Spring sports are absent in Timesland, but our seniors deserve their due
While schools across Virginia have continued to do their very best to virtually keep the teachers and students interacting, the same can’t be said for what happened on a daily basis after school.
The games — be it baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis or track and field — came to a sudden halt. Both the VHSL and VISAA made the tough decisions to cancel the spring sports seasons.
The Roanoke Times’ sports team is hurting with you.
As each school year winds down, we’re used to that daily rush of reporting on the many events that are held six days a week, wrapping up with the VHSL’s Spring Jubilee each June. It’s always a hectic time, but our sports section is always better when it’s covering Timesland, so our product lacks a key component this spring.
We feel worst for the many seniors who had high hopes for their final seasons, but instead saw their high school careers come to an abrupt halt. While the games won’t go on, we shouldn’t forget the boys and girls who were ready to compete. So starting today, Timesland’s senior athletes will have their chance to be recognized. In a series we’re calling Spring Break, The Roanoke Times will feature several high schools’ senior classes each week. We’ll include stories on a few of the kids, and also hold a “senior day,” where we’ll list each of those kids who are graduating. Today, we’re featuring Cave Spring High School, and we plan to do three or four other schools each week over the next couple of months.
We’ve been in contact with a number of schools already, and will be in touch with the rest soon. And if you know of a senior athlete that might have an interesting background story, let us know by sending an email to sports@roanoke.com. We can’t guarantee we can get to all of the ideas you might have, but we’ll try.
Stay safe.
Steve Hemphill is The Roanoke Times sports editor.
