Ethan Clower has a big date Saturday.
The Lord Botetourt senior and his teammates will attempt to win the school's first state football championship when they meet Hopewell in a matchup of undefeated teams in the VHSL Class 3 final at noon at Liberty University.
The game will be covered by newspaper, television, internet and radio.
Clower had a different sort of date earlier this fall, partly thanks to the news media.
Seeking a date for Lord Botetourt's homecoming dance, Clower enlisted the help of his stepfather, WSLS-TV sports director John Appicello.
It was something special.
Mixed in with Friday night highlights of area players scoring touchdowns and making big tackles on the station's "1st and 10" show was a graphic featuring Clower's name and photograph.
The package also included Clower's written invitation, which was announced by his stepfather live on the air, asking Laurenn Duncan to accompany him to the big dance.
The answer?
Just say it was a completed pass.
It was no Hail Mary either. Clower was confident about the outcome and willing to take the risk of ridicule from his teammates.
"It's my senior year," Clower said. "You've got to go big or go home."
Lord Botetourt might have a "big ask" Saturday against a Hopewell team that is 14-0 and two years removed from winning the 2017 Class 3 state title.
The Cavaliers have reached the championship game on one previous occasion — in 2015 when they lost 47-21 to Magna Vista at Liberty's Williams Stadium.
Botetourt came close in 2018, falling 41-38 at Heritage in a semifinal.
"I've never felt anything like that," Clower said. "To see the look in the seniors eyes and the face, it really shows what it is to be a senior and your season end like that. I felt a lot of defeat.
The Cavaliers reversed that bitter setback last Saturday with a 24-15 home win over the Pioneers that raised their record to 14-0.
"Beating Heritage last week, it gave me a pride that is not even imaginable," he said.
Clower was on the field Saturday, which also is hard to imagine his two-year battle with injuries.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound outside linebacker dislocated his right shoulder multiple times in 2018, sidelining him for much of the regular season.
This fall, Clower tore tendons and ligaments in his left elbow, knocking him out of the lineup for a month.
"I haven't needed surgery," he said. "I got close with my elbow. I got lucky with that one.
"I was in a sling for about four weeks. My arm was about three times the [normal] size and it was purple from my wrist to my shoulder."
Clower wears protective braces on his shoulder and elbow during games. The forecast for Saturday is a cold rain. That would be fine with Clower.
"I like the cold. Because I have that big old brace." he said. "It's basically like a winter jacket made out of rubber. "Last game they had to shovel ice down my shirt because I get too hot with that brace."
Lord Botetourt head coach Jamie Harless is quick to shovel praise in Clower's direction.
Once possibly destined for a career at running back, the Botetourt senior has adapted to a key position on a Cavaliers defense that is allowing fewer than 10 points per game.
"He never played defense at all in middle school," Harless said. "He has really turned into a heck of an outside linebacker … a tough nut, one of my favorite kids.
"He was one of those guys we thought we could play at tailback a lot. It was like every time we put him at tailback he got hurt. Every time he turns around, something happens. I'm just glad he has an opportunity to finish this thing up and play in a state championship game."
Botetourt is just fine at the tailback position now.
Star junior Hunter Rice, holding a scholarship offer from Virginia, has returned from a broken ankle to rush for more than 1,500 yards.
Had Clower stayed healthy, would there have been competition for the job?
"I like Hunter," Clower said. "He's pretty good at what he does."
Hopewell has a star of its own.
Junior slot receiver TreVeyon Henderson has scored 50 touchdowns this season and holds offers from Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama, among others.
While those credentials are daunting, Clower said the defense's mission in the same every week, regardless of the opposition.
"We all work together," he said. "We know what our keys are. We just do what we have to do to keep them from scoring.
We're pretty athletic, but the main thing is to play with great technique. You can beat any team as long as you have good technique."
A televised homecoming invitation?
"Go big or go home."
