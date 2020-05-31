Lexi Powell played softball for William Byrd High School, just like her two older sisters did.
She's not done carrying on the family tradition.
Powell, who shined at catcher for William Byrd as a sophomore and junior, did not get to have a senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But a college softball career awaits.
She is going to play for ODAC power Lynchburg — just like her two older sisters.
"We kind of made it a joke, that 'Oh my gosh, the last Powell is going to go to Lynchburg, just like everybody else,’" Powell said in a phone interview.
The three sisters will be in the same dugout next spring.
Powell will be a freshman, while her sister Cassie Powell will be a senior. Eldest sister Danielle Powell's stellar softball career is over, but she has remained with the program as a volunteer assistant coach.
"I have a lot of stuff to live up to, but it definitely makes me push myself harder," Powell said.
Family affair
Before Danielle, Cassie and Lexi played for the Terriers, their mother did.
Lisa Powell was Lisa Hodges back in the spring of 1988, when she was a ninth-grader on the very first William Byrd softball team.
It was only natural that eldest daughter Danielle wound up turning to softball as well.
Danielle started at catcher for all four years of her William Byrd career.
She hit .529 as a senior in 2012, earning All-Timesland first-team honors. She was named the Region III player of the year.
She played third base and the outfield at the University of Lynchburg. The former All-ODAC first-team pick played in a school-record 180 games during her Lynchburg career (2013-16).
Her younger sisters decided to play softball, too.
Cassie Powell was an all-conference second-team pitcher as a Byrd senior in 2017 (back when the VHSL had conferences).
She then headed off to the University of Lynchburg. She was a sophomore reserve on the 2019 squad that advanced to the NCAA Division III super regionals. Danielle Powell also got to experience that 37-win season, as a part of the coaching staff.
State champs
Lexi Powell — whose actual first name is Alexa — gravitated to softball at an early age.
"I was already on the field when I was 2, running around, wanting to catch balls," she said.
"It was just instilled in her from the beginning," her mother said.
Powell became Byrd's starting catcher as a sophomore in 2018, taking on the job that Danielle once held.
"Out of the three Powells, Lexi was the most vocal," Terriers coach Greg Barton said. "She was definitely more of a leader."
The 5-foot-4 Powell hit .444 with six doubles, one homer and 18 RBIs as a sophomore, earning All-Region 4D second-team honors. The Terriers won the Region 4D crown. They reached the state tournament for the first time in 18 years.
Powell batted .463 with five doubles, two triples, three homers and 18 RBIs last year.
"A good line-drive hitter," Barton said. "She had pop for a small kid."
The Terriers had lost several standouts on the 2018 team to graduation, including ace Mara Strum. But the 2019 team still had plenty of talent, including Powell; outfielder Sydney Burton; current Elon infielder Megan Grant; and current Roanoke College pitcher Jada Karnes. The Terriers not only won another Region 4D title but also captured the 2019 Class 4 state championship. It was the first state title in the program's history.
"All of us really showed out, and showed that just because we didn't have some of the ones we had the year before, that we were still capable of being the top dogs," Powell said.
Powell made the all-region first team, the Class 4 all-state second team and the All-Timesland second team last year.
"Talent runs in the family," Lynchburg coach Dawn Simmons said.
Powell was as valuable behind the plate as she was at bat. Barton let Powell call the pitches late in her sophomore season, and she continued with that responsibility as a junior.
"First kid in the program that's ever called pitches for us," Barton said. "I was very reluctant to give that up; I just thought it was a lot of pressure to put on a catcher. But Lexi was just phenomenal as far as having a softball mind."
The Terriers were looking forward to pursuing another state crown, but the VHSL canceled the spring sports seasons in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Terriers never got play even one regular season game.
"It doesn't feel real still," Powell said.
She has been hitting in her garage and at a few spots in Vinton during the pandemic to get ready for college. She has also continued with lessons from her hitting coach, Barry Wood.
Powell, who has been attending Lynchburg softball games and camps since she was in middle school, verbally committed to the Hornets in the summer of 2018.
"It wasn't just because my sisters went there," she said. "It's a great school and it's close to home."
Simmons has been eyeing Powell for some time.
"I've seen Lexi pretty much grow up, since Danielle's been here playing," Simmons said. "I'd go see [Lexi] play because I knew her, and she's been coming to our camps for years."
Cassie Powell, who was 1-0 in the circle for Lynchburg this year, is looking forward to her younger sister joining the team.
"It's going to be fun," she said. "It's probably going to be pretty crazy … for all three of us to be up there."
Simmons expects to not only use Lexi at catcher but also in the infield and the outfield. Powell has played catcher, the middle infield spots and the outfield in travel ball.
"She certainly has the capabilities of catching for us, for sure, but I think she has the versatility to play other positions," said Simmons, whose Hornets were off to an 8-8 start when their season came to a premature end because of the pandemic.
Powell's first cousin, outfielder Bri Hodges, also would have played for Byrd as a senior this year. Hodges also plans to play for Lynchburg next season.
Powell is looking forward to being around so much family at practices and games next year.
"I always thought it would be fun to be able to play with my sisters. That was always my dream," she said.
