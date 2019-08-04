KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Blacksburg’s Frank Thompson advanced to the third round of the USTA National Boys 16-under tennis championships Sunday.
Thompson, a two-time VHSL Class 4 singles champion, defeated Martin Mazev of Yorba Linda, California, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.
Thompson is scheduled to face John Lasajanak of Lawrenceville, Georgia, at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Sixty-four players remain in the tournament, including No. 1 seed Alex Bernard, a former Roanoke Valley resident.
Bernard won his second-round match 6-1, 6-2 over Charles Temming of Loveland, Ohio.
Thompson and Thomas Paulsell of Seattle are seeded No. 2 in the doubles tournament.