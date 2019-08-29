THURSDAY
VACA Southwest
Roanoke Valley Christian (2-0, 1-0) at Faith Christian (0-1)
Nondistrict
Bassett (0-2) at Franklin County (1-0)
William Fleming (1-0) at Magna Vista (1-1)
Blacksburg (1-0) at Jefferson Forest (0-1)
Salem (1-0) at George Washington
Patrick County (0-2) at Carroll County (1-0)
Cave Spring (0-0) at William Byrd (1-1)
Staunton River (1-1) at Christiansburg (2-0)
Lord Botetourt (1-0) at James River (1-0)
Northside (1-0) at Auburn (1-0)
Parry McCluer (0-2) at Rockbridge County (1-0)
Alleghany (0-1) at Covington (1-0)
Fort Chiswell (0-1) at Rural Retreat (1-0)
Marion (0-1) at Chilhowie (0-1)
Giles (0-0) at Narrows (0-1)
Martinsville (0-1) at Dan River
North Cross (0-0) at Craig County (0-1)
Roanoke Catholic (0-2) at Timberlake Christian
