmel Christian vs. Stuart Hall (15-8), 3:30 p.m.

Faith Christian (22-1) vs. Timberlake Christian, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At Timberlake Christian, Lynchburg

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

